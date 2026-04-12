Pam Bondi was fired on April 2nd and we have Todd Blanche playing acting AG. Lee Zeldin’s name is floating around Washington as the likely replacement. But there’s another name that keeps coming up, one that should worry you a lot more than Zeldin, because she’s already inside the building, she’s already running one of the most powerful divisions at Justice, and she has a patron relationship with the president’s top lawyer that nobody in the press has fully examined.

Her name is Harmeet Kaur Dhillon. And if she becomes Attorney General, either by Senate confirmation or by quiet installation under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, the United States will have a chief law enforcement officer with more undisclosed financial conflicts, more documented political entanglements, and more direct prior relationships to the president than anyone who has ever held that office in the modern era.

Part I: Who Is Harmeet Dhillon?

The standard biography of Harmeet Dhillon goes like this: Sikh immigrant from Chandigarh, India, rural North Carolina upbringing, Dartmouth College at 16, UVA Law, Fourth Circuit clerkship, boutique San Francisco law firm, Fox News regular, California GOP vice chair, Trump campaign lawyer, DOJ. That’s all accurate. But the biography leaves out some things that matter.

Three Marriages, One Dead Husband, and an Estate Nobody Mentions

Dhillon has been married three times. Her first marriage, in 1989, ended in 1991. Her second, to a physician named Kanwarjit Singh, who she has publicly described as abusive saying that he ‘almost beat me to death.’ That ended in 2004. In 2011, she married Sarvjit Singh Randhawa, a retired nuclear engineer who had also worked for the California Public Utilities Commission, on Angel Island in San Francisco Bay.

Randhawa died in August 2024 of Parkinson’s disease and cancer. Dhillon posted about it on X, calling him ‘the love of my life, my soulmate, my heart.’ Her father died of pulmonary fibrosis in September 2024, just one month later. She lost her husband and her father within 30 days of each other, then was nominated to the DOJ four months after that.

THE ESTATE QUESTION

Randhawa was a retired nuclear engineer with a career at the California Public Utilities Commission, a major energy regulatory body. He had financial assets that would have become part of Dhillon’s estate upon his death. Her financial disclosure lists $11.7 million in net worth excluding her law firm. How much of that reflects inheritance from Randhawa? What assets did he hold? Was he involved in any energy sector entities that might create conflicts with enforcement decisions? None of this has been publicly examined. The disclosure does not break out inherited assets separately.

The Sea Ranch — A Second Life Nobody Covers

Here’s something almost none of the coverage mentions: Harmeet Dhillon has a second home at The Sea Ranch, a coastal community in northern Sonoma County, California. She ran a business called Sea Ranch Woolworks out of it, a boutique natural fiber and knitwear operation that sourced wool from Sea Ranch sheep, processed it locally, and sold on Etsy. She’s described herself as someone who ‘splits time between San Francisco and The Sea Ranch.’

This matters for two reasons. First, it’s a real property asset that should appear in her financial disclosure, and its value relative to her stated $11.7M net worth is unaccounted for in public reporting. Second, The Sea Ranch is one of the most exclusive and architecturally significant planned communities in California, with strict architectural covenants and a governance structure that has been legally contentious for decades. Property there runs into seven figures.

What we know from public records: Blockshopper.com shows a 2012 property transaction at 1009 Lombard Street in San Francisco listing ‘Sarvjit Randhawa and Harmeet K Dhillon’ as buyers. The Sea Ranch property is less publicly documented.

The First Three Marriages — A Pattern Worth Noting

Dhillon’s Wikipedia page originally listed only two prior marriages. More careful sourcing reveals at least three: a first marriage to ‘D. Singh’ in 1989 that ended in 1991 (minimal public information), the marriage to Kanwarjit Singh that she described as abusive (ended 2004), and her 13-year marriage to Randhawa. The first marriage is almost entirely absent from every profile. The person named ‘D. Singh’ has no public record linking to her. This is a gap in her biography that nobody has investigated.

Part II: Follow the Money

The public reporting on Dhillon’s finances has been incomplete. Here’s what’s actually known and what remains unexplained.

The $11.7 Million

Her Senate confirmation questionnaire disclosed a net worth of approximately $11.7 million, excluding the value of her law firm. For a boutique litigation attorney who ran a 25-lawyer firm in San Francisco, this is plausible, but it raises questions about the composition of that wealth. She has been practicing law since 1993. The firm was founded in 2006. $11.7 million over 32 years of legal practice, with a boutique firm, is substantial.

