Leah

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
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Also the Drewski parody did not help. They say “ A hit dog will Holler” spending an extraordinary amount of time going after a comedian who did not name Erika Kirk at all. This will be interesting to see. Thank you for this substack.

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Wade Garrett's avatar
Wade Garrett
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I think TPUSA is different, companies and organizations can survive leadership changes, it’s the act that brought about the change that really matters.

There is a light shining on TPUSA and revealing it as a Zionist funded pro-Zionist Psy-Op… not the youthful Christian conservative movement we thought it was.

I personally find EK unlikable and TPUSA has the feel of an organizational 3 card monte scam transferring money from donors to the grifters running it.

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