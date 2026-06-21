Issue #14 | June 14 - 21, 2026

The deal got signed on Wednesday. By Saturday, Iran said it closed the Strait of Hormuz again.

Three days. That is how long it took for the 14-point memorandum of understanding, signed at the Palace of Versailles with Macron hosting and cameras rolling, to hit its first wall. Israel kept bombing Lebanon. 145 people were killed in two days of strikes. Iran called it a violation of the MOU and announced the strait was closed. The U.S. says it is still open. The president is at Camp David this morning, which is only his second visit since taking office.

This was supposed to be the victory lap week. The Versailles signing, the Hormuz reopening, oil below $80, gas under $4. Then, a $400 million airplane was delivered from Qatar as a gift, approved by an attorney general who used to be Qatar’s registered foreign agent. A $111 billion media merger approved with zero conditions. The vice president telling Israel, publicly, that it “can’t kill your way out” of its problems. Everything wrapped in a bow.

Instead the president is in the mountains of Maryland, the deal is three days old and already bleeding, and the strait may or may not be open depending on which government you ask.

THE DEAL GOT SIGNED. IT DID NOT LAST THE WEEK.

Sunday, June 15: The MOU was signed electronically. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signed from Tehran. Vice President Vance signed from Europe.

Wednesday, June 18: Trump personally signed the document at the Palace of Versailles during a G7 dinner hosted by Macron. The 14-point text was published by multiple outlets.

What Iran gets immediately:

Termination of all sanctions, including UN Security Council resolutions, IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral primary and secondary sanctions

Treasury waivers for Iranian crude oil exports and all associated banking and transportation services

Release of frozen assets, at least $24 billion, during the 60-day negotiation period.

End of the naval blockade

A $300 billion reconstruction and economic development plan to be developed with regional partners

What the U.S. gets:

Iran “reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons”

A mechanism for the enriched uranium stockpile will be “mutually agreed”

A 60-day ceasefire and negotiation window

An executive monitoring mechanism “to be established”

Endorsement through a binding UN Security Council resolution

A clause that matters more than all the others: immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

What is missing:

Any agreement on Iran’s nuclear program

Any timeline for removing enriched uranium

Any inspection regime

Any enforcement mechanism

Any definition of what happens if the 60-day talks fail

Any mechanism to make Israel stop bombing Lebanon

Saturday, June 20: Iran’s joint military command announced it had closed the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, citing U.S. and Israeli violations of the MOU. Iran called it “the first step of response” and said further measures would follow if aggression continued. U.S. Central Command disputed the claim, saying commercial ship traffic in the strait actually increased on Saturday. Bloomberg confirmed Iran’s announcement. CNBC confirmed the U.S. denial.

The strait is either open or closed, depending on which government you believe, three days after the deal was signed.

My read: I told you last week the deal was structurally designed to fall apart. The MOU says “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” Israel read that sentence and bombed Lebanon anyway. 145 people killed in two days. Iran called it a violation and announced the strait was closed. The U.S. says it is open. It does not matter who is technically right. What matters is that three days after the signing, the two sides cannot agree on whether the waterway the deal was supposed to reopen is open. Iran gets to play this card whenever Israel hits Lebanon. And Israel is going to keep hitting Lebanon, because Netanyahu ordered the IDF to hold fire everywhere except Ali al-Taher Hill, a strategic ridge in southern Lebanon that the IDF has tried to seize six times. The MOU says permanent termination of military operations. Netanyahu carved out an exception. The deal gave Iran everything tangible up front: frozen assets, sanctions relief, oil waivers, the end of the blockade. The U.S. got a 60-day window to negotiate the nuclear program. The JCPOA took years with teams of physicists. This has 60 days, no framework, and the ceasefire it depends on collapsed in 72 hours. Iran keeps the money. Iran keeps the toll authority. Iran keeps the lever: any time Israel strikes Lebanon, Iran can announce the strait is closed and the oil markets move. That is not a peace deal, it’s a pricing mechanism.

TRUMP CALLED NETANYAHU CRAZY. VANCE SAID ISRAEL CAN’T KILL ITS WAY OUT. ISRAEL KILLED 145 PEOPLE IN TWO DAYS.

This is the story of the week that nobody wants to say out loud: the United States and Israel are in an open fight, and Israel is losing.

