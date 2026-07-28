Flock put a hundred thousand license-plate readers on American streets, built an AI that turns your plate into your whole life, and sold the whole thing as fighting crime. I pulled the police logs and followed the money. It is worse than we even think, and closer to home.

You drove past one today. It’s small, black, bolted to a pole, and pointed at the road.

I bet you didn’t think twice about it. But it read your plate, clocked the time, logged the make and color of your car, and filed it away. That camera belongs to a company called Flock Safety, and by itself it’s dumb as a rock. What sits behind it is what concerns me, because once I started pulling on that thread it went places I did not expect. Police logs with the reason field left blank two hundred million times, a former Israeli prime minister, Jeffrey Epstein’s money, and two venture funds sitting behind almost all of it.

The cameras

Let’s start with the hardware. Flock has more than 100,000 cameras up now, across five thousand-plus towns, and the network scans north of twenty billion cars a month. Twenty BILLION. Your car is in there. My car is in there. The company will tell you the cameras exist to catch stolen vehicles and find missing kids, and sometimes they do. Nobody is arguing cameras never solve a crime and nobody is arguing that using them to do just that is not great. The question I care about is what the thing does the other 99 percent of the time, and who gets paid.

Nova: your plate becomes you

Nova is where it stops being about cars. Flock built a product called Nova, and Nova’s whole job is to turn a license plate into a human being. Your name, address, the people you live with, your relatives, your phone number, your friends and associates, all mapped out in a couple of seconds. A Flock employee described it on leaked internal audio: the tool lets an officer “jump from License Plate Reader to person,” and link that person to others “through marriage or through gang affiliation.” His words. There is, he said, “very powerful linking.” Powerful linking on you, on me, all with no warrant and no judge.

Where does Nova get all of that? They get it from government records, commercial data brokers, the same outfits that sell your life to any willing buyer. When I pulled the thread, it got worse, because when 404 Media got the leaked materials, they showed Nova reaching into hacked data breaches, including a 2021 parking-app breach that tied license plates to emails and phone numbers. Flock swore up and down it would never touch breached data. Then a security researcher went through Nova’s own code and found a data source sitting right there labeled “Dark Data,” with fields for Social Security numbers, credit cards, and crypto wallets. Flock says that pipe is “not live”. The researcher’s screenshots say otherwise. Congress and the FTC have both been asked to sort it out, and we are all still waiting.

What the cops actually do with Flock data

Everything above is what the company built. This next part is what officers do with it once it is switched on.

There is a website called Have I Been Flocked (haveibeenflocked.com). A group of privacy heroes have been filing public-records requests, pulling the actual Flock audit logs out of police departments, and posting them where anyone can search them. I spent way too long on that site. It’s like a gold mine for data nerds and researchers. As of the day I am writing this, they have documented 233million searches from 6,000 agencies, from a 250,000 individual officer accounts. And that is only what the privacy heroes could get their hands on so far. The real number is much bigger.

So I went looking for the thing Flock always promises, that every search has a reason and a case number attached. Here is what the logs say:

84% of the searches have no case number associated with them. That is 196 million searches not tied to any case at all

The most common “reason” an officer types into the box….is no reason, they leave it blank. An empty field. Nothing

1%, more than 2 million searches, are a single character. A period, the letter s, etc.

This is their “accountability system”. This is the exact thing they wave at you when you ask how we know it will not be abused

It keeps going though I pulled the breakdown of what they search for:

9% of all those searches carry a real, categorized crime reason. And when you look inside that clean nine percent, it is mostly drugs, traffic tickets, welfare checks, and, city-planning traffic studies. I wouldn’t consider some of those “crimes”

200,000 searches are flagged for “administrative use”

1.5 million are for traffic infractions

So, the cameras your town was sold to stop violent crime are being run to write parking studies and chase people over expired tags.

And then there is “test” and “training”. Those show up as common reasons too. Officers running live searches on real people’s cars and logging it as practice. You cannot tell a real investigation from somebody messing around, because the log never makes them say which one it is.

The immigration file, the feds, and a pile of broken records

The site has a whole report just for immigration. 10,000+ searches tagged for immigration enforcement, and they hop across state lines. A department in one state reaches into another state’s cameras to run them. A sanctuary city’s policy is worth nothing when a sheriff two states away can pull the same data. Keep that in mind, because this isn’t about “immigration” if you are catching my drift.

Scroll the agency list and you will find the FBI in there, the ATF, Homeland Security Investigations, NCIS, and the Air Force. A camera your city bought to catch car thieves, wired into federal agencies your city never agreed to feed. A lot of them are marked “inactive” now, which is a polite way of saying they got caught and backed out. At least according to the data that the privacy heroes were able to get.

And the records themselves are a mess in a way that should bother you.

Almost 3 million entries are flagged as irregular

2.5 million of those are name mismatches, where the system cannot even confirm which officer ran the search. That means they are sharing passwords and borrowing logins

So even the paper-thin accountability they brag about comes apart, because they do not reliably know who is behind the keyboard.

One more thing on my new favorite website. There is a counter on the homepage. It ticks up every day that Flock has gone dark on a security audit it publicly promised. It was at 174 days when I looked. They hired a firm, ran the review, and never showed a soul according to their counter.

