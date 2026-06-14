Issue #13 | June 7 - 14, 2026

This morning, the president turns 80. He says he is signing a peace deal with Iran today. Iran says he is not. A 600-ton steel cage is sitting on the White House South Lawn for a UFC fight tonight with $1.5 million VIP tickets. After the fight, he flies to the G7.

And that is just today. Here is our week in review.

Monday, Israel bombed four Iranian cities. Iran fired back. By Wednesday, Trump cancelled his own scheduled strikes and announced the deal was done. By Thursday, Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire on a $75 billion IPO built on government contracts he secured after spending a year inside the government cutting everyone else’s. By Friday, Iran published a 14-point draft demanding $300 billion in reconstruction, all frozen assets, all sanctions lifted, and every American soldier gone. By Saturday, 3.5 million Americans had lost food stamp access since the Big Beautiful Bill took effect, and Arizona’s SNAP enrollment had dropped 49 percent.

A trillionaire and 3.5 million people who cannot afford groceries. A peace deal and a cage fight. A birthday party for the president and a 49 percent drop in food assistance in Arizona. These are the same stories, just told from different tax brackets.

ISRAEL BOMBED FOUR CITIES. IRAN FIRED BACK. TRUMP SAID THE DEAL WAS DONE. IT IS NOT. HE WANTS TO SIGN IT ON HIS BIRTHDAY.

Monday, June 8: Israeli Air Force hit Isfahan, Kermanshah, Tabriz, and sites around Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport in the first wave. Second wave: a Karun petrochemical plant near Ahvaz that manufactures nitric acid used in ballistic missile production. Third wave: the Aerospace University in Tehran and Basij positions. Iran fired missiles back at Israel. Worst exchanges since the April ceasefire. Both sides then “suspended” attacks.

Tuesday, June 9: Trump said the deal was “two or three days” away. Hormuz would reopen “immediately.” He has said this before. He said it May 28. He said it May 12.

Wednesday, June 11: Trump posted that he cancelled planned strikes because discussions had been “approved” at Iran’s “highest level.” Hours earlier, he threatened to hit Iran “VERY HARD” and seize their oil infrastructure. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said no “final decision” had been made.

Thursday, June 12: Iran’s state media published the 14-point memorandum of understanding. The terms: release half of frozen assets before negotiations begin. Lift oil and petrochemical sanctions. Full access to Iranian financial resources. Withdraw all American forces. Reconstruction plans worth at least $300 billion. Sixty days to negotiate nuclear terms. Trump denied Iran’s account.

Saturday, June 13: Trump said the deal would be signed today, Sunday, his birthday. Vice President Vance is reportedly in Europe for the signing. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard: “Signing on Sunday is definitely not happening.” Hormuz is still closed. The naval blockade is still active.

My read: The deal is not close. I am going to show you why with numbers, not opinions. Brent crude is at $97. Pre-war, it was around $70. That delta, roughly $25 a barrel, on about 100 million barrels a day of global production, represents $2.5 billion per day in additional revenue flowing to oil-producing states and the companies that service them. Russia benefits. Saudi Arabia benefits in the short term. Defense contractors benefit because high oil funds the war that funds the contracts. Hedge funds positioned long on oil benefit. That $2.5 billion per day is the revenue model for keeping the Hormuz closed. A signed deal drops Brent to the mid-$70s. Analysts at Fitch have the post-deal number at $87. Goldman has said the market needs months to rebalance even after reopening. So when I look at this deal and ask why it has been sitting unsigned for three weeks, the answer is not complicated. $95 oil is worth more to the right people than $70 oil. The president has edited, delayed, added demands, and publicly sabotaged terms his own negotiators agreed to. Iran has responded by publishing terms the U.S. will never accept: $300 billion and full withdrawal. Both sides are performing. The question is who benefits from the performance lasting one more week, one more month. The answer is the same people who benefited last week. The gas price dip you saw this week, 30 cents off the peak, that happened because traders priced in a deal that has not been signed. If it does not get signed today, the dip reverses by Wednesday. Our grocery trip is being priced on diplomatic theater.

ELON MUSK IS WORTH $1 TRILLION. HERE IS EXACTLY HOW HE GOT THERE.

Thursday, June 12: SpaceX began trading on the Nasdaq. Ticker: SPCX. IPO price: $135. Opened at $150, raised $75 billion, valuation: $1.75 trillion. Largest IPO in history. More than double Saudi Aramco’s 2019 record. Retail investors placed $100 billion in orders, five times their allocation.

Musk’s net worth crossed $1 trillion. First trillionaire in human history. His SpaceX stake: over $766 billion. Tesla: $280 billion. Combined: roughly $1.05 trillion. The next richest person, Larry Page, is worth $288 billion. Musk is worth three and a half Larry Pages.