The sources that could explain this figure: personal legal fees from high-profile cases including Trump campaign representation; contingent fee arrangements on cases she described as potentially worth ‘several million’; the undisclosed Randhawa estate; real property appreciation in San Francisco and Sea Ranch; and income from the Center for American Liberty, which paid her $120,000 per year for two hours per week while simultaneously paying her law firm $1.32 million.

The $4 Million Lawsuit

In her financial disclosure, Dhillon listed $4 million owed to her from an ‘unidentified lawsuit.’ She did not name the counterparty. Standard OGE Form 278e practice requires identification of the source of income or anticipated income with enough specificity to allow conflict screening. The entire purpose of the disclosure is to expose whether an official is owed money by entities who might come before their agency.

This entry has received almost no follow-up. No reporter has identified the counterparty. No Senate committee demanded its identification before confirming her. The DOJ ethics office has not surfaced it publicly. It remains an open $4 million question mark inside the financial profile of a woman now running civil rights enforcement for the entire country.

Does the entity that owes Dhillon $4 million have any pending matter before the DOJ Civil Rights Division or before any DOJ division she now oversees as Associate AG-designate? If yes, she has an undisclosed financial interest in decisions made by her own office. This is not a hypothetical risk. It is a live, documented, unresolved potential conflict.

The Nonprofit-to-Law Firm Pipeline

The Center for American Liberty raised over $15 million in donor funds since 2018 with the stated mission of providing ‘pro bono’ civil liberties legal work. IRS filings show it paid the Dhillon Law Group, Dhillon’s for-profit firm, $1.32 million in fees. It paid Dhillon personally $120,000 per year for 2 hours of work a week. It also paid a PR firm that simultaneously represented Dhillon Law Group and the subjects of CAL’s own litigation.

Donors who gave to CAL believed they were funding public interest legal work. A portion of those funds went into Dhillon’s personal income and her firm’s revenue. This structure with nonprofit founder directing donor money to her own for-profit entity while drawing a salary from the nonprofit, is what the IRS calls a ‘self-dealing’ arrangement. It is not automatically illegal, but it requires specific disclosure and governance procedures that have never been publicly audited in the CAL case.

The Law Firm Sale That Wasn’t Really a Sale

Before confirmation, Dhillon pledged to sell the Dhillon Law Group to her brother Mandeep for an undisclosed amount. Mandeep had joined the firm as a partner only shortly before the transfer, specifically to facilitate it. The price was never disclosed. No independent appraisal was made public. No arms-length pricing analysis was disclosed to the Senate.

Here is what the Dhillon Law Group has done since the transfer. Under Mandeep’s management, the firm has filed election lawsuits on behalf of the Republican National Committee in New Jersey. It has represented Wyoming in voting cases. It has filed amicus briefs in redistricting cases. It filed a lawsuit against an entity accused of antisemitism. It has represented pro-Palestinian critics. Every single one of these case categories is an enforcement priority of Harmeet Dhillon’s DOJ Civil Rights Division.

THE PARALLEL TRACKS PROBLEM

This is the conflict nobody has named. Harmeet Dhillon’s DOJ division is suing 30+ states to compel voter data production. Her brother’s law firm, running the client relationships and political network she built, is simultaneously litigating election law cases for the RNC. The DOJ sues states for voter rolls. Dhillon Law Group litigates on behalf of the Republican election infrastructure. These are not just similar issue areas. They are the same political operation running through two tracks: one federal, one private. The practical separation between them is her brother’s name on the managing partner letterhead.

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Part III: The Most Important Relationship Not Examined

David Warrington is the White House Counsel. He is the president’s top legal adviser. He manages executive branch ethics compliance. He controls DOJ personnel decisions and he is Harmeet Dhillon’s former law firm partner.

This relationship is the single most important and least examined conflict in Dhillon’s profile. Let me explain exactly why.

How Warrington Got to the White House

Warrington joined the Dhillon Law Group after working on Ron Paul’s 2012 presidential campaign and Don McGahn’s 2016 Trump convention operation. At Dhillon Law Group, he became managing partner of the National Capital Area office and led the firm’s political law and white-collar criminal practice. He represented Michael Flynn, Sebastian Gorka, John McEntee, Jesse Benton, and Imaad Zuberi from within Dhillon’s firm. He served as general counsel for the Trump 2024 presidential campaign. In December 2024, Trump named him White House Counsel.

