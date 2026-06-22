The Justice Department indicted the SPLC on April 21, 2026 on a wire fraud theory the Anti-Defamation League’s own 990 filings track. The ADL refused to comment when JTA called. The FBI cut ties six months earlier and the Director said “spying on Americans” on national television. Here is the file. Every claim sourced. Every dollar from a public 990. The case for investigation is there.

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You can tell what an institution thinks it is exposed on by what it refuses to comment on.

When the Justice Department indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center on April 21, 2026 with eleven counts of wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, every major American Jewish organization weighed in publicly. The Union for Reform Judaism said it was “watching with concern.” Jewish Council for Public Affairs CEO Amy Spitalnick called it civil society being weaponized. The Jewish Telegraphic Agency picked up the phone and asked the Anti-Defamation League for comment.

The ADL, on the record per JTA on April 24, 2026, “did not respond.”

The ADL, which had lost its own FBI partnership six months earlier on the same prosecutorial theory the indictment is built on, declined to put any statement on the record about an indictment of the peer organization that did similar work.

That silence is the part I pay attention to. By the end of this investigative article, you should know what the documentary record shows, why the ADL has not yet been charged, and what reportable threads any donor, regulator, or member of Congress with subpoena power could pull next.

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The silence is the tell

In the same 60-day window the ADL refused to comment on the SPLC indictment, it has been loud about other things. The Mamdani Monitor flagged decade-old social media posts of Catherine Almonte Da Costa, an appointee of New York’s new Mayor Zohran Mamdani. She resigned and CAIR called the Monitor a “hypocritical act of anti-Muslim bigotry.” A coalition of progressive Jewish groups said it “undermines the shared fight against antisemitism and Islamophobia.” The Monitor continues with its public-facing tipline aimed at the elected Muslim mayor of America’s largest city.

In June 2026, after the US and Israel struck Iran together, the ADL warned (Jerusalem Post coverage) of “surging antisemitic conspiracy theories.” It did not warn of US-Israel military coordination. It did not warn of the Pentagon Defense Intelligence Agency raising the threat of Israeli espionage against US officials to “critical” on June 6, 2026, the highest level the DIA assigns.

At Never Is Now in March, Greenblatt bragged that the ADL has filed more lawsuits in the past 12 months than in the entire 112-year history of the organization. On June 19, 2026, he posted on X about a harassment incident involving Representative Max Miller: “this wasn’t pro-Palestinian activism. It was dangerous antisemitic harassment and intimidation.”

He has not posted in 2026 about the SPLC indictment, he has not posted about Kash Patel, and he has not posted about the DIA upgrade.

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ADL vs SPLC, at a glance

Two civil rights nonprofits. Both lost their FBI partnerships within 24 hours of each other in October 2025. One is now under federal indictment. The other is conducting record-breaking litigation, has classified a Jewish peace organization as extremist on its own website, and is running a public Monitor on the elected mayor of New York City.

The chart is not a defense of SPLC. SPLC is under indictment for conduct that may or may not survive contact with the federal courts. The chart is an observation about what is on the public record.

On every documentable financial metric, the ADL is the larger and more opaque organization. Higher revenue ($162.9M vs $129M). More legal entities (5 vs 2). $19.3 million per year in intra-network flows at one address. CEO compensation nearly three times what the SPLC paid Margaret Huang ($1.28M vs $467K). A larger private intelligence apparatus (T&M USA $675K per year plus the internal Center on Extremism). A buried related-party payment that is not on the parent return (Lens Investments LLC $132,710 on JLens Schedule L only). An $11 billion affiliated investment vehicle (JLens) the SPLC does not have. A FARA-adjacent PR vendor the SPLC does not have. First-class and charter travel for executives and companions, every year since 2014. And a board that includes a Trump evangelical advisor, the CEO of Google’s content moderation subsidiary, Joe Tsai’s money manager, and Tony Blair as Special Advisor.

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Follow the money

The ADL operating entity reported $162.9 million in revenue for the fiscal year ending June 2024. 99.7% came from contributions and grants. The IRS Form 990 line item for direct federal grants is blank. ADL publicly says it takes no federal money. It also received a $7.4 million Paycheck Protection Program loan during COVID that was fully forgiven, which is functionally federal money under a different label.