Here is what went into that number. In February 2026, Musk merged xAI, his artificial intelligence company, into SpaceX. Bloomberg reported the merger was a “lifeline” for xAI, which was burning $1 billion and carrying heavy debt. The combined entity went public four months later. xAI holds a Pentagon contract worth up to $200 million for its Grok AI system, which Defense Secretary Hegseth is integrating into military networks. SpaceX received $6.45 billion in Space Force contracts two weeks before the IPO: $4.16 billion for “Golden Dome” missile defense satellites, $2.29 billion for a low-orbit communications network. One-fifth of SpaceX’s 2025 revenue came from government agencies.

In 2025, Musk led DOGE from inside the federal government. He had access to agency budgets, contract pipelines, and procurement data across every department. DOGE terminated contracts for vendors across the government. It terminated zero contracts for SpaceX, Tesla, xAI, or Starlink. Musk’s companies will collect at least $5 for every $1 DOGE proposed to cut. The Shaheen bill requiring conflict-of-interest disclosures went nowhere. The inspector generals who would have reviewed the contracts were fired.

Musk’s shares are locked up until June 2027. He cannot sell. But a trillion-dollar net worth is collateral. He can borrow against it without triggering a taxable event. The wealth is functional, not just symbolic.

My read: This is not a conflict of interest. A conflict of interest is when your interests overlap with your duties. This is a business plan that required government access to execute, and it went like this. Step one: get inside the government through DOGE. Step two: access the budgets, the contract pipelines, the competitive landscape across every agency. Step three: cut competitors’ contracts while leaving your own untouched. Step four: merge your debt-ridden AI company into your rocket company to clean up the balance sheet. Step five: secure $6.45 billion in new government contracts two weeks before going public. Step six: take the combined entity public at the largest IPO in history. Step seven: become worth a trillion dollars. Step eight: keep your shares locked for a year, borrow against them tax-free, and wait. Nobody audited this. Not because nobody noticed. Because the people who audit were fired in step three. The people who would investigate are in Congress, and Musk helped fund their campaigns. The bill that would have required disclosure died in committee. This is the cleanest execution of government-to-private-wealth transfer in American history and it happened on a Thursday and was out of the news cycle by Friday because the president announced a peace deal that does not exist, IN MY OPINION.

3.5 MILLION PEOPLE LOST FOOD STAMPS. THE SAME WEEK THE FIRST TRILLIONAIRE WAS MINTED. THE CURRENT DIVIDE.

CNBC reported May 30 that SNAP participation has fallen by more than 3.5 million people since the One Big Beautiful Bill took effect in July 2025. That is a 9 percent drop nationwide. Arizona is down 49 percent. Louisiana 15 percent. Virginia 15 percent. Tennessee 14 percent. Participation dropped in every state, by 5 percent or more in 38 states, by 10 percent or more in 13 states.

The bill cut $186 billion from SNAP over the next decade. It raised the work-requirement age from 54 to 64 and increased the paperwork burden for enrollment. CBO projects 3 million people will lose food assistance entirely. The average affected family loses $146 per month. California began implementing expanded three-month time limits on June 1. An estimated 55,000 to 60,000 Californians per month will start losing benefits by October.

The same bill cut $1 trillion from Medicaid over the next decade. Eleven million people are projected to lose health insurance by 2034. The work requirement: 80 hours per month. The first enforcement window opens January 2027. CMS published the interim final rule on June 1.

The same bill funded tax cuts.

My read: $146 a month. That is what the average family is losing in food assistance. That is one week of groceries for a household of four. In Arizona, half the people who were getting food help are not getting it anymore. Half. This is not a future projection. This already happened. And it happened because the Big Beautiful Bill needed to pay for tax cuts, and the place they found the money was the grocery budgets of people making less than $30,000 a year. The same week those numbers came out, Elon Musk crossed a trillion dollars. Do I think people take advantage of handouts, absolutely, do I think stripping families of these benefits while inflation is on the rise, the job market is in shambles, and gas is astronomical is the answer, no. I worked in our government for 20 years, they are the most ineffective, red tape, bloated government and when decisions like this are made, the strategy behind the execution is where they always get it wrong. If I were running this goat rodeo, I would do a full audit of current state. I would look at realistic requirements and standards for a sustainable program, then I would put the proper check-ins in place to adjust and review annually. They did not do this and now there will be families who genuinely need this support who will not receive it, and that is what I have a problem with.

