Waze is not an American app. It feels like one. It is preinstalled in American cars, it partners with American cities, and it is owned by Google, an American company. But the legal entity you contract with when you tap “agree” is Waze Mobile Ltd., an Israeli corporation headquartered at 98 Yigal Alon Street in Tel Aviv. Its Terms of Use say your relationship with the company is governed solely by the laws of the State of Israel, that any dispute goes exclusively to a court in the Tel Aviv district, and that if you do not file within one year of learning you have a claim, that claim is permanently dead.

Roughly 30 million Americans hand a foreign-jurisdiction subsidiary of Google their real-time location, their routes, their home and work addresses, their voice commands, and in some cases their calendars, under a contract that most consumer lawyers would tell you is functionally impossible for an ordinary American to enforce. And almost nobody knows it, because Google Maps, the sister product, uses California law and American courts like a normal American service.

Google paid roughly $1.3 billion for Waze in 2013 and deliberately left it incorporated and operating in Israel. They have had thirteen years to bring Waze’s contract home to California, the way every other consumer product it owns operates for Americans. It has not. Keeping the Israeli entity intact preserved tax treatment, kept the engineering talent in Tel Aviv, and kept the legal exposure conveniently offshore. Corporate structures are never accidents, they are decisions somebody paid lawyers a lot of money to make.

That is a choice, and choices like that usually have reasons.

So, I got curious.

Part One: Who Built Waze?

Waze started in 2006 as FreeMap Israel, a volunteer crowdsourced mapping project launched by Israeli software engineer Ehud Shabtai. In 2008 Shabtai joined with Uri Levine and Amir Shinar to incorporate the project as a company, renamed Waze Mobile Ltd. in 2009. The model was simple and genuinely clever: every driver running the app is a sensor. Your phone reports your position and speed, the system fuses millions of those reports into a live picture of traffic, and users add the human layer by reporting crashes, hazards, and police.

All three founders are veterans of Unit 8200, the Israel Defense Forces’ signals intelligence and cyber unit, the rough equivalent of the NSA. This is well documented and not in dispute; Levine’s Unit 8200 service is in his own public biography, and mainstream outlets including The Guardian and Times of Israel have covered the 8200-to-startup pipeline extensively, with Waze as a flagship example. Early funding came from Israeli venture firms Magma and Vertex Ventures Israel plus American firm BlueRun Ventures.

Part Two: The Google Acquisition, and What Did Not Change

Google bought Waze in June 2013 for about $1.3 billion, at the time the largest payout to employees in Israeli tech history. The FTC looked at the deal and declined to challenge it, then announced in 2020 it would re-examine the acquisition. Here is the part that matters for this story: as a condition of the deal, the Waze team stayed in Israel and the company continued operating as a separate Israeli entity inside Google. The current Terms of Use still name Waze Mobile Ltd., “a company incorporated and operating under the laws of Israel,” as the counterparty, and describe it as including “its Google affiliates and subsidiaries.”

Compare that to Google’s own Terms of Service for American users, which are governed by California law with disputes heard in Santa Clara County, California. Same parent company. Same country of users. Two completely different legal universes depending on which map app icon you tap. Waze is the outlier inside Google’s own house, and Google has had thirteen years to fix it, but it hasn’t.

Part Three: What the Terms Actually Say

These provisions are quoted or paraphrased from the current Waze Terms of Use, publicly posted on Google’s support site.

Israeli law only. The Terms are governed solely by the laws of the State of Israel, expressly excluding conflict-of-law principles that might otherwise pull in American law.

Tel Aviv courtroom. Any dispute connected to the Terms or the service falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the competent court in the Tel Aviv district in Israel.

One-year kill switch. You must file any cause of action within one year of becoming aware of it. Miss the window and the Terms say the claim is permanently barred and you have completely and finally waived it. For comparison, typical American statutes of limitations for the kinds of claims a consumer might bring run two to six years depending on the state and the claim.

Perpetual content license. Anything you submit through the service is licensed to Waze on a worldwide, royalty-free, sub licensable, transferable, irrevocable, perpetual, all-purpose basis, including commercial use. Independent terms-tracking service ConductAtlas flags this in its current analysis of the document.

Their discretion, not yours. Waze may terminate your access at its sole and absolute discretion, and may assign its rights to a third party at its sole discretion.

