A Forensic Investigation Into Stock Trades, Late Disclosures, Defense Contracts, Earmarks, and the Conflicts They Don’t Want You to Find

INTRODUCTION

In Part 1, we profiled the nine worst offenders among the 197 members of Congress who voted Aye on Roll Call Vote 124, the procedural vote that brought the FISA Section 702 reauthorization to the floor at 2:09 AM on April 17, 2026. Those nine members had a combined $11.5 million in pro-Israel donor and lobby money, 4,000+ stock trades, offshore shell companies, sealed felonies, and federal indictments.

But the other 188 Aye voters are not clean.

This report examines the Tier 2 group: sixteen members whose financial records, ethics violations, and personal histories raise serious questions about why they voted to extend warrantless surveillance or be in Congress period, to be honest. These are not backbenchers who rubber-stamped a party vote. These are members with late stock disclosures worth hundreds of millions of dollars, defense contracts held while serving in office, insider trading investigations, real estate self-dealing schemes, and the kind of personal scandals that make them vulnerable to leverage.

The pattern from Part 1 holds; the members who pushed hardest for FISA reauthorization are the ones with the most to hide. They have the most financial entanglements with the defense and intelligence industries that profit from surveillance. They have the most reasons to want investigators looking somewhere else, and they have the most reasons to keep a surveillance program alive that could, in theory, be turned against them.

Same methodology as Part 1. Every fact sourced from public records. FEC filings, congressional financial disclosures, House Ethics Committee reports, state business registries, court documents, Pentagon Inspector General reports, and investigative journalism. Nothing here is classified. It is just scattered across a dozen databases that nobody has bothered to cross-reference until now.

PRO-ISRAEL DONOR AND LOBBY MONEY: TIER 2 MEMBERS (Top 8)

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PROFILE 1: REP. DARRELL ISSA (R-CA-48)

Net worth: approximately $460 million. Arrested for car theft. Investigated for arson. Filed $175 million in stock disclosures 580 days late. Fined $200. The richest member of Congress, and the one with the loosest relationship to disclosure laws.

The Car Theft

In 1971, Issa was indicted for car theft in Michigan. The charges were dropped. A second incident occurred in 1979, when Issa’s brother arrived at a San Jose car dealership to sell Darrell’s Mercedes sedan for $16,000. Darrell then reported the car stolen from the Monterey airport. The brother was charged; Darrell was not. A third accusation came in connection with a separate car that was later found stripped. A concealed weapon charge from 1972 added to the pattern. None of these resulted in convictions, but the accumulation is notable for a man who went on to chair the House Oversight Committee.

The Arson

In 1982, Issa’s electronics manufacturing plant in Ohio burned down. Before the fire, Issa had quadrupled the insurance on the building. The Ohio state fire marshal investigated but never determined the cause. The company’s co-founder, who had been forced out of the business by Issa, alleged that Issa was responsible. A former employee told investigators that Issa had instructed him to remove a fire-resistant safe and all company computers from the building days before the blaze. No charges were ever filed, but the insurance company paid out, and Issa used the proceeds to launch Directed Electronics, the company that made the Viper car alarm and eventually made him one of the richest men in Congress.

The STOCK Act Violations

In September 2024, Issa disclosed seven U.S. Treasury bond sales that had occurred between February and May of 2023. The disclosure was 580 days late. Each sale was reported in the range of $5 million to $25 million, meaning the actual total was somewhere between $35 million and $175 million. The $140 million gap in reporting precision is, by itself, a scandal.

The same month, additional late disclosures brought his total unreported bond transactions to approximately $355 million. His fine for violating federal disclosure law was $200. Most members of Congress do not even pay that.

Why It Matters for FISA

Issa is the wealthiest member of Congress. His fortune is built on electronics and security technology. He spent a decade as chair of the House Oversight Committee, which has jurisdiction over federal surveillance programs. A man who has demonstrably hidden hundreds of millions in financial transactions from public view voted to extend the government’s power to surveil the financial transactions and communications of ordinary Americans without a warrant. The irony writes itself.

