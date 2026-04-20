Issue #5 | April 12-18, 2026

Welcome back to the Weekly File.

This was the week the mask came off on multiple fronts. The Islamabad talks collapsed after 21 hours. Trump imposed a full naval blockade on Iran and oil hit $103 a barrel. Someone placed half a billion dollars in oil futures fifteen minutes before a presidential announcement, and members of Congress have been quietly buying defense stocks since February. The president who wrote “KILL FISA” on Truth Social two years ago just told the country he is willing to “risk” your rights to keep his surveillance powers. Congress tried to ram the reauthorization through at 2 AM. The Atlantic published a bombshell alleging the FBI Director is frequently too intoxicated for his security detail to wake him, and that same FBI Director went on Fox News this morning claiming he has evidence the 2020 election was stolen. Bondi didn’t show up for her subpoena. Ungaro went on the record. Twenty-nine people have died in ICE custody. And the DHS shutdown is still going.

I told you last week that the people who set the fire are selling the water. This week, the fire is everywhere and the people selling the water are drunk.

ALL OF THESE OPINIONS ARE MY OWN

THE PEACE TALKS FAILED AND NOW WE’RE BLOCKADING A COUNTRY OF 90 MILLION PEOPLE

The timeline of this one matters more than any single headline.

Friday, April 11. Vice President Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner arrived in Islamabad with a 300-person delegation. Iran sent 70 people led by parliamentary speaker Ghalibaf and foreign minister Araghchi. These were the highest-level US-Iran talks since 1979 and the first face-to-face negotiations since the 2015 nuclear deal. The world was watching.

The talks lasted 21 hours across three rounds. The first round was indirect, conducted through Pakistani mediators. The second and third were direct. According to reporting from multiple outlets, the teams were able to agree on most of the 10-point ceasefire framework. They could not agree on two things: the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program. The US demanded Iran reopen the Strait to all naval traffic without tolls, terminate its nuclear program, and surrender roughly 1,000 pounds of enriched uranium. Iran refused.

Saturday, April 12. Vance announced the talks had failed. The entire US delegation left Pakistan.

Sunday, April 13. Trump imposed a full naval blockade on Iran. At 10 AM Eastern, over 10,000 US military personnel backed by more than a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft began interdicting all ships entering or departing Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. No ships attempted to breach the blockade. Six were redirected in the first 24 hours. By midweek, 23 vessels had been turned back. The Pentagon said the blockade had “completely halted” Iran’s economic trade by sea.

The numbers tell you how devastating this is. Ninety percent of Iran’s economy depends on maritime trade. The blockade is costing Iran an estimated $400 million per day in lost revenue. Oil experts say that if it continues past April 26, Iran’s oil wells could sustain permanent physical damage from overflow. Brent crude surged past $103 a barrel, a 40 percent increase since the war started. Gas prices in the US hit $4 a gallon on March 31 and have kept climbing.

Iran’s response was immediate. After briefly allowing limited passage through the Strait following the ceasefire, Iran shut it back down entirely on Friday, April 18. Their stated reason: the US blockade of Iranian ports violates the ceasefire, so Iran is retaliating by closing the Strait to all traffic.

On the same day, the US Navy seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship called the Touska in the Gulf of Oman, firing on its engine room first. Trump announced the seizure himself.

The two-week ceasefire expires April 21. Three days from now. There is no deal. The Strait is closed. The blockade is active. And the president is already saying he may not extend the ceasefire, telling reporters aboard Air Force One: “Maybe I won’t extend it, so you have a blockade, and unfortunately we have to start dropping bombs again.”

My read: Last week I told you to watch where Kushner went after Islamabad. The entire delegation flew home. Nobody stayed behind to negotiate. Nobody flew to Riyadh or Abu Dhabi either, which tells me the Gulf states got what they wanted from the talks without needing a debrief: Iran got isolated further. But look at who is being blamed for the failure. Diplomats from multiple countries told Time magazine this week that Kushner and Witkoff “spoiled the US-Iran talks.” These are not Democratic operatives. These are diplomats and journalists from the region who watched the negotiations in real time and concluded that the people Trump sent were not there to make a deal.

Let me connect the financial thread I started last week. Kushner’s fund, Affinity Partners, manages $6.2 billion, 99 percent from Gulf state investors. Saudi Arabia and the UAE pushed for this war. They want Iran’s energy infrastructure destroyed and its nuclear program eliminated. The talks collapsed on exactly those two points. The subsequent blockade is costing Iran $400 million a day and threatens permanent damage to its oil wells. Every day the blockade continues, Iran’s position weakens and the Gulf states’ relative energy dominance grows. This is an intended outcome.

The International Energy Agency called this the “largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.” The IMF cut its global growth forecast this week specifically because of the blockade, and the person at the negotiating table for the United States has $6.2 billion reasons for this to go exactly the way it’s going. Follow the money.

Action item: the ceasefire expires April 21. If Trump does not extend it, bombing resumes on top of the blockade. Oil goes higher, gas goes higher, and the economic damage to American families gets worse. If you have investments tied to energy, pay attention and if you have a 401k, I’d avoid looking at it for a few days.