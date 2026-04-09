ALL OPINIONS ARE MY OWN AND FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY

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There is a man at the center of Turning Point USA who has survived everything.

He survived two condo foreclosures and a wage garnishment in 2011. He survived a vote of no confidence where he cast the deciding ballot for himself. He survived a $15.2 million insider payment scandal documented by the Associated Press. He survived a nine-count state felony indictment. He survived being reassigned by Charlie Kirk eight days before Kirk was assassinated. And he survived the cancellation of the financial review Kirk ordered the week he died.

His name is Tyler Bowyer. He is the Chief Operating Officer of Turning Point Action. He placed his college classmate behind Donald Trump at a rally in 2015, introduced her to Charlie Kirk three years later, and championed her appointment as CEO after Kirk was killed. Her mother sits on the board of a technology company he chairs that collects conservative voter data through an Israeli subsidiary. He just formed five anonymous companies in Wyoming in 54 days.

He is currently running the Republican Party’s 2026 midterm ground operation.

I pulled court records, IRS filings, SEC filings, FEC records, five state corporate databases, AP reporting, and eighteen months of social media archives. Here is what I found.

Background

Tyler Bowyer is the Chief Operating Officer of Turning Point Action, the political arm of the organization Charlie Kirk built. He has been inside TPUSA since 2015 and COO since 2017. He is the man the Trump campaign called a “force multiplier” after 2024, when TPAction’s Chase the Vote ballot operation was credited as decisive in Arizona.

He presents himself as a seventh-generation Arizonan. He served an LDS mission to Russia in 2005, near the Ukrainian border. He attended Arizona State University, got appointed to the state Board of Regents by Governor Jan Brewer, and before any of this, he sold cars. Public records list him at BMW of Southpoint in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and at Hendrick Automotive Group.

On September 2, 2025, Charlie Kirk issued an internal memo reassigning Bowyer out of the TPUSA COO role. The memo named fundraiser Justin Strife as the new COO and empowered him to lead what Kirk called a “DOGE-style” efficiency review of the organization. After eight years running operations, Bowyer was moved to focus solely on Turning Point Action.

Eight days later, Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University.

The efficiency review was cancelled. The man Kirk moved aside is now more powerful than the day that memo was written. He is running the Republican Party’s 2026 midterm ground operation across multiple states, with a new Las Vegas headquarters and hundreds of full-time staff.

He also has nine pending state felony counts.

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Follow the Money

I pulled six years of IRS Form 990 filings across every Turning Point entity that discloses Bowyer’s compensation. You have to pull all of them and add the columns because the organization splits his pay across multiple entities so no single filing shows a number that makes anyone look twice.

His six-year documented total is $1,320,978. After taxes at the 35-40% bracket, his net take-home was roughly $790,000 to $860,000.

His known major asset purchases, the down payment and the boat alone, total at least $850,000. That leaves essentially zero margin for six years of mortgage payments, living expenses, family support, vehicle costs, insurance, or savings.

Three things jump out to me from the table above.

First: in FY2021, his base pay jumped 143% in a single year, from $80,783 to $196,528. This is the same fiscal year he bought the $1.95 million property.

Second: in FY2024, his “related organization” compensation surged to $230,604. In every prior year that number was in the $62,000 to $80,000 range. A jump of roughly $150,000 with no public explanation.

Third: IRS Form 990 Part VII requires organizations with common control to aggregate executive compensation disclosures. I found no evidence TPUSA has done this. The FY2023 filings note with asterisks that “a portion of compensation was from a related organization” without specifying which one or how much. You have to pull the TPAction 990 separately to reconstruct the full number.

I am not accusing Bowyer of anything illegal, I am observing that a documented financial gap exists between his known income history and his documented asset acquisitions.

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The Classmates

Tyler Bowyer and Erika Frantzve were classmates at Arizona State University. Both were students there during the 2008 to 2012 period. Bowyer was elected by the Arizona Senate to serve as a student representative on the Arizona Board of Regents in April 2011. Erika graduated from ASU in 2012 with a degree in political science and international relations.

They stayed in contact.

On July 11, 2015, Donald Trump held his first major rally in Phoenix. According to Capitol Hunters, who documented this with original footage posted to X in early 2026, Erika called Bowyer to offer help. He was organizing the event and placed her directly behind Trump.

So, before she was a TPUSA employee. Before she was Charlie Kirk’s girlfriend. Before she was Charlie Kirk’s wife. Before she was CEO of a quarter-billion-dollar organization. Tyler Bowyer placed her behind the candidate at the rally that launched her into conservative politics. I found this interesting.

