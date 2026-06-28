Issue #15 | June 21 - 28, 2026

On June 17, the president signed a peace deal at Versailles. On June 24, he asked Congress for $87.6 billion to keep fighting the war. On June 26, 30 min after market close, we announce that we attacked Iran and on June 28, Trump posted that Iran will no longer exist.

The Versailles MOU promised Iran a $300 billion reconstruction fund but nobody has been able to name a single contributor. Trump said if the deal fails, the U.S. will charge tolls on the Strait of Hormuz for “services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East.” Meanwhile a leaked draft resolution shows Trump’s Board of Peace in Gaza is seeking total legal immunity for its members, including Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, and the power to take any public property in Gaza without compensation. A bipartisan housing bill that would limit big investors from buying up homes is sitting unsigned because the president will not sign it until Congress passes the SAVE Act. A federal judge blocked his executive order to restrict voting by mail. The country we are supposedly running because we kidnapped their President and his wife got hit by a 7.5 earthquake and 51,000 people are still missing. And this afternoon the president threatened to erase Iran from existence…again.

Let’s get into it.

THE VERSAILLES DEAL IS ELEVEN DAYS OLD. THE PRESIDENT JUST THREATENED TO ERASE IRAN FROM EXISTENCE.

The timeline since the signing:

June 17: Trump signed the 14-point MOU at the Palace of Versailles. Hormuz reopens. Sixty-day nuclear negotiation window begins. Iran agrees to allow commercial vessels “with no charge for 60 days only.” The MOU promises a $300 billion reconstruction and economic development fund for Iran, paid for by “regional partners.” No countries have confirmed any financial commitments. Vice President Vance told reporters the money would not come from U.S. taxpayers but from Arab countries and private-sector investors. Nobody has named a single contributor.

June 20: Iran announced the Hormuz was closed again, citing Israeli strikes in Lebanon as MOU violations. The U.S. disputed the claim. Trump posted: “There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs.” The president of the United States said the country will charge tolls on the world’s most important oil chokepoint if Iran does not complete a deal. He called it guardian angel money.

June 22: Vance held talks with Iranian officials in Switzerland. He told reporters afterward that Iran had agreed to allow IAEA nuclear inspectors back into the country, calling it a “major milestone.” Iran disputed the claim. Iranian state media reported that Tehran “did not negotiate the nuclear issue” during 18 hours of discussions and “did not accept any new obligations.” The two sides cannot agree on what they agreed to. Trump told Fox News he would “do what I have to do” if Iran fails to honor the agreement, including resuming bombing and “taking over” the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s lead negotiator said the threat nearly killed the talks.

June 25: Iran launched at least four one-way attack drones at commercial ships transiting the Hormuz. One drone hit the upper deck of the Ever Lovely, a large cargo vessel. The U.S. knocked down three others. Trump called it a “foolish violation.” The International Maritime Organization halted ship evacuations. About 115 ships had cleared the strait since the deal. Roughly 500 remained stuck.

June 26: U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites. Trump posted: “United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement.”

June 26: The same day, Rubio announced the Lebanon framework deal. The timing matters and I will explain why in the next section.

June 27: The U.S. Navy announced a widened shipping route through Omani waters, designated as the only safe transit path for commercial vessels. Iran struck two ships on that corridor, including the oil tanker Kiku.

June 28, early morning: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched ballistic missiles and drones at the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait and the U.S. Fifth Naval Fleet headquarters at Port Salman in Bahrain between 2:00 and 3:00 AM local time. The IRGC claimed it destroyed eight American military facilities. Kuwait intercepted two ballistic missiles with no damage. In Bahrain, the top floor of an eight-story residential building near the airport was destroyed and windows were blown out. The Pentagon reported no U.S. casualties. Kuwait called it a “flagrant violation of its sovereignty.” Bahrain called it a “heinous attack.”

June 28, afternoon: U.S. Central Command struck 10 additional Iranian military targets, including surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.

June 28, afternoon: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened a “complete halt” to all negotiations if Washington continues striking Iranian targets. First time since the MOU that either side has explicitly threatened to walk away from the 60-day window.

