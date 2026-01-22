On August 8, 2012, Ambassador Chris Stevens sent a cable to Washington titled “The Guns of August: Security in Eastern Libya.”

He had been warning them for months. Security was deteriorating. Extremism was rising. Al Qaeda flags were flying over government buildings. His requests for additional protection had been denied.

A month later, on the morning of September 11, Stevens wrote in his personal journal: “Never ending security threats...”

That night, he was dead.

I spent days going through the WikiLeaks Clinton Email Archive. Over 30,000 emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server. ~800 dealing directly with Libya and Benghazi.

September 11, 2012 wasn’t random chaos, it was a series of bad decisions.

A Parallel Intelligence Channel

One of the most overlooked facts about Benghazi is that a man who was barred from working at the State Department by the Obama administration, was still feeding intelligence directly to the Secretary of State.

That man was Sidney Blumenthal.

The Obama White House did not want Blumenthal anywhere near the State Department. Rahm Emanuel made that clear. The reasons were political and personal. Blumenthal had been ruthless during the 2008 primary and the White House wanted distance. But that didn’t seem to happen.

Throughout Clinton’s tenure, Blumenthal sent her detailed intelligence memos directly to her private email address. These were not casual notes. They were structured like formal intelligence reports, complete with sourcing language and assessments of foreign leaders, rebel groups, and intelligence services.

At the same time, Blumenthal was being paid roughly $10,000 a month by the Clinton Foundation. He was also connected to a company called Osprey Global Solutions, owned by Tyler Drumheller (a former CIA officer) who wrote the reports that Blumenthal sent to Clinton.

The memos Blumenthal sent did not go through normal vetting channels. Instead, they went straight to Clinton. Often followed by a simple reply like, “Thx.” Then she’d forward them to senior staff, frequently without saying where the information came from. This should make you think….

A shadow intelligence pipeline running outside official channels, generated by people with financial stakes in the country they were reporting on, feeding the Secretary of State directly on her private server. Oh boy.

The French Gold Question

One of the most interesting emails in the archive is titled “FRANCE’S CLIENT & QADDAFI’S GOLD.” It’s a Blumenthal memo dated April 2, 2011. According to his sources, Gaddafi’s government held approximately 143 tons of gold and a similar amount of silver. The plan was to use these reserves to establish a pan-African currency based on the Libyan golden Dinar.

This would have given African and Muslim nations an alternative to the CFA franc, which France uses to maintain economic influence over its former colonies in Africa.

The memo claims French intelligence discovered this plan and that it was “one of the factors” behind Sarkozy’s push for military intervention.

A former French diplomat, Patrick Haimzadeh, a Libya expert, told VICE News directly: “For me, it’s not credible.” He pointed out that Sarkozy decided to intervene as early as February 21, before any gold-backed currency scheme would have been a factor. In addition, Clinton’s own aides were skeptical. One called the Blumenthal memo “a thin conspiracy theory.” Vanity Fair described his Libya intelligence as having “dubious reliability and provenance, possibly tainted by the commercial ambitions of American businessmen.”

My two cents: Clinton received this information and forwarded it to staff. Whether she believed it or dismissed it, we don’t fully know. But the fact that unofficial intelligence from conflicted sources was circulating at the highest levels of American foreign policy is itself significant.

And when people are quick to discredit sources that they otherwise rely on for intelligence, well, that makes me VERY skeptical.

The Al Qaeda Problem

Multiple emails in the archive address what was, at the time, an inconvenient truth: Al Qaeda-linked fighters were embedded among the Libyan rebels the U.S. was supporting.

There are emails marked “UBL, AQ & LIBYA” (Usama Bin Laden, Al Qaeda & Libya) showing awareness of extremist elements within the rebel coalition.

This wasn’t news to anyone paying attention. The Libyan Islamic Fighting Group had documented ties to Al Qaeda. Eastern Libya, particularly Benghazi, had been a major source of foreign fighters for the Iraq insurgency. The intelligence community knew this. The State Department knew this. Yet, they proceeded anyway.

After Gaddafi fell, his arsenals were left unguarded. MANPADS (shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles) went missing by the thousands. Heavy weapons flowed across borders into neighboring conflicts.

Some of those weapons ended up in Syria. Some ended up with jihadist groups across the Sahel. The Libya intervention didn’t just destabilize one country. It seeded regional chaos that persists to this day.

