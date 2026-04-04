Every claim in this piece comes from public records, financial disclosures, congressional letters, and DOJ transcripts. Receipts at the bottom.

On April 2nd, Trump fired his Attorney General, Pam Bondi. Twelve days before she was scheduled to testify under subpoena about the Epstein files. He replaced her with Todd Blanche. His former personal defense lawyer. The same guy he paid nearly $10 million through his PACs. And one of the first things Blanche said on camera? That the Justice Department should “move on” from the Epstein files.

This is the same person who personally interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell last summer, gave her immunity, and then watched her get transferred to a cushy minimum-security prison days later. The same person who blocked the DEA from handing over an unclassified document about a secret drug trafficking investigation into Epstein. The same person who oversaw a document release so sloppy it exposed the names of at least 43 victims, including minors, and left nude images of young women unredacted.

And now he runs the whole DOJ.

I went through the public records, the financial disclosures, the Senate letters, the timelines. All of it. And I want to walk you through what I found, because once you see the full picture, you can’t unsee it.

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Who is Todd Blanche?

Born in Denver, 1974. His dad was a Canadian hockey player who ran a religious congregation out of their basement and his mom was a nurse. Blanche went to a military boarding school in New Mexico, then to American University in D.C. He then attended Brooklyn Law School at night while working as a paralegal at the Southern District of New York.

Blanche clerked for two federal judges, then spent eight years as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan’s violent crimes unit that included murders and kidnappings. He eventually became co-chief of the whole unit, then left in 2014 for private practice.

First stop: WilmerHale, known as the revolving door firm. Then Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, one of the oldest law firms in the country where he made partner in white collar defense.

This is where you need to start watching the client list.

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The Client List That Tells the Whole Story

Starting around 2019, Blanche started collecting a very specific type of client. Every single one of them connects back to one person.

First: Paul Manafort. Trump’s former campaign chairman, convicted on federal financial crimes. Blanche got his New York state charges tossed on double jeopardy grounds. Big win. Put him on the map in Trump world.

Then: Igor Fruman. Rudy Giuliani’s associate. Arrested at Dulles airport trying to leave the country. Charged with funneling foreign money to U.S. politicians as part of the Trump-Ukraine scandal. Blanche repped him through a guilty plea. One year.

Then: Boris Epshteyn. Trump’s personal attorney. And here’s the connective tissue: it was Epshteyn and Manafort who referred Trump to Blanche when he needed a criminal lawyer for the New York indictment.

April 2023, one day before Trump’s arraignment, Blanche joins the team. His law firm’s ethics committee said no so he quit the firm and started Blanche Law. A firm that, for all practical purposes, existed to service one client, Trump.

That one client would pay nearly $10 million.

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Follow the Money

At peak, Trump’s Save America PAC was paying Blanche Law roughly $800,000 a month. That’s campaign donor money, by the way. People who thought they were donating to a political movement. In total, Blanche’s firms pulled in close to $10 million from Trump’s various political entities.

A 2025 financial disclosure valued his Blanche Law partnership share at $2.16 million. Draws exceeded $2 million the year before. The firm’s entire value was built on one relationship.

And Blanche was not the only Trump lawyer who got an appointment after getting paid. An ABC News investigation found that Trump’s committees, PACs, and the RNC spent at least $35 million on attorneys who later received political appointments in the second term. Blanche got the biggest bag and the biggest job.

But Trump wasn’t the only client at Blanche Law. Before joining the government, Blanche also represented Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion giant. He represented HongShan Capital Group, a Chinese venture capital firm managing $55 billion, which backs both Shein and Alibaba. And he represented CLS Global, a cryptocurrency company.

The crypto part deserves its own section, because this is where Blanche got caught.

The Crypto Conflict

When Blanche got confirmed as Deputy AG in March 2025, he owned between $159,000 and $485,000 in cryptocurrency. He signed an ethics agreement saying he’d sell within 90 days and wouldn’t touch any crypto-related policy until he did.

On April 7, before he sold anything, he signed a department-wide memo called “Ending Regulation by Prosecution.” It killed every federal crypto investigation left over from Biden. It also shut down the DOJ’s entire crypto fraud enforcement team. Gone.

Between the day he signed that memo and the day he finally sold his holdings, his Bitcoin went up 34%. He literally made money off his own policy decision while sitting in the second-highest seat at the Justice Department.

The Campaign Legal Center filed a formal ethics complaint. Six senators called it a “glaring conflict of interest.” Nobody did anything about it, of course.

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Now For The Fun Part - Epstein