June 14: Israel struck the Dahieh neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, killing 3 and wounding 15. The strike came in response to drone attacks from Hezbollah into northern Israel that caused no casualties. Trump posted on social media: “This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran.” That special day was his birthday.

Trump called Netanyahu directly. He told Axios he said, “Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon.” Multiple outlets reported he told Netanyahu “what the fuck are you doing” and called him “crazy.” He reminded Netanyahu, according to Axios, that he had helped keep him out of jail, a reference to his corruption trial. Netanyahu backed off the Beirut strikes.

June 18: Vice President Vance gave an interview to The New York Times that was the most extraordinary public rebuke of Israel by an American administration in decades. He said: “You’re a country of 9 million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.” He warned Israeli officials: “If I was in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.” He was responding to Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who publicly opposed the Iran deal.

June 19: An American official said Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire, mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Iran. That same day, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported Israel killed 83 people in strikes across southern Lebanon. Four Israeli soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah attack.

June 20: Israel launched its sixth attempt to seize Ali al-Taher Hill, a strategic ridge near Nabatieh that the IDF says sits above Hezbollah’s underground “nerve center.” The death toll from Israeli strikes over two days reached 145. Iran announced the Hormuz was closed.

June 21: Netanyahu ordered the IDF to hold fire everywhere in Lebanon except Ali al-Taher Hill. Trump is at Camp David.

My read: The MOU says permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. Three days later, 145 people are dead in Lebanon and Israel is launching its sixth assault on a hilltop. Netanyahu’s response to the peace deal was to carve out a single military exception for the one objective he has not been able to take, and dare everyone to stop him. Trump called him crazy. Vance told him he cannot kill his way out of his problems. Vance told him Trump is the only head of state left who still likes Israel. The vice president of the United States told the government of Israel that no other leader on earth supports them. That is not a policy statement, it’s more like an obituary for the U.S. and Israel “special relationship”. And it tracks with everything I have been covering. Section 224, renumbered to 219, is still advancing. Cotton’s Section 622 is still in the Senate version. The military and intelligence integration is still being built into law. But the political relationship is fracturing in public, on the record. Vance said the quiet part: Israel is alone. The world sees what they are doing and the U.S. is the only one continuing to stand by them, that is, until this week. The only question left is whether the U.S. keeps building the military pipeline to a country its own vice president just called diplomatically isolated, or whether the hardware keeps flowing while the friendship dies. My bet is the hardware keeps flowing, because it always seems to.

IRAN BUILT A TOLL BOOTH FOR THE HORMUZ. THEN IT CLOSED THE ROAD AGAIN TO PROVE THE POINT.

Before the deal was signed, Iran established the Persian Gulf Strait Authority. The MOU says Iran will allow commercial vessels to transit the Hormuz “with no charge for 60 days only.” After that, “future administration and maritime services” will be determined by Iran with Oman and other Gulf states. Ships must request permission to transit. Iran responds within 48 hours. There is a 30-day demining window inside the 60-day toll-free period, meaning only 30 actual days of normal traffic before fees start.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the charges are not “tolls.” They are “service fees” for “navigation-related facilities, environmental protection and maritime support services.” Tolls on an international waterway violate international maritime law. Service fees do not. Iran is not charging for passage. It is charging for the privilege of being guided through passage. A senior U.S. official acknowledged that the Iranians will likely “assert their rights as aggressively as they can” but said other Gulf states “will never agree to an arrangement that doesn’t permit toll-free access.”

Then Saturday happened. Iran announced the strait was closed, citing Israeli violations. The U.S. said it was open. Shipping companies are not moving back in. War-risk premiums remain elevated. NPR reported that Trump told ships to “start your engines” and they did not.

My read: Saturday answered every question about the toll authority. Iran does not need to wait 60 days to charge for the Hormuz. It does not need the toll authority to be operational. It just needs Israel to bomb Lebanon, which Israel is going to do, and then it announces the strait is closed and the oil markets react. The closure may be symbolic. The U.S. says ships are still moving. But the announcement alone moves prices. It moves insurance premiums. It moves risk calculations for every shipping company deciding whether to route through the strait or keep going around the Cape. Iran now has a lever it can pull any time it wants, and the trigger is Israeli military action, which has not stopped for a single day since the war began. The 60-day clock, the nuclear talks, the toll authority: none of it matters if Iran can close the strait every Saturday by pointing at dead civilians in Lebanon and saying the MOU was violated. Gas hit $3.95 on Friday. That number is going to bounce on Monday when the markets process the Saturday closure announcement. The relief is real but it is built on a deal that is three days old and already has a crack running through it.

