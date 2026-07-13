On Wednesday morning at nine o’clock, in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building, Todd Blanche will raise his right hand and ask the United States Senate to make him Attorney General of the United States. Before a single senator votes, they should read what follows, because it is the documented record of what this man has done with the power he already holds: the lies he has told us, under oath and to our faces, and the things he has buried. None of it is speculation. It comes from court orders, released transcripts, body camera footage, financial disclosures, FEC filings, and his own signatures.

The short version of who he is: before he ran the Justice Department, Todd Blanche had one client. He was Donald Trump’s personal criminal defense lawyer, at the hush money trial, in the classified documents case, in the federal election case. He left his law firm partnership in April 2023, in his own words on his Senate questionnaire, “primarily to represent President Donald Trump.” Trump’s Save America PAC paid his firm nearly ten million dollars for it. He was confirmed as Deputy Attorney General in March 2025 on a party line vote, and he has been acting Attorney General since April 2, 2026, the day Trump fired Pam Bondi.

The story of what he has done with that power begins, as it must, with Jeffrey Epstein.

The ranch nobody ever searched

Thirty miles south of Santa Fe sit roughly ten thousand acres called Zorro Ranch. Jeffrey Epstein owned it for a quarter of a century. Survivors say girls were flown there and abused there. It has an airstrip and a helipad and a 28,000 square foot hacienda, and in 2019 an anonymous tipster told an Albuquerque radio host that two girls were buried in the hills behind it, an allegation disturbing enough that New Mexico searched the property with cadaver dogs and drones this spring. No remains were found. But hold on to the date of that search, March 2026, because it should stop you cold: it was the first time any law enforcement agency, state or federal, had ever searched Zorro Ranch. The FBI raided Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse and his island the week of his arrest in 2019. The New Mexico property, where a registered sex offender operated freely for two decades, was never searched at all.

New Mexico tried once before. In 2019, then Attorney General Hector Balderas had a live state case, and by his account a promising one: victim statements, records of an illicit enterprise, suspects beyond Epstein and Maxwell. Then federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York called and asked him to stand down, citing concerns about parallel interviews of the same survivors. They promised to share their evidence for future state charges. Balderas, on the record this year: “I think that they absolutely impacted our case, and I don’t think that they were forthright, and I don’t think that they were operating in good faith.” The evidence never came. Epstein died, the federal case closed, and the state case died of federal promises. Unsealed records reported by the New York Times in March confirmed the first Trump administration’s Justice Department asked New Mexico to hand off its probe.

This February, New Mexico came back. Attorney General Raul Torrez reopened the criminal investigation on February 19, 2026. It is the only active criminal investigation into Zorro Ranch anywhere on earth. To charge anyone still living, Torrez needs one thing from Washington: the unredacted federal files, because the public release blacks out exactly what a prosecutor needs: victim names; witness names; co-conspirator names; dates; faces.

He asked for them on February 13, 2026. His office followed up roughly five times, sent a formal legal letter, and tried to get a meeting during a Washington trip. Nothing usable came back. So on June 30 he sent a letter addressed to the man in charge by name, released publicly on July 9. His words: “more than 130 days have now elapsed since the NMDOJ’s initial request.” The delay is “unreasonable under any rule of reason.” The withholding “is causing real and escalating harm to the NMDOJ’s criminal investigation.” And the sentence that should be read aloud at Wednesday’s hearing: “Every avenue of investigation that begins with a redacted name, a blacked-out face or an obscured date is an avenue that ends before it begins.” Torrez warned that statutes of limitation are eroding while the department sits on the names, which means delay alone can kill charges without anyone ever formally refusing anything. An unnamed DOJ spokesperson claims the department “substantively responded” last month. What that response contained has never been made public, and Torrez says the letter itself has received no answer.

The man that letter is addressed to is Todd Blanche. To be precise about what is and is not happening: the New Mexico investigation has not been shut down. It is being starved, by the one office that holds the food, and that office is run by a man who spent 2023 and 2024 on the payroll of a man who appears in the released Epstein documents more than five thousand times.

The files: a deleted interview, a false assurance, and a judge’s finding

Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025 with a thirty day deadline and one unmistakable command: “No record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”

The department Blanche ran blew the December 19 deadline by six weeks, then released roughly 3.5 million pages, two thousand videos, and 180,000 images on January 30, 2026, out of more than six million potentially responsive pages it acknowledged holding. Rep. Ro Khanna did the arithmetic: roughly 2.5 million pages remain out of public view. Blanche declared the process finished, saying “we complied with the statute” and, later, “we are not sitting on a single piece of paper.” A New York Times analysis found Trump’s name appears in more than 5,300 of the released documents, with more than 38,000 references to Trump and closely related terms.

The redactions were not done by the FBI in the final round. They were done by the National Security Division, the DOJ unit that handles classified intelligence matters. CNN reported that national security law specialists found this surprising given the absence of any obvious nexus between a sex trafficking case and national security, and that the lawyers doing the work received four pages of guidance. One outside specialist predicted: “Either they’re going to screw it up or they’re going to withhold things.”

Both happened. On the withholding side, Judge Emmet Sullivan wrote in late June 2026, in a lawsuit over the files, that “the Attorney General has conceded that he is in violation of the Act.” He ordered DOJ to unredact the names in eight emails discussing women, including one reading “your littlest girl was a little naughty,” to unredact four of five co-conspirator names in a 2007 draft indictment in which only Maxwell’s name had been left visible, and to produce FBI interview notes of a woman who alleged assault by Trump, notes the department had withheld. On July 2 the department refused and asked for sixty days, arguing that victims’ own words “without context, can appear disturbing.” The department also admitted, in a July 10 filing, that it deliberately withheld agents’ handwritten interview notes as “substantially similar” to the typed reports, even though reporting indicates the handwritten versions contain more detail on Trump related allegations. Sullivan’s compliance deadlines fall on July 13 and July 20 and the confirmation hearing sits directly between them.

It gets worse. On February 14, 2026, Blanche sent Congress a letter representing that no Epstein records were withheld or redacted for “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.” Ten days later NPR documented that roughly 53 pages of FBI interview records concerning a woman whose abuse allegation mentioned Trump were missing from the release, that three of her four FBI interviews had been withheld, and that one interview touching Mar-a-Lago had been quietly removed from the public database after January 30 and reposted only on February 19, after reporters asked. His department did not just withhold a file. It deleted one, and put it back only when it got caught.

