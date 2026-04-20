A Forensic Investigation Into Criminal Records, Hidden Trades, Sexual Abuse Cover-Ups, Stolen Valor, and $7.8 Million in Pro-Israel Lobby Money.

INTRODUCTION

Parts 1 and 2 of this series profiled 25 members of Congress who voted Aye on Roll Call Vote 124, the 2:09 AM procedural vote that brought the FISA Section 702 reauthorization to the floor on April 17, 2026. Between them, those 25 members had collected approximately $20.5M in pro-Israel lobby money, thousands of late stock trades, offshore shell companies, federal indictments, and sealed felonies.

This report examines twelve more. And the pattern just continues to escalate.

Tier 3 includes a congressman who was the sole vote against banning child marriage. A coal lobbyist photographed in a limo with a man later convicted in a $60 million bribery scandal. A congresswoman who fabricated her entire biography, including claims of Jewish heritage and a Nazi grandfather that her own family disputes. A former Judiciary Committee chairman who covered up sexual abuse at Ohio State University for years. And the single largest pro-Israel lobby recipient in the entire series: nearly $3 million to one member, but her financials lean towards millions more.

The combined pro-Israel lobby total for these thirteen members is approximately $7.8M (at least). Added to the $20.5M million from Parts 1 and 2, the running series total is now approximately $28.3 million across 38 members. That is $28.3 million from one lobby, flowing to the members with the most to hide, who voted at 2 AM to extend warrantless surveillance of American citizens.

Same methodology. Every fact sourced from public records. FEC filings, congressional financial disclosures, court documents, state business registries, investigative journalism, and government watchdog reports. Nothing classified. Just scattered across databases that nobody bothered to cross-reference until now.

PRO-ISRAEL LOBBY MONEY: TIER 3 MEMBERS

Source: Track AIPAC (trackaipac.com), FEC.gov, OpenSecrets.org. Figures reflect federal career totals from all pro-Israel PACs, their independent expenditures, and donations from individuals who are major contributors to pro-Israel PACs. Combined Tier 3 total: approximately $7.79 million. Running series total across 38 members (Tiers 1-3): approximately $28.3 million.

PROFILE 1: REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH-4)

Former Judiciary Committee chairman. Eight wrestlers from Ohio State University say he knew about the team doctor sexually abusing them and did nothing. He defied his own subpoena while issuing 91 to others. He voted against FISA reauthorization in 2024, then voted for it in 2026. $711,711 from the pro-Israel lobby.

The Ohio State Cover-Up

From 1987 to 1995, Jim Jordan served as assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. During that period, team doctor Richard Strauss sexually abused at least 177 students across multiple sports programs. An independent investigation by the law firm Perkins Coie, commissioned by Ohio State, concluded that university officials and coaches were aware of the abuse and failed to act. Jordan’s locker was directly adjacent to Strauss’s locker. Wrestlers commonly referred to Strauss as ‘Dr. Cough.’ Jordan created and awarded a ‘King of the Sauna’ certificate to team members who spent the most time in the sauna, where abuse routinely occurred.

At least twelve former wrestlers and referees have publicly stated that Jordan knew. Mike DiSabato went public in 2018. His brother Adam DiSabato testified under oath that Jordan called him ‘crying, groveling...begging me to go against my brother...crying for half an hour.’ Dunyasha Yetts told CNN Jordan said ‘yeah, I know.’ Referee Fred Feeney told Jordan about Strauss masturbating in the shower. Jordan’s response: ‘It’s Strauss. You know what he does.’ Mark Coleman, the former UFC champion, initially confirmed Jordan knew, then recanted after receiving calls from Jordan, Jordan’s brother Jeff, and former head coach Hellickson, who also called Coleman’s parents. Coleman later said he was ‘scared of what people told me might happen.’

In June 2025, HBO released ‘Surviving Ohio State,’ produced by George Clooney. Jordan declined to participate. In July 2025, he was deposed under oath for the first time. Ohio State has paid over $75.5 million in settlements to 304+ survivors. Jordan is the second Republican wrestling coach in Congress connected to a sexual abuse scandal. The first was Dennis Hastert, who went to prison.

The Speaker Bid and the Death Threats

In October 2023, Jordan failed to win the speakership over three rounds of voting. Opposition grew from 20 to 22 to 25 GOP defections. He was dropped as nominee by secret ballot. During the campaign, Republican members who opposed Jordan received credible death threats. Rep. Don Bacon said he and his wife feared for their safety. Rep. Jen Kiggans received credible death threats. Multiple members publicly said Jordan and his supporters ‘bullied and threatened members, their staffs and families’.

