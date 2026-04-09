Leah

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Jack's avatar
Jack
4h

Leah, this is getting beyond ridiculous. Where is our oversight? I use truegreen on my rental and the irs is so far up my ass i can hardly speak. Our political system is not only bought and payed for but it’s rigged to the max. We need to put all these assholes on notice. Thanks for your hard work but we need to be pissed. Thanks. Jack

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Eric jihnson's avatar
Eric jihnson
4h

Reptilian hybrids everywhere now

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