On the screw it up side, the release redacted women out of photos and videos while leaving men visible, and simultaneously failed to protect actual victims, exposing names and images of survivors, a Wall Street Journal review counting 43 or more victims’ names left unredacted, some more than a hundred times. The bar complaint filed by 101 former judges calls it “the single most egregious violation of victim privacy in one day.” Survivor Annie Farmer called it “really disgusting.” Blanche’s description of all this: errors affecting “about .001 percent” of the material.

One more thing. American Oversight sued to obtain Blanche’s own communications about Epstein, Maxwell, and the Jack Smith files before the Senate votes. On July 10, 2026, a court declined to force expedited processing. The department that reports to Blanche is sitting on the records about Blanche until after Blanche is confirmed.

Nine hours with Ghislaine Maxwell

On July 24 and 25, 2025, the Deputy Attorney General of the United States flew to Tallahassee and personally interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell for roughly nine hours. Former prosecutors struggled to name a precedent. Sarah Krissoff, who spent years in the same U.S. Attorney’s office where Blanche once worked, told NPR it was “highly unusual,” that line prosecutors conduct such interviews even in the most high profile cases, and that “you generally would never conduct an interview of a cooperating witness without law enforcement personnel in the room.”

Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, is a friend of Blanche’s. Blanche appeared on Markus’s podcast in June 2023 and again in June 2024, where Markus introduced him as “the first guest on For The Defense to appear twice,” and the two joked about a third appearance. The man conducting the government’s interview and the man representing the witness were podcast buddies. Blanche granted Maxwell limited immunity for the sessions, telling her on the record, “this isn’t a cooperation agreement, I’m not promising to do anything.”

What did the government get? According to the transcripts DOJ released on August 22, 2025: Maxwell said she never saw Trump in any inappropriate setting, that “the President was never inappropriate with anybody” and was “a gentleman in all respects.” She said “there is no list.” She said she had no memory of Bill Clinton visiting Epstein’s island. She provided, in ABC’s summary of officials’ accounts, no incriminating information about roughly one hundred prominent people. Blanche himself later conceded that assessing her credibility was “impossible.” So the interview produced nothing prosecutable, nothing corroborated, and a set of statements that happened to be maximally useful to his former client.

One week later, on August 1, 2025, Maxwell was moved from FCI Tallahassee to FPC Bryan, a minimum security prison camp in Texas. Bureau of Prisons policy states that sex offenders are not appropriate for minimum security placement; her move required a waiver. Senator Whitehouse demanded the transfer documents on August 7, 2025. He has never received them. House Oversight Democrats told the Inspector General the transfer raised the concern that Maxwell was “rewarded with a transfer in exchange for testimony manufactured to exonerate President Trump.” And in May 2026, with Blanche now running the department, the Bureau of Prisons quietly issued Change Notice 3, giving the Attorney General personal authority to designate where any prisoner is housed. The policy was rewritten to match what had already been done.

When Senator Jack Reed pressed him about all this under oath in May 2026, Blanche testified: “She was not in a high-security prison. She was transferred from a low-security prison to a low-security prison.” That is false. FPC Bryan is a minimum security camp, a lower tier than the low security facility she left, and the classification is printed on the Bureau’s own website. It is one of the few statements in this story that can be checked in ten seconds, and it was made under oath.

Maxwell, for her part, pleaded the Fifth before House Oversight, then said she would “speak fully and honestly” if Trump granted her clemency. The White House has downplayed but never ruled out a pardon. Think about what that sentence means, and keep the dangling offer in mind as you read everything else here.

The drug file he will not unlock, and the task force he killed

Buried in the released Epstein documents, reporters found a 69 page memo dated May 18, 2015, written by the fusion center of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, the Justice Department’s premier financial and narcotics task force. The memo, from an investigation called Operation Chain Reaction, names Epstein and fourteen other people, every one of the fourteen redacted, and states: “DEA reporting indicates the above individuals are involved in illegitimate wire transfers which are tied to illicit drug and/or prostitution activities occurring in the USVI and NYC.” Investigators had flagged roughly forty suspicious activity reports totaling nearly fifty million dollars. The case was closed in June 2023 with no charges, before this administration, and the prosecutors who finally charged Epstein in 2019 reportedly never knew it existed.

Senator Ron Wyden demanded the unredacted memo. According to a tip received by his staff, DEA Administrator Terry Cole was prepared to hand it over. Then, in Wyden’s March 18, 2026 letter to Blanche: “you stepped in to prevent him from doing so.” Wyden connected the dots to the man’s other Epstein work: “Your alleged interference in this matter is highly disturbing... because of your bizarrely favorable treatment of Ghislaine Maxwell, one of Epstein’s closest criminal associates.” Blanche’s response was not a document. It was a post calling a United States senator a liar: “A sitting U.S. Senator has completely fabricated a story for clicks. No one is blocking anything.” To be fair, that account rests on a confidential tip and Blanche flatly denies it. But here is what is not in dispute: as of July 1, 2026, Senate Judiciary Democrats list the unredacted memo among the requests DOJ has simply never answered, alongside Senator Whitehouse’s letter about a second Epstein linked task force operation, called Trip Knot, that touched money laundering and Russian organized crime. The fourteen names are still black boxes.

And one more fact completes the picture. The task force that wrote that memo, the one government body that ever followed Epstein’s money as a criminal enterprise, no longer exists. Todd Blanche shut it down, over the objection of both parties in Congress. That story is told in full in the demolition list further down.

The client: why he does it

Every cover up needs a motive, and this one comes with receipts. According to an ABC News analysis of Federal Election Commission filings, Trump’s Save America PAC paid Blanche’s firm nearly ten million dollars between March 2023 and December 2024, peaking at roughly 800,000 dollars a month during the hush money trial. When Rep. Rosa DeLauro confronted him with that number at a House Appropriations hearing on June 2, 2026, and asked whether he saw any conflict of interest, his answer was: “I didn’t. What are you saying is the conflict? I don’t understand what you’re saying.”