The Big Tech Money

Jordan has taken over $760,000 from the communications and electronics industry since 2006, including $35,000+ from Google’s PAC. Google was his second-largest contributor in recent cycles. His top tech adviser came from an antitrust institute funded by Google, Amazon, and Qualcomm. Jordan proposed stripping the FTC of antitrust enforcement authority. Tucker Carlson confronted him on air about taking Google money. Common Dreams called him ‘Big Tech’s Most Effective Lobbyist.’

The FISA Flip-Flop

In April 2024, Jordan voted against FISA reauthorization, calling warrantless surveillance unconstitutional. He held $20 million in hearings criticizing FISA abuses. In April 2026, he voted for it. His explanation: ‘The president indicated that he wanted a temporary reauthorization.’ He spent two years and $20 million on a weaponization subcommittee investigating surveillance abuses, then voted to extend the surveillance program. The subcommittee was dissolved.

Campaign Finance

Jordan’s campaign has $2.87 million in FEC reporting discrepancies across ten federal notices. Three corrections exceeded $500,000 each. Over $200,000 in vendor payments to Olympic Media were hidden through WinRed. His treasurer was replaced. The Campaign Legal Center called it ‘systemic reporting problems over multiple years’. He raised $1.2 million in 2018, then $18.6 million in 2020, a fifteen-fold increase. He voted against veterans healthcare and disaster relief. His own Republican colleagues called him a ‘legislative terrorist.’

PROFILE 2: REP. PAT FALLON (R-TX-4)

122 undisclosed stock trades worth between $9 million and $21 million. The Office of Congressional Ethics found ‘substantial reason to believe’ the violations were intentional. He refused to cooperate with the investigation. He bought Boeing stock while sitting on Armed Services. He cited a satirical military news site as fact during a congressional hearing. He has a $13.98 million military apparel contract at military bases.

The 122 Hidden Trades

Between January and December 2021, Fallon failed to disclose 122 stock transactions worth between $9 million and $21 million. His first periodic report, filed June 17, 2021, included 93 transactions from January through April alone, valued at $7.8 million to $17.5 million. The Office of Congressional Ethics investigated and found ‘substantial reason to believe’ the violations were not accidental.

Fallon’s defense: he claimed he thought reporting was required annually, as in the Texas legislature. The House Ethics Committee ultimately dismissed the referral in July 2022, finding ‘no clear evidence’ the errors were ‘knowing or willful.’ The Campaign Legal Center noted this continued a ‘bipartisan trend of failing to disclose congressional stock trades’ with minimal consequences.

The Boeing Connection

While serving on the House Armed Services Committee, Fallon held between $50,000 and $250,000 in Boeing stock, growing to up to $250,000 by June 2024. His total Boeing trades: $300,000 to $750,000 in purchases and $219,000 to $610,000 in sales. Boeing holds tens of billions in military contracts overseen by the committee Fallon sits on.

The Military Apparel Empire

Fallon’s family companies, Virtus Apparel, PC Gear LLP, and Recon Sportswear, sell military-themed clothing on U.S. military bases. PC Gear was awarded a five-year contract at Lackland Air Force Base starting June 2019, with an estimated $13.98 million in sales. Federal records show his firms imported sportswear from Chinese companies to sell to American troops. A retired Army general filed a legal petition against Fallon over the business. Fallon transferred control to his wife in December 2020, one month after winning his House seat.

The Microsoft Insider Trade

On June 21, 2021, Fallon sold between $100,000 and $250,000 of Microsoft shares. Exactly two weeks later, the Pentagon announced it was canceling the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft. Fallon sat on the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems, which had direct oversight of JEDI. Former White House ethics attorney Richard Painter said that if Fallon had prior knowledge through his subcommittee, ‘the well-timed sale could be evidence of criminal insider trading.’ Fallon claimed the trade was part of a bet that Microsoft stock would go up.

The China Hypocrisy

Fallon publicly positions himself as a China hawk. He sent a letter to Biden warning about reliance on ‘countries with no environmental or labor standards like Communist China.’ Ten days later, his company Recon Sportswear received 75 containers of baseball caps from a Chinese clothing company. Over 100 import shipments from Chinese apparel companies went to his firms, covering tens of thousands of pieces of clothing. Some of this Chinese-made apparel was sold to American troops at military bases including Fort Benning and Lackland Air Force Base. Fallon acknowledged his firms import ‘slightly more than half’ of their products from China.

