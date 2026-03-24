FBI SWAT - THE BEHAVIOR THAT MADE ME CURIOUS

According to the New York Times, the Daily Beast, and NBC News, FBI Director Kash Patel assigned members of an FBI SWAT team from the Nashville field office to serve as a personal security detail for his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.

According to that same reporting, the SWAT team provided armed protection for Wilkins while she got her hair done at a Nashville salon. They accompanied her when she sang the national anthem at a wrestling event in State College, Pennsylvania. They were present at personal engagements and errands. Patel reportedly flew to the Pennsylvania wrestling event on an FBI Gulfstream jet valued at approximately $62 million.

According to the Daily Beast, Patel called the leader of Wilkins’s security detail and yelled at him after SWAT operators briefly stepped away from her at one event. On a separate occasion, according to the same reporting, Patel ordered agents on the detail to drive one of Wilkins’s friends home after a night out in Nashville.

Representatives Jamie Raskin and Sydney Kamlager-Dove sent a public letter to the FBI demanding Patel reimburse taxpayers. According to former FBI officials quoted in multiple outlets, the FBI has never in its history provided a separate security detail for a director’s romantic partner. There is no legal authority for it. There is no precedent.

This is the part where most stories about Kash Patel’s girlfriend end. The SWAT team, the jet, the congressional letter. That is the headline. But the headline is the least interesting part of the story. The real question is simpler and harder to answer: who is she?

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PART 1: The Resume

Alexis Wilkins is 27 years old. She was born on November 3, 1998, in Boston, Massachusetts. She currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee. She is a country music singer. According to her own public profiles, she is the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel.

According to her public profiles and LegiStorm, here is her documented career:

She attended Belmont University in Nashville, where she earned a BBA in 2020 with a focus on Political Science. Before that, according to published profiles citing Vanity Fair and the New York Times, her family moved from Boston to England to Switzerland to Arkansas to Nashville, following her father’s corporate career.

Her child acting credits, according to IMDb, include uncredited background roles in Modern Family and Jack and Jill, one episode of Dog with a Blog, one episode of Instant Mom, and a 2016 television film called The Crooked Man. None of these were credited or recurring.

The One-Month Government Career

In December 2024, Wilkins announced she would serve as press secretary for Congressman Abraham Hamadeh. According to LegiStorm, she started January 3, 2025 and was gone by February 6, 2025. Her total pay was $7,083.33. That is her only government employment on record.

Within months, according to published reporting, she had an FBI SWAT team as a personal security detail, was traveling on government aircraft with the FBI Director, and was represented by a law firm that pulled $4.2 million from the Trump campaign and the RNC. The gap between one month of government work and that level of access and protection is the gap this investigation is trying to understand.

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PART 2: The Pipeline

The organizations on her resume are not unrelated. They share donors, board members, political infrastructure, and in some cases, the same billionaire funding sources. Understanding this requires looking at the money.

TPUSA runs, by its own public description, the largest conservative influencer network in the country. It has over 300 ambassadors with a combined following of 30 million. It holds an annual event it publicly calls an influencer retreat, where ambassadors are trained to create conservative media content.

PragerU, where Wilkins became a host, received over $8 million from Dan and Farris Wilks according to nonprofit tax filings. The Wilks brothers sold their hydraulic fracturing company, Frac Tech, for $3.5 billion. They also provided $4.7 million in seed funding to launch Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, according to published reporting in the Wall Street Journal and other outlets. They have been described by The New Yorker as the Koch brothers of the Christian right.

The same pool of money that built PragerU also built the Daily Wire. The same recruiting apparatus that feeds TPUSA also feeds PragerU. The same network connects to the NRA, to Young America’s Foundation, to the Daily Caller, and to Townhall. Wilkins’s resume is not a list of independent achievements. According to public tax filings and published reporting, it is a list of stops on a single, well-funded track.

The Biography That Doesn’t Add Up

And then there is the question of who she says she is.

At least eight websites describe her father, Jeff Wilkins, as a Korean War Navy veteran and the son of Armenian immigrants who survived the genocide. According to Jeff Wilkins’s own LinkedIn profile, he is a corporate executive who has worked at Gillette, Procter & Gamble, and Bridgestone.

The Korean War ended in 1953. Someone who served would be in their late 80s or early 90s today. Jeff Wilkins’s career timeline, visible on his public LinkedIn profile, does not support that age range in any direction.

There is a Korean War Navy veteran in this family. But according to a published obituary, it is not Jeff Wilkins.

That obituary, the math, the side-by-side comparison, and what it means for the biography that has circulated across the internet for years: all of that is in the full investigation below.

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The receipts, the obituary, the money trail, the full investigation. Subscribe to keep reading.