PROFILE 2: REP. KEN CALVERT (R-CA-41)

Five consecutive years on the ‘most corrupt’ list. Over $100 million in earmarks directed to his district, some within miles of properties he owns. An FBI investigation. A land flip that netted 79% profit in one year near a freeway interchange he earmarked $8 million to rebuild. Career pro-Israel donor and lobby total: $2.5M.

The Earmark Machine

Since the Community Project Funding process was restarted in 2021, Calvert has secured more than $100 million in earmarks for projects in his Riverside County district. Several of those projects fall within a few miles of rental properties that Calvert personally owns. A $2 million bridge widening on Magnolia Avenue and a $9 million Interstate 15 improvement both sit near properties listed on his financial disclosures.

In 2024, End Citizens United filed a formal ethics complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics alleging that Calvert failed to disclose several properties on his personal financial disclosures and that earmarked funds directly boosted the value of properties he owned. The LA Times investigation that prompted the complaint found that Calvert was routinely directing federal dollars to projects that increased the value of his personal real estate portfolio.

The Land Flip

In 2005, Calvert and his partner at Ken Calvert Real Properties paid $550,000 for a parcel of land. They sold it less than a year later for $985,000, a 79% profit, without making any improvements to the property. During that same year, Calvert sponsored an earmark for an $8 million overhaul of a freeway interchange 16 miles from the parcel. The FBI investigated. CREW named Calvert to its ‘Most Corrupt Members of Congress’ list in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2011. The second FBI investigation eventually closed without charges.

Pro-Israel Lobby Money

Calvert has received $2.5M in career pro-Israel donor and lobby money. He chairs the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, which controls funding for the intelligence and defense programs that rely on FISA 702 collection. He is the textbook case of a member who controls the funding for surveillance programs while being funded by the lobby that benefits most from those programs.

PROFILE 3: REP. MIKE KELLY (R-PA-16)

His wife bought stock in a company he was personally lobbying the Trump administration to rescue. The House Ethics Committee found he violated the code of conduct. A four-year investigation. The committee recommended divestiture. He is still serving.

The Cleveland-Cliffs Trade

In early 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. threatened to shut down a plant in Kelly’s northwest Pennsylvania district. The facility employed 1,400 workers making specialty steel used in power grid transformers. Kelly launched an aggressive lobbying campaign, working directly with the company and pressing Trump administration officials, including then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

In April 2020, while Kelly was still actively lobbying the administration, his wife Victoria purchased $23,075 worth of Cleveland-Cliffs stock. She later sold the shares for a profit of $64,476.06. The Trump administration eventually reversed its position and supported the plant, and Cleveland-Cliffs stock rose significantly.

The Ethics Investigation

The House Ethics Committee opened a formal investigation in 2021. After four years of proceedings, the bipartisan committee concluded in July 2025 that while it found no definitive evidence of insider trading, Kelly had violated the congressional code of conduct by failing to ‘meet his duty of candor’ during the investigation. The committee urged Kelly and his wife to divest any remaining Cleveland-Cliffs holdings and formally reprimanded him.

The finding is significant. The Ethics Committee rarely issues formal findings against sitting members. The fact that it concluded he violated his duty of candor suggests he was not forthcoming about the circumstances of his wife’s trade during an investigation that lasted four years.

PROFILE 4: REP. DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX-2)

Violated the STOCK Act during COVID. Made five stock purchases the week the CARES Act was being debated. Didn’t disclose them for months. Lost his 2026 primary in part because his constituents believed he was trading on inside information. Over $872,000 from pro-Israel donors and lobby.

The COVID Trades

Between March 25 and March 27, 2020, while the House and Senate were debating the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, Crenshaw made five stock purchases. He bought shares in Southwest Airlines, Boeing, SPX Corporation, Kinder Morgan, and an S&P 500 index fund. The purchases came one week after it was reported that Senator Richard Burr had dumped up to $1.72 million in stocks after receiving private coronavirus briefings.

