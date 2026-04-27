Issue #6 | April 19-25, 2026

Welcome back to the Weekly File. Before I get into the stories I have been tracking all week, I need to address what happened last night.

Saturday night, a gunman opened fire outside the ballroom of the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. President Trump, the First Lady, Vice President Vance, and members of the Cabinet were inside the room. Secret Service agents fired at the suspect and evacuated the president. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher and engineer from Torrance, California, was subdued near a staircase leading to the ballroom. The event was scrapped for the night.

Allen “allegedly” sent a manifesto to his family approximately ten minutes before the attack. CBS News reviewed the document. He described himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and wrote that he planned to target Trump administration officials “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.” He wrote that law enforcement, hotel employees, and other guests were not his intended targets but that he would still attack them to get to the administration. He apologized to his family and to “non-targeted people.”

One detail that stood out to me immediately is that the manifesto specifically stated “not including Mr. Patel,” referencing the FBI Director, who was also in attendance at the dinner. He excluded Patel by name and I found that strange.

I am not going to do a full analysis of this tonight because there is a lot to it. The details are still developing, the investigation is hours old, and I do not want to speculate on breaking events when the facts are still coming in. What I will say is that political violence is never acceptable no matter what your politics are. Shooting at people is not activism, it is not resistance, and it is not justified under any circumstances.

I also want to say that there is an obvious distrust between the people and our government that caused millions to immediately doubt the validity of the event, myself included. Too many strange coincidences, but again it’s too early for me to form an opinion. I do think it’s worth noting though that the current state of our country is the lowest I have seen it in my 44 years here on planet earth, and that’s disheartening.

But, it’s midterms so let’s hope we can make it better :)

I will have a dedicated analysis and video on this early this week for paid subscribers. There is a lot to unpack about how this happened at an event with presidential-level Secret Service security, what the manifesto tells us about radicalization, the Patel exclusion, google trends, video editing capabilities that exist, what the political response will look like, and the coordinated push about the Ballroom and FISA. I want to give it until tomorrow to at least have as much info as possible, so bare with me.

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Now, onto our normal Sunday fun. The stories I have been tracking all week. Every one of them still matter, and the shooting does not change any of the facts below. If anything, it will be used to distract from them, but do NOT let it.

This week the money screamed louder than any week before. Since March 23, someone has placed four perfectly timed trades on oil futures totaling $2.64 billion in exposure, every single one minutes before a presidential announcement moved the market. The CFTC chairman testified under oath that they will find whoever did this. The president extended the ceasefire but kept the blockade, oil hit $106 a barrel, and Iran refused to send a delegation for new talks. The FBI Director filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and then went on television and said the FBI will be “making arrests” over the 2020 election, working with Todd Blanche’s DOJ. The Intercept published a bombshell showing Palantir is running “massive-scale” data mining on Americans through the IRS. A DOGE whistleblower was validated by the DOJ itself. Trump’s special envoy went on Italian television and admitted he knew Epstein had “young girls,” then tried to kill the broadcast. And DHS emergency funds run out in early May.

NEWS STORY 1: $2.64 BILLION IN PERFECTLY TIMED TRADES AND NOBODY HAS BEEN ARRESTED

I covered this story last week, but this week it got bigger. Let me lay out all four trades in sequence because the pattern is what we want to pay attention to.

March 23: Someone places approximately $500 million in oil futures at 2:45 PM. Fifteen minutes later, Trump posts on Truth Social that he is pausing Iran strikes. Volume was nine times the daily average. Oil dropped. The trader profited. April 7: Someone places a $950 million bet that oil prices will fall. Shortly after, the ceasefire is announced publicly. Oil dropped more than 10 percent. The trader profited. April 17: Someone sells $760 million in Brent crude futures in a single minute, between 12:24 and 12:25 GMT. Twenty minutes later, Iran’s foreign minister posts on X that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open to commercial vessels. Oil dropped 11 percent within minutes. The trader profited. April 21: This week. Someone sells 4,260 lots of Brent crude futures between 7:54 and 7:56 PM GMT, during post-settlement hours when trading volumes are typically thin. The position is worth approximately $430 million. Fifteen minutes later, Trump announces the indefinite ceasefire extension. Oil dropped. The trader profited.

Four trades. Four presidential or diplomatic announcements. Four times the trade came first. Total exposure: $2.64 billion.

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