In that same footage, Lori Frantzve, Erika’s mother, is also visible. This is 2015. TPUSA is an Illinois-based startup pulling in $2 million a year and Bowyer has just started working with the group.

In 2017, Erika dated TPUSA speaker Cabot Phillips and was photographed at TPUSA events. She was embedded in the organization’s social world long before she formally applied. This was not the story we were told by Erika Kirk though.

In 2018, the official story goes, Erika called TPUSA out of the blue, applied for a job, and Charlie Kirk turned the interview into a first date. Bowyer tells this story warmly and often. On Fox News after Kirk’s death: “I wanted to hire her. There was only one problem. Charlie Kirk wanted to date her.” To the Deseret News: “I had introduced her to Charlie, was like, I think she could be great... and Charlie was immediately in love.”

He knew her for at least three years before he made that introduction. They were college classmates and he placed her behind Trump at her first major political event. He brought her into the TPUSA orbit and introduced her to its founder.

Now she is the CEO and Bowyer is the man who runs everything underneath her.

Her mother sits on the board of the technology company he chairs, Superfeed Technologies. That company has an Israeli subsidiary collecting conservative voter data.

This does not look like two old friends to me. It looks like a decade of positioning that ended with both of them running an $85 million organization after the founder was killed.

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Tyler, Erika, and Netenyahu’s Son

On June 13, 2019, a full year before Charlie and Erika got engaged, Bowyer posted a photo to Facebook. In the photo: himself, Erika Frantzve, and Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The caption read: “Introducing the Arizonan Israel Public Affairs Committee!! Happy to welcome Yair Netanyahu to State 48!”

That post was deleted after it started circulating widely following Kirk’s assassination in 2025. Multiple users documented it before deletion, and it has been reshared and discussed widely on X. I think the deletion tells us a lot.

I looked up the entity Bowyer named in the caption. The “Arizonan Israel Public Affairs Committee” has no filing in Arizona’s corporate database and no website. It appears to exist in that Facebook caption and nowhere else.

The name is designed to echo AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, one of the most powerful lobbying organizations in Washington. But it is not AIPAC. It is a name Bowyer gave to an event with no documented organizational structure.

Now layer in the technology company.

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SuperFeed Technologies

Superfeed Technologies is a for-profit tech company Bowyer has chaired since December 2022. It builds the app that powers Turning Point Action’s Chase the Vote ballot operation.

The conflict is structural because Bowyer is the COO of the organization that pays Superfeed and Chairman of the company that gets paid. Lori Frantzve, Erika Kirk’s mother, sits on the board beside him. FEC records show Turning Point PAC paid Superfeed $120,000 in 2024. TPUSA’s spokesperson told the AP that neither Bowyer nor Frantzve has earned a dime from the company. That claim has not been independently verified.

Superfeed has an Israeli subsidiary: Superfeed Technologies Ltd, registered in Israel under company number 513234757. The company’s founder, Edward Brook-Levinson, is based in Israel and also serves as CEO of AMTR Scientific Ltd, an Israeli company focused on industrial wastewater treatment technology.

Through its apps, the platform collects names, addresses, phone numbers, location data, device identifiers, and political propensity ratings from conservative voters across TPUSA, Turning Point Action, Early Vote Action, The Western Journal, Conservative News America, and various state Republican Party organizations. Independent researcher Brian Ference has flagged that this data may be accessible to the Israeli entity.

The Daily Beast reported that Arizona revoked Superfeed’s authority to do business in December 2021 after the company failed to file annual reports for over two years. Superfeed was not authorized to operate in Arizona during 2022, while multiple campaigns were actively using the app. The license was reinstated in September 2024.

When the Arizona GOP chair Gina Swoboda cut Superfeed’s state party contract, Bowyer attacked her publicly more than fifteen times on X, calling her a “self-absorbed, bloviating, low-grade politician” and demanding her removal. She was Trump-endorsed.

This looks to me like a financial conflict protecting itself through public pressure rather than a political disagreement. His deflection game runs deep.

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Five LLCs in 54 Days

Between January 5 and February 28, 2026, a 54-day window, Tyler Bowyer filed five business entities in Wyoming.

Wyoming does not require members to be disclosed publicly. In February 2026, the same month Bowyer filed Victory Advisors and Vote LLC, the Wyoming legislature killed a bill that would have required beneficial ownership disclosure.

Why does a sitting nonprofit COO need five anonymous Wyoming companies in 54 days and two media companies in Arizona and Florida that don’t appear in any vendor disclosures?