President Obama later called Libya the “worst mistake” of his presidency. Not the decision to intervene, but the failure to plan for what came after.

The Timeline That Should Have Prevented This

This is where the record becomes damning. Not because of any single smoking gun, but because the cumulative picture shows a systematic failure to act on repeated warnings.

March 2012: Regional Security Officer Eric Nordstrom sends cables to Washington requesting additional security. According to his congressional testimony, he “received no response.”

April 6, 2012: An IED is thrown at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi. First direct attack on the American facility.

June 6, 2012: A second IED attack on the Consulate, this time at the north gate. House investigators described the hole it blew in the perimeter as “big enough for forty men to go through.”

June 10, 2012: The British Ambassador’s convoy is attacked in broad daylight by an RPG in Benghazi. The UK closes its consulate shortly after.

June 25, 2012: Ambassador Stevens sends a cable titled “Libya’s Fragile Security Deteriorates.” He documents the attacks on Western targets and notes that his contacts report “Islamic extremism appears to be on the rise in eastern Libya” and that “the Al-Qaeda flag has been spotted several times flying over government buildings and training facilities.”

July 9, 2012: Stevens sends a cable requesting that the 16-man Military Security Support Team and State Department Mobile Security Deployment be allowed to stay through mid-September. He states explicitly that the “benchmarks for a drawdown have not been met.” The request is denied. Under Secretary Patrick Kennedy rejects the extension.

August 2, 2012: Six weeks before his death, Stevens sends another cable requesting “protective detail bodyguard positions.” He writes that the added guards “will fill the vacuum of security personnel currently at post who will be leaving within the next month and will not be replaced.” He describes the security situation as “unpredictable, volatile and violent.”

Early August 2012: The State Department removes the last of three 6-man security teams and the 16-man military SST team from Libya.

August 8, 2012: Stevens sends a cable titled “The Guns of August: Security in Eastern Libya.” He writes that “a series of violent incidents has dominated the political landscape” and describes them as “targeted and discriminate attacks.” He notes that “Islamic extremism is able to attack the Red Cross with relative impunity.”

September 8, 2012: Three days before Stevens arrives in Benghazi, the February 17 Martyrs Brigade (the militia contracted by State to provide external security) tells officials they “would no longer support U.S. movements in the city.” This militia had documented ties to Ansar al-Sharia. The same group that would attack the compound.

Stevens arrived in Benghazi anyway.

September 11, 2012

Morning: Stevens’ last entry in his personal journal reads: “Never ending security threats...”

7:39 PM local (1:39 PM Washington): Stevens escorts Turkish Consul General Ali Sait Akin to the front gate after their meeting. His last diplomatic engagement. The purpose of this meeting has never been officially disclosed, though speculation has connected it to weapons transfers to Syrian rebels.

9:40 PM local (3:40 PM Washington): Armed attackers breach the compound. The attack begins.

6:07 PM Washington (while the attack was still ongoing): The State Department Operations Center sends an email with the subject line: “Update 2: Ansar al-Sharia Claims Responsibility for Benghazi Attack.”

10:08 PM Washington: Secretary Clinton issues a public statement: “Some have sought to justify this vicious behavior as a response to inflammatory material posted on the Internet.”

11:12 PM Washington: Clinton sends an email to her daughter Chelsea (using the alias “Diane Reynolds”): “Two of our officers were killed in Benghazi by an al Qaeda-like group: The Ambassador, whom I handpicked and a young communications officer on temporary duty with a wife and two young children.” Within the span of one hour, Clinton publicly blamed the attack on an internet video while privately telling her family it was an al Qaeda-like terrorist group.

The Story That Wouldn’t Die

Over the next several days, the public narrative hardened around the idea of a spontaneous protest triggered by a video. Susan Rice went on five Sunday shows repeating it. Privately, that explanation was already being questioned inside the administration.

Blumenthal sent follow-up memos citing Libyan officials who believed the attack was planned in advance and simply used the video as cover. His September 13 memo stated that Libyan security officials believed Ansar al-Sharia “had prepared the attack a month in advance” and “took advantage of the cover” provided by the video protests. That assessment directly contradicted what the public was being told.

Rice told CBS’s Bob Schieffer on September 16, “We do not have information at present that leads us to conclude that this was premeditated or preplanned.”

Here’s my problem with the “fog of war” explanation, the fog lifted very quickly behind the scenes, but the public story did not change. That isn’t fog. That’s a choice.