Leah

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Kerry's avatar
Kerry
13h

Excellent research, Leah. If nothing else, Donald Trump is clearly up to his eyeballs in very dirty, dirty deeds…because if he wasn’t, then he would be showing he wasn’t…instead of sweeping his activity and all others under the rug.

I remember Kash Patel saying he was going to “release the list” like hours after Trump became president in 2025. Him and Tulsi, and RFK Jr, and Dan Bongino, and of course Donald, the list is huge…did a 180 degree reversal of TALK that got him “elected” (if you believe voting computers, ahem “machines” actually are honest when it comes to processing votes).

***But this level of evil has been going on since the formation of America. That is the reality. If the story is “official” it’s BS. Official history = BS. Sorry but it’s just human nature of the corrupt powerful class to lie about every deed they do.

And realize that the groups and people given “credit” (blame) for a deed were not the ones calling the shots or in charge. Hitler for example was funded by the same groups funding “Winston Churchill” who was too drunk to be recorded most of the time. Churchill was the fall guy if things went south. Yet we have horse racing locations named after him. Tells anyone who deals with Reality everything they need to know about humanity.

As for pedophilia and all the sacrificial rituals with it, that has been going on since Atlantis and is still going on.

You want to get an idea of the state of America, watch “Lioness” by Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan paints the dark picture of juxtaposing cartels vs US Govt/CIA and it’s evident that both sides are two sides of the same coin.

Heads they win, tails you lose.

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1 reply by Leah
Jack's avatar
Jack
6h

Leah, you never cease to amaze me on your discovery of motor boat morons that affect our day to day life. We need to get something from the dark web or Snowden to get the untouched versions. If we believe Ep filmed everything then where are the videos? The blue and white are experts on extortion, leverage and outright black mail. We need someone that has nuts of steel to go after these pedo’s. Thanks for everything you do. Jack

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