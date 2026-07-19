Two American service members are dead and a third is missing. On Thursday night, while the U.S. was actively bombing targets inside Iran, the president gave a primetime address to the nation. He did not talk about the war. Instead, he talked about China stealing voter files. He declassified documents, accused Beijing of the “largest compromise of election data in history,” and pushed the SAVE Act. The next day, Friday, Iranian missiles killed two Americans at an air base in Jordan.

That is the week in miniature. The U.S. bombed more than 80 targets inside Iran over the weekend, then expanded strikes to civilian infrastructure: bridges, power plants, a desalination plant, the port at Abadan. The Pentagon’s justification is that if the military has ever used a piece of infrastructure, it is a legitimate target. Defense Secretary Hegseth gutted the office responsible for preventing civilian casualties from 200 employees to fewer than 40. Iran suspended the Islamabad Memorandum on Saturday and declared it is fighting an “existential war.” Oil hit $85.

Meanwhile, the president’s former personal lawyer sat for a confirmation hearing to become Attorney General. Netanyahu tried to come to Washington and could not get a meeting with Trump. The president endorsed Lindsey Graham’s sister for his Senate seat five days after she was appointed to it. And an ICE agent killed a construction worker in Houston who was not the target.

Here is what happened this week.

They Are Bombing Civilian Infrastructure and Calling It Legal

The U.S. bombed more than 80 targets inside Iran over the July 12-13 weekend, launching seven consecutive nights of strikes. CENTCOM hit the port city of Bandar Abbas, the islands of Kish and Qeshm, the port of Mahshahr, and targets in and around Abadan, home to the oldest oil refinery in the Middle East. Explosions were reported across Hormozgan province. At least five bridges were destroyed in southern Iran. Seven people were killed in the port city of Bandar Khamir alone when a railway station was hit.

On Monday, Trump reimposed the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and announced a 20 percent fee on all cargo passing through. Brent crude surged 9.5 percent to $83.30 in a single session, then climbed above $85. Iran responded by striking two UAE tankers in Omani territorial waters, killing a crew member. Iran also hit targets in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The target list has expanded to civilian infrastructure. The Pentagon is classifying bridges, power plants, and desalination facilities as “dual-use” targets, meaning they serve both civilian and military purposes. If the military has ever used a road, a bridge, or a water system, it qualifies. A desalination plant was hit, leaving 10,000 people without water. International law experts at the Geneva Academy have warned this approach risks war crimes prosecution. The standard under international humanitarian law is whether the military advantage gained is proportional to the civilian harm caused. Bridges that move civilian traffic, water plants that serve civilian populations: these are not clearly military targets.

Pete Hegseth gutted the Pentagon offices that assist with military targeting and preventing civilian harm, reducing the staff from 200 to fewer than 40. The people whose job it was to flag civilian risk were removed before the target list expanded to include civilian infrastructure.

On Friday, July 17, two U.S. service members were killed and one went missing when Iranian ballistic missiles struck the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Four additional service members were evacuated. These are the first American combat deaths from Iranian fire since March. CENTCOM announced the deaths Saturday. The U.S. launched retaliatory strikes the same day to “swiftly punish” Iran. Iran formally suspended all commitments under the Islamabad MOU on Saturday, accusing the U.S. of violating the agreement.

At least 50 Iranians have been killed and more than 500 wounded by U.S. strikes this month. The ceasefire framework is dead.

My read: The dual-use doctrine is how you bomb a water plant and call it legal. If a military vehicle ever drove over a bridge, the bridge is a target. If soldiers drank from a desalination plant, the plant is a target. This is the operational doctrine being used right now by CENTCOM to expand its target list while the office responsible for preventing civilian harm has been gutted by 80 percent. Two Americans are dead in Jordan and fifty Iranians are dead from American strikes this month. A desalination plant was destroyed, leaving 10,000 people without water. The president gave a primetime address Thursday night, the night before Americans died, and did not talk about the war, he talked about China. The war was already killing people when he chose to use his airtime on voter files. That was a choice about what he wants the country focused on four months before the midterms.