THE HOUSE IS MERGING OUR MILITARY WITH ISRAEL. THE SENATE IS MERGING OUR INTELLIGENCE. THE PENTAGON SAYS ISRAEL IS SPYING ON US. SETTLERS ARE BURNING THE LAST CHRISTIAN TOWN IN THE WEST BANK.

Three things happened this week involving the same country.

First: Section 224 of the NDAA passed the House Armed Services Committee on June 4. Ro Khanna offered an amendment to strip it. Failed by voice vote. Two members supported it. Khanna and Sara Jacobs. Section 224 formalizes U.S.-Israel defense technology integration across AI, quantum computing, autonomous weapons, cyber, biotech, directed energy, and weapons co-production. Thomas Massie, the one Republican who promised a floor amendment, lost his primary three weeks ago to pro-Israel money. He will not be there.

Second: Senator Tom Cotton, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, introduced Section 622 of the Intelligence Authorization Act. It would amend the National Security Act of 1947 itself to require the president to “expand and enhance intelligence sharing with the Government of Israel” across terrorism, cybersecurity, sanctions evasion, missile threats, unmanned systems, air and space awareness, and regional security. It would prohibit any president from suspending, reducing, or limiting that sharing except on a “specific and identifiable national security concern,” with a mandatory report to Congress within 15 days. It makes it nearly impossible for any future president to restrict Israeli access to American classified intelligence.

Both provisions advanced the same month the Pentagon classified Israel as a “critical” espionage threat, the highest level. Spyware was found on the phones of Steve Witkoff, Elbridge Colby, and Michael DiMino. Israel is actively surveilling the Americans negotiating the Iran deal.

Third: On June 9 and 10, Israeli settlers attacked Taybeh, the last entirely Christian town in the occupied West Bank. Population 1,340. Settlers set agricultural fields on fire, threw Molotov cocktails at homes, attempted to burn a petrol station, and fired weapons at residents. Palestinian firefighters tried to reach the blaze. Settlers blocked them. Father Bashar Fawadleh, parish priest of Taybeh, said settlers surrounded people trying to bring a water tanker to fight the fire. This was not the first attack. Settlers have previously burned cars and tagged buildings in Taybeh with graffiti.

My read: These stories are intertwined and they are not being reported that way. The House is merging our defense technology with Israel. The Senate is merging our intelligence. Section 224 covers the weapons and data access. Section 622 covers the secrets. Together, they create a legal framework in which the United States and Israel are functionally one military and intelligence apparatus, with the American side prohibited from restricting the arrangement. Cotton wrote Section 622 so that a future president cannot pull back intelligence sharing without filing a report to Congress explaining why, which means the lobby gets a veto. This is happening the same month the Pentagon found Israeli spyware on American phones. The country we are merging our intelligence with is stealing our intelligence. And while Congress writes laws to deepen that relationship, settlers are burning the last Christian village in the West Bank. Taybeh. Thirteen hundred people. They are throwing Molotov cocktails at their homes, firing guns at their neighbors. Firefighters blocked from putting out the fire. That is what our “ally” does on the ground while the lobby works the Hill. Section 224 passed committee by voice vote because nobody wanted their name on it. Section 622 was introduced by the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, the man who is supposed to oversee the agencies that just told him Israel is spying on us. He read the espionage assessment and his response was to write a law requiring us to share more. The defense contractors, Raytheon, Lockheed, L3Harris, Elbit, do not care about Taybeh. They care about co-production contracts. The spying is a cost of doing business.

A 600-TON STEEL CAGE ON THE SOUTH LAWN. $1.5 MILLION TICKETS. 1,000 OF THEM CONTROLLED BY THE PRESIDENT PERSONALLY.

Today, UFC Freedom 250. First professional sporting event on the White House grounds. A 92-foot-tall, 600-ton steel cage called “The Claw” on the South Lawn. VIP packages: $1 million to $1.5 million, by invitation only. Broadcast on Paramount. The president controls 1,000 tickets. UFC CEO Dana White: 200. TKO CEO Ari Emanuel: 200. The president holds five times more tickets than the promoter.

The Public Integrity Project sued on behalf of an Air Force veteran. The suit called the event “deeply corrupt.” National Park Service regulations prohibit sporting events on federal parklands. No environmental review. No congressional authorization for the structure. The judge declined to block it.

Separately, three Vietnam War veterans sued to stop a 250-foot triumphal arch at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, where 400,000 service members are buried. At a planning commission hearing on June 5, veterans called it an “ego arch” and a desecration. The Commemorative Works Act requires congressional authorization, which the arch does not have.

