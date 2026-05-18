Issue #9 | May 10 - 17, 2026

Welcome back to the Weekly File!

On Wednesday, May 14, Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Jensen Huang stood in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, flanking President Trump as he shook hands with Xi Jinping. Three tech CEOs whose companies collectively laid off over 36,000 workers this year, standing in the Chinese government’s seat of power, negotiating chip deals and tariff relief while their former employees are still filing for unemployment.

That same day, the U.S. Commerce Department approved Nvidia to sell H200 AI chips to ten Chinese companies including Alibaba, ByteDance, and Tencent. Up to 75,000 chips per buyer. The deal carries a 25 percent surcharge that goes directly to the U.S. government. Jensen Huang was in Beijing. The chips were cleared in Washington. The timing was not a coincidence.

And while Trump was toasting Xi at a state banquet and calling it a “fantastic” summit, here is what happened back home. The Supreme Court let Alabama eliminate its second majority-Black congressional district, effectively ending the Voting Rights Act in a second state in three weeks. Russia launched 200 drones at Ukraine the morning the ceasefire expired. Bill Cassidy became the first Republican senator in nine years to lose a primary, because he voted to convict Trump in 2021. Oil hit $109 a barrel. Tech layoffs passed 100,000 for the year. And 10 million Americans are now on track to lose Medicaid coverage under a law that has already been signed.

The people with power flew to China. The people without it got the bill.

TRUMP FLEW TO CHINA WITH ELON MUSK, TIM COOK, AND JENSEN HUANG. HERE IS WHAT THEY CAME HOME WITH.

From May 13 to 15, Trump made a state visit to China. It was his second time in Beijing and the first during his second term. He arrived with a delegation that looked less like a diplomatic envoy and more like the guest list at a Davos after-party. Musk, Cook, Huang, plus executives from Boeing, agriculture, and finance.

China agreed to buy 200 Boeing jets, less than half the 500 that had been expected. The U.S. Commerce Department approved the sale of Nvidia H200 chips to ten Chinese companies, each allowed up to 75,000 chips, with a 25 percent surcharge. Tariffs on some goods were lowered. Rare earth export restrictions were eased. Xi and Trump agreed to a framework for “constructive strategic stability” over the next three years. Xi warned Trump that mishandling Taiwan would put the relationship in “great jeopardy.” Trump invited Xi to Washington in September.

When it was over, NBC News ran the headline: “Trump returns to Washington after leaving Beijing summit with few clear wins.” CNN’s analysis was titled: “Trump’s Beijing visit was more vibes than details. And Xi set the tone.”

My read: First: the Nvidia chip deal. The U.S. spent three years restricting advanced AI chip sales to China on national security grounds. The entire semiconductor export control regime was built on the premise that China cannot be allowed to develop frontier AI capabilities using American hardware. This week, the administration approved 750,000 H200 chips for Chinese companies. Jensen Huang was physically present in Beijing when the approval went through. The 25 percent surcharge means the U.S. government makes money on every chip sold. This is not national security policy. This is a licensing fee. The security argument evaporated the moment it became profitable to drop it. Second: not a single delivery has actually been made. Beijing told its companies not to buy. China wants to develop its own chip industry and is not going to let Nvidia lock in market share at a 25 percent premium. So the deal that Trump is calling a win may produce zero actual sales. It was a concession on principle for a transaction that may never close. That is the story of this summit. Vibes, banquets, handshakes, and no binding agreements on anything that matters. Meanwhile, these same CEOs whose presence gave the trip its corporate credibility are running companies that have laid off over 36,000 people this year while collecting tens of billions in government contracts. Musk told reporters “many good things” were achieved. For whom?