The Residency Fraud

In 2012, Fallon needed to move from Collin County to Denton County to run for a Texas state office. His new home was not finished. He rented a place in Denton County. When the election judge asked his wife to verify her address, she said: ‘I don’t know where that address is, and I’ve never lived at that address.’ D Magazine reported that Fallon falsified his residency. The same magazine named him one of the ‘3 Worst North Texas Legislators’ in February 2015, writing that he ‘has a lawyerlike relationship with the truth’ and is ‘vindictive.’ They also noted he inflated his Notre Dame football credentials. He was one of nearly 120 people on the roster and played one play in a varsity game.

The Duffel Blog Incident

During a March 2021 hearing on extremism, Fallon cited The Duffel Blog, a military satire site, as fact. He claimed the Southern Poverty Law Center had named the VFW and American Legion as hate groups. When SPLC head Lecia Brooks was questioned, she identified the source as satire. The Washington Post reported the incident under the headline ‘Texas Republican attacks Southern Poverty Law Center using facts from a satirical website.’

PROFILE 3: REP. JOHN McGUIRE (R-VA-5)

The only congressman besides George Santos to fail to file required financial disclosures. AIPAC and the United Democracy Project spent heavily to elect him in a contested primary. He cast the sole vote against a bill banning child marriage. His campaign treasurer was dead for ten months before anyone noticed. He calls COVID a ‘plandemic.’ $576,037 from the pro-Israel lobby.

The Missing Financial Disclosures

McGuire never filed candidate financial disclosure forms in 2022 or 2024 as required by the Ethics in Government Act. He was the only new member of Congress who failed to file in 2024. Failure to file can result in fines up to $10,000. The House Ethics Committee declined to comment on whether he was under investigation.

The Child Marriage Vote

In March 2024, the Virginia Senate voted to ban child marriage. The bill passed 39-1. McGuire was the sole no vote. The House passed it 57-40. Governor Youngkin signed it in April 2024, making Virginia the 12th state to ban child marriage completely. McGuire provided no public explanation for his vote. It became a significant issue in his June 2024 primary.

The Dead Treasurer

McGuire’s 2021 campaign listed David Matthew Clemens as treasurer even after Clemens died in October 2021. Virginia law requires naming a new treasurer within 10 days. Clemens was listed for ten months after his death. Former Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Matt Hardin alleged McGuire used Thomas Datwyler from Wisconsin as the actual treasurer, violating requirements that treasurers be Virginia registered voters. Hardin requested federal and state investigations.

The AIPAC Primary

McGuire’s primary against Freedom Caucus chair Bob Good attracted over $10.3 million in outside spending. The American Patriots super PAC, funded by billionaires Kenneth Griffin and Paul Singer, spent $2.7 million opposing Good and $1.7 million promoting McGuire. AIPAC’s United Democracy Project spent heavily. McGuire collected $576,037 in career pro-Israel lobby money.

‘Plandemic’

During an October 2024 debate, McGuire stated: ‘Under the guise of the Plandemic or the pandemic, they came up with election season in Virginia, not Election Day, but 45 days’, claiming Democrats engineered the pandemic to change voting laws and rig the 2020 election. He also declined to commit to accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election and referenced a trilogy of conspiracy films promoting COVID misinformation.

The Fake Image

In April 2026, McGuire shared a fabricated AI-generated image in his official congressional newsletter, purporting to show a rescued American pilot from Iran. The image showed a ‘bloodied but smiling American soldier holding an American flag aboard a helicopter.’ His office acknowledged the image was ‘not real’. McGuire shared it three days after other politicians had already been criticized and deleted the same image. After winning the primary by just 374 votes, the Fifth District GOP Chair publicly asked ‘Where is John McGuire?’ noting the candidate was absent from campaign activities.

This man is my Congressman, and I am all over it!

PROFILE 4: REP. BYRON DONALDS (R-FL-19)

Arrested for marijuana distribution at 18. Charged with felony bribery at 21. Failed to disclose 108+ stock trades worth $1.6 million. Made comments praising the Jim Crow era. Received leniency from the criminal justice system he now wants to make harsher. $368,726 from the pro-Israel lobby.

The Criminal Record

In 1997, at age 18, Donalds was arrested for marijuana distribution. He was fined $150 and the charge was dismissed through a pretrial diversion program. In 2000, at age 21, he was charged with felony bribery connected to a scheme to defraud a bank. He pled no contest, was sentenced to two years of probation and over $7,000 in restitution. The record was eventually sealed and expunged. In 2014, when applying to serve on the board of Florida SouthWestern State College, Donalds failed to disclose either arrest on his application. A former Collier County School Board member filed an ethics complaint. The Florida Commission on Ethics dismissed it in 2020.