The appointment was driven by Susie Wiles over Boris Epshteyn’s objection, reportedly because Warrington and Wiles had offices next to each other in West Palm Beach. He won the internal fight because he had the right patron. Sound familiar?

The Zuberi Commutation

Imaad Zuberi is a California venture capitalist who donated $900,000 to Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee. He was convicted of foreign influence peddling, illegal campaign contributions, obstruction of justice, and tax evasion. Prosecutors described him as ‘purely a mercenary, funneling money to whomever he believed would do his bidding.’ He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2021. A closed-door sentencing hearing involved sealed intelligence filings because Zuberi claimed to have been a CIA asset.

During those criminal proceedings, Zuberi was represented by David Warrington — while Warrington was a partner at the Dhillon Law Group.

In May 2025, Trump commuted Zuberi’s sentence. Warrington was, by then, the White House Counsel, the official who oversees clemency review processes. A senior White House official told the New York Times that Warrington ‘recused himself from deliberations about the commutation.’ That claimed recusal is unverifiable from public records.

The chain is: Dhillon built the firm. Warrington was her partner. Warrington defended a convicted foreign agent. That foreign agent got his sentence commuted. Warrington is now the White House Counsel driving Dhillon’s promotion to Associate AG. But none of it has been subjected to independent review.

The Structural Problem

The White House Counsel’s Office does two things that directly bear on Dhillon: it oversees ethics compliance and conflict of interest screening for executive branch officials, and it influences DOJ personnel decisions. Warrington is the person who would review whether Dhillon has impermissible conflicts. He is also her patron. The person running the ethics process for the official is the official’s former business partner and current champion. This is a documented structural failure, potentially.

Part IV: The Israel-Adelson Axis

In December 2025, Harmeet Dhillon appeared at the inaugural Israel Hayom Summit in Manhattan in her official capacity as AAG for Civil Rights. She announced DOJ enforcement priorities from the stage. The summit was hosted by Miriam Adelson.

Miriam Adelson owns Israel Hayom, the most widely circulated daily newspaper in Israel, which her late husband Sheldon founded in 2007 specifically to serve as a media platform supporting Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli right-wing politics. Sheldon lost tens of millions annually keeping it free and operational because its political value outweighed its commercial loss. Miriam spent over $100 million supporting Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. The Adelson family is arguably the single most financially influential donor in the history of Republican politics.

Dhillon told the Adelson summit she would ‘fight antisemitism wherever it is found.’ She then filed two separate lawsuits against Harvard in six weeks, accusing it of tolerating antisemitism. She sued Columbia, Northwestern, UCLA. She launched an antisemitism enforcement task force. Trump praised her at a White House Hanukkah reception: ‘She sues the ass off of anybody that is antisemitic. Harvard wished they never heard her name.’

The universities targeted by Dhillon’s antisemitism enforcement are the same institutions that the Adelson-aligned donor network has identified as centers of pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel political activity. The enforcement is not neutral civil rights work. It is a policy alignment between a federal official’s enforcement priorities and the political objectives of the largest donor to the president who appointed her. Dhillon announced those enforcement priorities from the donor’s platform, in her official capacity, at a summit the donor organized. This is what access looks like when you remove the middle step.

There is one more layer here that should not go unnoticed. In 1988, as editor-in-chief of The Dartmouth Review, Dhillon approved the publication of a column comparing Jewish Dartmouth president James O. Freedman to Adolf Hitler. The column invoked the Holocaust as metaphor. The ADL condemned it. Freedman himself said it caused him real pain. Dhillon denied it was antisemitic at the time.

Today, that same woman is the federal government’s primary antisemitism enforcement officer. She is using the charge of antisemitism to defund and destabilize universities that the administration views as ideological opponents. The person who published a column invoking the ‘Final Solution’ as a metaphor for conservative grievances in 1988 is now deploying antisemitism accusations as a federal prosecutorial weapon in 2025 and 2026.

Part V: The Epstein Files

Dhillon had no formal jurisdictional role in the Epstein files saga. The Civil Rights Division does not handle Epstein matters. But she inserted herself publicly anyway.