That is an open question. I am going to keep pulling this thread.

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The Fake Elector

On December 14, 2020, Bowyer signed a document claiming he was a “duly elected and qualified elector” certifying that Trump won Arizona. Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes.

On April 25, 2024, an Arizona grand jury charged him with nine felony counts: fraud, forgery, and conspiracy. He pled not guilty. Trump pardoned the fake electors on November 10, 2025, but the pardon covers only federal charges. Arizona state charges remain pending at the Supreme Court.

Here is what is happening with his emails.

A judge signed a warrant for three months of Bowyer’s email data from four accounts, covering November 2020 through January 2021. On February 21, 2026, Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action filed a federal lawsuit to block it.

So, a tax-exempt nonprofit sued a state attorney general to prevent access to the personal email records of its COO during the exact period he was signing fraudulent elector certificates.

So, an organization is spending donor money to protect an executive’s email records from a criminal investigation? That’s what it looks like to me.

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The Magician

When accountability finds Tyler Bowyer, it disappears.

November 2015. He faces a vote of no confidence as Maricopa County Republican Committee chairman. The resolution alleged misuse of funds without receipts, FEC violations, and the alleged embezzlement of $50,000. Arizona Capitol Times confirmed the vote: 14 of 29 officers voted against him. Rather than recuse himself, Bowyer cast the deciding vote and survived by one.

2017. At TPUSA’s Student Action Summit, a female attendee reported being groped while asleep. Staff requested additional security from Bowyer. According to the Washington Examiner, he said it “just wasn’t worth it.” TPUSA disputed this account.

2024-2025. Journalist Brian Ference reported allegations that a junior TPAction employee was sexually assaulted by a senior employee. Per the published account, Bowyer called her personally, heard her account, then led the internal investigation himself despite being the accused’s personal friend. The accused was relocated, not terminated. When staff requested a formal sexual misconduct policy, Bowyer reportedly said: “No, that’s going to have to be something that we hit when we get there.” TPUSA’s legal counsel disputed this reporting. These are competing accounts and the allegations are unproven.

September 2, 2025. Kirk issues an internal memo reassigning Bowyer out of the TPUSA COO role and empowering a new COO to lead an efficiency review of the organization. Candace Owens reported this as Kirk launching a financial audit. Bowyer dismissed it: “She took a sentence and made something up. TPUSA does an audit every year.”

September 10, 2025. Charlie Kirk is assassinated at Utah Valley University.

After September 2025. The efficiency review is cancelled. The man Kirk moved aside is more powerful than the day that memo was written.

Every time accountability shows up, something makes it go away. I have been doing this for twenty years. I know what that pattern looks like.

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The Feed

I pulled Tyler Bowyer’s public X activity from January 2025 through April 2026, month by month, to map his behavior against the events. His handle is @tylerbowyer. He has posted over 79,000 times on the platform.

Here is what stands out.

The pattern is clear. Bowyer never goes dark.

While Andrew Kolvet, Blake Neff, and Erika Kirk all had extended social media blackout periods in 2025 and 2026, Bowyer posted at consistent high volume throughout. He was shaping the narrative within hours of Kirk’s death. He was attacking critics by name within weeks. He was filing anonymous companies in Wyoming while posting nothing about them.

The September 11 post deserves particular attention.

“Saving everything. Nothing will be forgotten or challenged later. This is a War.”

He posted that at 2 AM. Less than 24 hours after his boss was shot. The boss who had just reassigned him. The boss who had just ordered an internal review of the books.

His behavior, especially through that 2am message is a red flag to me.

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The Sequence

I put together a timeline for us:

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What the Pattern Says

I have learned that people tell you who they are, not with what they say, but with what they do when they think nobody is watching. The pattern is the real tell.

So let me tell you what Tyler Bowyer’s pattern says to me.

When a woman reports a groping at his event, he says it “just wasn’t worth it” to provide additional security. When a junior employee reports a sexual assault, he takes over the investigation himself, protects the accused, and refuses to create a formal policy. When officers vote to hold him accountable for missing funds, he casts the deciding ballot in his own favor. When the Associated Press documents $15.2 million flowing to insider companies on his watch, the payments continue. When the state of Arizona indicts him on nine felony counts, he calls it politics and keeps working.

When Charlie Kirk reassigns him and orders a review of the books, Kirk is dead eight days later, the review disappears, and Bowyer comes back stronger.

