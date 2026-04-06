Issue #3 | March 29-April 4, 2026

Welcome back to the Weekly File. This was the week where everything I’ve been warning about started colliding. Trump fired Pam Bondi and handed the DOJ to the man who has been quietly controlling the Epstein cover-up from the inside. The first American fighter jet since the Iraq invasion got shot down over Iran and we almost lost both crew members. Eight million people took to the streets in the largest single-day protest in American history and the coverage disappeared within 48 hours. The Supreme Court told the president his birthright citizenship order doesn’t pass constitutional muster while he sat in the room watching. Liberation Day turned one year old and the economic numbers are brutal. And the DHS shutdown hit week seven with agents still quitting because they can’t pay their bills.

Let’s get into it.

ALL OF THESE OPINIONS ARE MY OWN.

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BONDI WAS THE FACE BUT BLANCHE WAS ALWAYS THE HANDS.

Wednesday, Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi. If you’ve been following this newsletter, you know I’ve been tracking the Epstein subpoena and Bondi’s refusal to give a straight answer about compliance. Well, she never had to answer it. She got fired before April 14.

The official story is that she botched the Epstein files release. And yes, it was a disaster. The DOJ released roughly 3.5 million documents out of over 6 million potentially responsive pages, which means about half the files are still being withheld. The release was riddled with redaction errors that exposed the identities of abuse victims. It was piecemeal, disorganized, and drew bipartisan outrage. Reports also say Trump was frustrated she wasn’t aggressive enough in going after his political enemies through the DOJ. So the public narrative is that Bondi failed from every direction and got what she deserved.

But that narrative is missing the person who was actually running this from the beginning, Todd Blanche.

Blanche, Trump’s former personal defense attorney, has been Deputy AG this entire time. He is now acting Attorney General. And within days of taking over, he publicly said the DOJ should “move on” from the Epstein files. He also claimed the DOJ has released “all the files,” which is a lie. House Oversight Ranking Member Robert Garcia immediately called it out, stating that roughly 50 percent of the files have been released and that withholding the rest violates the subpoena.

In my opinion, Blanche has been the one making the operational decisions on the Epstein files the entire time Bondi was AG. Let me walk you through his record.

Last July, Blanche personally visited Ghislaine Maxwell in prison. Days after that visit, Maxwell was transferred from a low-security facility in Tallahassee, Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas. Federal prison camp. That’s the type of facility reserved for nonviolent white-collar offenders in their final months. Maxwell is a convicted sex trafficker. Bureau of Prisons policy generally prohibits inmates with a sex offender public safety factor from being housed in minimum-security facilities. That transfer violated standard protocol and no one has explained why.

When Bondi was questioned about the transfer under oath, she said she did not know Maxwell was being transferred and claimed it was not to a lower-level facility. Both statements have been publicly contradicted. When pressed on whether Blanche or another subordinate approved it, she didn’t answer directly. She said she “learned after the fact.” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has demanded documents on the transfer. The questions have not been answered.

Then in March, Senator Ron Wyden revealed that Blanche personally intervened to block the DEA from releasing an unredacted 2015 memorandum prepared by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces. That document is tied to a secret investigation into drug trafficking and prostitution by Epstein and at least twelve associates. The DEA was investigating suspicious money transfers linked to club drugs including ketamine, ecstasy, and GHB. Blanche blocked that document from public release. When Wyden went public with it, Blanche called it a “completely fabricated story” and said the memo was available unredacted in a congressional reading room. Wyden’s office disputed that characterization.

Now Blanche runs the entire Department of Justice and his first public statement is that the DOJ should move on from Epstein.

Bondi is still under subpoena and lawmakers on both sides say she is expected to testify on April 14 despite being fired. I posted a deep dive on Todd Blanche yesterday that goes further into his background and connections. If you haven’t read it yet, go read it now. This is the man running the DOJ and I think he is worse.

My read: Everyone is focused on Bondi getting fired. Bondi was the mouthpiece. She stood at podiums, sat in front of committees, and gave non-answers while Blanche operated behind her. He visited Maxwell. Days later, Maxwell got moved to a facility she should never have been in. He blocked a DEA document about an Epstein drug trafficking investigation. He oversaw a file release that exposed victims while keeping half the documents hidden. And now he’s the one saying it’s time to move on.

I want you to think about the sequence here because the sequence is the story. Blanche visits Maxwell. Maxwell gets transferred to minimum security. Bondi testifies she didn’t know about the transfer. Blanche blocks the DEA drug trafficking memo. The Epstein file release gets botched and exposes victims. Bondi takes the heat. Bondi gets fired. Blanche gets promoted then tells us to move on.

That is not a series of mistakes. That is a series of strategic moves. Every time there was a decision point on the Epstein files, Blanche was the one making the call. And every time the public got angry about it, Bondi was the one standing in front of the cameras. She was the shield and now the shield is gone and the person who was actually controlling the process has been promoted to the top job with more power to bury what’s left.

The 2.5 million pages that are still being withheld? The DEA memo about Epstein and drug money? The Maxwell prison transfer that violated BOP policy? All of it runs through Todd Blanche and now he’s the acting Attorney General telling you it’s over. Follow the money, the timing, and go read my deep dive on Blanche. Because the media is going to cover this as a Bondi story but it’s not and it never was.