His own department answered the question for him, at the very beginning. In May 2026, CNN reported that Joseph Tirrell, the Justice Department’s senior career ethics lawyer, formally advised Blanche in March 2025, within about two weeks of his confirmation, that he needed to recuse himself from department matters involving Donald Trump. He did not do it. The department’s own description of his practice, given to CNN, was that he delegated certain Trump matters to aides rather than executing formal recusals, and a spokesperson confirmed he had not recused from at least one investigation touching Trump’s adversaries.

Compare that with what he promised under oath. At his February 12, 2025 confirmation hearing he told Senator Adam Schiff: “I will follow the rules as told to me by the experts, career prosecutors in the department, if it comes to ever recusing.” The experts told him but he did not follow.

Schiff opened a formal inquiry on May 19, 2026, writing that “Mr. Blanche appears to have ignored ethics and legal advice. This misconduct would be considered extreme on its own.” A letter from Schiff, Durbin, and Blumenthal further alleges that the ethics attorney who raised the concerns was removed. The same letter records a detail that would be comic in any other context: at his first press conference as acting Attorney General, asked about the president, Blanche said “I love you, sir.”

This is the master fact from which everything in this article flows. The conflict was identified, in writing, by the department’s own ethics office, at the start. Everything here happened after he was told. One man sits between the Epstein files and every investigation trying to open them, and that man was paid ten million dollars by the most famous name in them. That is the story. What follows is the rest of the record, and it shows the same man doing the same thing everywhere else he touched.

The testimony ten senators want investigated

The sharpest single item outside the Epstein file is a possible false statement to the Senate itself.

At that same February 2025 hearing, Blanche testified that he had no knowledge of the decision to dismiss the corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, telling senators, “I have the same information you have. It appears it was, yes. I don’t know,” when asked whether the dismissal was directed from Washington.

The following month, the resignation letter of Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. Attorney in Manhattan who quit rather than carry out the dismissal, was unsealed. In it she wrote that Emil Bove, the official who ordered the dismissal and Blanche’s former law partner at Blanche Law, “may have spoken with Mr. Blanche regarding the dismissal.” That letter was written roughly two weeks before Blanche’s testimony. Subsequent reporting indicated Blanche had discussed dropping the Adams case before he ever took office.

On June 25, 2025, Senator Peter Welch, joined by Durbin and eight other Judiciary Committee Democrats, formally asked Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate whether Blanche testified truthfully. To be fair to Blanche, the Sassoon letter says “may have spoken.” It is suggestive, not conclusive. But that is precisely what an inspector general exists to resolve, and the Senate is being asked to promote him before anyone has resolved it.

There is a coda. When three career prosecutors who refused to join the Adams dismissal were suspended and later resigned, their April 2025 resignation letter was addressed to Blanche personally: “one of the preconditions you have placed on our returning to the Office is that we must express regret and admit some wrongdoing. We will not confess wrongdoing when there was none.” The department, they wrote, “has decided that obedience supersedes all else.”

The crypto memo he signed while he still owned the coins

Blanche’s ethics agreement, executed February 10, 2025, required him to divest his digital assets within ninety days of confirmation and, until he did, to stay out of any matter with a direct and predictable effect on his crypto holdings. The agreement itself acknowledged the holdings “could create an actual or apparent conflict of interest.”

Thirty three days after confirmation, on April 7, 2025, and before divesting anything, he signed the memo titled “Ending Regulation by Prosecution.” It disbanded the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team “effective immediately,” declared that “the Justice Department is not a digital assets regulator,” ordered prosecutors to stop pursuing exchanges, mixers, and wallet providers for the acts of their users, and shut down crypto work at the Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit.

At the time he signed it, ProPublica reported, he held between 159,000 and 485,000 dollars in crypto assets, including 100,000 to 250,000 dollars of bitcoin in a Coinbase account, plus Solana, Ethereum, Cardano, and Coinbase stock. Between the day of the memo and June 2, 2025, when his divestment completed, the price of bitcoin rose 34 percent, from 79,235 dollars to 105,881 dollars, and Coinbase stock rose about 58 percent. And when he finally divested, at the edge of his ninety day window, he did not simply sell. His filing states his bitcoin, Solana, Cardano, and Ethereum “were gifted in their entirety to my grandchild and adult children.”

The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the DOJ Inspector General on January 22, 2026, alleging a possible violation of 18 U.S.C. 208, the criminal conflict of interest statute. Kedric Payne, CLC’s general counsel and a former deputy general counsel of the Office of Congressional Ethics, put it this way: “I can’t think of another situation where I’ve seen someone sign an ethics agreement and then take an action that doesn’t comply with the agreement and you can clearly verify that they did it.”

Six senators warned him twice. In April 2025, Hirono, Warren, Durbin, Whitehouse, Coons, and Blumenthal wrote that gutting crypto enforcement would feed sanctions evasion, drug trafficking, fraud, and the trade in child sexual abuse material. In January 2026 the same six wrote again: “At the very least, you had a glaring conflict of interest and should have recused yourself.” The department’s answer was that the memo was “appropriately flagged, addressed, and cleared in advance.” It has declined to say who cleared it, and no written clearance has ever been produced. The FBI logged 181,565 crypto related complaints and over eleven billion dollars in reported losses in 2025, and a bipartisan House bill now proposes rebuilding the very task force Blanche disbanded.

Abrego Garcia: a federal judge names him

If you read only one section of Part Two, read this one, because it is the one where a federal judge stopped speaking in generalities and used Blanche’s name.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador’s CECOT prison on March 15, 2025, in violation of a standing court order. The Supreme Court ruled 9 to 0 that the government must facilitate his return. When DOJ lawyer Erez Reuveni told a federal court the truth, that the deportation was an administrative error, Blanche personally signed the letter putting him on leave the next day, citing failure to “zealously advocate on behalf of the United States.” Reuveni was fired within the week. His whistleblower disclosure later revealed that a senior DHS official, James Percival, had privately written that the removal “was an administrative error,” adding, “not that we should say publicly.” The leadership knew Reuveni was right. They fired him for saying it in court.