Crenshaw did not disclose the transactions within the 45-day deadline required by the STOCK Act. He did not include them in his annual report when he initially filed it in August 2020. He amended his records in December 2020 to reflect the purchases, violating the disclosure law.

The Primary Loss

In March 2026, Crenshaw lost his Republican primary to state representative Steve Toth. The insider trading accusations were a central issue. Crenshaw blamed ‘baseless attacks about his alleged insider trading’ for fueling the upset, claiming he had profited only $46,000 over his entire seven-year congressional career and had not traded a single stock since March 2023. His constituents were not convinced. The primary loss suggests that even when formal charges are never filed, the perception of insider trading can end a congressional career.

Pro-Israel Lobby

Crenshaw received over $872,000 from pro-Israel donors and lobby over his career. He has been one of the most vocal defenders of FISA 702 and the broader surveillance apparatus in the House Republican conference.

PROFILE 5: REP. SCOTT DESJARLAIS (R-TN-4)

A doctor who had affairs with at least two patients. Prescribed drugs to one of them. Pressured a mistress into getting an abortion while publicly campaigning as pro-life. Fined by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners. Still in Congress. Still voting on your privacy.

The Patient Affairs

DesJarlais is a physician. Before entering Congress, he served as chief of staff at Grandview Medical Center in Jasper, Tennessee. His 2001 divorce transcript, obtained by media outlets, confirmed that he had sexual relationships with at least two patients, three coworkers, and a drug representative while in that position. During one affair with a female patient, DesJarlais prescribed her drugs, gave her an $875 watch, and bought her a plane ticket to Las Vegas.

The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners fined DesJarlais $500 for the two patient affairs. He was not stripped of his medical license.

The Abortion Hypocrisy

In October 2012, the Huffington Post published a recording of a September 2000 phone conversation in which DesJarlais pressured a mistress to get an abortion. Subsequent divorce transcripts revealed that he had also encouraged his ex-wife to terminate two pregnancies. This from a member of Congress who has consistently voted for the most restrictive abortion legislation available and who campaigns as pro-life.

Despite these revelations, DesJarlais won re-election five times. His district is deep-red Tennessee, and the national Republican Party did not recruit a primary challenger.

Why It Matters for FISA

DesJarlais is a member with a documented history of deception in his personal and professional life. He lied about his medical conduct. He lied about his reproductive choices. He lied under oath during divorce proceedings. The question is not whether his FISA vote was corrupt. The question is whether a member with this kind of track record can be trusted to make honest decisions about the government’s power to access the private communications of Americans. His history says no.

PROFILE 6: REP. RONNY JACKSON (R-TX-13)

Former White House physician. The Pentagon Inspector General found he made sexual comments about a subordinate, drank alcohol while on presidential medical duty, and took Ambien during overseas trips. The Navy demoted him from rear admiral to captain. The House Ethics Committee is investigating him. He has taken $307,000+ from pro-Israel donors and lobby. He also allegedly pocketed campaign funds.

The Inspector General Report

In March 2021, the Department of Defense Inspector General released a report based on interviews with 78 witnesses and a review of White House medical unit records. The IG concluded that Jackson:

Made ‘sexual and denigrating’ comments about a female subordinate.

Drank alcohol during two presidential trips, including trips to the Philippines in 2014 and Argentina in 2016.

Took Ambien during overseas flights, raising concerns about his ability to provide emergency medical care to the President.

Bullied, belittled, and humiliated subordinates in a pattern of behavior that multiple witnesses described as creating a hostile work environment.

The Demotion

In July 2022, the Navy demoted Jackson from rear admiral (lower half) to captain, a one-star reduction in rank. Jackson was the White House physician under both Obama and Trump, and Trump had nominated him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs before the nomination was withdrawn amid the emerging misconduct allegations. In a later reversal, the Navy restored his retired rank, overturning the demotion.

