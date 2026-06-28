Leah

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
XtremePC's avatar
XtremePC
18h

The volume and quality of work you produce is second to none - we are so lucky to have you !

Reply
Share
1 reply by Leah
George's avatar
George
3h

What a mess and some people are still liking Trump and can't see anything wrong in what he is doing. Sad!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Leah and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 theleahfiles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture