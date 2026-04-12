Issue #4 | April 5-12, 2026

Welcome back to the Weekly File. This week the president threatened to end an entire civilization on social media, agreed to a ceasefire 90 minutes before his own deadline, and then sent his son-in-law to negotiate the peace while that same son-in-law is raising billions from the governments on the other side of the table. Somebody made over $600,000 betting on the ceasefire before it was announced and the blockchain data shows exactly when those accounts were created. Melania went on camera for the first time in over a year to deny being friends with Epstein while her “friend” is deported to Brazil and kept away from her son by the man who introduced Melania and Trump. FEMA owes communities nearly $10 billion, with Maryland, Georgia, Florida, and Pennsylvania each waiting on over half a billion dollars each. And the DHS shutdown just became the longest in American history while the department recalls workers it still cannot legally fund.

Every one of these stories is connected. Let’s get into it.

TRUMP THREATENED TO DESTROY A CIVILIZATION AND THEN SENT A MAN WITH $6.2 BILLION IN GULF MONEY TO NEGOTIATE THE PEACE

Tuesday, April 7, the president posted on Truth Social that if Iran did not agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 PM Eastern, he would order the destruction of every power plant and bridge in the country. His exact words: “A whole civilization will die tonight.” He called the Iranian government “crazy bastards.” He said he would bomb them into “the Stone Ages.” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the statement “completely unhinged” and said it “shocks the conscience.”

About 90 minutes before his own deadline, Trump announced a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan. The condition: Iran must immediately and completely reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council accepted.

It fell apart in less than 24 hours. By Wednesday, the Strait was still effectively closed. Iran was limiting ships and charging tolls over $1 million per vessel. On the worst day this week, two ships passed through. Neither were oil or gas tankers. Israel continued strikes in Lebanon and both sides accused the other of violating the terms. Iran said Lebanon was included in the ceasefire. Israel and the US said it wasn’t. Pakistan, who brokered it, sided with Iran. The ceasefire exists on paper and nowhere else.

This is a 42-day-old war with no congressional authorization. Human Rights Activists in Iran have documented 3,636 deaths including 1,701 confirmed civilians. At least 15 percent of casualties are children under 18. On February 28, 120 schoolchildren were killed in a single strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab. Thirty universities have been attacked. Sixty-five schools and 32 medical facilities targeted. Fifty-six museums and cultural sites damaged. Iran estimates its infrastructure damage at $300 billion to $1 trillion. And the president of the United States responded to this by threatening to kill everyone who is left.

Now here is where this story goes somewhere no media outlet is touching.