In February 2026, when Congressman Ro Khanna read previously concealed names from the Epstein files on the House floor, a dramatic, legitimate act of congressional accountability, Dhillon went to social media to attack him. She accused Khanna and Thomas Massie of ‘political expediency and cheap clicks/demagoguery over justice and due process.’ She echoed Todd Blanche’s defense of the redaction posture almost word for word.

She was not required to say anything. She chose to publicly defend the position that the names in the Epstein files should remain redacted. She chose to align herself with the DOJ’s suppression architecture on a matter entirely outside her lane.

Why does this matter? Because it tells you something about how she makes decisions. When there was a political cost to staying silent, a potential optics problem for the administration, she chose to speak. She chose to use her official credibility to defend a redaction posture that a federal court later described as ‘demonstrably false’ and ‘disingenuous.’

The context around her: Todd Blanche, the Acting AG managing the Epstein files now, was Trump’s personal hush money defense attorney. Stanley Woodward, whom Dhillon is displacing, represented January 6 defendants. The entire top of the DOJ is staffed with lawyers who defended Trump through his legal battles. None of them are independent law enforcement officers. They are a legal protection apparatus wearing government titles.

Dhillon’s voluntary public alignment with that apparatus on Epstein, despite having no reason to weigh in, is evidence of the same instinct that drives everything else she does: political performance in service of the network, regardless of institutional norms.

Part VI: Dhillon’s DOJ Record

The Workforce Destruction

In her first six weeks, roughly 70% of the Civil Rights Division workforce departed, approximately 250 of 340 attorneys. Some resigned, some took buyouts, some were pushed out through involuntary reassignment. Dhillon publicly celebrated the departures. She said at a Federalist Society event that her goal was to ‘turn the train around and drive it in the opposite direction.’ The division created during the civil rights movement, which survived every administration since 1957 without a comparable exodus, was stripped to around 105 attorneys.

More than 200 former employees signed an open letter calling it the ‘near destruction of DOJ’s once-revered crown jewel.’ One former attorney described Dhillon’s message as unambiguous: ‘no one can protect the work; you are not wanted here.’

The Mission Inversion

She rewrote the mission statements for all 11 sections of the Civil Rights Division. New sections were created for ‘Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,’ ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,’ ‘Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias.’ A Second Amendment section was created, something that had never existed in the Division’s history. The missions for voting rights, police misconduct, housing discrimination, and employment discrimination were deprioritized or dropped.

The Voter Roll Campaign

She is suing 30+ states, as of April 2026, to compel production of full voter registration databases, including Social Security numbers. Idaho, California, Maine, Oregon, Michigan, Georgia, and dozens more. Some Republican-controlled states are fighting her. She has vowed to take it to the Supreme Court. She described finding ‘260,000-plus dead people’ and ‘several thousand non-citizens’ enrolled to vote after reviewing data from fewer than 30 states.

The legal theory she’s using, invoking the Civil Rights Act of 1960 to demand unrestricted access to voter data, has not previously been used this way. No OLC opinion authorizing this approach has been made public. The data, once collected by DOJ, could theoretically be shared with any entity the administration designates. No statutory prohibition on sharing with campaign-affiliated entities has been publicly cited.

The Texas Redistricting Disaster

In July 2025, Dhillon sent a letter to Texas state officials arguing that four majority-Black congressional districts were unconstitutional. She said her letter ‘triggered’ Texas to call a special legislative session and redraw the maps. In November 2025, a federal court panel struck down those redrawn maps as unconstitutional racial gerrymandering. The court described Dhillon’s original letter as ‘a mess’ containing ‘factual inaccuracies’ and ‘no valid legal argument.’ Texas’s own Republican AG lawyers, who are political allies of the Trump administration, called Dhillon’s letter ‘baseless,’ ‘legally unsound,’ ‘erroneous,’ and ‘ham-fisted.’

Part VII: If She Becomes Attorney General

As of April 7, 2026, Dhillon is being elevated to Associate Attorney General, the DOJ’s No. 3 position per Bloomberg Law reporting. As Associate AG, she would oversee not just Civil Rights but the Civil Division, Antitrust, Environmental Division, and election integrity policy, precisely the portfolio that matters most for the 2026 midterms.

