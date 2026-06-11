Been working on this follow the money investigation for a few weeks, so I hope you enjoy!

Nine months after Charlie Kirk was killed, Arizona still lists him as president of Turning Point’s secret money machine. After following the money, we have a savings account booked as a charity, a private equity nobody will name, buildings nobody admits to that I found, a charter rewritten after the fact, and a board that quietly changed hands twice.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025. The State of Arizona’s corporate registry, refreshed June 8, 2026, still lists him as president and director of an entity called Turning Point Endowment, Inc. Not because nobody is updating filings. Erika Kirk’s name was added to Turning Point USA’s Arizona record and Turning Point Endowment’s DC record. The political arm’s record got updated too. Only one entity in the whole network (minus Resolute Media) still has a dead man at the top of its paperwork, and it happens to be the one holding seventy million dollars.

I have weeks inside the documents and investigating what is happening at Turning Point Endowment. What follows is everything those documents say, and everything they refuse to say. And for any TPUSA trolls, I cite every source so you can pull the records yourself, but good luck understanding them.

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The vault under the charity

We all know of Turning Point USA by now: the campus tours, the conferences, the $80 million a year raised significantly from small-dollar donors who think they are funding student activism. Underneath it sits a second 501(c)(3) most of those donors have never heard of. Turning Point Endowment, Inc. It has no employees, no website, no programs, and it incorporated quietly in Chicago in 2017 by a nonprofit law firm, controlled entirely by Turning Point USA, which appoints its board.

In 2017 it held $1.8 million. By June 2024, $69.7 million. Thirty-eight times bigger in eight years.

The gold line is the endowment. The teal line is the actual charity. 2023 should catch your eye.

Where did the money come from? When I started, I assumed a mix of major donors and internal transfers. Then I traced every contribution through the endowment’s own Schedule A and Schedule R, the forms where it must identify its support, and through the full text of the IRS e-file corpus. The answer is cleaner and stranger than I expected: every dollar came from Turning Point USA itself. $1,825,000 in fiscal 2017. $6,943,866 in fiscal 2019, part cash, part property. $16,789,257 in fiscal 2020, exactly $15 million cash plus a $1,789,257 building. $18,825,000 in fiscal 2021. $11,043,050 in fiscal 2022. About $1.5 million in fiscal 2024. That is the entire $57 million. The endowment has never had an outside donor. It is small-donor money, collected by the charity and moved into a vault.

And the network reported some of those transfers in a way donors should know about. The fiscal 2022 return booked the $11 million as a “program service accomplishment”, the same category as the campus tours, with the stated purpose ‘awareness of traditional American values.’ Moving money into your own savings account, and booking it as the mission. That one entry turned a real surplus of $19.8 million into a reported $8.8 million.

On every filing, one hundred percent of this endowment is board-designated. Zero percent is legally restricted. The board can spend all of it tomorrow on anything it can argue fits the mission. Endowment is the marketing word. The accurate words are unrestricted war chest, controlled by the smallest board that the law allows. Based on everything we have learned about TPUSA through our follow the money, that was probably intentional.

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Eight years: $57 million in and $2.9 million out

A real endowment pays for things every single year such as scholarships, programs, and operations. This endowment, however, has made exactly two grants in its entire existence, both back to Turning Point USA itself: $1.65 million in 2019 and $1.2 million in 2024. That 2024 grant is its own small comedy: the same year, TPUSA granted $1.5 million to the endowment and the endowment granted $1.2 million back. Three hundred thousand dollars of actual movement, $2.7 million of reported charitable activity, both stamped with the identical boilerplate purpose.

The gold bars are money in. The tiny teal bars are everything that ever came out.

The taps tell their own story. Money poured in during the boom years, 2019 through 2022, almost $54 million. Then in fiscal 2023 contributions stopped almost completely: $30,600. Why does that date matter? Because fiscal 2023 is the year Turning Point USA itself ran a $9.6 million deficit and lost 41 percent of its net assets. The rainy day arrived. The rainy day fund, whose stated purpose on its own filings is to support TPUSA’s program activities, sent back about $458,000 while sitting on $61 million.