June 28, afternoon (as I write this): Trump posted on Truth Social: “There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

My read: Eleven days. The deal lasted eleven days before both sides started shooting and the president threatened to erase a country from existence…again. Trump promised Iran a $300 billion reconstruction fund. Who pays? Nobody seems to know because it’s different depending on who you ask. Vance said Arab countries and private investors but no country has confirmed a dollar. If that money never materializes, and right now there is zero evidence it will, then the centerpiece of the deal is a promise nobody intends to keep. So, was it a deal made knowing Iran would break it? Then there is the Hormuz toll. Trump said if the deal fails, the United States will charge tolls on the strait for “services rendered as the Guardian Angel.” That is the president of the United States saying he will charge rent on the world’s most important oil chokepoint that we don’t own. Twenty percent of global oil passes through the Hormuz. Whoever controls tolling on the Hormuz controls global energy prices. Meanwhile, Vance went to Switzerland and said Iran agreed to nuclear inspectors. Iran said it made no such agreement. The two sides are not just failing to implement the deal, they cannot agree on what the deal says and that has been the story from the start of this. The MOU requires “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” Israel did not stop in Lebanon. On June 26, while U.S. aircraft were bombing Iranian targets, Rubio was in Washington signing a framework that explicitly lets Israel stay in Lebanon. Iran says that violates the MOU and they are not wrong. Iran threatened today to walk away from talks entirely. If they do, the 60-day window closes and all that remains is the toll threat, the $300 billion nobody is funding, a disputed nuclear inspectors claim, and five hundred ships stuck in a strait the president says he will charge rent on. That is not a peace deal, it’s a business plan for a protection racket dressed up in diplomatic language.

TRUMP SIGNED A PEACE DEAL ON JUNE 17. HE ASKED CONGRESS FOR $87.6 BILLION TO KEEP FIGHTING ON JUNE 24.

On June 24, one week after signing the Versailles MOU, the White House sent Congress a request for $87.6 billion in supplemental funding. OMB Director Russell Vought sent the letter directly to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Let’s follow the money:

$67 billion for the Pentagon. That includes $21 billion for munitions, $17.3 billion for operational costs, $12.1 billion for “classified programs”, and $767.5 million for the Department of Energy related to Iran’s nuclear capabilities which seems odd to me, especially the amount for classified programs.

The State Department asked for $300 million for embassy security in countries surrounding Iran

$11.1 billion in farm aid

$1.4 billion for the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and other countries.

Bundling farm money with war money is deliberate. It makes it harder for farm-state Republicans to vote no.

This request came one day after the Senate passed its war powers resolution 50-48. The Senate told the president to end the war on Tuesday, then Trump berated them before Cassidy and Paul switched their votes to “nay”. So, Trump asked for $87.6 billion to continue the war after berating the Senate on Wednesday. The current request is less than half the size of the earlier $200 billion supplemental the Pentagon requested earlier this year.

One detail buried in the coverage is that the Pentagon has burned through up to 80 percent of its missile stockpile during the Iran war. The same week as the supplemental request, the Pentagon awarded a $35 billion contract for THAAD missile defense systems to replenish what was used.

Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on Appropriations: “I will not rubber stamp tens of billions more for this disastrous war of choice.”

My read: You do not ask Congress for $21 billion in munitions if you believe a peace deal is going to hold. You do not request $17.3 billion in operational costs if you are winding down operations. You do not ask for $12.1 billion in classified programs if the classified programs are ending. He signed the deal on June 17, then just seven days later he sent the funding request. So, part of me wonders if Trump knew the deal was not going to hold and it was all performative politics. Either way, the money tells the story the press conference did not, and that is that the Pentagon has burned through 80 percent of its missile stockpile and awarded a $35 billion THAAD contract the same week. You do not replenish your missile inventory during a ceasefire. You replenish it during a pause before the next phase. And the bundling of farm aid and war money in the same request is a strategy, because if you are a Republican senator from Iowa or Nebraska and you vote against the war funding, you are also voting against your farmers. That is how they do it, every single time. That is legislative engineering designed to make the war funding hard to oppose and one of the many reasons single bill issues are the only thing that makes sense.

