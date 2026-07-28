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Mika Anderson's avatar
Mika Anderson
20h

You think Flock is bad. Check out this shit. Ubicquia and Axon are the new surveillance systems that will be going on every street signals in the US. I'm infuriated about all this surveillance. https://substack.com/@mikaanderson/note/c-302531063?r=4hdog8&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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Mo's avatar
Mo
20h

I feel lightheaded.

I’m gonna be sick.

I just can’t with these people anymore!

WTF!!!?!?!?

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