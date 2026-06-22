Leah

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
1d

Excellent, monumental work for a good cause, thanks.

I anticipate some serious tension building up between the president and some of his officers in different departments. After all, the president was profiting handsomely for many decades from his connections, both in his private affairs and political advances. These major donors will step up to collect for their favors in a united manner and will try to save ADL and SPLC.

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Brody S's avatar
Brody S
1d

I learned so much by reading this report. I knew the ADL was "powerful" but did not know the specifics of its corporate structure or "political insulation". Thank you.

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