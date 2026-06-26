Leah

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Doingud's avatar
Doingud
19h

Brilliant report, thank you Leah, this is frightening stuff.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
19h

TL;DR: Big Brother is here. And no, people of influence and authority are not going to let any law or court stop the projects they want done.

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