Then came the prosecution. A closed 2022 traffic stop file was reopened roughly three weeks after the Supreme Court loss. Internal emails, surfaced by court order, show what happened next. On April 30, 2025, Aakash Singh of Blanche’s office told the U.S. Attorney in Nashville the case was a “top priority for the Deputy Attorney General’s office,” and handed him a cooperating witness the prosecutor did not know existed. On May 15, the U.S. Attorney relayed to staff that Blanche “would like Garcia charged sooner rather than later.” Ben Schrader, the chief of the office’s criminal division and a fifteen year prosecutor, put his objection in a written memo and resigned the day the indictment was filed. His memo was never forwarded to Washington. Blanche personally called the U.S. Attorney to thank him.

On May 22, 2026, Chief Judge Waverly Crenshaw dismissed the indictment, holding that the government failed to rebut the presumption of vindictive prosecution. His words: Blanche “started the investigation to implicate Abrego. He did so to justify the Executive Branch’s decision to remove him to El Salvador.” And: “The evidence before this Court sadly reflects an abuse of prosecuting power.” Part of the evidence was Blanche’s own mouth: his Fox News statements tying the investigation to the lawsuit Abrego Garcia had won. The department has appealed. The finding stands today.

Two bar complaints followed, one from Campaign for Accountability filed with New York and Tennessee authorities, and a 72 page complaint from 101 former federal and state judges filed with the New York grievance committee, citing, among other rules, the ones prohibiting dishonesty and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

“Per the deputy attorney general,”; “turn off your body cams”

On May 9, 2025, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, then a candidate for governor of New Jersey, was arrested at the Delaney Hall ICE facility during a congressional oversight visit. A guard had let him onto the property. He complied when asked to leave but he was arrested anyway.

The public learned who ordered it only months later, when a court released body camera footage in a related case. On the tape, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Ricky Patel tells fellow officers: “We’re arresting the mayor right now, per the deputy attorney general of the United States.” In the same breath, the officers are directed to turn off their body cameras.

The trespassing charge was dropped ten days after the arrest. Magistrate Judge André Espinosa told prosecutors on the record that the reversal “suggests a worrying misstep by your office” and reminded them: “An arrest, particularly of a public figure, is not a preliminary investigative tool.” Blanche has never publicly addressed the footage. Not a denial, not an explanation. Nothing. The number two official of the Justice Department was captured on tape ordering the arrest of an opposition mayoral candidate in the middle of an election, alongside an instruction to kill the cameras, and his answer to date is silence.

The signature that ended his client’s tax exposure forever

In January 2026, Trump, his two eldest sons, and the Trump Organization sued the IRS for ten billion dollars over the Littlejohn leak of his tax data. What followed was, in the words of the watchdog group CREW, “the most brazen act of self dealing in the history of the presidency,” and Blanche signed the key document.

The settlement came in two instruments. The base agreement, announced May 18, 2026, was signed by Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward. The next day, May 19, Blanche signed a one page release declaring that the government is “FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED” from “prosecuting or pursuing, any and all claims” arising from tax returns Trump, his family members, and his businesses filed before the effective date. Trump received a formal government apology. The parties then filed a voluntary dismissal that stripped Judge Kathleen Williams of jurisdiction before she could hold her scheduled hearing on whether the settlement was proper. No court ever approved it. The Treasury Department’s general counsel, Brian Morrissey, resigned the day it was released. Trump’s own gloss: “it’s awfully strange to make a decision where I’m paying myself.”

Forbes estimated the immunity could save Trump more than 600 million dollars, including a Chicago Tower audit that ProPublica and the New York Times had reported could cost him over 100 million alone. Nathan Goldman, an accounting professor at NC State, called it “unprecedented.” Richard Painter, George W. Bush’s chief ethics lawyer, argued it violates the domestic emoluments clause. Warren and Wyden asked the tax inspector general to examine, among other things, 26 U.S.C. 7217, the post Watergate statute that makes it a crime for the executive to request the termination of an audit.

The deal also created a 1.776 billion dollar “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” paid from the taxpayer backed Judgment Fund, with all five commissioners appointed by the Attorney General, decisions irreversible, and no judicial review. Blanche himself said the fund might compensate January 6 defendants. Mitch McConnell’s response: “So the nation’s top law enforcement official is asking for a slush fund to pay people who assault cops? Utterly stupid, morally wrong. Take your pick.”

Then it began collapsing under judicial scrutiny. Thirty five retired federal judges, including J. Michael Luttig, moved to reopen the case, calling the suit “collusive from the start” and telling the court, “The Court was deceived.” Judge Williams reopened it on May 29, 2026, writing that the movants “advance grievous allegations” and ordering briefing on whether her court was “the victim of a fraud.” In a parallel case, Judge Leonie Brinkema blocked the fund and, after the government refused to sign sworn declarations that it would not revive it, wrote that the defendants “refused to accord a genuine degree of trustworthiness to their representations.” Blanche told Congress on June 2 that the fund was dead, “period,” and in the same breath refused to put that in writing and refused to rescind the immunity release, calling it “not a forward looking document.” The fund may be dead. The signature shielding his former client’s family from tax enforcement is very much alive. Brinkema’s next deadline for the government is July 17, the day after his confirmation hearing ends.

The demolition list: what he shut down

Ask what Todd Blanche has actually eliminated since taking office and the answer is most of the Justice Department’s machinery for policing money, power, and public corruption. Here is the list, ranked worst first. Attribution is marked honestly: “his signature” means a memo or order he personally issued; “his watch” means executed by the department he ran day to day.