The Ethics Investigation

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into Jackson. Track AIPAC has noted that Jackson collected over $88,000 from AIPAC and the Israel lobby while also being accused of pocketing campaign funds. The investigation remains ongoing.

Why It Matters for FISA

Jackson is a member whose own conduct was documented by a federal Inspector General as including substance use impairment and sexual harassment. He was entrusted with the President’s medical care and abused that trust. Now he votes on programs that affect the privacy and civil liberties of 330 million Americans. A member who could not maintain professional boundaries while treating the President is now making decisions about whether the government should have warrantless access to your communications.

PROFILE 7: REP. CORY MILLS (R-FL-7)

His defense contracting companies held nearly $1 million in federal munitions contracts while he was serving in Congress. A censure resolution was introduced. He faces allegations of sexual misconduct from two women. He may have fabricated elements of his military record to obtain a Bronze Star. He omitted companies from his financial disclosures. The House Ethics Committee is investigating.

The Defense Contracts

The Office of Congressional Conduct found ‘substantial reason to believe’ that Mills’ defense contracting companies, Pacem Defense and ALS, Inc., held federal contracts while he was a sitting member of Congress. From January 2023 onward, these companies secured approximately $1 million in federal contracts for munitions and weapons distributed to prisons across the country. Federal law prohibits members of Congress from having financial interests in contracts with the federal government.

ALS, Inc., an affiliated company, was not listed on any of Mills’ congressional financial disclosures. When asked about the companies, Mills said in 2023 that he had divested. His attorney later confirmed only that he was not the ‘100%’ owner, leaving the actual ownership structure unclear.

Sexual Misconduct Allegations

In February 2025, Washington, D.C. police investigated Mills for misdemeanor assault after a woman believed to be his girlfriend accused him of attacking her at his home. In October 2025, a North Florida judge issued a restraining order against Mills for protection against dating violence on behalf of another woman, who accused Mills of threatening to distribute intimate photographs and threatening to harm her future romantic partners.

Stolen Valor Allegations

Reports from fellow service members and a retired brigadier general have raised questions about whether Mills fabricated elements of his military service during the Iraq War in 2003 to obtain a Bronze Star in 2021. The retired general who allegedly recommended Mills for the award has stated he did not write, read, or sign the recommendation form.

The Censure Vote

A censure resolution was introduced in November 2025, citing sexual misconduct, defense contract violations, and stolen valor. The House voted 310-103 to refer the resolution to the Ethics Committee rather than approve it outright. Had the censure passed, Mills would have lost his committee assignments on Armed Services and Foreign Affairs.

PROFILE 8: REP. TROY NEHLS (R-TX-22)

Built his career on ‘law and order.’ Violated federal financial disclosure requirements. Failed to report book income. Capitol Police found his office door open and photographed materials inside, sparking a confrontation. STOCK Act violator.

Financial Disclosure Failures

Since taking office in 2021, Nehls has filed three annual financial disclosure reports. None of them include the required book publishing agreement or income from his 2022 book, published by conservative imprint Bombardier Books. Federal law requires members to disclose all publishing agreements and book income. The omission was flagged by OpenSecrets.

Separately, Nehls is among the Republican members who have violated the STOCK Act by filing late trade disclosures. He has been cited alongside Reps. Dan Meuser, Lisa McClain, Scott Franklin, and others in reporting on systematic late filings by House Republicans.

The Capitol Police Incident

In November 2021, U.S. Capitol Police officers found Nehls’ office door wide open during a routine security check. An officer entered and observed a whiteboard with suspicious writings mentioning body armor, including an outline of the Rayburn Building next to the Longworth building with an ‘x’ marked on it. Three sergeants from the Capitol Police Intelligence Operations Section subsequently visited Nehls’ office to inquire about the whiteboard.

Nehls accused Capitol Police of spying on him. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger rejected the claim, stating it was routine procedure. Nehls later sued the Capitol Police, citing ‘emotional distress.’ The incident illustrates a pattern: a member who objects to perceived surveillance of his own office but votes to extend surveillance of ordinary Americans’ communications.