ISRAEL OCCUPIES A FIFTH OF LEBANON. THE NEW DEAL SAYS THEY CAN STAY. AN IDF OFFICER WAS KILLED THIS MORNING. BEIRUT IS BURNING.

Israel occupies almost 20 percent of Lebanese territory. Since the ground invasion on March 2, Israeli forces have pushed a buffer zone five to ten kilometers deep across southern Lebanon, south of the Litani River. More than 4,000 Lebanese have been killed. More than 1.2 million civilians have been forced from their homes, over 20 percent of Lebanon’s population.

On June 15, Netanyahu announced Israeli forces will continue to occupy the buffer zone “for as long as necessary.” On June 24, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces will not withdraw “even if the United States demands it.” He added that 200,000 residents “will not return” to their homes in the south. Israel used heavy machinery to destroy villages and civilian infrastructure south of the Litani to prevent civilians from coming back.

Now look at what is under the buffer zone.

In April, the Israeli military published a map of its “Yellow Line” demarcating the expanded buffer zone. The line stretches from the slopes of Mount Hermon in Syria to Lebanon’s territorial waters. It absorbs Block 8 and Block 9 of Lebanon’s offshore gas zones, including the Qana gas field. Qana’s estimated value is between $20 billion and $40 billion. Lebanon has an estimated 96 trillion cubic feet of offshore gas reserves and 865 million barrels of oil. The Qana field’s exploration rights were guaranteed to Lebanon under a 2022 U.S.-brokered maritime border agreement registered with the UN. In January 2026, TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy signed an exploration permit for Block 8. Israel’s buffer zone now sits on top of it. Convenient for them.

Rubio announced the new framework.

June 26: Secretary of State Rubio announced a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon for “lasting peace and security,” the result of five rounds of talks in Washington. The text calls for a “sequenced process” in which the Lebanese army restores authority over all Lebanese territory, “pending the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups”, ie Hezbollah. The framework ties Israeli withdrawal to Hezbollah disarmament with no timeline. Netanyahu called it a “historic achievement for Israel” and said Israel can maintain its security zone until Hezbollah disarms “and as long as there is a threat to the State of Israel.”

Today the security annex leaked. A senior Israeli diplomatic official confirmed the annex preserves “full IDF freedom of action” throughout the security zone. No automatic withdrawals and no set schedules. The two pilot zones announced Friday will remain the only such zones “for the foreseeable future.” Netanyahu’s directive: “Our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat. The IDF has no restrictions on this matter.”

Hezbollah has rejected disarmament under the Taif Agreement in 1989, under UN Resolution 1559 in 2004, under Resolution 1701 in 2006, and now under this framework. Conditioning withdrawal on disarmament means Israel stays. The security annex confirms it.

This morning, in Deir Siryan in southern Lebanon, Golani Brigade soldiers entered a structure and were met by a Hezbollah operative who opened fire. An IDF officer was killed. Another soldier was wounded. Israeli forces located the gunman in a nearby building and killed him, then launched airstrikes on the area. This happened two days after the framework was signed.

Hours after the deal was announced Friday, Beirut erupted. Hezbollah supporters rode motorcycles through central Beirut flying Hezbollah and Iranian flags. They drove along the airport road and near parliament. Protesters blocked main roads with burning tires, including the road to Rafic Hariri International Airport. They burned signs calling for Lebanese sovereignty. The army dispersed demonstrators and reopened the airport road. On Sunday the protests continued. Hezbollah supporters were back in the streets, blocking roads and parading flags through the capital for a second straight day.

Hezbollah’s leader, Naim Qassem, called the framework “null and void.” He called it “humiliating, shameful and a surrender of sovereignty.” He said it should be replaced by the U.S.-Iran MOU, which calls for an end to military operations “on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said any move by the Lebanese army to implement the deal “would push the country towards internal conflict.” A senior Houthi official said the deal’s “inevitable outcome” would be either “a devastating Lebanese civil war or a direct Zionist occupation of Lebanon.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi: “Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied during this war, the war has not fully come to an end.” Iran conditioned the rest of the MOU on the first clause. Israel must leave Lebanon, no buffer zone, and no Yellow Line.

