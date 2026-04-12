Leah

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Russ Reynaga's avatar
Russ Reynaga
1d

Hi Leah, I caught one of your videos on another platform. And realized that you're the type of person that I need to share my information with. I'm an amateur. But I've uncovered some things that I think are really important. Is there a way to message you other than this because it's a little bit long and I'm new to sub stack. I specifically got on here to connect with the right people to discuss these certain things that I want to talk about. And trust me when I say that it's big. And I haven't really seen anybody else make this connection yet that I did. And you're the kind of person who can give this information wings.

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Meg's avatar
Meg
18h

Thank you for your extensive research and superb explanation and delivery, Leah.

Knowing that ALL of this information about all of these individuals is literally “right there” and they make it confusing so that nobody wants to “touch it” and put it all together.

They didn’t count on you coming along.

Dismantle and burn it all down. Let’s go!

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