Part Four: So What? How This Actually Hits Americans

What losing your rights actually looks like

Walk through what suing Waze would require of you, an ordinary American user. First, you fly your dispute to Tel Aviv, because the terms give that district exclusive jurisdiction. Second, you argue under Israeli law, which means Israeli counsel. Third, there is no jury, because Israel does not use civil juries. Fourth, the American class action, the one tool that lets consumers with small individual harms band together against a company worth two trillion dollars, does not travel with you. And fifth, you do all of this within one year of discovering your claim, or the terms say you have “completely and finally” waived it. Typical American statutes of limitations for consumer claims run two to six years, depending on your state.

A right that costs more to exercise than you could ever recover is not a right. It is a decoration on a contract.

Forum selection clauses like this are not automatically bulletproof in American courts. Judges have refused to enforce them against consumers when they collide with mandatory state consumer protection law, and the terms-tracking service ConductAtlas, which monitors this exact document, flags that these provisions may conflict with statutory rights in California and elsewhere. But notice what that rescue requires: you litigating the enforceability of the clause itself, in an American court, against Google’s lawyers, before you even reach your actual complaint. The burden and the cost land on you. That is not a drafting oversight. That is the design.

One more thing buried in those terms: anything you submit through the service, every report, every edit, every contribution, is licensed to Waze on a worldwide, royalty-free, sub licensable, transferable, irrevocable, perpetual, all-purpose basis, commercial use included. Forever. And the company can terminate your access at its sole and absolute discretion.

Where your data legally lives, and why that started mattering more

In May of this year, the Dutch investigative outlet Follow the Money published an investigation into exactly this pipeline. Their finding: private data from millions of users flows into Israel through Israeli-founded apps, Waze among them, and digital rights experts warned that the powers of Israeli intelligence agencies are interpreted broadly under Israeli law. One expert made the point that should stick with you: location metadata is often more valuable to an intelligence service than the content of messages, because metadata maps networks. Who attended which protest. Who visits whom, and when.

Waze told the outlet it does not sell or share data with governments and security services. I am giving you that denial straight, because you deserve it and because the claim I am making does not depend on disbelieving it. The structural fact nobody disputes is this: one of the richest real-time location datasets on American drivers in existence is held by a company incorporated in Israel, governed by Israeli law, answerable to Israeli legal process. What Israeli law can compel from an Israeli company is a question American users have no visibility into and no vote on. You would not accept that arrangement from an app incorporated in Beijing. Most people simply do not know they have accepted it here.

The Supreme Court just proved the domestic half of this point

Nine days ago, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in Chatrie, ruling 6 to 3 that geofence warrants, where police compel a company to identify every device near a crime scene, are searches requiring probable cause. Google alone received more than 11,500 geofence warrants in 2020. Legal scholars had spent years arguing that app location data, Waze’s included, enjoyed weakened Fourth Amendment protection because you “voluntarily” handed it to a company.

Chatrie was a real win for privacy. It is also a map of the limits. The ruling constrains American police operating under the American Constitution. It says nothing about data held by a foreign-incorporated entity under foreign law, because the Fourth Amendment does not follow your route history across the ocean. We just spent a decade of litigation deciding what our own government can do with this data. Nobody ever asked the question about anyone else’s.

Red Flags, Ranked

Red flag one. Exclusive Israeli law and Tel Aviv jurisdiction for a mass-market American consumer app, combined with a one-year claim bar.

Red flag two. The double standard inside Google. Google Maps: California law, American courts. Waze: Israeli law, Israeli courts. Thirteen years post-acquisition.

Red flag three. The richness of the dataset. Real-time location, routes, home and work, voice, calendar, plus the privacy policy’s acknowledgment of sharing with Google affiliates, Google Ads, and law enforcement under applicable standards.

Red flag four. The May 2026 Follow the Money reporting on data flows to Israel and expert warnings about broad Israeli intelligence powers.

Red flag five. Founders’ Unit 8200 pedigree.

The real product is your inattention

Research cited in the Columbia Business Law Review found that somewhere between 0.05 and 0.22 percent of consumers ever open the terms and conditions. Waze’s Israeli jurisdiction clause survives in plain sight for one reason: near-mathematical certainty that you will never read it, wrapped in a product whose every surface, the Google logo, the FEMA partnerships, the city data programs, tells you that you are dealing with an American service under American rules.

The gap between what you reasonably assumed and what you legally agreed to is where stories like this live. You assumed your courtroom was here. It is 5,900 miles away, and your claim expired last year.

Check the terms of the apps that know where you sleep. All of them. You will be surprised what you have already signed.

I’m going to dig more into these apps for us. Stay tuned.

Sources