Leah

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Rocky Haag's avatar
Rocky Haag
6h

Hot Damn! Thank you, Brilliant and Bold Leah! An emerging female News Godzilla! Run you varmints before Leah finds thee. The end of your pestilence is nigh.

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Luigi
6h

Man, that got my wheels and gears turning. Beautiful chart and pro/great investigative work. The plot thickens...

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