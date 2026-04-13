Buried in Turning Point USA’s 2023 tax return is a transaction that does not look like anything else on the filing.

It is a $350,000 loan to a Wyoming LLC called GGLF 2023, for the stated purpose of funding a split-dollar life insurance policy on the life of the organization’s founder. The LLC was formed in May 2023 by an attorney named Stephanie L. Hooper. Its registered address is a mail drop in Sheridan, Wyoming. There is no website. There is no public record of who controls it. There is nothing connecting it to anything except this one transaction on the 990.

That is strange enough on its own. A tax-exempt nonprofit, loaning $350,000 to a shell company so it can hold a life insurance policy on the founder. But the real question is not just what happened. It is who made it happen. Who brokered this policy? Who earned a commission on it? And is the person who arranged the deal the same person who sat on the board that approved it?

I think I found the thread that connects all of it. And it starts with a California insurance license.

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THE POLICY

Before I get into who, let’s discuss the what.

A split-dollar life insurance policy is a life insurance arrangement where one party pays the premiums and another party gets the death benefit. In the corporate world, this is typically used as executive compensation. The company pays the premiums, the executive’s family gets a payout when the executive dies. It is legal, fairly common, and it is very, very expensive.

According to the TPUSA Form 990 (Schedule L, Part IV), the organization loaned $350,000 to GGLF 2023 LLC under a collateral assignment split-dollar arrangement. The loan balance at the end of the filing period was $350,000. The loan is secured by the cash value of the policy.

The Baker Tilly audit filed with the New Mexico Department of Justice confirms this from the other direction. For the first time, a line item for “Insurance” appears under “Other Assets” on the consolidated balance sheet, valued at $339,002. That line did not exist in the prior year. It appeared the same year the 990 disclosed the split-dollar arrangement.

So TPUSA is using donor money to fund a life insurance policy through a Wyoming shell company. That much is on the public record. The question is: who built this?

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THE LICENSE

Douglas C. DeGroote is a TPUSA board member and has been publicly identified as Charlie Kirk’s personal financial advisor. He runs an SEC-registered investment advisory firm called De Groote Financial Group, LLC, based in Thousand Oaks, California. The firm manages hundreds of millions in client assets.

He also holds a California insurance license.

License number 0C15510, issued October 1, 1997, through the California Department of Insurance. His lines of authority cover Life, Accident and Health, and Variable Life and Variable Annuity products. The license is active.

Every insurance producer in California has a list of carrier appointments. Those are the insurance companies that have authorized that person to sell their products. DeGroote has exactly one.

Minnesota Life Insurance Company. Appointment effective February 17, 2016.

Minnesota Life is a subsidiary of Securian Financial Group. Securian sells employer-financed split-dollar life insurance policies. That is their product. It is what they do.

So the board member who advises the founder, who holds an insurance license with exactly one carrier, is appointed by the carrier whose parent company sells exactly the type of product described on the Form 990. That is not proof of anything. But it is a thread and I pulled it.

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THE DISCLOSURE

Every investment adviser registered with the SEC files a document called a Form ADV. Part 1A is a standardized form with checkboxes. Part 2A is a narrative brochure written in plain English. Both are public. Both are on the SEC’s Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website.

I pulled the entire current filing for De Groote Financial Group (CRD 168178, most recent amendment dated March 13, 2026). And what I found is a document that says two completely opposite things about insurance commissions.

In the Part 2A brochure, under the section about other business activities:

“Douglas C. De Groote is a licensed insurance agent/broker. He will not, however, be offering insurance products nor will he receive customary fees as a result of insurance sales.”

If you stopped there, you would think the license is dormant. Something he has on paper but does not use.

But a few lines later, in the same section:

“De Groote Financial may recommend the services of itself, its Supervised Persons in their individual capacities as insurance agents and/or other professionals.”

“In their individual capacities” caught my attention.

That phrase is doing all the work. It means the firm can recommend that a client hire one of its own people to sell them insurance, but the sale happens outside the firm. The person acts as an individual agent. The commission goes to the individual, not the company. So the first statement is technically true. The firm does not receive insurance fees. But the person can and the filing confirms it.

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THE CHECKBOXES CONFIRM IT

The Part 1A standardized form backs this up.

Item 5.B.(5) asks how many employees are licensed insurance agents. The answer: 1. One person in the entire firm. DeGroote is the founder and managing director. I will let you connect that dot.

Item 5.E. asks about forms of compensation. Among the options: percentage of assets, hourly charges, fixed fees, and commissions.

“Commissions” is checked.

The firm says someone earns commissions. The brochure says the firm does not receive insurance fees. The only way both are true is if the commissions are earned individually, outside the firm and through the exact structure the brochure describes.

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HOW IT ALL CONNECTS

Let me lay this out plainly, because once you see the structure, you cannot unsee it.

DeGroote advised Kirk personally. He sits on the TPUSA board that approved the $350,000 loan to GGLF 2023 LLC. He holds an insurance license with one carrier appointment: Minnesota Life, whose parent company sells the exact split-dollar product on the 990. And his own SEC filing creates a legal pathway for him to earn insurance commissions personally, outside his firm, while the firm’s brochure says it does not collect insurance fees.

Every piece of the infrastructure is in place. An advisory relationship, a board seat, a carrier appointment, and disclosure language. All of it is documented in public filings that anyone can access.

I am not stating as fact that DeGroote brokered this policy. I am stating that the public record puts him in the exact position to have done so, and that his own SEC filing contains the legal mechanism that would allow him to collect a commission on it without it ever appearing on his firm’s books. Based on my findings of TPUSA operations and their patterns, I assess this connection to be a solid potential for who holds this insurance policy.