PROFILE 9: REP. SCOTT FRANKLIN (R-FL-18)

Net worth: $23.4 million. Failed to disclose 31 stock trades, including purchases of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics stock, while sitting on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction. A Navy veteran turned congressman who trades the stocks of the companies he helps fund.

The 31 Late Trades

In 2024, Franklin failed to disclose 31 stock trades made between January and September for himself and his wife. The trades included shares of General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Comcast, Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, McDonald’s, Starbucks, United Parcel Service, and Walmart. The combined value ranged from $35,000 to $525,000.

Franklin blamed his wife’s stockbroker, claiming the trades were made to ‘rebalance the portfolio’ for her Roth IRA and that the broker ‘failed to notify me of these transactions.’ This is the same excuse used by multiple other members in this report.

The Defense Contractor Angle

Franklin sits on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction. That subcommittee controls funding for the Department of Defense’s construction and infrastructure projects. Among his late disclosures were purchases of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics stock, two of the largest defense contractors in the world. Both companies hold billions in government contracts for surveillance and intelligence infrastructure. A member who helps determine how much money goes to defense contractors is simultaneously buying their stock and failing to disclose it on time.

PROFILE 10: REP. RICH McCORMICK (R-GA-7)

Two dozen stock trades disclosed two and a half years late. A Marine veteran and emergency room doctor who somehow couldn’t find 45 days to file a disclosure form. His office didn’t respond to questions.

The Late Disclosures

McCormick purchased two dozen individual stocks in March 2023 and did not disclose them until approximately two and a half years after the 45-day STOCK Act deadline. He eventually disclosed the trades in his annual personal financial report, but the periodic transaction reports that federal law requires were never filed on time.

Additionally, McCormick disclosed the purchase of between $100,000 and $250,000 in U.S. Treasury Bills approximately two months past the deadline.

McCormick’s congressional office acknowledged a phone inquiry from OpenSecrets but did not respond to follow-up messages or emailed questions about the violations. He has not publicly explained the delay.

PROFILE 11: REP. DAN MEUSER (R-PA-9)

His wife dumped between $750,000 and $1.5 million in NVIDIA stock without disclosure. His children bought up to $555,000 in stocks during COVID. He called it ‘human error.’ He paid the $200 fine. He’s still trading.

The NVIDIA Dump

Meuser failed to disclose that his wife sold between $750,000 and $1.5 million worth of NVIDIA stock. The sale was not reported until well after the 45-day STOCK Act deadline. NVIDIA is one of the most consequential stocks in the technology sector, with deep ties to AI development and defense applications. The timing and size of the sale raise questions about what information Meuser had access to when the trade was made.

The COVID-Era Family Trades

In August 2021, reporting revealed that between March 26 and March 31, 2020, Meuser’s dependent children purchased between $107,023 and $555,000 worth of stock in Visa, Walt Disney, Microsoft, and Alphabet (Google). His wife simultaneously purchased between $3,003 and $45,000 in Visa, Microsoft, and Alphabet stock. These trades were made during the early days of the COVID-19 market crash, when members of Congress were receiving private briefings about the pandemic’s potential economic impact.

The disclosures were filed more than a year late. Meuser blamed his brokerage firm and called it ‘human error.’ He paid a $200 fine.

PROFILE 12: REP. LISA McCLAIN (R-MI-9)

Republican Conference Chair. Violated the STOCK Act twice in the same year. Filed hundreds of trades late, some 518 days past the deadline. Between $360,000 and $900,000 in late disclosures. Trades include Tesla, NVIDIA, Palantir, and a Bitcoin ETF.

The First Violation (2025)

In August 2025, it was reported that all but about 72 of McClain’s trades were filed outside the 30-day disclosure window. The longest delay was 518 days. The late trades included purchases of Tesla and NVIDIA stock in the days immediately following the 2024 presidential election. The timing suggests the trades were made in anticipation of market-moving political outcomes.