And what it did instead of helping is the most damning chart in the file, so let’s get into it.

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The private equity nobody will name

Private equity limited partnership holdings, from the endowment’s own Schedule D.

In the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, the exact window of the charity’s deficit, the endowment moved roughly $9.2 million into private equity limited partnerships, the most locked-up, opaque asset class a nonprofit can buy. These funds typically cannot be exited for seven to ten years. The IRS form requires limited partnerships and a number, not the fund names, not the general partners, not the co-investors, and not the fees, which on a $10.7 million book run around $200,000 a year to somebody the public record never identifies.

So, while the TPUSA mission bled, the money was being locked into decade-long vaults, chosen by a board of three, managed by someone that nobody will name.

Sitting next to the partnerships is a line item I have started calling the mystery stock: common stock carried at exactly $1,000,025 for four consecutive years, while labeled as valued at end-of-year market price. Public stock does not freeze at the same dollar for four years. That is a private stake in some company. Which company? The filings do not say. Nobody who signs them has ever had to answer.

What $69.7 million actually holds, per the June 2024 balance sheet.

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The buildings nobody will admit to but I found

For years, two numbers refused to match. Turning Point USA’s return discloses its endowment’s balance annually, and every year since 2020 the endowment’s own books showed three to five and a half million dollars more. When I pulled the endowment’s full schedules, the gap closed to the dollar. The difference is real estate, which the parent’s disclosure silently leaves out. I originally believed unnamed outside donors had given the endowment two buildings. The county records proved me wrong, and the truth is far stranger.

The Maricopa County Assessor lists Turning Point Endowment, Inc. as the recorded owner of three commercial parcels in the South Pointe Business Center in Phoenix. Read the addresses: 4930 East Beverly Road, the registered address of Turning Point Action, the political arm. 4940 East Beverly Road, the national headquarters of Turning Point USA. 4950 East Beverly Road, the building next door. The mystery tenant paying the endowment roughly $51,000 a year was never a mystery to anyone inside. The endowment owns the movement’s own campus.

The deeds tell you how each building got there. 4940, the headquarters itself, was deeded to the endowment on May 21, 2019, deed number 20190370331, and its reported value matches the $1,643,866 ‘gift’ on that year’s filings to the dollar. The gift was Turning Point donating its own headquarters to its own vault. A second property worth $1,789,257 followed the same route from TPUSA in fiscal 2020; it does not appear among the Phoenix parcels, and the leading candidate is the Crown Point, Indiana building the political arm uses as its address, which the endowment itself swore was its own principal office on two Indiana reports. Then the vault started buying. In February 2021 it purchased the political arm’s building, 4930, for $2,173,710 in cash, deed 20210396113.

So, a vault funded entirely with 501(c)(3) charitable money is now the landlord of a 501(c)(4) political organization. The disclosed rent across the whole portfolio is about $51,000 a year, on buildings the assessor now values at roughly $8 million. If the political arm occupies charity-funded property at a fraction of market rent, charitable assets are subsidizing partisan politics, which is precisely what the tax code forbids. The lease terms appear in no public document anywhere. That lease is now the most important piece of paper in this story.

Now let’s look at a detail that makes me think this is all deliberate. The endowment’s original 2017 charter authorized exactly one activity: maintaining an endowment fund. It held the headquarters buildings for roughly two years anyway. Then, on March 11, 2021, its secretary signed an amendment quietly rewriting the purpose clause to add ownership and maintenance of real estate, and other asset management. Five days later it registered in Arizona. That same fiscal year, the private equity program began. They did the things first and amended the charter after. The charter was not the plan. The charter was the cleanup.

