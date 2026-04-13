Leah

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Michelle Ives's avatar
Michelle Ives
5h

This is so fascinating Leah!!! It's such a tangled web of deception, which when you lay it out like you have, is shocking! No wonder people at TPUSA didn't want that Doge-esque report and investigation happening. Keep going girl! I'm absolutely locked in with everything you're doing. Sending love from Australia 🇦🇺

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Daryl Poe's avatar
Daryl Poe
4h

Nice investigative reporting. Thank you for your hard work.

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