The donor base, as far as it is publicly visible (Schedule B donor names are redacted by Treasury regulation), is the institutional Jewish philanthropic establishment plus a Corporate Partners program at the $25,000-per-year minimum tier. James Murdoch personally gave $1 million in 2017. Apple gave $1 million the same year. Adidas signed a four-year seven-figure partnership after Kanye in November 2022. The Klarman Family Foundation gave $1.85 million combined in 2019 and 2020. Crown Family Philanthropies, the Marcus Foundation, the Adelson Family Foundation, the Schusterman Family Philanthropies, UJA-Federation of New York, the Jewish Communal Fund. The current Corporate Partners list includes Google, Disney, Pfizer, Sony Pictures Entertainment, UPS, Universal Music Group, the Kraft Group, sixteen major American law firms, Bloomberg, Wynn Resorts, and dozens of others.

Where does it go?

Largest payment is private intelligence. T&M USA LLC, the largest disclosed independent contractor in FY2024 at $675,841. T&M Protection Resources is a private executive protection and corporate intelligence firm in the Helmsley Building at 230 Park Avenue, Suite 440. The 990 line item says “security.” T&M’s actual business is executive protection, corporate intelligence, threat assessment, and investigations. The ADL also runs an internal Center on Extremism with, in the ADL’s own language, “investigators, analysts, researchers and technical experts.” The combined private intelligence apparatus is therefore larger than the Center on Extremism budget line suggests.

First International Resources LLC, the largest non-fundraising vendor across multiple years. $577,500 in FY2024. $1,687,500 in CY2022. The Fort Lee, New Jersey firm appears on Foreign Agents Registration Act filings, which means the firm is registered with the Justice Department as representing a foreign principal.

Lens Investments LLC, on JLens’s Schedule L for CY2023. $132,710 paid to a wholly-owned LLC of Julie Hammerman, JLens’s founder and former executive director, who departed December 5, 2022 when ADL absorbed JLens. The payment is 17 percent of JLens’s total annual expenses. It is disclosed only on the subsidiary Schedule L. A reader of the operating ADL’s parent 990 would not see it.

Greenblatt’s FY2024 compensation: $1,283,886. Schedule J has disclosed first-class or charter travel for key employees and officers, plus travel for companions, every fiscal year examined back to 2014. Plus a taxable gym membership reimbursement.

None of these line items appear in donor marketing for “fighting hate” but all of them are funded with donor money.

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The five entities

The ADL is not one nonprofit. It is a five-entity network operating from one Manhattan office building.

The operating Anti-Defamation League (EIN 13-1818723, $162.9M revenue FY24). The ADL Foundation (EIN 13-2887439, $159.6M in net assets). The ADLF Common Fund (EIN 13-3095748, no publicly indexed standalone 990 on ProPublica). JLens Network (EIN 87-3297460, an SEC-registered investment advisor engaging approximately $11 billion in institutional Jewish communal capital). ADL Israel, separately domiciled at 21 Jabotinsky Street, Jerusalem.

The four US entities all operate from 605 Third Avenue, New York 10158. The Foundation owns or leases the space. The operating ADL pays the Foundation $291,946 in rent and $2,608,670 in expense reimbursements every year. The Foundation transfers $15,673,712 back. The operating ADL pushes $692,694 into JLens. Approximately $19.3 million per year circulates inside one Manhattan office between four legally separate entities with overlapping officers, audited by a single firm, with shared employees, shared facilities, and shared mailing lists.

This is a normal supporting-organization structure under nonprofit GAAP. The accounting is correct. The opacity to the casual reader of the operating ADL’s headline 990 is a feature of the form, not a bug ADL invented.

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The SPLC indictment template

The Justice Department’s case against SPLC has two factual elements (fictitious bank accounts named “Fox Photography” and “Rare Books Warehouse,” and payments to KKK and Aryan Nations associates) and five broader prosecutorial elements (covert intelligence apparatus funded by donor money, opaque entity structures used to route funds, donor money routed to undisclosed destinations, donor-representation gap between stated and actual use, concealment of true purpose from the casual donor).

Apply the seven elements to ADL’s own filings.

Five elements show up clearly in the ADL’s own public filings. Two elements are at a layer of detail public 990 filings do not disclose. Schedule B donor names are redacted by Treasury regulation. Bank account names are not in the 990 framework. Whether ADL operates any current informant or covert-payment program is not visible from the public side. The honest forensic answer on those two rows is not “no exposure.” It is “not publicly available.”

