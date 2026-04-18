Leah

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Glenn Genova's avatar
Glenn Genova
11h

One of the few substacks I like before listening/reading to. Never disappoints.

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Richard Tschida's avatar
Richard Tschida
5h

What a den of vipers a real cesspool. I used to think that power corrupted now I have arrived at the understanding that power attracts corrupt individuals. We need to organize at the local levels to vet our politicians and ask them the hard questions and we need to hold them accountable for their corruption.

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