My read: The president controls 1,000 tickets to an event on public land with packages that cost $1.5 million. He holds five times more ticket access than the CEO of the UFC. Those 1,000 tickets are going to donors, lobbyists, and people who need something from the federal government. That is what a $1.5 million ticket buys. Not a seat at a cage fight. Access. Access to the man who signs the executive orders, who picks the judges, who controls the agencies that approve your merger or kill your competitor’s contract. The lawsuit called it a commercial event for private financial benefit on public land. The judge did not stop it. And across the Potomac, the same administration wants to put a monument to itself at the entrance to Arlington. Not a monument to the dead. A monument to the president, at the gates of a cemetery for the people who served the country, which he did not. The veterans who showed up at the planning commission called it what it is and nobody in Congress backed them up.

THE U.S. KILLED A GANG LEADER IN VENEZUELA. WITH VENEZUELA’S HELP.

Thursday, June 12: Southern Command conducted a strike in Venezuela, killing Hector “El Nino” Guerrero Flores, 43, leader of Tren de Aragua. Indicted in New York on racketeering and terrorism charges. $5 million State Department bounty.

Venezuela’s government confirmed it cooperated. CIA provided intelligence. Venezuela provided “specialized technical support.” Joint operation with Maduro’s government.

My read: The same administration that uses Venezuelan migrants as the centerpiece of its immigration crackdown just ran a joint military operation with the Venezuelan government those migrants are fleeing. The same president who campaigned on Venezuela as a failed narco-state coordinated an airstrike with Maduro’s intelligence services. This is the gap between performance and policy. The performance says Venezuela is the enemy. The policy says Venezuela is an operational partner when it is useful. Both things cannot be true simultaneously, but they do not need to be, because the audience for each claim is different. The immigration voter hears “Venezuela bad.” The defense establishment sees “Venezuela cooperative.” The kill was real. Guerrero was a real target , but the cooperation tells you the hostility is theater, calibrated for domestic consumption, turned on and off depending on who is watching.

WHAT I AM WATCHING THIS WEEK

The peace deal: Does it get signed today or not? If yes, watch the actual text, not Trump’s summary of the text. Iran’s published terms include $300 billion and full withdrawal. If those terms are in the MOU, the deal collapses within 60 days. If those terms are absent, Iran walks. If the language is vague enough to let both sides claim victory, it buys 60 days of lower oil prices before reality sets in. The Hormuz does not reopen until after signing. Follow the money and watch the barrels, not the “handshake”.

SpaceX Week 2: The stock opened above the IPO price. If it holds, Musk’s trillion-dollar status becomes permanent collateral. If it drops, questions about whether the valuation was built on government contracts that should never have been awarded become louder. Nobody in Congress has called a hearing. The Shaheen bill is dead. Watch whether anyone connects DOGE access, the $6.45 billion in pre-IPO contracts, and the xAI merger into a single investigation. I would not hold my breath.

SNAP numbers: 3.5 million and climbing. California’s expanded time limits started June 1. The October numbers from California will show whether this is a slow bleed or a cliff. Arizona at 49 percent is already a cliff. If three or four more states cross 20 percent, this becomes a midterm issue that the tax-cut math cannot survive.

Section 224 and Section 622: The NDAA moves to the full House. Cotton’s Section 622 moves through the Senate. Together they merge both defense technology and intelligence sharing with a country the Pentagon classified as a critical espionage threat. The espionage assessment is the ammunition to kill both provisions. Nobody has used it yet. Cotton read the assessment and wrote Section 622 in response, not to restrict sharing, but to mandate it. Watch whether a single member of either chamber connects the espionage finding to either provision in a floor speech. That will tell you whether this is a functioning legislature or a rubber stamp.

DOE plutonium: Five nuclear startups in advanced negotiations for 20 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium. Enough for roughly 2,000 bombs. First time the U.S. government has offered weapons-grade material to private companies. Oklo, which is connected to Sam Altman, is on the list. This story is moving through the pipeline with almost no coverage. It should be the lead in every national security newsletter in the country, but it is not. I am paying very close attention to it.

Thirteen weeks of this newsletter and the pattern has never been cleaner than it was this week. The government cuts the food budget and creates a trillionaire in the same bill. The trillionaire got rich on government contracts secured after spending a year inside the government firing the people who would have audited those contracts. The president schedules a peace deal, a cage fight, and a birthday party on the same day, on public land, with million-dollar tickets to donors. The House merges our military with a country that is spying on our negotiators and does it by voice vote. The Senate chairman reads the espionage report and writes a law to share more. Settlers burn the last Christian town in the West Bank and block the firefighters, and nobody in Congress says a word. And the people who killed a gang leader in Venezuela are the same people who tell you Venezuela is the enemy.

Thank you all so much for your support. I will see you next week.

— Leah