OCDETF, the government’s premier organized crime task force. His signature. Forty three years old. Reagan era. The program behind the El Chapo case: more than 37,000 investigations, 321,000 convictions, 13.4 billion dollars seized. Blanche’s March 6, 2025 memo redirected its strike forces to immigration raids. On July 23, 2025, in the words of its former acting director Thomas Padden, “the Deputy Attorney General ordered OCDETF to transfer all of its 5,000-plus cases to an organization that did not yet exist.” Blanche signed the notification to Congress. Both chambers of Congress kept funding it; DOJ killed it anyway by Halloween 2025, raising Impoundment Control Act concerns. Senator Van Hollen: the department proceeded “regardless of the law and clear Congressional intent.” Padden, testifying to the House: “Americans are measurably less safe from these threats today than we were 15 months ago.” And remember what else OCDETF was: the unit whose fusion center wrote the 2015 Epstein money memo he now will not unlock. Investigations of the powerful, closed. His office. The multistate criminal environmental investigation of Senator Jim Justice’s coal companies: prosecutors thought the case was strong until Blanche’s office told them, in June 2026 reporting’s phrase, “pencils down.” A former prosecutor: “There shouldn’t be some sort of untouchables list.” The FBI bribery investigation of border czar Tom Homan, who was recorded allegedly accepting 50,000 dollars in cash from undercover agents: closed, with Blanche co-announcing that there was “no credible evidence.” The civil rights investigation of the ICE killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis: Blanche announced on Fox News, twelve days after she was shot, “we are not investigating.” Reporting indicates the department then explored investigating Good herself. She was dead. Civil Rights Division officials resigned over it. The Public Integrity Section. His watch, formalized by his memo. The unit that polices corruption by public officials went from roughly thirty prosecutors to, by late 2025, two. The gutting began just before his confirmation; his March 25, 2025 restructuring memo locked it in, reassigning the attorneys and leaving a “core team” behind. A department that answers to the president no longer has a meaningful office for prosecuting the president’s allies. The Tax Division. His memo. Proposed for elimination in his March 25 memo, dismantled by the end of 2025, its functions scattered into other divisions. Hold the two facts next to each other: the man who dissolved the Justice Department’s tax enforcement division is the same man who signed the document barring tax claims against his former client’s family forever. Crypto enforcement. His signature, his portfolio. The National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, disbanded effective immediately by his April 7, 2025 memo, signed while he held up to 485,000 dollars in crypto. Covered in full above. The FBI logged over eleven billion dollars in crypto fraud losses in 2025. Foreign bribery enforcement. His memo, his supervision. His restructuring memo proposed cutting the FCPA unit along with National Security Division sections handling counterintelligence and export controls. During the enforcement pause and review that followed, the department dropped roughly half of its pending foreign bribery prosecutions and ended the Glencore compliance monitorships early. Defense lawyers described defendants as baffled by their own good luck. Civil rights enforcement. His watch. In one day in May 2025 the department moved to dismiss the Louisville and Minneapolis police consent decrees, negotiated after the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and closed investigations of six more police agencies. The Civil Rights Division has since lost roughly seventy percent of its attorneys. The Voting Section was down to an estimated three lawyers. Two immigration judges who ruled in favor of Rumeysa Ozturk and Mohsen Mahdawi were fired by email, without stated reasons, in April 2026, under his acting leadership. Victims’ services and community programs. His memo and his watch. The 3.2 million dollars in grants that trained lawyers for domestic and sexual violence survivors, canceled in the wake of his April 9, 2025 ABA memo; a federal judge found the department likely retaliated against the ABA for protected speech. The Community Relations Service, the sixty year old office known as America’s Peacemakers, closed. The Office for Access to Justice, closed. The Consumer Protection Branch, dissolved. And in April 2025 the department terminated 365 grants worth over 800 million dollars, including roughly 145 million for community violence intervention and 50 million for victim services. Gun regulation. His announcement. On April 29, 2026, Blanche personally announced a package of 34 ATF deregulatory actions, including repeal of the pistol brace rule and the rule defining who is “engaged in the business” of dealing guns. This from the office that began, in its first week, by demanding restored gun rights for Mel Gibson.

Some of the destruction predates him and belongs to others: the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force and the KleptoCapture sanctions unit were killed by Pam Bondi a month before his confirmation. He inherited those ruins. Everything above, he made.

What he broke on the way

The demolition list is institutions. This list is people, and it is his personally, by signature, directive, or dated action.

Liz Oyer. One day after his confirmation, his staff ordered the DOJ pardon attorney to write a memo recommending restoration of gun rights to the actor Mel Gibson, a friend of the president with a domestic violence record. Oyer refused on public safety grounds on March 6, 2025. She was fired hours later, on March 7. Blanche was her direct supervisor. A month later, the Friday evening before her congressional testimony, his office dispatched armed Special Deputy U.S. Marshals to her home, where her teenage child was alone, to deliver a warning letter about “confidentiality interests.” Her lawyer, former Inspector General Michael Bromwich, called it “unprecedented and completely inappropriate.” She testified anyway: “I will not be bullied into concealing the ongoing corruption and abuse of power at the Department of Justice.”

The press. Under his leadership DOJ subpoenaed Wall Street Journal and Washington Post reporters in leak probes, and the FBI executed a search warrant at the home of Post reporter Hannah Natanson, seizing her equipment. His own words: “If that means sending a subpoena to the reporter, that’s exactly what we will be doing,” and journalists “should not be surprised.”

The SPLC. He personally announced an eleven count fraud indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center in April 2026, declaring “the SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence.” A whistleblower told House Judiciary Democrats that Blanche’s aide Aakash Singh, described inside the department as Blanche’s “enforcer,” ordered the U.S. Attorney’s office to rush the indictment despite serious concerns about the strength of the case. Singh is the same aide whose “top priority” email appears in the Abrego Garcia record. The SPLC has moved to dismiss for vindictive prosecution.

The purge by attrition. The Financial Times reported that DOJ has lost more than a quarter of its attorneys since early 2025, with the Civil Rights Division down roughly 70 percent. A letter signed by 1,205 DOJ alumni, including dozens from his old office, opposes his confirmation, saying his “guiding star is fealty to the president, not the Constitution.” Blanche’s public response: “I’m not a math guy, but that’s not a very high percentage.”

The atmosphere. In February 2026 one of his aides told U.S. Attorneys that Trump is their “chief client.” In September 2025 U.S. Attorneys were directed to investigate George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. In November 2025, at a Federalist Society event, Blanche recruited young lawyers for what he described as a war against the federal judiciary, and in February 2026 his office asked U.S. Attorneys to submit examples of judicial activism for potential impeachment referrals.

And for a measure of the man’s judgment when nothing but himself was at stake: this July 4, he wanted to ride in a vintage F-5 fighter jet over Washington for the anniversary flyover. The FAA had ruled the jets “very high risk” over a dense urban area, warning that “a single system failure will render the aircraft uncontrollable.” Blanche went to Trump personally to overrule the objection, NASA reclassified the jets to escape FAA jurisdiction, and the nation’s chief law enforcement officer took the joyride. It is a small story. It is also the whole story in miniature: when a rule stood between Todd Blanche and what he wanted, he did not follow the rule. He found the man who could waive it.

