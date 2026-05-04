Issue #7 | April 26 - May 3, 2026

Hi! Apologies for the delay on our Sunday Newsletter. I will be moving this to Fridays at 6pm EST from now on, with the Podcast release on Sundays for paid subs. Thank you all for your support!! Let’s get into the crazy news week.

Welcome back to the Weekly File. This week the ceasefire collapsed in real time, the Supreme Court gutted the last functional piece of the Voting Rights Act, the agency investigating the $2.64 billion oil trades got cut by 24 percent, Patel was rumored to be resigning but conveniently delivered the 2020 arrests he promised (four people in New Jersey), and consumer sentiment hit the lowest reading since they started measuring it in 1978. The war, the surveillance state, the courts, and the economy all moved in the same direction this week. And the people whose job it is to stop any of it keep getting fired.

ALL OF THESE OPINIONS ARE MY OWN.

THE CEASEFIRE IS OVER, IRAN ATTACKED THE UAE, AND THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS NOW A WAR ZONE.

This week saw rapid escalation, let’s look at why that might be.

On Friday, Trump announced “Project Freedom,” a military operation to “guide” stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The framing was “humanitarian” because there are 20,000 sailors stranded on 2,000 ships. The operation would involve guided-missile destroyers, over 100 aircraft, and 15,000 service members. Iran immediately called it a ceasefire violation.

Today, the U.S. began moving ships through the strait. Iran fired on U.S. forces and merchant vessels. The U.S. military responded by sinking seven Iranian boats. The commander of U.S. Central Command said American forces “successfully opened a passage” through the strait that is “free of Iranian mines.”

Also today, Iran launched ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones at the United Arab Emirates. The UAE Ministry of Defense said it intercepted 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 drones. A fire broke out at an oil facility in Fujairah. Three people were injured. This is the first time the UAE or any Gulf country has come under significant Iranian attack since the ceasefire began in early April.

The ceasefire is functionally over at this point. What we have now is an active military confrontation in the world’s most important oil chokepoint, with a NATO-allied Gulf state under missile attack for the first time.

My read: I told you last week to watch the Strait of Hormuz. This escalation is very important for reasons beyond the obvious. Twenty percent of the world’s oil passes through that strait. The blockade was already costing Iran $400 million per day and pushing oil above $106 a barrel. Now the U.S. is physically forcing the strait open while Iran fires missiles at a country that has been trying to stay neutral. The UAE is not Israel, in fact quite the opposite. It has been quietly mediating. Iran attacking Abu Dhabi is not about the strait. It is about demonstrating that the U.S. cannot protect its allies even when those allies are not the ones fighting. That is a message to Saudi Arabia, to Qatar, to Bahrain, and to every Gulf state hosting U.S. military assets.

Now connect this to the oil trades. If you had advance knowledge that “Project Freedom” was going to launch on Monday, and you knew Iran would respond with force, you would know oil prices were about to spike. The CFTC investigation into the previous four trades is still open. Nobody has been charged. And the CFTC, conveniently, just lost 24 percent of its staff. I will get to that in a minute.

The IMF warning from two weeks ago is now an operational reality. They said if oil averages $100 a barrel and hostilities deepen, global growth drops to 2 percent. Oil is above $106, hostilities just deepened, the UAE is under attack, and consumer sentiment already hit its lowest recorded level before any of this happened.