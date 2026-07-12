Senator Lindsey Graham died last night at the age of 71. He was in Kyiv on Friday and was supposed to be on Meet the Press this morning. Instead, South Carolina has a vacant Senate seat four months before a midterm election, and the most vocal Republican hawk on Iran is gone.

That is where this week ends. Here is where it started: the president stood at a NATO summit in Turkey and declared the Iran ceasefire “over.” He threatened to destroy Iran’s electric grid and water supply. He ordered all trade with Spain halted. He demanded Greenland again. When the Secret Service told him not to fly home on the Qatari-gifted Air Force One because it lacked missile defense and secure communications, he switched to the old plane and authorized strikes against Iran from the air. His financial disclosure revealed 327 stock purchases made the day before he paused tariffs and sent markets soaring. A housing bill he refused to sign became law without him. He fired the entire Election Assistance Commission, the only federal agency devoted to election administration, four months before the midterms.

Here is what happened.

Lindsey Graham Is Dead

Senator Lindsey Graham died late Saturday night at his Washington home after what his office called “a brief and sudden illness.” Emergency services responded to a cardiac arrest call. He was 71 years old. There was no indication he was feeling unwell and a top staffer told NBC News there had been no warning.

Graham was in Kyiv as recently as Friday, one of the last trips in a Senate career defined by foreign policy hawkishness. He entered the Senate in 2003, became John McCain’s closest ally, broke with Trump in 2016, then became one of his most reliable defenders by 2018. He chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee during Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation. He was the loudest Republican voice calling for military action against Iran. He was up for reelection in November.

Under South Carolina law, Governor Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary replacement. Because Graham was already on the ballot for 2026, state law calls for a special primary election on August 11, with a possible runoff on August 25, to choose a Republican nominee. The general election remains in November.

My read: Graham’s death reshapes the Senate math four months before a midterm that was already trending away from Republicans. He held a safe red seat, so the party will almost certainly hold it, but the vacancy creates chaos in the short term. McMaster appoints an interim senator who immediately has to vote on the $87.6 billion supplemental, the NDAA, and any FISA reauthorization. That person will not have been elected by anyone. Graham was also one of the few Republican senators who could publicly pressure the administration on Iran strategy because his hawkish credibility gave him room to push without being called disloyal. That voice is gone. The remaining Republican hawks on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees are quieter and less willing to break with the White House publicly. Whoever replaces Graham will not have his relationships, his seniority, or his willingness to say uncomfortable things on camera. Politically, this is huge.

The Ceasefire Is Over. The US Launches Strikes

President Trump declared the Iran ceasefire “over” on July 8 at the NATO summit in Ankara. He told reporters he could hit Iran’s electric plants and desalination facilities. “I don’t want to do that,” he said, “but if we have to, we’ll take them out.” He called negotiations with Tehran a “waste of time” but did not fully close the door on Witkoff and Kushner continuing back-channel talks.

The collapse followed the same escalation pattern. Iran struck three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. retaliated. Iran launched missiles and drones at American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Both sides framed every strike as a response to the last one. Nobody stopped.

Then came the plane switch. The Secret Service advised Trump not to fly home from Turkey on the Qatari-gifted Boeing VC-25B, the new Air Force One he had been using since Qatar donated the aircraft. The gifted plane lacks the command-and-control systems that turn the original Air Force One into a flying situation room: classified intelligence briefings, secure global communications, the ability to direct military operations from 40,000 feet. It also lacks the original plane’s missile defense systems and mid-air refueling capability. Trump flew out of Ankara on the old Air Force One, stopped at RAF Mildenhall in England, then switched back to the Qatari plane for the final leg home.

It was during that flight on the old plane that Trump authorized additional strikes against Iran.

Oil responded. WTI crude jumped from $69 on Monday to $75 by Friday. Brent hit $76, a 6 percent weekly gain driven by one statement at a podium in Turkey and the military action that followed. The Strait of Hormuz carries 20 percent of the world’s oil supply. Shipping companies are still not fully returning to pre-war routes because of insurance costs, mine risks, and both navies actively operating in the same corridor.

My read: The plane switch tells you everything the administration will not say out loud. If the ceasefire were holding, the president could fly on any aircraft he wanted. The fact that the Secret Service pulled him off the Qatari plane and put him on the one with missile defense and a classified command center means the security posture had changed. They were preparing for the possibility that the president would need to direct combat operations in flight, and the gift plane from a Gulf state could not do that. This is the same Qatari plane that was supposed to demonstrate American prestige. Instead it demonstrated that when the shooting starts, the gift is not good enough to keep the commander-in-chief safe. That is an operational admission that the war is back on and that the Qatari plane is not safe enough to do what it’s supposed to do and protect the President.

NATO Was Supposed to Project Unity But It Did the Opposite

The two-day Ankara summit was meant to focus on European defense spending. Instead it became a showcase of American coercion.

Trump ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to halt all trade with Spain. He called Madrid a “terrible partner” and a “wasted cause” for refusing to support the Iran war and denying U.S. access to Spanish airspace and military bases. Spain’s benchmark stock index dropped 2.7 percent in a single session. Prime Minister Sanchez’s office dismissed the threat as “impractical and legally unenforceable.”

The legal mechanism matters. Trump would likely use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, since the Supreme Court’s earlier tariff ruling noted that IEEPA “clearly says you can prohibit trade.” But Spain sits inside the EU customs union. An orange grown in Valencia can be processed in France and shipped to the U.S. without ever touching a Spanish label. Unilateral sanctions against one EU member state have no precedent in modern trade law.

Trump renewed his demand for Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it was “not for sale” and that Denmark was “ready to defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory.” Trump suggested pulling all U.S. troops from Europe. Iceland’s prime minister said Greenland “belongs to the people of Greenland.” NATO Secretary General Rutte tried to split the difference, saying Trump “absolutely has a point” about keeping Russia and China out of the Arctic.

European NATO countries responded with $50 billion in new defense initiatives. The message was clear: if you threaten to leave, we will build without you.

My read: Spain was the warning shot. Not because trade will actually stop, but because it puts every NATO ally on notice that the price of disagreeing with this president on Iran is economic punishment. The Greenland demand is the same play in a different key. Nobody thinks the U.S. is invading a NATO ally. But the threat forces Denmark to spend political capital defending something that should not need defending, which is the point. Every hour European leaders spend responding to provocations is an hour they are not coordinating on the war itself. Meanwhile, the $50 billion European defense push is the thing that should worry Washington long-term. If Europe starts building its own defense infrastructure independent of NATO, the alliance’s architecture changes permanently. That is not a threat. It is already underway.