The Second Violation (2025)

Months later, McClain was cited for a second STOCK Act violation in the same year. Her husband’s trades, valued between $360,000 and $900,000, were again disclosed months late. These included shares of NuScale Power Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Rigetti Computing, BigBear.ai, and a Bitcoin ETF.

One trade stood out: Palantir Technologies, a government contractor co-founded by Peter Thiel with deep ties to the intelligence community and surveillance infrastructure. Palantir holds billions in contracts with the CIA, NSA, and Department of Defense for data analytics and surveillance tools. McClain’s husband was buying Palantir stock while she was voting on surveillance policy.

In an October 2025 letter to the House clerk, McClain wrote that she was ‘taking aggressive measures to ensure full compliance in the future.’ She serves as the Republican House Conference Chair, the fourth-highest position in the Republican leadership.

PROFILE 13: REP. BRIAN MAST (R-FL-21)

IDF volunteer. Wore his Israeli military uniform on the House floor. Chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee. Over $2.3M from pro-Israel donors and lobby. Denied the existence of innocent Palestinian civilians. Now chairs the committee that oversees U.S. foreign intelligence partnerships, including FISA 702.

The IDF Service

In January 2015, Mast volunteered with the Israel Defense Forces through the Sar-El program, working at a base outside Tel Aviv. He is one of the only members of Congress to have served, even in a volunteer capacity, with a foreign military. In October 2023, following the Hamas attack on Israel, Mast wore his IDF uniform on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The Foreign Affairs Chairmanship

In December 2024, the House elected Mast to chair the Foreign Affairs Committee, the panel that oversees U.S. diplomatic and intelligence relationships with allied nations, including Israel. The committee’s jurisdiction includes oversight of intelligence-sharing agreements that rely on FISA 702 collection. A member who volunteered with a foreign military, received over $616,000 from that country’s lobby, and wore that country’s uniform in Congress now chairs the committee responsible for the surveillance programs that serve that country’s intelligence interests.

The Civilian Comment

In November 2023, Mast stated on the record that he did not believe there were ‘innocent Palestinian civilians.’ AIPAC had circulated a recommendation urging members to vote against humanitarian aid amendments to Gaza. Mast aligned with that position.

Why It Matters for FISA

FISA 702 is not just an American surveillance program. The intelligence collected under it is shared with allied nations through formal agreements. Israel is one of the primary beneficiaries of that shared intelligence. Mast’s career pro-Israel donors and lobby total of over $2.3M, his IDF service, and his chairmanship of the committee that oversees these intelligence relationships create a conflict of interest that is structural, not incidental. He is not just voting for FISA. He is voting for the intelligence pipeline that his donors and his personal military service are directly tied to.

PROFILE 14: REP. MIKE TURNER (R-OH-10)

Former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, removed by Speaker Johnson at the request of Mar-a-Lago. CREW’s most corrupt list in 2008 and 2010 for ‘enrichment of self, family, or friends.’ His second wife was an energy lobbyist. His net worth grew from $695,000 to $10.3 million while in office. Over $611,000 from pro-Israel donors and lobby.

The Wealth Explosion

When Turner entered Congress in 2002, he reported between $153,026 and $695,000 in assets. By 2016, his assets had grown to between $2.8 million and $10.3 million. The Dayton Daily News credited much of the increase to his second marriage to Majida Mourad, an energy lobbyist. Their relationship raised immediate red flags when Turner was accused of authoring natural gas legislation that could benefit her employer, Cheniere Energy.

CREW’s Most Corrupt

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington named Turner to its Most Corrupt Members of Congress list in 2008 and 2010, specifically citing ‘enrichment of self, family, or friends’ and ‘solicitation of gifts.’

