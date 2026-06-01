Issue #11 | May 23 - 31, 2026

Good morning. Three things are happening right now, as you read this.

First, Tina Peters is walking out of prison today. Peters was convicted on seven counts for tampering with election equipment in Colorado and is being released from La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo this morning. She already went back to election denial on social media before the door opened. She will be on conservative media by tomorrow morning. The details of her release are being kept secret.

Second, Congress is back. Both chambers reconvene today after a ten-day Memorial Day recess during which the president struck Iran, a deal was negotiated, and Trump refused to sign it. Tomorrow, Tuesday, the House votes on a war powers resolution that would compel the president to withdraw from the Iran war. It is expected to pass. Trump will veto it. The override will fail. But every member of Congress goes on the record five months before midterms.

Third, as of this morning, the Iran deal is still unsigned. Trump spent the weekend publicly demanding that Iran “DESTROY” its enriched uranium and that the Strait of Hormuz open with “no tolls.” Iranian state media responded overnight that neither demand exists in the actual text of the agreement. Trump is negotiating against his own deal. The tentative MOU that both sides agreed to on May 28 is sitting on his desk. He has been editing it. He has not signed it.

That is the state of play at 10:30 on Monday morning. Now let me tell you what happened last week that brought us here, because Memorial Day weekend was one of the most consequential weeks of this administration and most of it was buried under barbecue coverage.

THE U.S. STRUCK IRAN ON MEMORIAL DAY. BOTH SIDES REACHED A DEAL. TRUMP IS SABOTAGING IT IN PUBLIC.

I need to walk you through the full week because the sequence reveals their strategy.

Friday, May 23: Trump tells reporters the deal is “largely negotiated.” He says he will not “rush into” it after Republican hawks warned it could be a “disastrous mistake.”

Saturday-Sunday, May 24-25: Iranian forces conduct 24 hours of missile, drone, and small boat launches near the Strait of Hormuz.

Monday, May 25, Memorial Day: The U.S. strikes two IRGC boats laying mines in the Hormuz and a surface-to-air missile site at Bandar Abbas. CENTCOM calls them “self-defense strikes” conducted “with restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.” Iran calls it a “clear violation” and declares its right to retaliate “legitimate and certain.”

Wednesday, May 28: Negotiators reach a tentative 60-day memorandum of understanding. The terms are specific: unrestricted shipping through the Hormuz, no tolls, no harassment. Iran removes all mines within 30 days. The U.S. lifts its naval blockade proportionally. Sanctions are relaxed so Iran can sell oil. A 60-day window opens for nuclear negotiations, including the fate of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. Both sides’ negotiators agree. Axios reports Trump has not signed off. Vance confirms the deal exists but says it is “unclear” whether the president will approve it.

Friday, May 30: Trump meets with advisers in the Situation Room. CBS reports he made “somewhat significant” edits, particularly to language on enriched uranium and the Hormuz. He leaves without announcing a decision. Defense Secretary Hegseth tells reporters the military is “ready to resume combat in the Gulf if needed.”

Sunday night into Monday morning: Trump posts on Truth Social that Iran must “DESTROY” its enriched uranium and that the strait must open with no tolls. Iranian state media fires back that neither demand exists in the deal text. Fars news says Trump “raised issues that contradict the provisions of the agreement.”

My read: Here is what I think is happening. The tentative deal is real. Both negotiating teams agreed to it. The terms are reasonable: a 60-day ceasefire extension, mine removal, proportional blockade lifting, sanctions relief, and the start of nuclear talks. That is a framework that could end the war. Trump is not signing it because signing it removes his leverage, and he is not ready to give up leverage. Instead, he is doing something more dangerous: he is publicly adding demands that are not in the deal, demands he knows Iran will reject, so that when the deal collapses he can blame Tehran. “DESTROY” the enriched uranium? That was never on the table. No tolls on the Hormuz? Fars says it is not in the text. Trump is negotiating against his own agreement in public, which tells you one of two things. Either he wants the deal to fail so he can escalate, or he is using the public demands as leverage to extract last-minute concessions that his negotiators could not get at the table. Both options leave the deal unsigned, the war ongoing, and gas above $4.50. The people who pay for this are not in the Situation Room. They are at the pump. And every day that deal sits unsigned costs American consumers approximately $380 million in excess fuel costs compared to pre-war prices. That is not an abstraction. That is $380 million per day leaving the pockets of people who drive to work.