On the ground at Ali al-Taher Hill, Hezbollah ambushed an Israeli Commando Brigade force at dawn earlier this week. The Israeli force was under surveillance and was lured into a prepared kill zone. Hezbollah destroyed three Merkava tanks with guided missiles. More than 15 Israeli soldiers were killed or wounded, including a tank battalion commander. It was the sixth Israeli attempt to take the hill.

My read: The MOU says the war ends on all fronts, including Lebanon. Nine days later Rubio signed a framework that says Israel stays in Lebanon until Hezbollah disarms. The security annex leaked today and said the quiet part out loud: full freedom of action, no withdrawal timelines, no expansion of pilot zones. That is not a peace framework, it’s a permanent occupation with a filing date. It’s hard to ignore that their plan all along is about the oil, and we are enabling it because Israel’s buffer zone absorbs the Qana gas field, estimated at $20 to $40 billion. The exploration rights were guaranteed to Lebanon under a U.S.-brokered agreement registered with the UN. TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy signed a permit for Block 8 in January. Israel’s Yellow Line now covers that block. A security buffer zone that sits on top of a $20 to $40 billion gas field is not a coincidence. An IDF officer was killed in Deir Siryan this morning. That happened two days after the framework was signed. That tells you what the framework is worth on the ground, nothing. Israel is occupying 20 percent of Lebanon, has displaced 1.2 million people, destroyed villages with heavy machinery to prevent returns, and its defense minister says the troops stay even if America demands they leave. That is an annexation, not a buffer zone.

TRUMP’S BOARD OF PEACE IS SEEKING TOTAL LEGAL IMMUNITY AND THE RIGHT TO TAKE GAZA PROPERTY WITHOUT PAYING FOR IT. KUSHNER AND WITKOFF SIT ON THE BOARD.

A leaked four-page draft resolution, published by The Guardian and marked “sensitive but unclassified,” shows that Trump’s Board of Peace is seeking sweeping legal immunity for all of its members, staff, contractors, and international military forces operating in Gaza.

The immunity would cover any arrest, detention, or legal proceedings in Gaza courts. It would extend to members of the Board of Peace itself, members of the Office of the High Representative, Palestinian technocrats selected to assist, international security personnel, and foreign contractors involved in governance and reconstruction.

The draft also empowers the Board to occupy and use any Gaza public property “needed for the accomplishment of the missions in Gaza.” The property must be provided without compensation.

The chair of the Board of Peace is Donald Trump. The seven-member executive board includes Jared Kushner; Steve Witkoff; Susie Wiles; and Marco Rubio, the national security adviser and secretary of state. Both Kushner and Witkoff are New York real estate investors. Both have existing financial interests that could intersect with Gaza reconstruction.

Only Trump would have the authority to waive someone’s immunity, subject to majority approval from the seven-member board.

A Board of Peace official denied the immunity framework, calling the reporting “wrong, misleading, and gets the issue entirely backward.” The document exists though. The Board says it does not describe the Board’s intentions. The Nation ran a headline calling Gaza “a crime scene, not a real estate opportunity.”

My read: A board chaired by the president, with his son-in-law and his real estate business partner on it, is seeking legal immunity from prosecution and the right to take property without paying for it in a territory that has been bombed into rubble. Kushner has talked publicly about Gaza’s “waterfront property.” Witkoff is a New York real estate developer. They sit on a board that is drafting a resolution to make themselves immune from legal consequences and to acquire property for free. The Board says the leaked draft does not reflect their intentions. But someone wrote it, someone circulated it, and it is marked “sensitive but unclassified,” which is a government classification. So, this is not speculation and they have given us no reason to believe what they are saying. I think they are just back peddling after getting caught. Whether it becomes policy depends on whether anyone with oversight authority reads it and objects. Right now, Congress is focused on the Hormuz and the $87.6 billion funding request, so those seem to be quite the convenient distraction because nobody is asking about the immunity clause in the Gaza Board of Peace resolution. And, that is how these things work. The big story provides cover for the one they want to keep quiet.

TRUMP HELD A HOUSING BILL HOSTAGE FOR VOTER ID. A JUDGE BLOCKED HIS VOTE-BY-MAIL ORDER THE NEXT DAY.