The five rows that are documented are documented in the ADL’s own 990s, the FY2025 audited consolidated financials prepared by Grant Thornton, the JLens Schedule L, and the public Corporate Partners page on adl.org. The Center on Extremism plus the T&M USA private intelligence vendor at the Helmsley Building is a covert intelligence apparatus funded by donor money. The five-entity structure at 605 Third Avenue moving $19.3 million per year between four legally separate entities is an opaque entity structure. The Lens Investments LLC payment is donor money routed to a destination donors would not see on the parent return. The JLens $11 billion shareholder activism vehicle defeating votes at General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin asking those companies to do human rights impact assessments of their Israeli arms sales is a donor-representation gap. The FARA-adjacent First International Resources PR vendor is concealment of true vendor purpose from the casual donor.

That is what the FBI Director called “spying on Americans” and “functioning like a terrorist organization.” That is what the silence is built around.

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So how is the ADL getting away with it?

There are five structural reasons that I determined through my research that ADL hasn’t been investigated yet.

(1) The IRS does not police whether a 501(c)(3) is actually achieving its stated mission. The agency polices whether the organization is operating consistently with tax-exempt purposes. As long as the ADL keeps spending program dollars on activities that fit inside the charitable-purpose envelope, the IRS will not act on mission drift. The FBI cut on October 2, 2025 was a partnership decision by a single federal agency. It was not a mission revocation.

(2) Schedule B donor names are redacted by Treasury regulation. The DOJ wire fraud theory in the SPLC indictment requires donor materiality testimony, specifically a donor or class of donors who would not have given had they known their contribution funded the items in the documented use-of-funds analysis. That testimony is structurally hard to get when the donor list is sealed.

(3) The five-entity supporting-organization structure with $19.3 million per year of intra-network flows inside one Manhattan office building reads as a normal supporting-org model to auditors. The opacity is in the form, not in the conduct. Grant Thornton signs the consolidated audit and the IRS lets it stand.

(4) The doctrine of “anti-Zionism is antisemitism,” put on the record by Greenblatt in his May 1, 2022 Virtual National Leadership Summit speech and on the ADL’s own website, turns political-speech classification into civil-rights work. Anyone who points at the redirected machinery, including senior ADL staff who have resigned over it (Yael Eisenstat in January 2024, Stephen Rea, Joe Berman who called ADL “a useful idiot for the Trump administration,” Steven Ludwig of the Philadelphia regional board), gets labeled as a bigot before they get heard.

(5) And the board buys political insulation.

Reverend Johnnie Moore, founder of Donald Trump’s 2016 evangelical advisory board, added to the ADL national board in January 2026. Moore also was head of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation before it was shut down for killing over one thousand Palestinians at their aid sites after allegedly using $35M of our tax dollars to do that and $75M of covert Isreli Ops money. Moore also placed Andrew Kolvet inside of TPUSA ;) My deep dive on him is in my articles if you want a good read.

In addition to Moore, there is Yasmin Green, CEO of Jigsaw (the Alphabet subsidiary that builds Google’s content moderation technology), on the board while Google is a paying corporate partner. Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Joe Tsai’s Hong Kong family office Blue Pool Capital, added in February 2025. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as Special Advisor for Global Affairs while the Tony Blair Institute is funded by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Larry Ellison, and Oracle. Sixteen of the largest American law firms on the Corporate Partners list. The chair is a longtime California Democratic political operative. No single political coalition can afford to break that wall first.

That is the architecture of impunity, a wall of structural protection the SPLC did not have before and all of a sudden seemed to find for protection.

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The historical pattern Patel was invoking

When FBI Director Patel said ADL was “spying on Americans” on October 2, 2025, he was invoking a specific institutional history.

The Anti-Defamation League is, in mainstream historical scholarship, the longest-running private intelligence operation in the United States. It infiltrated the German-American Bund in the 1930s. It mounted a multi-year undercover penetration of the John Birch Society in the 1960s and 1970s, documented by George Washington University historian Matthew Dallek in 2023 using ADL’s own archives.