“I don’t understand”: what happens when he testifies

Put Todd Blanche under oath and a verbal tic appears. When Rep. DeLauro asked about the ten million dollars, the answer was “I don’t understand what you’re saying.” When Rep. Grace Meng asked him, at the same June 2 hearing, whether he would put the fund’s cancellation in writing, he said “I’m not committing to putting anything in writing” and then, remarkably, “I don’t know what the purpose of putting something in writing. I’m telling you what we’re doing.” The nation’s chief law enforcement officer, a man whose entire profession runs on written commitments, testified to Congress that he did not know what the purpose of putting something in writing was.

At the Senate Appropriations hearing in May 2026, Senator Jack Reed, who called him “the President’s consigliere,” asked about the Maxwell interview. Blanche: “He didn’t send me. I went. What do you mean? You think President Trump called and asked me to go interview a witness in federal prison? Well, I didn’t. I didn’t!” Pressed on her prison privileges: “I don’t know if any of that is true. I’m not disagreeing with you.” And: “I should know that? Whether an inmate has access to her own shower?” Yes. He oversees the Bureau of Prisons. To Senator Kennedy: “I was not aware.” When cornered, the deflection turns to attack: he told Senator Van Hollen “you’re obviously lying in your question” and Senator Coons “what you just said is false.” Asked about Epstein accountability, his summary of the matter was two words: “He’s dead.” And, in February 2026: “It is not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein. It isn’t a crime to have lunch on his island.”

The tic matters because it frames the things he says when he does commit to an answer.

False under oath, checkable against government records. At the May 2026 Senate hearing Blanche testified about Maxwell’s move: “She was not in a high-security prison. She was transferred from a low-security prison to a low-security prison.” That is false. FPC Bryan is a minimum security federal prison camp, a lower tier than FCI Tallahassee, and Bureau of Prisons policy states sex offenders are not appropriate for camp placement at all, which is why her transfer required a waiver. The classification is not a matter of opinion, it is printed on the Bureau’s own facility page.

Sworn testimony under a requested inspector general investigation. The February 2025 statement to this same Senate that he had no knowledge of the Adams dismissal, made about two weeks after, per the Sassoon letter, his former partner may have discussed the dismissal with him, and contradicted by later reporting that he was on the same page about dropping the case before he ever took office. Every Democrat on the Judiciary Committee has asked the Inspector General to determine whether that testimony was knowingly false. The referral is unresolved. The Senate is being asked to promote him anyway.

A written certification to Congress, contradicted by the department’s own database. On February 14, 2026, Blanche sent Congress a letter representing that no Epstein records were withheld or redacted for “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.” Ten days later NPR documented the missing and quietly removed FBI interview records described in Part One. Judge Sullivan’s finding followed: “the Attorney General has conceded that he is in violation of the Act.”

Sworn assurances a federal judge declined to credit. “We are not moving forward with the fund, period” was testimony. Judge Brinkema wrote that a sworn written declaration to that effect “would have sufficient evidentiary weight to render this litigation moot.” The department refused to give her one. Read those two sentences together and draw your own conclusion about which statement, the one to Congress or the one withheld from the court, the department was willing to stand behind under penalty of perjury.

Public statements contradicted within days. “Mr. Siebert wasn’t fired because he refused to bring cases. He resigned,” Blanche said on Meet the Press. Trump, the day before: “I fired him!” On the Reuveni allegations, Blanche posted that he was at the March 14, 2025 meeting and “at no time did anyone suggest a court order should not be followed.” Two weeks later the Senate Judiciary Committee released contemporaneous texts from inside the department: “Guess we are going to say f*** you to the court.” And at his first press conference as acting Attorney General, Blanche told the country that “nobody has any idea why” Bondi was fired, that only Trump knows. Bondi, in a transcribed closed-door interview with House Oversight in May 2026, testified that she had delegated the Epstein release and that “Blanche was managing the entire investigation.” One of them is not telling the truth, and the one who testified under penalty is Bondi.

Nineteen Epstein survivors have publicly opposed his confirmation, writing that his elevation would be “failing upward, plain and simple.”

The case for him, if there was one

Fairness requires the other side, and Blanche’s defenders have one. He is a real lawyer: roughly nine years as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, co chief of a violent crimes unit, then a white collar partner at a major firm. The Senate already confirmed him once. His allies note genuine moments of independence: he removed Ed Martin as weaponization czar over misconduct, reportedly without even telling the White House. He fought to keep Erik Siebert, the U.S. Attorney who refused to indict Letitia James, before Siebert was forced out anyway. He initially advised against the James charges. Career lawyers under him blocked an attempted investigation of Chuck Schumer. He eventually killed the Anti-Weaponization Fund after Republican senators revolted. Chairman Grassley calls his department the most responsive to oversight he has dealt with. Liz Oyer herself has written that career lawyers once hoped Blanche would be the one to save them.

Here is why it is not enough. Every one of those data points describes a man who knows exactly where the lines are. That is what makes the rest of the record worse, not better. He was told to recuse and did not. He signed the crypto memo before divesting, with the ethics agreement in his hand. He signed the Reuveni leave letter the day after the man told a court the truth. His office’s emails drove the timing of an indictment a federal judge later called an abuse of prosecuting power. He signed the tax immunity release for the family that had paid his firm nearly ten million dollars. The defense is that Todd Blanche is a skilled, experienced lawyer who sometimes shows independence. The evidence is that he deploys that skill, and rations that independence, in the service of one client. The Attorney General has 330 million clients.

