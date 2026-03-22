Issue #1 | March 15-21, 2026

Welcome to the first Weekly File. Every Saturday I’m going to break down the stories I was paying attention to that week and what the media isn’t talking about. This isn’t a news recap because you can get that anywhere. These are the stories I noticed, the connections I'm making, and my read on what's actually happening. If something catches your eye, drop a comment and tell me what you want me to dig into next.

ALL OF THESE OPINIONS ARE MY OWN.

RUSSIA IS INSIDE SIGNAL

Friday the FBI and CISA put out a joint alert that Russian intelligence has compromised thousands of Signal accounts globally. The targets are US government officials, military personnel, political figures, and journalists.

How they did it: you get a message inside Signal that looks like it’s from Signal support, something like “Signal Security ChatBot” telling you there’s suspicious activity on your account. You click the link or enter a code and they’re in. They can read your messages, see your contacts, and send messages as you from a trusted identity, meaning they can then phish everyone in your contacts and it looks like it’s coming from you.

If you use Signal, do this right now: go to Settings, then Linked Devices, and remove anything you don’t recognize.

Here’s what I immediately thought about when I heard this.

March 2025 – Trump’s national security team is using Signal to discuss classified strike plans against the Houthis in Yemen. Defense Secretary Hegseth sends timing and weapons details to a group chat and National Security Adviser Waltz accidentally adds The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg. Two hours after Goldberg sees those details, the US starts bombing. Multiple defense officials said the information was highly classified, the administration said it was not, and there was no investigation, no one got fired, literally nothing happened. I worked on programs where people disappeared if they left classified information in their car overnight in a lock bag by accident. So, the fact no one took this seriously was quite alarming to me when it broke.

January 2026 – Minnesota residents start using Signal group chats to share publicly available information about ICE agents operating in their communities. License plates, locations, etc. While I don’t agree with this behavior at all, it wasn’t classified information and it was technically public and legal. However, Kash Patel goes on a podcast and announces he’s opened an FBI investigation into these group chats. When asked about the First Amendment he says the FBI will “balance” free speech rights against potential federal law violations. First Amendment lawyers publicly responded that the government doesn’t get to “balance” the First Amendment.

My read: The administration leaks classified war plans on Signal and nothing happens. Citizens share public information on Signal and they get an FBI investigation. Now Russia compromises thousands of Signal accounts targeting officials and journalists and the man warning us about it has spent the last four months firing the people whose job it was to stop exactly this. But here’s the part that scares me. The phishing method Russia used is an identity-based attack, they get in as you and then move laterally through your contacts. That means if even one compromised account belongs to someone in a government group chat, every person in that chat is now a target. And we already know from Signalgate that senior officials are using Signal for sensitive discussions. So, if Russian intelligence compromised the account of someone adjacent to those conversations, we would never know because they would not tell us. Patel isn’t protecting anyone. He’s playing cosplay security while at the same time dismantling it. Watch what they do not what they say.

THE IRAN WAR IS ON DAY 22 AND NOBODY KNOWS THE PLAN

Friday Trump said he’s considering “winding down” military efforts in Iran. The same day, 2,500 Marines are deploying to the region with two more units behind them and the administration is seriously considering a ground operation to take Kharg Island, which processes 90 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports and sits 15 miles offshore.

The Strait of Hormuz is still effectively closed, and no one is willing to help open it. There have been 21 attacks on commercial vessels since March 1 and one fifth of the world’s oil goes through that strait. The administration just temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil stranded at sea to try to bring gas prices down, which is them telling you they know the economic damage is real. And it is very real, not recession real, it’s depression real.

My read: You can’t wind down and escalate at the same time. Sending Marines while talking about an off-ramp isn’t a peace signal, it’s leverage positioning. The Kharg Island discussion tells you the real objective, that the “what’s in it for us” in helping Israel is the oil infrastructure and who controls the strait. If we take Kharg, this isn’t winding down, it’s entering a new phase. Follow the money, the energy play is the story underneath the war story, but I think it’s an afterthought. I don’t think we had a strategy this entire time and that’s why we get a different message every day and our actions are the opposite of that. One of the first things I learned about reading a situation is to ignore the public statements and look at the resource allocation. Where are the people going? Where’s the money going? Where’s the equipment going? Right now, all three are going toward Kharg Island while the president says we are “winding down.” That disconnect isn’t mixed messaging, that’s a tell. Someone inside the administration wants a ground operation and someone else is trying to build an off-ramp, and they’re publicly contradicting each other in real time.

This is the first Weekly File and I wanted everyone to see what it looks like. Starting next week the full file goes to paid subscribers only. The rest of this issue, including what's happening with the Bondi subpoena, why the DHS shutdown should worry you more than it does, what Kash Patel's purge is actually costing us long term, and what the Musk verdict means for his access to government systems, is below.