In 1993, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office investigated a longtime ADL fact-finder named Roy Bullock. Bullock had documented connections to the CIA and FBI. He was found to have maintained a private database covering approximately 12,000 individual Americans and 950 organizations. The targets included Arab-American advocacy groups, the NAACP, anti-apartheid activists, the trade union movement, the International Jewish Peace Union, and Women in Black. Bullock and his ADL liaison Tom Gerard sold material from the database to apartheid-era South African intelligence for roughly $16,000. ADL settled the resulting class-action suit in 1999.

That is what Patel was referencing. The Bullock case is 32 years old. The infrastructure that produced it is still in the building. The targets from 32 years ago have changed.

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The case for investigation

The Anti-Defamation League is not under indictment. The SPLC is. The two organizations are not identical. SPLC has a documented factual pattern (fictitious bank accounts, payments to specific extremist-associated individuals) that ADL’s public filings cannot not show. ADL’s behavior maps onto the broader prosecutorial theory underneath the SPLC indictment but does not, on the public record, demonstrate the specific factual pattern that produced the SPLC charges.

That is the precise spot where investigation, not assertion, is the right next step.

A federal investigation into the ADL on the SPLC indictment theory would have specific evidence to look for. None of it is based on some wild speculation, it is sitting at a layer of detail the IRS Form 990 framework does not require to be public.

Here are the specific areas that, in my opinion, deserve a deeper look:

(1) Lens Investments LLC ownership in full. The scope of the consulting engagement. Whether the arrangement has continued past CY2023 and whether the contractual scope of work matches the disclosed $132,710 payment.

(2) T&M USA LLC scope of work. What “security” actually covers. Whether the firm performs investigations or intelligence gathering on US persons in addition to executive protection. The Center on Extremism’s internal records of any T&M-supplied product.

(3) First International Resources LLC FARA filings. Identification of the foreign principal. Whether the firm’s foreign-principal representation overlaps with its ADL work.

(4) ADLF Common Fund standalone financials. Why the entity has no publicly indexed 990 on ProPublica despite being listed on ADL’s own Schedule R.

(5) JLens institutional investor list. The 30-plus members of the Jewish Investor Network representing $11 billion in collective capital. Their proxy-voting records. Any ADL-coordination evidence.

(6) FBI internal documentation of the October 2, 2025 severance. Whatever Patel was responding to that prompted the “spying on Americans” framing. Anyone outside the federal government would need a FOIA. A federal investigation would have the records. I will be FOIA’ing this information.

(7) Direct donor testimony on the representation gap. The wire fraud element requires materiality, and the SPLC indictment is being litigated on exactly this point. A donor class action, a congressional oversight subpoena, or a DOJ grand jury process would be the mechanism. The IRS Schedule B redaction does not survive any of those processes.

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Bottom line

The Anti-Defamation League was founded in 1913 in response to the lynching of Leo Frank. It bankrupted the United Klans of America in court in 1987. In 2026 it is running a public tipline aimed at the elected mayor of New York City, classifying a Jewish peace organization as extremist on its own website, refusing to comment when DOJ indicts the peer civil rights nonprofit on a theory its own filings track, taking money from companies that hold federal surveillance contracts and bought Ballroom access from Donald Trump, paying a private executive-protection and corporate-intelligence firm at the Helmsley Building $675,000 a year on top of its own internal Center on Extremism, paying a Fort Lee New Jersey PR firm that appears on FARA filings nearly $600,000 a year, disclosing a $132,710 buried related-party payment on a small subsidiary’s Schedule L that is invisible on the operating ADL parent return, and is governed by a board that includes a Trump evangelical advisor, the CEO of Google’s content moderation subsidiary, the head of Joe Tsai’s Hong Kong family office, and a former British prime minister whose institute is Gulf-state-funded.

The Justice Department that indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center is the same Justice Department whose FBI Director called the ADL “a group functioning like a terrorist organization” six months earlier. Treasury Secretary Bessent is rewriting Form 990 transparency rules in response to the SPLC indictment. The proposed rule text drops this summer and it targets exactly the kind of multi-entity supporting-organization structure, related-party transactions, vendor-relationship opacity, and donor-representation gap the ADL filings document.

The ADL should be looked into.

Not because anyone has proven a crime, but because the documentary record shows enough structural exposure under the exact prosecutorial theory DOJ is using right now that the public is owed an answer. The institution that has the most to say about who counts as a hate group in America should be able to explain why it cannot answer when JTA picks up the phone.

— Leah