What the Senate should ask on Wednesday

Joseph Tirrell, the department’s senior ethics lawyer, advised you in March 2025 to recuse from Trump matters. You told this committee under oath you would follow the ethics experts. Why didn’t you? And was Mr. Tirrell removed after giving that advice? You testified in February 2025 that you had no knowledge of the Adams dismissal decision. Ms. Sassoon’s letter says Mr. Bove may have spoken with you about it two weeks earlier. Ten senators have asked the Inspector General to investigate your testimony. Will you commit, under oath, that you had no communications about the Adams case before that hearing, and will you waive privilege over any that exist? You signed the April 7, 2025 crypto enforcement memo while holding up to 485,000 dollars in crypto, in apparent breach of your own ethics agreement. The department says this was “cleared in advance.” Who cleared it? Produce the written clearance. Why did you personally interview Ghislaine Maxwell rather than assign line prosecutors? Was any FBI agent in the room? Did you discuss her custody placement, her habeas petition, or clemency in any form? And why was her transfer to minimum security, in tension with BOP policy, never documented to Senator Whitehouse in eleven months? Judge Sullivan found you conceded violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act. You told the public you were “not sitting on a single piece of paper.” Which statement is true? And why is the National Security Division redacting a sex trafficking file? Judge Crenshaw found you “started the investigation to implicate Abrego” to justify the deportation. Your office’s own emails are in the record. Do you dispute the emails? Will you produce Ben Schrader’s objection memo, the one that never reached Washington? Body camera footage shows a federal agent arresting Mayor Baraka “per the deputy attorney general of the United States” while ordering cameras off. Did you order that arrest? Did you know about the camera instruction? You have had ten months to answer. You signed a document permanently barring tax enforcement against the family whose PAC paid your firm nearly ten million dollars, without court approval and without recusal. Will you rescind it in writing? If the fund is truly dead, why did the government refuse Judge Brinkema’s request for sworn declarations, due July 17? Your financial disclosure lists a confidential client in a pending grand jury proceeding. An Attorney General cannot supervise a grand jury matter involving his own secret client. Who is it, and from what will you recuse? Ms. Oyer says you fired her within hours of her refusal to recommend restoring Mel Gibson’s gun rights, then sent armed marshals to her home before her testimony. What is your account, and will you produce the directive that sent them? You testified in May that Maxwell went “from a low-security prison to a low-security prison.” FPC Bryan is a minimum security camp and her placement required a waiver of BOP policy. Do you correct that testimony today? Your February 14, 2026 letter certified to Congress that no Epstein records were withheld for reputational or political reasons. NPR then documented withheld and quietly removed FBI interviews concerning an allegation that mentioned Trump. Was your certification accurate when you signed it? Judge Brinkema said one sworn declaration that the fund is dead would end the litigation. You testified it is dead. Why won’t you swear it? Will you sign that declaration before this Committee votes? New Mexico is running the only active criminal investigation into the Zorro Ranch. Its attorney general says your department has withheld the unredacted records for more than 130 days while statutes of limitation erode. Will you produce them this week? If not, name the legal basis, in writing. Senator Wyden says the DEA administrator was ready to hand Congress the unredacted 2015 OCDETF memo naming Epstein and fourteen others in a drug and prostitution financial investigation, and that you stopped him. You called that fabricated. Then release the memo. Will you commit to releasing the unredacted memo to this Committee, and to answering Senator Whitehouse’s Operation Trip Knot letter, before the vote? You eliminated OCDETF over the objection of both parties’ appropriators, transferring 5,000 cases to an organization that did not yet exist. Under what authority did you decline to spend funds Congress appropriated, and did you seek an Impoundment Control Act opinion first?

The receipts

Strip away the adjectives and count what is left. A federal judge found, on the record, that the acting Attorney General initiated a criminal prosecution to provide political cover, and named him. A second federal judge found he conceded violating a transparency statute passed almost unanimously by Congress. A third wrote that his department’s representations could not be trusted. A fourth reopened a case to determine whether his settlement defrauded the court. The Inspector General holds a criminal conflict of interest complaint about a memo he signed while owning the assets it affected, and a request from ten senators to investigate his sworn testimony. One hundred and one former judges have asked the New York bar to investigate him. Twelve hundred and five of his former colleagues have asked the Senate to reject him.

Add the Epstein ledger: a state attorney general, in writing, accusing his department of hindering the only active criminal investigation into the Zorro Ranch by withholding the unredacted files for more than 130 days. A United States senator, in writing, alleging he personally blocked the DEA from releasing an unredacted memo tying Epstein and fourteen redacted names to drug and prostitution money. And the quiet execution, over Congress’s bipartisan objection, of the one task force that ever treated Epstein’s finances as organized crime.

None of that comes from a blog. It comes from PACER, the Federal Register, the Office of Government Ethics, the FEC, and the department’s own releases.

Todd Blanche is not a lawyer who went rogue. He is a lawyer who never changed clients. The retainer was paid in 2023 and 2024. The service has continued from the fifth floor of Main Justice ever since, at the expense of the client he swore an oath to: the United States. On Wednesday the Senate decides whether to make it permanent.

Sources

Senate roll call vote 105 (Mar. 5, 2025), senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_votes/vote1191/vote_119_1_00105.htm

ABC News, FEC analysis of Trump legal payments (Feb. 11, 2025), abcnews.com/US/new-administration-officials-trumps-personal-attorneys-paid-millions/story?id=118702187

Blanche OGE Form 278e (signed Jan. 18, 2025), extapps2.oge.gov; mirrored at projects.propublica.org/trump-team-financial-disclosures/appointees/blanche-todd/

NM AG Torrez letter to Blanche (June 30, 2026, released July 9), nmdoj.gov; CNN, Al Jazeera, Source NM, JURIST (July 9-11, 2026)

Zorro Ranch probe and first-ever search: CBS News (Feb. 19, 2026); Time, CNN (Mar. 10, 2026); NBC News (Mar. 14, 2026); Balderas stand-down account: Scripps News; NYT via New Republic (Mar. 2, 2026)

Epstein Files Transparency Act, Pub. L. 119-38, govinfo.gov

NPR, Axios, ABC, PBS coverage of the Jan. 30, 2026 release; New York Times analysis of Trump mentions (via Mediaite and New Republic)

CNN on National Security Division redactions (Dec. 18, 2025), cnn.com/2025/12/18/politics/epstein-documents-redaction-process

Phang v. Blanche rulings, Judge Emmet Sullivan (June 25-26 and July 2026), via NOTUS, ABC News, Forbes (July 2, 2026), SAN

NPR, “Missing Epstein files” investigation (Feb. 24, 2026), npr.org/2026/02/24/nx-s1-5723968; NBC on the belatedly released files; Raw Story on WSJ victim-name review

Blanche Feb. 14, 2026 letter to Congress (EFTA certification), referenced in Raskin and court filings; New Republic on “we have released everything” (Apr. 14, 2026)

Beltway.news on withheld FD-302 handwritten notes (July 10, 2026), single-outlet report