The Intelligence Committee Removal

Turner served on the House Intelligence Committee for years and became its chairman in 2023. In January 2025, Speaker Mike Johnson removed him from the chairmanship. Reporting indicated the decision was made at the direction of Mar-a-Lago. The specifics of why Trump’s team wanted Turner removed have not been publicly disclosed, but the move was widely interpreted as a loss of trust from the incoming administration.

Pro-Israel Lobby

Turner has collected over $611,000 from the pro-Israel lobby. As Intelligence Committee chairman, he had access to the most classified details of FISA 702 operations. A member whose net worth grew tenfold while in office, who was named among the most corrupt, and who was removed from the intelligence chairmanship under opaque circumstances voted to extend the very surveillance program he once oversaw.

PROFILE 15: REP. TOM SUOZZI (D-NY-3)

Failed to disclose over 300 stock trades. Violated the STOCK Act on four separate occasions. Exploited a loophole to sell $50,000 in stock without public disclosure. The Office of Congressional Ethics unanimously referred him for investigation. The Ethics Committee cleared him. Over $1.9M from pro-Israel donors and lobby.

The 300+ Undisclosed Trades

In 2021, NPR and the Campaign Legal Center reported that Suozzi had failed to properly disclose approximately 300 financial transactions. In 2022, Business Insider reported three additional STOCK Act violations when Suozzi waited months or years past the federal deadline to disclose dozens of stock trades. The Office of Congressional Ethics board unanimously referred Suozzi to the House Ethics Committee, finding ‘substantial reason to believe’ he had violated disclosure requirements.

The House Ethics Committee, composed of members of Congress, unanimously concluded that there was ‘not clear evidence’ the violations were ‘knowing or willful.’ The contrast between the two findings is instructive: the independent watchdog said there was substantial evidence; the committee staffed by Suozzi’s colleagues said there was not.

The Disclosure Loophole

In March 2025, Suozzi sold up to $50,000 in Global Industrial Co. stock that he had received as unvested compensation in 2023. He never publicly disclosed ownership of the stock, citing then-current disclosure rules that did not require reporting of unvested shares. The loophole has since been closed, but Suozzi exploited it while it existed.

Pro-Israel Lobby

Suozzi has collected over $1.9M from AIPAC and the pro-Israel donors and lobby. AIPAC was his largest and most frequent single contributor during the first quarter of 2025, outside of the Democratic Party’s ActBlue. He has described himself as a supporter of AIPAC, stating publicly: ‘I like AIPAC. I think they’re very smart, they’re good.’

*Insert my eye roll.

PROFILE 16: REP. HAL ROGERS (R-KY-5)

Known as the ‘Prince of Pork.’ The longest-serving member of Kentucky’s congressional delegation. Over $460 million in earmarks over his career. Directed millions to companies that donated to his campaign. Funneled $5 million to a conservation group that employed his daughter. CREW’s most corrupt. STOCK Act violator.

The Earmark Empire

In his first two years as Appropriations Committee chairman, Rogers pushed through 135 earmarks worth $246 million. Over his entire career dating back to 1981, he has requested more than $460 million in earmarks for his district. The nickname ‘Prince of Pork’ was earned by organizations tracking federal spending.

The Donor-Earmark Pipeline

CREW’s Most Corrupt Members of Congress report named Rogers for directing millions of dollars in earmarks to Phoenix Products Co., a Kentucky-based company that contributed to his campaign. Phoenix Products was paid $6.5 million by the U.S. Army for hundreds of leak-proof drip pans for military helicopters. Rogers had secured the earmarks that generated those contracts.

Separately, Rogers secured $5 million in earmarks for conservation groups that work with wild cats, including the Cheetah Conservation Fund, a Namibia-based organization that employed Rogers’ daughter Allison.

STOCK Act Violations

Rogers has been cited among the Republican members who violated the STOCK Act through late disclosures. As one of the longest-serving members of the House, his cumulative influence over defense and intelligence spending through the Appropriations Committee is enormous. His vote to extend FISA 702 is consistent with a career spent ensuring that federal money flows to the defense and intelligence contractors who have supported his campaigns.

