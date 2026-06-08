The ceasefire is dead. I am going to say that clearly because the mainstream media seems to be avoiding reality. The April 8 ceasefire between the United States and Iran is functionally over. Both sides are still calling it a ceasefire. Both sides are striking each other through it. On Friday night, Iran launched drones toward the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. shot them down and struck Iranian coastal radar sites on Qeshm Island. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard retaliated overnight by attacking a U.S. air base. Bahrain says Iran is hitting it with missiles and drones targeting civilians.

That is not a ceasefire. That is a war being fought under the legal fiction that a ceasefire exists, because both sides need the fiction for different reasons. Iran needs it because acknowledging the ceasefire is dead means acknowledging it lost the diplomatic leverage that came with it. The U.S. needs it because admitting the ceasefire collapsed means admitting the tentative deal Trump has been sitting on for two weeks was dead on arrival. And Congress needs it because they just voted to end the war under the War Powers Act, and if the ceasefire is officially over, the legal argument for withdrawal gets stronger, which means the political cost of vetoing gets higher.

So everybody pretends. And the war continues. Day 100.

Here is what else happened this week: Iran suspended negotiations and demanded $24 billion in frozen assets as a condition for continuing. Israel struck southern Beirut, the first hit on the Lebanese capital since the renewed ceasefire, then killed nine people including three Lebanese army officers in a separate strike. Hezbollah rejected the latest U.S.-brokered Lebanon ceasefire deal. The Pentagon raised the Israeli espionage threat to “critical” because Israel has been spying on the Americans negotiating the Iran deal. The House passed the war powers resolution 215-208. And the president spent $14.8 million painting the Reflecting Pool a color nobody can see.

Let’s get started.

THE CEASEFIRE IS DEAD. IRAN HIT KUWAIT. THE U.S. HIT IRAN. AND EVERYONE IS STILL CALLING IT A CEASEFIRE.

Monday, June 1: Iran suspended negotiations with the United States. The stated reason: Israel’s military actions in Lebanon. Tehran announced it would suspend “talks and the exchange of texts through mediators.” The tentative 60-day deal that both sides agreed to on May 28, the one Trump has been editing for two weeks, is now stalled with no diplomatic channel open.

Wednesday, June 3: Iranian drones struck Kuwait International Airport. One person killed, an Indian citizen. Sixty-three wounded, including passengers and airport workers. A passenger terminal was heavily damaged. Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said it destroyed over a dozen missiles and drones. The IRGC claimed responsibility but denied targeting the airport specifically, saying the attack was retaliation for U.S. strikes on the Strait of Hormuz and Qeshm Island. Kuwait summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires and expelled two Iranian embassy staff within 24 hours. The airport partially reopened later that day using a different terminal.

Friday, June 6: Iran launched drones toward the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. intercepted a wave of missiles and drones, then struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island. Iran’s IRGC launched overnight attacks on a U.S. air base in the Gulf. Bahrain reported Iranian missiles and drones targeting civilians.

As of tonight, both sides say the ceasefire is in effect. Both sides are actively firing at each other. The war is in its 100th day.

My read: The media is covering each strike individually and missing it from a more strategic level. The ceasefire that began April 8 was always conditional. It held for about six weeks because both sides had something to gain from it: Iran got breathing room, the U.S. got a talking window, and oil dipped from $109 to $97. But the conditions that held it together collapsed in a specific sequence, and that sequence tells you who broke it. First, Trump refused to sign the tentative deal his own negotiators agreed to. He spent two weeks editing it and publicly adding demands Iran would reject. Second, Israel struck Beirut and killed Lebanese army officers, which gave Iran the pretext to suspend talks. Third, Iran demanded $24 billion in frozen assets as a condition for continuing, which it knew the U.S. would refuse. Fourth, Iran hit Kuwait, a neutral country, which is not a military action. It is a message: we can reach your allies and they cannot stop us. And fifth, the U.S. and Iran exchanged strikes on Friday and Saturday in the Hormuz and Gulf, which is just war. At each step, both sides had an exit ramp but neither took it. The question is why. Who benefits from this deal falling apart? Israel and whoever is making money from these oil trades, which if I had to guess would lead us back to our “Middle East allies” that are in bed with the Trump family…and maybe the Trump family. This is all speculation based on who continues to benefit from the poor choices of this administration.