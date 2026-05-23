Issue #9 | May 17 - 22, 2026

Welcome to the Weekly File! This week was a lot, so buckle up.

The White House confirmed that President Trump will not attend his eldest son’s wedding in the Bahamas this weekend. Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson already legally married yesterday in Palm Beach, which is what you do when your ceremony is in another country. But the wedding celebration is Saturday. And the president is skipping it. His reason, on camera: “I have a thing called Iran.”

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters he was one hour from ordering a full-scale military strike on Iran before Gulf allies called and asked him to hold off. He then posted on Truth Social that Pentagon leaders should “be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice.” Officials from some Gulf countries later told CNN they were not aware of any impending military action when Trump claims they intervened.

Today, House Republicans pulled the scheduled vote on a war powers resolution that would compel Trump to withdraw from Iran. They pulled it because they were going to lose it. The Senate already advanced the resolution 50-47 on Tuesday, with four Republicans defecting: Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Bill Cassidy, who lost his primary last Saturday because he crossed Trump five years ago and now has nothing left to lose. The House vote is delayed until June 2. Congress left town tonight. They will not be back for ten days.

So here is the board. The president skipped his son’s wedding to stay in DC. He said this week he was one hour from striking Iran. He ordered the military to be ready for a full-scale assault on a moment’s notice. Congress was about to vote to stop him. His party pulled the vote so it would not pass. And Congress went home for ten days, leaving no legislative mechanism to constrain him until June 2.

And as I finish writing this, Iran has closed its airspace. I think we are about to attack Iran. And I think the timing is not a coincidence. I will explain why after I walk you through the rest of the week, because everything that happened this week is connected to that conclusion.

TRUMP WAS AN HOUR FROM STRIKING IRAN. CONGRESS WAS ABOUT TO STOP HIM. THEN EVERYBODY WENT HOME.

The timeline of it all matters more than any individual headline.

The Iran war started February 28. It has been 83 days. Congress never authorized it. The War Powers Act of 1973 gives the president 60 days to use military force without congressional approval, with a 30-day withdrawal period. That deadline passed weeks ago. The administration claims a tenuous ceasefire in early April “stopped the clock.” Legal scholars on both sides widely reject that argument.

On Monday, May 19, Trump told reporters he was one hour from ordering a new round of strikes on Iran. He says Gulf allies, specifically the Emir of Qatar, the Saudi Crown Prince, and the UAE president, called and asked him to hold off because “serious negotiations are taking place.” CNN reported that officials from some of those countries said they were not aware of impending military action. So either Trump was about to strike and the Gulf called it off, or he was not and he made it up to look tough. Both options are bad.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Senate advanced a war powers resolution 50-47. Four Republicans defected: Paul, Collins, Murkowski, and Cassidy. This is the first time the Senate has successfully advanced a war powers resolution against a sitting president during an active military conflict since the law was passed in 1973.

On Thursday, May 22, the House was scheduled to vote on its version. Republican leadership counted votes this morning. They did not have the numbers to kill it so Johnson pulled the vote and sent Congress home until June 2.

Now let me answer the question I know you are asking: what happens if the resolution passes both chambers?

Trump vetoes it. That is certain. To override a presidential veto, you need two-thirds of both the House and Senate. The Senate vote was 50-47. That is 17 votes short of 67. The override will fail. The resolution is a political statement, not a legal constraint.

But here is what matters. The resolution forced every member of Congress to put their name on a vote about whether this war should continue. Five months before midterms. And Republican leadership was so afraid of how many of their own members would cross over that they pulled the vote entirely rather than let it happen.

That tells you two things. First, the war is deeply unpopular, even within the Republican caucus. Polls this month show a majority of Americans oppose the Iran war. Second, by pulling the vote and sending Congress home, Republican leadership created a ten-day window in which there is no pending legislative action, no vote on the calendar, and no mechanism for Congress to respond to a military escalation. If Trump orders a strike this weekend, Congress cannot do anything about it until June 2.

My read: I have been writing this newsletter for ten weeks. I have tracked the oil trades, the CFTC gutting, the oversight dismantlement, the tech contracts, the donations, all of it. Every week I say follow the money but this week I am saying follow the calendar. Trump was one hour from striking Iran. Congress was about to tell him to stop. His party made sure Congress would not be in session to respond. The president skipped his son’s wedding to stay in Washington. The military is on standby. The strait is still closed. Oil is at $105. Qatar, which Iran bombed during the war, is now mediating anyway. And everyone with the power to stop what comes next just left town. I do not have proof that a strike is coming but I have a president who stayed, a military that is ready, a Congress that is gone, and a war powers vote that was killed because it would have passed. If I am wrong, I will tell you next week. If I am right, you will have read it here first. Watch the next 72 hours.