QATAR GAVE THE PRESIDENT A $400 MILLION AIRPLANE. THE ATTORNEY GENERAL WHO APPROVED IT USED TO BE QATAR’S LOBBYIST. SHE ALSO GUTTED THE LAW THAT WOULD HAVE FLAGGED IT.

Friday, June 19: A converted Boeing 747 arrived at Joint Base Andrews. Valued between $400 and $500 million. Originally belonging to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Modified by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies. It will serve as “bridge” Air Force One until Boeing delivers new presidential aircraft in 2028. Trump unveiled it Friday and told reporters, “A normal president wouldn’t do this.”

The legal sign-off came from Attorney General Pam Bondi. In May 2025, Bondi wrote the DOJ memo concluding the gift was legally permissible because it was given to the Defense Department, not to Trump personally, and would transfer to the Trump Library Foundation after his term. The Office of Legal Counsel reviewed and approved her memo. Career ethics officials said no conflict of interest required recusal.

Here is what they did not consider a conflict.

In July 2019, Bondi joined Ballard Partners, a Tallahassee lobbying firm. Ballard registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act to represent the Embassy of the State of Qatar. Bondi was designated key personnel. The firm was paid $115,000 per month. Bondi’s FARA filing said she would “provide support regarding Qatari relations with U.S. government officials.” She lobbied Congress on Qatar’s behalf. She was a registered foreign agent for the government that just gave the president a plane that she approved.

February 5, 2025: Bondi was sworn in as Attorney General. February 6, her first full day, she issued a memorandum scaling back FARA enforcement. She dismantled the Foreign Influence Task Force, the DOJ unit that investigates unregistered foreign lobbying. She directed the FARA Unit to shift from criminal enforcement to civil compliance. NBC News reported she ended an FBI program designed to combat foreign influence in U.S. politics. The law that required her to register as Qatar’s agent was, on her first day, defanged by her.

Three months later, she wrote the memo approving the Qatar jet. Same person, a former foreign agent for Qatar gutted the foreign influence tracking law, then approved a $400 million gift from her former client to her current boss. In April 2026, Trump fired her over the “Epstein files”. Todd Blanche is now acting AG but Bondi’s memo still stands, Trump has the plane, and the law she dismantled is still dismantled.

The Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause prohibits officeholders from accepting any gift “of any kind whatever” from a foreign state without the consent of Congress. Congress has not consented. CREW demanded hearings. Senator Durbin asked whether Bondi should have recused herself. He did not receive a substantive response. No hearing has been scheduled and no hearing probably will with Todd Blanche acting as Trump’s personal lawyer.

Qatar was bombed by Iran during the war. Qatar helped mediate the Iran deal. Qatar’s royal family gave the president a plane the same week the deal was signed. The attorney general who approved the gift used to be on Qatar’s payroll. She gutted the law that tracks foreign influence on her first day. These are all the same story.

My read: The timeline

2019: Bondi registers as a foreign agent for Qatar at $115,000 a month. She lobbies Congress on their behalf.

2025: She becomes Attorney General. Day one, she guts FARA. Dismantles the Foreign Influence Task Force. Ends the FBI foreign influence program. Three months later, she writes the legal memo approving a $400 million gift from Qatar, her former client, to the president, her boss. Ethics officials say no conflict and nobody recuses.

2026: She gets fired over Epstein but the memo stands. The plane lands two months later, the same week the deal Qatar helped mediate gets signed at Versailles. Foreign money to lobbyist to attorney general to legal memo to presidential gift to peace deal.



That is a pipeline. And the law that was designed to make you follow it was gutted by the person standing at the center of it. L3Harris modified the plane. L3Harris is also a defense contractor positioned to profit from Section 219’s U.S.-Israel military integration. The company that prepared the president’s gift plane profits from the military merger.