And then there is the third building. The assessor’s record for 4950 East Beverly shows the endowment bought it on August 1, 2025, for $3,850,000, deed recorded August 18, 2025. Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10. Twenty-three days after the closing, in the same stretch of weeks when, per the reporting in this series, he had grown suspicious about money and ordered the internal audit that died with him. I want to be exact about what that date does and does not mean: no document connects the purchase to the killing, and I am not suggesting one does. What the documents establish is that in the founder’s final weeks, the vault was spending millions under a board that had been quietly expanded five months earlier, in a transaction that, because of how nonprofit disclosure works, would not have appeared in any public filing until 2027. The only reason you are reading about it now is a county database.

One more name surfaced on the block. The fourth building, 4960 East Beverly, the one the endowment uses as its own mailing address, belongs to an anonymous Illinois LLC formed three weeks before it bought the property for $2 million in August 2019. Its managers are Edward and Patrick Zeman of Chicago, the family behind one of the country’s larger manufactured-housing companies. The endowment gets its mail at the Zemans’ building, and the Zemans’ LLC gets its mail at Turning Point’s headquarters. The Zemans appear in no Turning Point disclosure anywhere. No document I have establishes what the arrangement is. I am publishing the entanglement, and the question.

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Who signs all this? A man who exists only at other people’s addresses

For eight years of federal filings the endowment’s entire leadership was three names: Charlie Kirk, president. Peter Theron, director. And Jim Holden, secretary and treasurer, the man whose signature is on the federal returns, the charter amendment, and the sworn state reports. He takes zero compensation from every entity in the network. He has never spoken publicly. His address of record has only ever been other people’s offices: a Chicago law firm’s suite, the political arm’s office in Crown Point, Indiana, a registered agent’s building in Indianapolis. For the 2021 and 2023 Indiana annual reports, he was the only governing person this fifty-to-sixty-million-dollar charity disclosed to the state at all.

Who is he? The strongest candidate in the public record that I could find is an Indianapolis-area lawyer named James Ryder Holden: former Deputy Attorney General of Indiana, former Chief Deputy and General Counsel of the Indiana Treasurer of State’s office where his specialty was securities law and state investments, county Republican official, Indiana Right to Life board member, and, remarkably, a whistleblower who sued the state treasurer in 2020 alleging $6 million in contracts steered to donors. An Indiana securities lawyer with movement credentials who became available for quiet fiduciary work exactly when this endowment moved to Indiana and its Jim Holden took the treasurer’s seat. No document puts that man and Turning Point in the same sentence, and the name is common, so I am publishing the question, not the answer. If you know Jim Holden or anyone at Turning Point would like to let us know if this is wrong, I’m here.

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March 2025: the quiet re-papering, six months before Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Here is where the state filings rewrite the story everyone thinks they know. In a single 72-hour window, March 25 to 27, 2025, three Turning Point entities filed their Indiana reports in one batch: the political arm, the grant-making affiliate, and the endowment. Inside that batch, sworn under penalty of perjury and signed by TPUSA’s own CFO Justin Olson, the endowment’s board quietly expanded from three people to five. The two additions: Olson himself as assistant treasurer, and a director named Frank Carni.

Neither man has ever appeared on any Turning Point tax return. Carni is the network’s ghost: secretary or assistant secretary on TPUSA registrations in more than twenty states, an officer of the political arm, a control person on both Washington DC registrations, and invisible on every federal filing ever made. In 2022 he formed his own consulting LLC in Texas. In a network that ProPublica documented, years ago, paying a payroll company owned by its own treasurer, a back-office controller with a personal consulting shop is a question that asks itself. Olson, for his part, spent years as TPUSA’s CFO while simultaneously sitting as a commissioner of the Arizona Corporation Commission, the agency that receives the network’s Arizona filings, and personally served as the endowment’s Arizona statutory agent. Nothing to see here though, right?