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WHAT A COMMISSION WOULD LOOK LIKE

I do not know what DeGroote was paid, if anything. That is not in any public filing I have found.

But I can tell you what industry-standard compensation looks like on a policy this size. First-year commissions on permanent life insurance typically run 50% to 110% of the annual premium. On $350,000, that is somewhere between $175,000 and $385,000 in year one. Renewal commissions in subsequent years usually drop to 2% to 5%, which would be $7,000 to $17,500 annually.

If he earned even the low end, that is a six-figure personal commission on a policy funded by a tax-exempt nonprofit where he sits on the board and personally advises the beneficiary.

That question deserves an answer. And the people involved could answer it very easily if they wanted to.

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SIDE THREADS

The firm’s ADV also lists a DBA: Abernand Capital Advisors, LLC. That name has zero web presence. No website, no LinkedIn, nothing. It appears to exist only on paper. I do not know what it is for.

There is also an Arizona entity called Degroote Insurance Services, L.L.C., registered in Scottsdale, formed January 5, 2004, owned by Kevin J. DeGroote Sr. who also runs a CPA practice at the same address. The entity is not Douglas DeGroote’s, but the shared surname and overlapping financial services work suggest a family connection. Whether that matters here, I do not know yet.

DeGroote’s FINRA BrokerCheck record (CRD 2839073) shows he was a registered broker at Crowell, Weedon & Co. from 1997 to 2006, then Girard Securities from 2006 to December 2016. His Minnesota Life appointment started in February 2016. He left the broker-dealer world at the end of that same year. The insurance license stayed. The broker registration did not. Since 2016, he has operated as an investment adviser and, in his individual capacity, as an insurance agent for one carrier.

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WHAT WE STILL NEED TO KNOW

Is DeGroote the agent of record on the GGLF policy? The public record puts him in the exact position. But I have not found a document that names him as the broker. That record exists somewhere, and the parties involved know exactly what it says.

How much was he paid? If he brokered this policy, the commission would be substantial. That number is not in any public filing.

Who is Stephanie Hooper? The attorney who organized GGLF 2023 LLC in Wyoming. No public profile, no law firm affiliation I can find. If you know, my DMs are open.

What did the 2023 Form ADV say? The SEC only keeps the current version of the Part 2A brochure online. The 2023 filing, which would have been filed around the same time GGLF was formed, would show whether the “individual capacities” language was already there or was added later. That filing is buried in the SEC’s FOIA bulk data archives. If anyone has pulled it, I want to see it.

What is the relationship between Douglas and Kevin DeGroote? Father and son? Brothers? Public records do not say. The Arizona insurance entity may be completely unrelated to the TPUSA deal.

What is the actual death benefit? Media reports put it at roughly $10 million. The face value of the policy has not been confirmed.

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The structure is disclosed and sitting in public filings, written in language so clinical and so carefully drafted that you would walk right past it unless you knew what you were reading.

One sentence says he does not earn insurance fees. Another sentence says the firm can recommend him as an individual insurance agent. Both are in the same document and both are signed under oath.

The question is whether donor money from a tax-exempt organization flowed through that structure and into personal commission income for a board member who also serves as the founder’s financial advisor.

The public record cannot answer that by itself.

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SOURCES

Every claim in this article comes from free, public government databases. I have added them below for you so you can explore further as well.

The Insurance License

California Department of Insurance, License Number Search:

https://cdicloud.insurance.ca.gov/cal/LicenseNumberSearch

Search license number 0C15510. Click the result, scroll to Company Appointments. One carrier: Minnesota Life, effective 02/17/2016.

The SEC Filing

SEC Investment Adviser Public Disclosure:

https://adviserinfo.sec.gov

Search the FIRM tab for “De Groote Financial” or CRD 168178. Download the Part 2 Brochure and search for “individual capacities as insurance agents” and “will not, however, be offering insurance products.” For the checkboxes, click “View Latest Form ADV Filed” and check Items 5.B.(5) and 5.E.

The Broker History

FINRA BrokerCheck:

https://brokercheck.finra.org/individual/summary/2839073

Direct link to DeGroote’s profile, CRD 2839073. Review Employment History for the Crowell Weedon and Girard Securities dates.

The Tax Return

ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer:

https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/800835023

TPUSA, EIN 80-0835023. Download the most recent 990. Go to Schedule L, Part IV for the $350,000 loan to GGLF 2023 LLC.

The Shell Company

Wyoming Secretary of State, Business Search:

https://wyobiz.wyo.gov/Business/FilingSearch.aspx

Search “GGLF 2023.” Filing ID 2023-001268788. Note the organizer (Stephanie L. Hooper, L.L.M.), the Sheridan registered address, and the administrative dissolution and reinstatement.

The Arizona Entity

https://www.city-data.com/business-entities/AZ/DEGROOTE-INSURANCE-SERVICES-LLC-L11108337-AZ.html

Entity ID L11108337. Degroote Insurance Services LLC, Kevin J. DeGroote Sr., Scottsdale, AZ. Formed 01/05/2004.

The Audit

New Mexico DOJ, COROS:

https://secure.nmdoj.gov/coros/

Search EIN 80-0835023 for the Baker Tilly consolidated audit. Look for the new “Insurance” line item at $339,002 under Other Assets.

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If you found something I missed, my DMs are open. If you are involved in this transaction and want to go on the record, I would welcome that.