June 24: Trump cancelled a scheduled noon signing ceremony for the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, a bipartisan bill that passed overwhelmingly in both chambers. The bill would have limited large investors from buying up single-family homes and loosened some building regulations to increase housing supply. It was one of the few bipartisan accomplishments of this Congress.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency.”

The SAVE America Act is a voter ID and proof-of-citizenship bill. It would require photo ID at polling places and proof of citizenship to register to vote. Noncitizen voting in federal elections is already illegal. The bill does not have the 60 votes needed to clear a Senate filibuster. Without Democratic support, the GOP is well short.

The housing bill can become law without Trump’s signature. Under the Constitution, if the president does not sign a bill within 10 days of its presentation (excluding Sundays), it becomes law automatically. Congress could also override a veto, since the bill passed both chambers by well more than the two-thirds supermajority required.

June 25: The next day, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston blocked key parts of Trump’s executive order to restrict voting by mail. The March executive order directed Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to compile a list of U.S. citizens eligible to vote in each state using Social Security Administration data, and directed the U.S. Postal Service to deliver mail ballots only to people on each state’s federally approved list.

Judge Talwani ruled the order exceeds Trump’s authority under the Constitution, which gives power to state legislatures and Congress, not the president, to set federal election rules. The ruling covers 22 states plus D.C., including Arizona, California, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The Trump administration is expected to appeal.

My read: Two election moves in two days and both of them failed. On Tuesday Trump held a popular housing bill hostage to force a voter ID law through Congress. On Wednesday a federal judge said his vote-by-mail order is unconstitutional. Then you have the housing bill, which is something both parties agreed on because people need homes and investors are buying them up. The bill was done. Trump cancelled the signing to use it as leverage for a voting bill that does not have the votes and addresses a problem that is already illegal. Noncitizen voting in federal elections is already against the law. The SAVE Act adds a requirement for proof-of-citizenship to register, which affects citizens who do not have easy access to passports or birth certificates. Then the vote-by-mail order. He told the Postal Service to only deliver ballots to people on a federal list compiled by DHS. A judge said the Constitution does not give the president the power to set election rules. He is appealing, but taken together: the president tried to condition housing relief on a voting restriction bill and tried to put DHS in charge of who receives a ballot. Both happened during a week when the Hormuz was on fire and Iran was hitting U.S. bases and 1,400 people were dead in Venezuela so nobody seemed to notice.

A 7.5 EARTHQUAKE HIT THE COUNTRY WE INVADED. 1,430 DEAD. 51,000 STILL MISSING. WE SENT $150 MILLION.

June 24-25: Two earthquakes struck Venezuela in 39 seconds. A 7.2 foreshock followed by a 7.5 main shock, the most powerful earthquake to hit Venezuela in more than a century. Greater Caracas and La Guaira were hardest hit.

At least 1,430 dead, over 3,238 injured, and over 51,000 still missing as of this afternoon. The USGS estimates the final death toll could exceed 100,000. Approximately 58,870 buildings are damaged or destroyed. Simon Bolivar International Airport is heavily damaged. Al Jazeera published satellite images today showing the scale of destruction.

Trump pledged $150 million: $100 million to a UN fund, $50 million to existing aid organizations. Two search-and-rescue teams deployed from Virginia and California. Trump called Venezuelans “the new and great friends.”

On January 3, the U.S. invaded Venezuela and captured Maduro. Trump said the U.S. would “run” Venezuela. The U.S. signed a 50-million-barrel oil deal with the remaining government, receiving its first $300 million payment on January 20.

My read: The country we invaded six months ago, stole the President and his wife, and declared ourselves as “running” just had its worst natural disaster in a century and 51,000 people are still missing. The $150 million is less than half the value of the plane Qatar gave Trump. If you are running a country, the earthquake is your earthquake. The 51,000 missing people are your missing people. The reconstruction is not aid, it is obligation. SO, are we running Venezuela still or is Trump just saying that and we are really stealing their oil? This is going to expose our real purpose and intentions in Venezuela.