So the control infrastructure was installed while Kirk was alive, in the same timeframe he was “allegedly” growing suspicious about money. He ordered an audit on September 2, eight days later he was killed, and the audit was conveniently cancelled within weeks. And when the endowment’s next state filing came due, the DC biennial of March 20, 2026, the control group read: Erika Kirk, Frank Carni, Jim Holden, Justin Olson, Peter Theron. Set that against the March 2025 roster and the succession of a seventy million dollar entity amounts to a one-name edit. Charlie out, Erika in, everyone else keeps their seats.

Before the death, the charity and its vault shared one control person: Charlie Kirk. Today they share three of five. The independence tripled in concentration.

The new regime’s priorities are pretty clear if you look at the registry dates. TPUSA Merch LLC, dormant as a single Arizona company since 2022, registered in New Jersey seven weeks after the assassination, then Idaho and Indiana within days, then Missouri and Pennsylvania, scaling nationally exactly as memorial merchandise demand peaked. The rosters got updated next. The endowment’s Arizona record, the one still naming a dead president, has not been updated at all. Commerce first, control quietly, and the vault last.

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What this is, and what it is not

Nothing in these filings proves a crime. Nobody draws a salary from the endowment. No insider transaction appears on any schedule that requires one. Endowments are legal, supporting organizations are legal, and Turning Point has publicly called this a fifty-to-one-hundred-year plan. Maybe it is, but IN MY OPINION, there are too many red flags to ignore here.

All of this is documented, on filings signed under penalty of perjury: a public charity that booked transfers to its own vault as charitable accomplishment. A vault that operated outside its charter for two years, then amended the charter to match. A reserve understated by five million dollars on the only return anyone reads. Nine million dollars locked into anonymous private equity during the parent’s worst year, while the mission got back half a million. Donated buildings from unnamed donors with an unnamed tenant. A treasurer who exists only at other people’s addresses. A board expansion smuggled into routine paperwork six months before the founder’s death, in names the IRS has still never seen. The same transfer reported as three different numbers on three different schedules, a cancelled audit, and a succession executed where no one was looking.

Each fact alone has an innocent explanation but the set of them does not. The set of them has a design, and after months of following the money on TPUSA, it’s entities, and its stakeholders, I can describe the design in one sentence: a private investment office wearing a charity’s clothes, built to survive its founder, which it did, and to be invisible, which it was, until you read the filings.

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What I’m watching out for to connect the rest of the dots

Three documents will decide where this investigation goes. The endowment’s next federal return, due now, which either discloses the real board or contradicts a sworn state filing. The deeds to the two donated buildings, sitting in county recorder offices in Indiana and Arizona, which will name the donor who took the deduction and point to the tenant. And the audited financial statements filed in New Mexico, whose footnotes have to describe the private equity funds and the frozen million-dollar stock that no other public document will name.

I will read all three the day they are released. But, if you worked for Turning Point, donated a building, leased office space from a nonprofit you later learned was an endowment, or can tell me who Jim Holden is, my inbox is open and sources stay protected.

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Sources

Turning Point Endowment Inc., EIN 82-1225311, Forms 990 FY2017-FY2024 with Schedules B, D, I, M, R (ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer). Turning Point USA Inc., EIN 80-0835023, Forms 990 FY2021-FY2023. Indiana Secretary of State filings 8301264, 8936710, 8997482, 9879906, 10766208, 11326147. OpenCorporates records: Illinois CORP_71110214, Indiana 201903181311390, 201903261313477, 201903261313505, 201906121328159, Arizona F21529014, 23453776, 23197079, 23354998, 1981489, DC N00005562018, N00006389134, plus officer searches. ProPublica (2019) on insider vendors. Energy and Policy Institute on Justin Olson’s dual roles. IBJ and The Indiana Lawyer on the Holden whistleblower litigation. Published reporting on the September 2025 succession. All figures as filed by the organizations themselves; where filings disagree, both numbers are reported and the disagreement is the finding. No conclusion of unlawful conduct is drawn.