Trump Addressed the Nation

On Thursday evening, July 16, the president addressed the nation from the East Room. The U.S. was in the middle of its largest sustained bombing campaign against Iran. He did not lead with the war. Instead, he opened with his economic agenda, mentioned TrumpRx, promoted his Trump Accounts initiative, and then spent the bulk of the speech on election security.

The headline: Trump declassified documents he said proved China carried out “the largest compromise of election data in history,” acquiring 220 million U.S. voter files including names, addresses, phone numbers, and party preferences. He accused the “deep state” and his predecessors of covering it up. He ordered the Department of Justice to prosecute those involved. He pushed the SAVE Act.

What the documents did not show: any evidence that votes were changed, that election outcomes were altered, or that the voter data was acquired through means beyond what is already publicly available. Officials from both the Biden and Trump administrations confirmed there is no intelligence indicating voting machines or vote totals were manipulated. Much of the information in the declassified materials was already public. The Associated Press noted the speech “did not produce evidence that votes had been manipulated.”

Here is the part nobody is talking about: despite accusing China of the largest election data breach in history, the White House confirmed that planning for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Washington in September is continuing. No repercussions for China were announced. When asked whether the allegations would affect Xi’s visit, officials offered no answer.

My read: The timing tells you what the speech was for. The U.S. was bombing Iran every night. Two Americans would be dead by Friday. The president had the attention of the nation for a primetime address and used it to talk about China stealing voter files, not about the war he is waging. The SAVE Act has failed on every vehicle it has been attached to. It failed as standalone legislation, as an NDAA attachment, and as a housing bill hostage. This speech was the next vehicle: a primetime address to make the case directly to the public. Meanwhile, the China accusation has no consequence. He accused Beijing of the biggest election data theft in history and is still hosting Xi for a state dinner in two months. If you believed China had compromised 220 million voter files, you would not be planning a lavish diplomatic reception for the person who ordered it. The accusation is not a policy position. It is a talking point designed to build support for voter ID legislation that the president needs as a midterm issue. Performative politics, that’s all it was.

Todd Blanche’s Confirmation Hearing

Todd Blanche sat before the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 15-16 for his confirmation hearing to become Attorney General. Before he was acting AG, before he was deputy AG, he was Donald Trump’s personal defense attorney in the federal classified documents case, the election obstruction case, and the New York criminal trial. Now he wants to run the department that investigated his client.

Blanche was grilled on three major issues. First: the $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization fund,” created as part of a settlement between the Justice Department and Trump over his leaked IRS tax returns. After bipartisan backlash, Blanche declared the fund “dead” and said no money would be disbursed. Second: the Epstein files. Blanche acknowledged “mistakes were made” in the release of documents, including the failure to redact personal information of survivors. He apologized but declined to commit to meeting with survivors personally. One survivor described him as “abrasive and condescending.” Third: the January 6 pardons.

His confirmation is not assured. Senator John Cornyn, a Republican and lame duck from Texas, told reporters he is “not sold” on Blanche. Blanche needs all 11 Republicans on the committee to advance. A vote is expected later this month.

My read: I think it’s clear what I think of Blanche. The attorney general is supposed to represent the interests of the United States. Blanche represented the interests of Donald Trump in criminal proceedings against him. Those are not the same thing, and the hearing made the tension visible. He had a freudian slip in which he said, “I am Trump’s personal lawyer” before correcting it to “I was Trump’s personal lawyer”. The anti-weaponization fund was a $1.776 billion settlement between the government and its own president, administered by his former defense lawyer. It took bipartisan outrage to kill it. The Epstein files were botched under his watch: survivors’ personal information released without redaction. And Cornyn, a Republican who has nothing to lose because he is leaving the Senate, is publicly saying he is not convinced. That matters because Blanche cannot afford to lose a single Republican on the committee. If Cornyn votes no, the nomination dies in committee without ever reaching the full Senate. Cornyn is our only hope. Watch the pressure he receives.

Below: Lindsey Graham’s sister, the NDAA that failed procedural vote, Netenyahu’s attempted White House visit that was turned down, ICE, Ro Khanna being held at gun point, and the things I’m watching this week.