DHS IS GIVING 1,300 POLICE DEPARTMENTS FACIAL RECOGNITION TIED TO 250 MILLION RECORDS. THEY ALREADY USED IT ON PROTESTERS.

The tool is a mobile app called the ICE Task Force Module. It was first reported by 404 Media, which obtained a DHS Privacy Threshold Analysis. NPR published the full analysis on June 18. The app allows local police participating in the 287(g) Task Force Model to scan the faces of people they stop during routine duties. It runs the scan against more than 250 million government records. Photos are stored in an internal DHS system for 15 years. About 1,300 police agencies participate nationwide.

The DHS document itself acknowledges the problem, in writing: “It is conceivable that a photo taken by an ICE non-federal law enforcement officer using the TFM mobile application could be that of someone other than a removable individual, including U.S. citizens.” DHS wrote that sentence and released the app anyway. By June 19, NPR confirmed some local police already had access.

At a congressional hearing this month, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed the agency has used facial recognition on protesters. He said DHS identified people at protests in Oregon who also appeared at demonstrations outside the Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark, New Jersey. Oregon to New Jersey. Tracked by face.

My read: Three facts in order. One: local police are getting an app that scans your face against 250 million records. Two: the photo is stored for 15 years whether or not you committed a crime. Three: the government already admitted using the same technology to track protesters across state lines. DHS’s own privacy analysis says the app could scan U.S. citizens, and they released it anyway. That sentence is in a federal document. The 287(g) program was designed to let local police help ICE. This app turns 1,300 police departments into nodes in a federal facial recognition database. You do not have to be undocumented to be scanned. You do not have to be suspected of a crime. You just have to be stopped. The DHS secretary confirmed under oath that the technology was used to cross-reference protest attendance across state lines. The Fourth Amendment requires probable cause for a search. Scanning someone’s face against 250 million records is a search. Storing it for 15 years is a seizure. Using it to track which protests you attended is the thing the First Amendment was written to prevent. But it is happening under the legal cover of immigration enforcement, and the people who should be challenging it are focused on the deal and the strait and the plane. Not to mention, the company with all the data is Palantir. My bet is this will be weaponized against American citizens and this is their way to introduce it slowly.

Let me know if you want a deep dive on this one.

THE DOJ APPROVED A $111 BILLION MEDIA MERGER AFTER A TWO-HOUR MEETING. ZERO CONDITIONS.

June 12: The DOJ Antitrust Division approved Paramount Skydance’s $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. No divestitures, no behavioral remedies, and no concessions. Closing targeted by September 30. Three weeks before the decision, Paramount CEO David Ellison spent roughly two hours meeting with DOJ career staff. Officials pressed him on competitive effects until they said they were satisfied. Representatives from about half a dozen state attorneys general, including California and New York, listened in.

The combined entity will control Paramount+, Max, CNN, CBS, TNT, TBS, HBO, Showtime, Warner Bros. Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV, Discovery Channel, and dozens of additional properties. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the deal “remains under investigation by my office.” The EU is also reviewing.

My read: David Ellison sat in a room with DOJ lawyers for two hours and walked out with approval to build the largest media conglomerate in American history. His father Larry Ellison is the third-richest person in the world. Zero conditions. The DOJ exists to prevent monopolies and it approved putting CNN, CBS, HBO, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., Comedy Central, MTV, and Discovery under one roof without asking for a single concession. They dropped the approval on June 12, the same day SpaceX went public, the same week the Iran deal was being finalized, the same news cycle as the Versailles signing. The news cycle is a resource and you use it. A $111 billion media merger, and it took less time than a dentist appointment. There goes the media, folks. Not that we could trust it to begin with.

GAS AT $3.95. OIL BELOW $80. SPACEX LOST 18 PERCENT. MUSK IS STILL A TRILLIONAIRE. AND IRAN SAYS THE STRAIT IS CLOSED AGAIN.

Gas hit $3.95 on Friday, down from $4.17 the week before. First time below $4 since March 30. Oil dropped below $80 after the deal was signed, the lowest in months. Goldman Sachs revised its Q4 forecast to $80 Brent, down from $90.

Those numbers were printed before Iran announced the strait was closed on Saturday.