SignalTrace: the one that reads your AirPods

While Flock is busy turning your plate into your life, its competitors are pushing further. A company called Leonardo, a giant Italian defense contractor that is about a third owned by the Italian government, built a thing called SignalTrace. It bolts onto license-plate cameras and grabs the signals your gadgets are broadcasting all day long. Your phone’s Bluetooth, your AirPods, your smartwatch. The chip in your key fob and your toll tag. It stitches all of it into what they call an electronic fingerprint, so they can pick you out even when your plate is covered or swapped. Their own sales sheet brags they can tell one car apart by the iPhone, the Bose headphones, and the Garmin watch riding inside it.

Leonardo is a separate company from Flock, with different owners, and there is no proof yet that a specific town has flipped SignalTrace on. It is built and it is for sale. It has not been caught running in the wild, yet. I am telling you about it now because it is the direction of travel, and you deserve to see it coming.

Follow the money

Who is paying for all of this? And does that influence where Flock is heading?

Flock looks like a scrappy startup. Founded in Atlanta in 2017, some engineer’s crime-fighting idea, worth around eight billion dollars today. Its biggest backer, the fund that led the money in twice, is Andreessen Horowitz, a16z, and one of the largest venture firms on the planet.

That same fund, a16z, also put the money into a company called Toka. Toka is an Israeli cyber shop whose tools, according to reporting drawn from their own documents, can hack into security cameras and change the footage. Live feeds and old recordings both. So the fund behind the cameras that find you also backs the company that can rewrite what the cameras saw. All with one checkbook.

Now the second fund. Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. Founders Fund is in Flock and it is in a company called Carbyne, a 911 outfit that can turn on your phone’s camera, your microphone, and your location the moment you call for help. So Flock is funded by both of the biggest names in surveillance money, and each one reached out and grabbed a different piece of the rest of your privacy.

When you trace Toka and Carbyne back one more step they meet at a single person, Ehud Barak, the former prime minister of Israel. He co-founded Toka and founded and chaired Carbyne. He also co-founded a spyware company called Paragon on top of that. And the seed money inside Carbyne ran through a partnership backed by Jeffrey Epstein. That part is documented. It is in the reporting and in Epstein’s own leaked emails, which also lay out a decade of Barak and Epstein doing deals together. Barak says he did nothing wrong. Okay, but the money still sits where it sits and it sure paints a different picture.

Then there is Axon. The Taser and body-camera company that lives in nearly every police department in America. Axon was an early investor in Flock. Then it cut Flock off, turned around, and went shopping. It dropped ninety million into an Israeli phone-cracking company. It bought a drone company. It bought a real-time crime center company, and in February it closed a six hundred and twenty five million dollar deal to buy Carbyne, the 911 phone-tap outfit. So one corporation now owns the entire chain of a police encounter. The 911 call with your live camera and location, the officers who show up, the body cam, the phone forensics, and the evidence file. Top to bottom, one owner.

Follow the money: the same investors behind Flock, Toka and Carbyne, with Axon buying up the chain.

The short version. Three companies that look like strangers, funded by the same two venture firms, with Epstein money inside Carbyne and Axon buying up the whole stack.

And it is all moving right now.

In June the Supreme Court ruled that police need a warrant to pull your phone’s location history, and the ruling knocked down the exact legal argument Flock has been using to win its own cases. Privacy lawyers are calling it a time bomb under the entire plate-reader business.

The LAPD, one of Flock’s biggest customers, slammed the brakes this summer after an audit found that roughly one in three of its camera hits were wrong. Wrong-car stops at gunpoint are a real thing that has happened to real families with kids in the back seat.

Flock also killed its creepiest product this summer, a plan to hang microphones on the poles that listen for human “distress” and screaming, once the public got wind of it. The CEO had to stand up and apologize for calling privacy activists “terrorists.” Even Amazon’s Ring backed out of a partnership with them. More than eighty towns have canceled or frozen their contracts.

But Flock is still winning. It crossed a hundred thousand cameras this year and signed hundreds of brand-new towns even while dozens canceled. This is a company on the way up, not on the way out. That is exactly why it matters now and not five years from now. Because now, we still have time to make a change, five years from now, very unlikely.

What you can actually do

So you are not just sitting there feeling watched, here is where the power actually is, and it is closer than you think.

Go to haveibeenflocked.com and run your own plate. See if your car is in there and who has been searching your town. It is free and it takes a minute. Show up at one city council meeting and ask three questions, on the record.

Do we have these cameras?

Who is allowed to search our data, including out-of-state and federal agencies?

And where is the public audit?

Then watch how they answer.

File a public-records request for your department’s search logs. Every damning number I just showed you came out of records exactly like those. The receipts are right there for anyone willing to ask. And back the people already grinding on this, the EFF, the ACLU, and the researchers filing these requests one police department at a time.

Because, more than eighty towns already pulled the plug, and every single one of them did it because regular people noticed and refused to shut up. This machine runs on nobody paying attention. So pay attention and do it out loud.

Sources:

Where this comes from: the search stats and audit-log figures are read directly from haveibeenflocked.com (public-records data, activist-run, a large sample rather than every search). The Nova leak and the “Dark Data” code finding: 404 Media and the researcher Nexanet (Flock denies the breach-data claim). Toka’s camera-altering tools: Haaretz. The Barak and Epstein ties: Al Jazeera, Calcalist, and the leaked Epstein emails (Barak denies wrongdoing). Funding: TechCrunch, Globes, company filings. Axon buying Carbyne for $625M: Axon. SignalTrace: 404 Media (Leonardo is a separate owner, no confirmed live deployment yet). Supreme Court location ruling and the LAPD halt: EFF, Fortune, The Record.