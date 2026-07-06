On June 17, the president signed a ceasefire with Iran. On June 28, Iran fired missiles at two American military bases. On June 30, the House voted to let the war in Lebanon continue without congressional authorization, with 22 Democrats crossing the aisle to make it happen. On the same day, Trump’s financial disclosure dropped: $1.4 billion in crypto income, 21,000 securities trades, and a stock purchase in the company that makes Tasers, two weeks before ICE posted a $220 million contract for stun guns.

Then the Supreme Court closed its term. In nine days, the justices overturned 90 years of precedent on independent agencies, struck down birthright citizenship limits, upheld transgender athlete bans, killed TPS for 350,000 Haitians, and ruled that people standing on the wrong side of the border are not in the United States. Meanwhile, a provision buried in the defense budget that would permanently merge the U.S. and Israeli militaries was blocked from even getting a floor vote.

Happy birthday, America. Here is what actually happened this week.

The Ceasefire Is Cracking

The Islamabad Memorandum, signed at Versailles on June 17, was supposed to end the war with Iran. It set a 60-day window for negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping toll-free during that period, and established a framework for a permanent deal. We are at day 18 and both countries are still shooting.

On June 28, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles and drones at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. Iran said it was retaliating for American strikes on five Iranian coastal targets earlier that day. The U.S. said those strikes were a response to an Iranian drone that hit a Taiwanese-flagged cargo ship near Oman. Kuwait intercepted the incoming fire. Bahrain said a residential building near its airport was damaged. Fortunately, no deaths on either side.

But the pattern is escalation dressed up as retaliation, on a loop. Every strike gets justified as a response to the last one and nobody is stopping.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “Iran will no longer exist.”…AGAIN

Eleven days after signing a peace deal with a country, the president publicly threatened to destroy it. The Strait of Hormuz is now contested space. Iran issued a warning this week that all oil tankers must use Iranian-approved routes or face a “forceful response.” Ship operators are choosing lanes hour by hour based on which government is making threats at that moment. Two hundred fifty-eight ships transited the waterway last week; two were struck by Iranian fire.

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff flew to Doha on June 30 for indirect talks through Qatari and Pakistani mediators. Vance said July 1 that things were “going well.” Iran’s deputy foreign minister brought a delegation of foreign ministry, central bank, and agriculture officials. Iran says they were there to discuss $6 billion in frozen assets, not a peace deal. The U.S. says this was part of the ceasefire process. Both sides cannot agree on whether they are even at the same table for the same reason.

Oil closed the week at $68.73 a barrel. Gas hit $3.79 a gallon nationally, up 63 cents from a year ago. The Strait of Hormuz carries 20 percent of the world’s oil supply, and right now nobody can guarantee safe passage through it and no one is on the same page with what the hell is going on.

My read: Last week I laid out the timeline: ceasefire signed June 17, $87.6 billion war funding request submitted to Congress June 24, “Iran will no longer exist” posted June 28. The funding request included $67 billion for the Pentagon, $21 billion in munitions, and $12.1 billion in classified spending. You do not request that kind of money if you think a peace deal is going to hold. This week confirmed it. The ceasefire is a negotiating position, not a truce. Both sides are using the 60-day window to rearm, reposition, and test each other’s red lines. The question is not whether this deal holds. The question is what happens on day 61.

They Buried Khamenei and His Successor Was Missing

Iran began a multi-day state funeral for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed February 28 in a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on his compound. Processions started July 3 and run through July 9, with ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, and the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala. Hundreds of thousands attended. More than 100 countries sent representatives.

Khamenei’s body lay in state on July 4 with three of his children praying over his coffin. Notably mission was Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son who was named Supreme Leader on March 8, ten days after his father was killed.

Mojtaba has not been seen or heard in public since the war began. He is believed to have been wounded in the same strike that killed his father, his mother, and his wife. He has communicated only through written statements attributed to him by state media. There has been no video, no audio, no verified photograph. Israel has publicly threatened to assassinate him, which is why Iranian officials say he did not attend. So, he’s either in hiding, dead, or pulling a Joe Biden, who knows. In the end, three of the late leader’s children prayed over the body and the one running the country was not among them. It’s strange.

My read: We are sending Kushner and Witkoff to Doha to negotiate with a country whose leader has never appeared in public, may be physically incapacitated, and communicates through unsigned notes. Nobody knows if Mojtaba Khamenei is actually making decisions or if a circle of IRGC commanders is running the country in his name. That matters. If the person at the top of Iran’s chain of command cannot enforce a deal, then there is no deal to enforce. Everything happening in Doha is theater until someone can answer a basic question: who is actually in charge in Tehran right now? My best guess based on everything, he is dead. I’ll let you know if I change my stance, but for now, it makes the most sense.