SpaceX (SPCX) hit an all-time high of $225.64 on June 16, four days after the IPO, as traders priced in the Iran deal and cheaper oil. By Friday it closed at $185. An 18 percent drop in five trading days. Musk owns 41 percent of SpaceX. At the peak his net worth hit $1.4 trillion. It settled to $1.2 trillion by Friday. Every dollar SPCX moves shifts his net worth by roughly $4.76 billion. His shares are locked until June 2027.

Consumer sentiment: 48.9, second-lowest in the survey’s history. SNAP enrollment: down 3.5 million and climbing. Arizona SNAP: down 49 percent.

My read: Gas hit $3.95 and that matters to people. But the relief is priced on a deal that is three days old and already in dispute. If the Saturday closure announcement moves oil markets on Monday, gas goes back up before the next fill-up. Families cannot budget around a deal that might last 60 days or might last 72 hours depending on whether Israel bombs Lebanon again. Meanwhile SpaceX lost 18 percent and Musk is still worth $1.2 trillion. The stock peaked the day after the deal was announced. Then reality set in: the deal might not hold, Israel is still fighting, Iran closed the strait again, and a $1.75 trillion valuation built on government contracts and AI hype is meeting gravity. The K-shaped economy: the top got a deal at Versailles and an 18 percent swing in a stock most of them own. The bottom got gas at $3.95 and no idea whether it holds past Monday. Let’s pray for some relief this week. I’ll remain hopeful for us.

WHAT I AM WATCHING THIS WEEK

Monday’s oil price: Iran announced the strait was closed on Saturday. The U.S. says it is open. Markets will decide Monday morning which government they believe. If oil spikes, the gas relief disappears and the deal’s political value evaporates with it.

Ali al-Taher Hill: Netanyahu carved out this one exception to the ceasefire. The IDF has tried to seize it six times. Hezbollah says it is their nerve center. As long as fighting continues here, Iran has a pretext to say the MOU is violated and close the strait. This hilltop is now the most important piece of real estate in the deal.

Camp David: Trump is there this morning. Second visit since taking office. He prefers Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster. The fact that he went to Camp David and not a golf course tells you the weekend was not recreational. Watch what comes out of it.

The 60-day clock: It started Wednesday. Nuclear negotiations must produce a framework by mid-August. The JCPOA took years. If it takes two weeks to schedule the first meeting, the 60 days are dead. If Iran keeps closing the strait every time Israel hits Lebanon, the talks never start.

The toll authority: Iran is calling them “service fees,” not tolls, because tolls violate maritime law and service fees do not. Watch whether anyone in the administration addresses this distinction publicly. If they ignore it, they have already conceded it.

The plane hearing: CREW demanded it. Durbin asked for it. No hearing scheduled. The former AG who approved the gift was a registered foreign agent for the country that gave it. If Congress does not hold a hearing, the Emoluments Clause is dead and a precedent has been set.

Section 219 and 622: Section 224, renumbered to 219, is heading to a House floor vote. Cotton’s Section 622 is in the Senate NDAA. Vance just told Israel it is alone. The military and intelligence integration is still being built into law while the political relationship fractures in public. Call your Congressmen and Senators. Annoy them. This is important.

The deal was signed at Versailles on Wednesday. Oil dropped. Gas fell below $4. Macron called it a very good deal.

By Saturday, Iran said the strait was closed again because Israel kept bombing Lebanon. 145 people were killed in two days. The vice president told Israel it cannot kill its way out of its problems and that Trump is the only leader left who supports them. The president is at Camp David, a place he does not like, instead of a golf course, a place he does.

The attorney general who approved the $400 million plane from Qatar used to be Qatar’s registered lobbyist at $115,000 a month. She gutted the law that tracks foreign influence on her first day in office. She got fired over Epstein. The plane landed anyway. The law is still gutted.

At home, 1,300 police departments are getting facial recognition apps that scan your face against 250 million records. DHS wrote in its own analysis that the app could scan citizens and released it anyway. The secretary confirmed under oath they used it to track protesters across state lines. The DOJ approved a $111 billion media merger after a two-hour meeting. And 3.5 million people have lost food stamps while the only trillionaire’s stock drops 18 percent and he is still worth $1.2 trillion.

Gas is $3.95. For now. Monday will tell us whether that number holds or whether the deal that produced it is already dying.

Thank you for your support. See you next week!

— Leah