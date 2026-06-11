Leah

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Brock N. Allen's avatar
Brock N. Allen
17h

@Leah You are The Definition and Embodiment of a True American Hero, to me. This is a wealth of information to absorb (no pun intended). I will study it later today. Thank you! On behalf of all of your admirers and followers and fans, Thank You!

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2 replies by Leah and others
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Meg
17hEdited

The Feds may not investigate TPUSA but Leah surely will!! Your work deserves so much recognition and is truly unparalleled

What’s up with the lease, TPUSA?!

“The accurate words are unrestricted war chest, controlled by the smallest board that the law allows.” 😮

these people are disgusting.

Thank you for doing all that you do!!

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