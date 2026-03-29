Issue #2 | March 22-28, 2026

Welcome back to the Weekly File. This was a big week and most of what matters got buried. The White House turned its social media into a psychological operation, Iran hacked the FBI Director’s personal email, Republicans physically shut down a hearing to protect Trump Jr. from testifying about $670 million in taxpayer money, the stock market entered correction territory, and the DHS shutdown hit week six with TSA agents still working for free. Plus my investigation into Kash Patel’s girlfriend dropped this week and TikTok gave me a violation for it, so that tells you something.

Let’s get into it.

ALL OF THESE OPINIONS ARE MY OWN.

THE WHITE HOUSE IS RUNNING A PSYOP ON ITS OWN PEOPLE

Wednesday night the White House posted a video to their official X and Instagram accounts. A woman’s voice whispers “it’s launching soon, right?” Four seconds. Then they deleted it 90 minutes later. At 10 PM they posted another one with black static, an iPhone notification sound, and an American flag for a split second. Thursday they started posting pixelated images. One of them looks like Trump sitting with his hand on what people think is a nuclear button. That one alone got 4 million views. Then two more pixelated photos after that.

No explanation. No comment. Nothing.

This happened the same day Trump extended the Iran strike pause to April 6 and told Tehran to “get serious before it is too late.”

My read: This is not a hack and it’s not an accident. They want you talking about the posts, the deleted posts, all of it. That’s textbook manufactured chaos. These are official government accounts with layers of approval. It doesn’t go up by accident.

Let’s look at some potential explanations.

First, this could be psychological pressure on Iran. “Launching soon.” Pixelated images that look like a button. Posted during an active negotiation where the deadline is April 6. That messaging may not be for Americans, it may be for Tehran. The White House could be using social media as a weapon in real time. This would go against any war game strategy ever learned, but at this point, with the narcissism that exists in this administration, nothing would surprise me.

The second play is the one that matters more. The day before those videos went up, Republicans walked out of a congressional hearing and killed a subpoena for Trump Jr. over $670 million in taxpayer money going to companies his fund invested in. Every newsroom should be leading with that story. Instead every newsroom is covering pixelated photos and debating whether the president is threatening nuclear war on Instagram. This screams distraction, and it’s working perfectly.