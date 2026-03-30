Leah

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Norseman's avatar
Norseman
Mar 30

As you point out, Falwell brought him into the world of “Evangelical Inc.”. Look not further than Paula White-Cain…

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Jack's avatar
Jack
Mar 30

Leah, I don’t really know what to say anymore. I thought Chicago was dirty but your deep dives show me that everything is in question. On one hand I love it but I the other hand is happy I am not at that level of influence. Thank god. Your work is amazing nonetheless. Thank you for another eye opener. You’re the greatest. Jack

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