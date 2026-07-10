Leah

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Peter Luis Venero's avatar
Peter Luis Venero
1d

Never leave us! Love your investigative deep dives!

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Kasey's avatar
Kasey
1d

Lets go back to paper maps and landlines and answering machines

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