DOJ Maxwell interview transcripts and audio (released Aug. 22, 2025), justice.gov/maxwell-interview

NPR on the Maxwell interview and Markus podcast (July 29, 2025), npr.org/2025/07/29/nx-s1-5484129

Sen. Whitehouse letters on the Maxwell transfer (Aug. 7, 2025; June 23, 2026) and floor case against confirmation (June 30, 2026), whitehouse.senate.gov

House Oversight Democrats letter to DOJ OIG (Sept. 3, 2025), oversightdemocrats.house.gov

Wyden letters on the 2015 OCDETF “Chain Reaction” memo (Feb. 26 and Mar. 18, 2026), finance.senate.gov; CBS News (Mar. 18, 2026); Bloomberg; The Hill (Blanche denial)

Durbin and Judiciary Democrats outstanding-requests letter (July 1, 2026), judiciary.senate.gov; Whitehouse “Operation Trip Knot” letter (Mar. 16, 2026)

OCDETF elimination: Bloomberg (May 5 and Nov. 7, 2025); Roll Call (Dec. 18, 2025); Padden House testimony (Mar. 18, 2026), docs.house.gov; Coons/Whitehouse letters; Blanche “Operation Take Back America” memo (Mar. 6, 2025), justice.gov

CNN, “Blanche was told to recuse” (May 14, 2026), cnn.com/2026/05/14/politics/todd-blanche-recusal-trump-investigations-brennan

Sen. Schiff recusal inquiry and letter (May 18-19, 2026), schiff.senate.gov

Sen. Welch and Judiciary Democrats, IG request re Blanche testimony (June 25, 2025), welch.senate.gov

DOJ memo, “Ending Regulation by Prosecution” (Apr. 7, 2025), justice.gov/dag/media/1395781/dl

ProPublica, crypto conflict reporting (Dec. 22, 2025; Jan. 23 and 29, 2026), propublica.org/article/todd-blanche-crypto-doj-trump; /todd-blanche-complaint-conflict-of-interest; /todd-blanche-crypto-conflict-senator-letter

Campaign Legal Center complaint to DOJ OIG (Jan. 22, 2026), campaignlegal.org

Six senators’ letters (Apr. 10, 2025; Jan. 28, 2026), hirono.senate.gov

Erez Reuveni whistleblower disclosure (June 24, 2025), judiciary.senate.gov; Law Dork; CBS News/60 Minutes

United States v. Abrego Garcia dismissal, Chief Judge Waverly Crenshaw, M.D. Tenn. (May 22, 2026), via NPR, NBC, Talking Points Memo; internal emails via PBS/AP and CNN (Dec. 30, 2025); hearing testimony via All Rise News and Tennessee Lookout

Campaign for Accountability bar complaint (May 27, 2026), campaignforaccountability.org; complaint PDF via Tennessee Lookout

101 former judges’ ethics complaint (June 22, 2026), ldad.org and democracydefendersfund.org; amNY

Baraka bodycam coverage: MS NOW (rcna235007), All Rise News (Sept. 29, 2025), New Jersey Monitor (May 21 and Oct. 3, 2025), Raw Story

Trump v. IRS settlement: CBS News, Lawfare (”The President Who Sued Himself”), Al Jazeera (May 20, 2026); DOJ Anti-Weaponization Fund release, justice.gov; Forbes (Dan Alexander, May 21, 2026); ProPublica Chicago Tower audit reporting

Judge Williams reopening (May 29, 2026), The Hill, Democracy Docket; Judge Brinkema rulings, JURIST, CNN, Raw Story; Warren-Wyden TIGTA letter (May 21, 2026), warren.senate.gov

DOJ SPLC indictment press release (Apr. 21, 2026), justice.gov; NPR; NBC; CBS; MS NOW whistleblower report (May 1, 2026)

Liz Oyer letters and essays (Apr. 7, 2025 statement; June 1 and July 1, 2026), lawyeroyer.com; Reuters on the marshals episode; Schiff and House Judiciary letters

ABA v. DOJ, Courthouse News and Reuters (Apr. 2025); DOJ alumni letter (July 7, 2026), thejusticeconnection.org; Justice Connection fact sheet

Financial Times attorney attrition reporting (May 3, 2026); Bloomberg Law; Federal News Network

Press freedom: U.S. Press Freedom Tracker; Poynter (May 2026)

Proud Boys/Oath Keepers vacaturs: NPR, CBS, PBS, CNN (Apr. 14-15, 2026); NBC on Judge Kelly’s order (July 10, 2026)

Immigration judge firings: Reuters/US News (Apr. 13, 2026)

NASA F-5 flyover: Washington Post (July 7, 2026); AVweb; Daily Beast

House Appropriations hearing exchanges (June 2, 2026): Mediaite, Roll Call, ABC News, CNBC; C-SPAN program 680304

Senate Appropriations testimony (May 19-20, 2026): Rev.com transcript; CNN takeaways via abc17news.com; Mediaite (Reed exchange)

Senate Judiciary Democrats’ release of Reuveni corroborating texts (July 10, 2025), Courthouse News; judiciary.senate.gov

Bondi closed-door House Oversight interview (May 29, 2026): Mediaite; The Hill; Fox News

Epstein survivors’ opposition statement (July 2026); Whitehouse floor case (June 30, 2026), whitehouse.senate.gov

Demolition list items: NBC (Public Integrity Section); Fox Rothschild, Tax Notes, Bloomberg Tax (Tax Division); ProPublica and Mountain State Spotlight (Jim Justice probe, June 8, 2026); Forbes, CNN (Homan); Al Jazeera, CBS, ms.now (Renee Good); DOJ press release and NPR (consent decrees, May 21, 2025); Democracy Docket (Voting Section); Council on Criminal Justice and Reuters (grant terminations, Apr. 2025); ABA Journal and Courthouse News (retaliation ruling); CBS (Community Relations Service); Mayer Brown (Consumer Protection Branch); Bearing Arms and The Reload (ATF package, Apr. 29, 2026); CBS and Time (J6 press release scrub, May 2026); NPR/PBS/CNN (seditious conspiracy vacaturs)

Senate Judiciary hearing notice (July 15, 2026), judiciary.senate.gov; American Oversight statement (July 10, 2026), americanoversight.org