THE PATTERNS: WHAT TIER 2 REVEALS

Pattern 1: The STOCK Act Is a Joke

Of the sixteen members profiled here, at least ten have documented STOCK Act violations. The fine is only $200 and most members do not pay it. Darrell Issa disclosed $175 million in bond sales 580 days late and faces a $200 penalty. Lisa McClain filed hundreds of trades 518 days late and wrote a letter promising to do better. The law exists on paper, but in practice, it has no enforcement mechanism that any wealthy member of Congress takes seriously.

Pattern 2: Defense Contractor Stocks and Surveillance Votes

Scott Franklin sits on the Military Construction Appropriations Subcommittee and buys Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics stock without disclosing it on time. Lisa McClain’s husband buys Palantir, a CIA surveillance contractor, while she votes on surveillance policy. Cory Mills holds federal defense contracts while serving in Congress. Ken Calvert chairs the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee while taking $2.5M from pro-Israel donors and lobby. The surveillance industrial complex is a portfolio strategy for our House Members.

Pattern 3: Blame the Broker

Scott Franklin blamed his wife’s broker. Dan Meuser blamed his brokerage firm. Lisa McClain blamed her husband’s tax-deferred account. The pattern is consistent: when members are caught violating disclosure laws, they blame the financial adviser. They never blame themselves, and they never stop trading.

Pattern 4: Personal Conduct Predicts Institutional Behavior

Scott DesJarlais lied about affairs with patients and abortions. Ronny Jackson was demoted for drinking on duty and sexual harassment. Cory Mills faces allegations of sexual misconduct and stolen valor. Darrell Issa was arrested for car theft and investigated for arson. These are not character flaws separate from their legislative conduct. Members who demonstrate a willingness to deceive in their personal lives demonstrate the same willingness when they vote on surveillance policy. The two are connected.

Pattern 5: The Pro-Israel Lobby Is Everywhere

Eight of the sixteen Tier 2 members have documented pro-Israel donors and lobby totals, adding up to an estimated $9M+. Ken Calvert’s $2.5M is the standout, but Brian Mast’s $2.3M is arguably more concerning because of his IDF service and Foreign Affairs chairmanship. Add the $11.5 million from the Tier 1 nine, and the 25 most compromised FISA Aye voters have collected an estimated $20.5M+ from pro-Israel donors and lobby over their careers.

SOURCES and CYA

Congressional Financial Disclosures: House Clerk, Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives (disclosures-clerk.house.gov). Campaign Finance Data: Federal Election Commission (fec.gov), OpenSecrets.org (opensecrets.org). Pro-Israel Lobby Tracking: Track AIPAC (trackaipac.com), data via FEC.gov. STOCK Act Violations: NOTUS (notus.org), OpenSecrets.org, Campaign Legal Center (campaignlegal.org), Capitol Trades (capitoltrades.com). Ethics Investigations: House Ethics Committee (ethics.house.gov), Office of Congressional Conduct, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (citizensforethics.org). House Roll Call Vote 124: Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives (clerk.house.gov/evs/2026/roll124.xml). Inspector General Reports: Department of Defense Office of Inspector General (dodig.mil). Investigative Journalism: The Daily Beast, NPR, NBC News, CNN, The Washington Post, The Hill, Business Insider, Unusual Whales, Quiver Quantitative, Los Angeles Times, OpenSecrets News, NOTUS. State Business Registries: Ohio Secretary of State, California Secretary of State, Florida Division of Corporations, Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners. Congressional Trading Data: Unusual Whales Congress Trading Report 2024 (unusualwhales.com), Quiver Quantitative (quiverquant.com), Capitol Trades (capitoltrades.com)

Every fact in this report is sourced from public records. Nothing here is classified, hidden, or obtained through unauthorized means. It is public information that has been assembled, cross-referenced, and presented in one place for the first time.

This is Part 2 of an ongoing series. The remaining 172 Aye voters will be examined in subsequent installments.