But Trump is also reportedly considering her for the permanent Attorney General slot, alongside Lee Zeldin and Jay Clayton. If she’s installed as AG, either by Senate confirmation or as acting AG under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act and this is what we would get:

The AG who was Trump’s personal campaign counsel now runs Trump’s DOJ

The AG whose former law firm partner is the White House Counsel controls federal enforcement while her patron controls DOJ personnel

The AG whose brother runs a firm that litigates election law for the RNC oversees federal election integrity enforcement

The AG who owes $4 million to an unnamed party has plenary authority over every federal civil enforcement action

The AG who appeared on Miriam Adelson’s platform to announce enforcement priorities shaped by Adelson’s political objectives runs the Justice Department

The AG who defended Epstein file redactions leads the federal government’s response to bipartisan demands for accountability on a sex trafficking network that reached the highest levels of power

Part VIII: Remaining Questions

Below are the questions I will continue to explore and ones we should be asking prior to confirmation:

On Money

Who is the counterparty to the $4M lawsuit receivable in Dhillon’s financial disclosure?

What was the price paid by Mandeep Dhillon for the law firm? Was it appraised independently? What are the referral arrangement terms?

What did Dhillon inherit from Sarvjit Randhawa’s estate? Were any of his assets in energy sector companies subject to regulatory oversight?

What fees did Dhillon Law Group earn as primary outside counsel to the Trump 2020-2025 campaigns? These are not fully disclosed in FEC records because much of the representation involved private matters.

Has CAL continued to have any contact with Dhillon since April 2025? Has any CAL litigation position received favorable treatment from the Civil Rights Division?

On Conflicts

Has a formal conflict of interest waiver been filed and disclosed regarding the Dhillon-Warrington relationship? Who at DOJ reviewed it?

Was Warrington’s claimed recusal from the Zuberi commutation formal and documented? If so, who reviewed the commutation in his place?

Has the Civil Rights Division or any DOJ division taken any position, favorable or unfavorable, on any matter involving X Corp. or any Musk-connected entity?

Have any Adelson-connected entities submitted complaints to the Civil Rights Division that were acted upon? Has Adelson’s network had any contact with Dhillon’s office about enforcement targets?

On the Voter Roll Campaign

Once voter registration data is collected from states, what happens to it? Can it be shared with RNC-affiliated or campaign-affiliated entities?

Has an OLC opinion been issued authorizing the use of the Civil Rights Act of 1960 for this type of mass data collection?

Has DOJ taken any position on whether the collected voter data can be used to challenge individual voter registrations in advance of November 2026?

On Epstein

Did Dhillon participate in any internal DOJ deliberations about Epstein file redactions?

Did any DOJ official with whom Dhillon has a financial relationship, including the $4M unnamed counterparty, appear in the Epstein files?

In the End

The DOJ is supposed to be independent. There are supposed to be barriers between the personal financial interests of enforcement officials and the enforcement decisions they make. Those barriers are ethics walls, recusal requirements, financial disclosure obligations, and institutional norms about what kinds of prior relationships disqualify you from certain roles.

Every one of those barriers, in Dhillon’s case, either doesn’t exist, has been waived, hasn’t been disclosed, or is being managed by the person who has the biggest personal stake in her success.

What I found through this investigation is woman positioned to become the country’s chief law enforcement officer who carries more documented, unresolved financial and political conflicts than any major federal official in modern history, most of which remain unexamined by the press, unquestioned by the Senate, and unreviewed by any independent oversight body.

In the end, the most dangerous thing about Harmeet Dhillon isn’t what she’s done, it’s what she could do with the full weight of the United States Department of Justice behind her, for the people who built her.

Sources

This article was produced using open source intelligence methods, including U.S. Senate confirmation records, ProPublica’s Trump Administration Financial Disclosures database, IRS nonprofit filings, Blockshopper.com property records, Bloomberg Law, Democracy Docket, the Government Lawyers Database, the DOJ Civil Rights Division official website, Wikipedia (cross-referenced), NPR, CNN, CBS, NBC, ABC, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post (via secondary reporting), The Dartmouth Alumni Magazine, The Dartmouth student newspaper, Jewish Insider, Israel Hayom, Al Jazeera, and public campaign finance data from OpenSecrets and the FEC. All factual claims are sourced to public records or multiple credible news outlets.