OTHER NEWS WORTH NOTING

Oil s at $72. That is Brent crude on Friday, the lowest since the day before the war started on February 27. Saudi Arabia began loading tankers at Ras Tanura. Persian Gulf exports are at roughly 75 percent of prewar levels. The price fell because ships were moving. Then Iran hit the ships. Freight rates hit a 22-month high. The strait is operating under a daily quota system coordinated by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy.

Gas is under $4 nationally for the first time since March 30. Down from the peak of $4.55 on May 21. Still 35 percent higher than the $2.96 average on February 26, the day before the war.

SpaceX (SPCX) launched and then fell to $153, down from $225.64 on June 16. That is a 32 percent decline in 12 trading days. Musk’s net worth has fallen roughly $345 billion from the peak. Still a trillionaire at approximately $1.23 trillion. His shares are locked until June 2027.

OpenAI is leaning toward delaying its IPO until 2027. The New York Times reported that CEO Sam Altman was presented with a choice: lower the valuation below the $1 trillion target or wait. SpaceX’s post-IPO collapse spooked the market. The Nasdaq fell 4.6 percent this week and posted five consecutive losing sessions as investors rotated out of tech. The S&P 500 fell nearly 2 percent. AI-related shares are getting hit across the board.

SNAP enrollment has dropped by more than 4 million people, a 10 percent decline since the law’s enactment. Down 5 percent or more in 42 states. Down 10 percent or more in 21 states. CBO projects $186 billion in cuts over the next decade. California’s expanded time limits kicked in June 1. First wave of Californians losing benefits will show up in October data.

Pete Buttigieg posted on Substack on Friday that police and CPS came to his Traverse City, Michigan, home after an anonymous caller claimed he had committed violent crimes at a conference he never attended. He was separated from his four-year-old twins for 24 hours. The officer told him the report was politically motivated. It happened during Pride Month.

Iran was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. Iran’s coach said the U.S. gave his team “really terrible” treatment: the team was allowed to fly into the country one day before matches and had to leave the same day. Logistics staff were denied visas. The team moved its training camp from Arizona to Tijuana. A stoppage-time goal that would have advanced Iran was disallowed on a marginal offside call. Iran is playing in a World Cup hosted by a country that is currently bombing it. That sentence should not be possible, but here we are.

WHAT I AM WATCHING THIS WEEK

Iran’s “complete halt” threat: Iran threatened today to walk away from the 60-day window. If Iran walks, there is no diplomatic framework, there is just a war. Watch whether Iran sends negotiators to the next session or whether the table is empty.

Trump’s threat: “The Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist.” The president who signed a peace deal eleven days ago threatened to destroy the country he signed it with…again. Watch whether this is bluster or authorization.

The $300 billion reconstruction fund: Nobody has named a single contributor. No country has confirmed a dollar. If the fund never materializes, the deal has no economic foundation. Watch whether any Gulf state steps up. Watch whether Trump mentions it again or lets it disappear.

The Hormuz toll: Trump said the U.S. will charge tolls on the strait if the deal fails. Twenty percent of global oil passes through there. Watch whether this language shows up in any formal proposal or executive order. If it does, the implications for global energy markets are hard to overstate.

Beirut: Now burning for two straight days. Hezbollah called the framework null and void. A lawmaker said enforcing it means civil war. The security annex leaked confirming full IDF freedom of action. Watch whether the Lebanese government tries to implement anything or whether the framework dies in the cabinet.

The Qana gas field: Israel’s buffer zone sits on $20 to $40 billion in gas reserves guaranteed to Lebanon. Watch whether TotalEnergies, Eni, or QatarEnergy make any move on their exploration permits. If the permits die, follow where the next licenses go.

The housing bill: Trump is holding it hostage for the SAVE America Act. The housing bill can become law without his signature in 10 days or Congress can override. Watch whether the clock runs out or whether Republicans pressure Trump to sign. The housing crisis is a midterm issue.

Venezuela death toll: 51,000 missing. USGS projects over 100,000 dead. If we are running that country, this is the test.

SpaceX at $153: Down 32 percent. OpenAI is delaying its IPO because of it. Musk cannot sell until June 2027, so if the stock falls below $135, every IPO investor is underwater. Watch whether $150 holds.

This will be an interesting week. I will be doing daily news briefs to keep up with it all!

Thank you so much for your support.

— Leah