That is not bad luck. That is a man who has learned, over and over again, that there are no consequences. Not for the money that doesn’t add up or the emails he is suing to keep sealed, not for anything.

To make it worse, he is not doing this from some back office. He is running the ground operation for the 2026 midterm elections across multiple states. He is building a parallel voter data network through a company he chairs with an Israeli subsidiary. He is spending donor money to block a criminal investigation into his own email accounts. He is filing anonymous companies in Wyoming while posting about election integrity on X.

The people who donate to Turning Point think they are funding conservative political organizing. But it they are also paying for the lawsuits that protect him, the apps that collect data for him, and the operations that keep him in power. That’s what it looks like anyway.

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The Questions That Remain

Where did the $650,000 cash down payment come from?

What is inside the three months of Bowyer emails that TPUSA is suing the Arizona Attorney General to keep sealed?

Has Bowyer or Lori Frantzve received any compensation from Superfeed Technologies? Has conservative voter data collected through Superfeed’s apps been accessed by or shared with the company’s Israeli subsidiary?

Who organized the 2019 event with Yair Netanyahu, and why does the “Arizonan Israel Public Affairs Committee” have no corporate filing anywhere?

What is the purpose of Resolute Media Group LLC? Of Shelter Cove, Betsy, Victory Advisors, and Vote LLC?

What did Kirk’s efficiency review find before he was killed, and who cancelled it?

Why did Bowyer post “Saving everything” at 2 AM the night Kirk was assassinated?

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CYA and Sources

Note: Every factual claim below is sourced to public court records, IRS filings, SEC filings, FEC records, state corporate databases, AP reporting, or the subject’s own documented public statements. Third-party allegations are attributed to named sources and described as allegations throughout. Bowyer is presumed innocent on all pending charges.

Primary Records: IRS Form 990 filings (FY2017-FY2024) via ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer (EIN 80-0835023, 46-4331510). SEC EDGAR: Superfeed Technologies Form D (CIK 0001840131). FEC.gov: Turning Point Action PAC (C00814152). Arizona Corporation Commission (Entity #1981489). Maricopa County Superior Court: State v. Ward et al. OpenCorporates: Tyler Bowyer officer search, all jurisdictions. Wyoming Secretary of State: business entity filings. KYC Israel: Superfeed Technologies Ltd (#513234757).

Major Outlet Reporting: Associated Press (Brian Slodysko, October 2023): financial profile, Superfeed board, $15.2M insider payments, foreclosures, down payment. The Daily Beast: Superfeed license revocation, board structure. Arizona Mirror: fake electors prosecution, AG Mayes statements. Arizona Capitol Times: AZGOP conflicts, SRP election, 2015 no-confidence vote. KJZZ: SRP election results. Phoenix New Times: TPUSA federal lawsuit against AG Mayes (February 21, 2026). IBTimes: Kirk internal memo, COO reassignment. Washington Examiner (2018): Student Action Summit allegations. CNN, NPR, Deseret News: Kirk assassination, Erika Kirk CEO election, Bowyer direct quotes. Fox News: Bowyer “wanted to hire her” interview. Candace Owens podcast (September 26, 2025): Kirk audit claims, internal memo details.

Independent Reporting: Capitol Hunters (@capitolhunters, X, 2026): ASU classmate documentation, 2015 Trump rally footage, Bowyer placement of Erika behind Trump. Brian Ference (brianference.com): 2015 no-confidence vote, sexual assault allegations, Superfeed Israeli entity. Wolves & Finance (Zach De Gregorio): compensation analysis.

Legal Records: Scribd document 290782093: MCRC no-confidence resolution. Arizona Supreme Court: Bowyer response brief. FEC enforcement: $18,000 TPAction fine.

Corporate Filings: Resolute Media Group LLC (FL): bisprofiles.com (EIN 89-1980911; members Kirk, Kolvet, Bowyer). Matterhorn Media LLC (AZ): Arizona Corporation Commission. Superfeed Technologies Ltd (Israel): KYC Israel (#513234757). AMTR Scientific Ltd: Crunchbase, Edward Brook-Levinson profile.

Social Media: Tyler Bowyer X account (@tylerbowyer): all posts cited by date and content. September 11, 2025 “Saving everything” post. October 31, 2025 “Uniparty” post. November 2025 “Charlie and Erika are one” post. December 2025 Candace Owens response. Gina Swoboda attacks. April 2026 SRP election promotion.

Published April 2026. All factual claims sourced to public records. Third-party allegations attributed to named sources and described as allegations. Tyler Bowyer is presumed innocent on all pending charges.