Donalds received the kind of prosecutorial leniency and second chances that he now actively works to deny others. He has voted for legislation imposing harsher mandatory minimum sentences on the same types of offenses he committed as a young man. In 2022, he publicly called other STOCK Act violators ‘disgraceful’. Two years later, the Campaign Legal Center filed an ethics complaint against him for the same thing.

The Hidden Trades

The Campaign Legal Center filed an ethics complaint alleging Donalds failed to disclose over 100 stock trades totaling up to $1.6 million made between 2022 and 2023. Most trades were not reported until annual financial filings more than a year late. The trades included purchases of Visa and Nu Holdings while serving on the House Financial Services Committee, raising direct conflicts of interest. In 2022, he had called such violations ‘disgraceful’ when other members did it.

The Jim Crow Comments

At a June 2024 ‘Congress, Cognac, and Cigars’ Trump outreach event in Philadelphia, Donalds stated: ‘During Jim Crow, the Black family was together. During Jim Crow, more Black people were not just conservative, Black people have always been conservative-minded, but more Black people voted conservatively.’ House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it ‘factually inaccurate’ and ‘outlandish, outrageous and out-of-pocket.’ The Congressional Black Caucus demanded an apology.

The Charter School Empire

This is arguably the most significant underreported story around Byron Donalds. His wife, Erika Donalds, co-founded the Optima Foundation, a nonprofit managing ‘classical academies’ (charter schools) in Florida. These schools collectively paid over $15 million to Optima-affiliated entities. In 2022, contracts were shifted to two for-profit companies Erika controls: OptimaEd and Optima Management Solutions, which pulled in $5.8 million in a single year for management and IT services.

Erika Donalds earned over $500,000 in salary between 2020 and 2022 from ‘Educator Solutions,’ a payroll firm that received $6.9 million from the charter schools. In January 2026, Treasure Coast Classical Academy sued, alleging Erika’s group cut undisclosed side deals with construction firm Summit Construction, encouraging schools to hire contractors without competitive bids. All four of the Donalds-affiliated charter schools that opened have since cut ties with Optima. Byron Donalds updated his financial disclosures in August 2025 after Florida Bulldog reported he had failed to fully report his wife’s stakes in these companies.

The $22 Million Governor’s Race

Donalds raised a record $22.4 million in Q1 2026 for the Florida governor’s race. Major donors include Jeff Yass ($2.5M), Club for Growth ($2.5M), Seminole Tribe of Florida ($1M), and Steve Wynn ($1M). The Koch network’s Americans for Prosperity Action endorsed him in March 2026. Within two days of his February 2025 governor announcement, $1.2 million was transferred from his congressional campaign to Friends of Byron Donalds PAC. Experts say the FEC is too dysfunctional to enforce. He also voted against certifying the 2020 election.

PROFILE 5: REP. VIRGINIA FOXX (R-NC-5)

Called the murder of Matthew Shepard a ‘hoax’ while his mother sat in the gallery. Used the racial slur ‘tar baby’ on the House floor. The top recipient of for-profit education industry money while chairing the Education Committee. $798,513 from the pro-Israel lobby.

The Shepard ‘Hoax’

On April 29, 2009, during debate on the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, Foxx stated on the House floor: ‘We know that that young man was killed in the commission of a robbery. It wasn’t a hate crime. The hate crimes bill was a hoax that continues to be used as an excuse for passing these bills.’ Shepard was a 21-year-old gay man beaten, tortured, and left tied to a fence in Laramie, Wyoming in 1998. He died six days later. His mother, Judy Shepard, was sitting in the gallery watching.

Aaron McKinney, one of the two convicted killers, admitted during trial that he and his accomplice targeted Shepard because he was gay. Foxx did not retract the word ‘hoax.’

The For-Profit Education Protection Racket

Foxx is the top congressional recipient of for-profit education industry money while chairing the Education Committee. She attended a fundraiser in Florida with Arthur Keiser, head of a school chain her committee was investigating. She has publicly stated she is ‘not aware of any evidence’ that for-profit college students have been defrauded, despite billions in documented fraud. In 2020, she pressured CECU CEO Steve Gunderson, a former Republican congressman, to push industry executives to increase their campaign giving to the GOP. She has actively blocked borrower defense claims and subpoenaed the Department of Education over student loan relief.

The Altria Conflict

While voting against marijuana legalization (the MORE Act, December 2020), which directly benefits tobacco companies, Foxx made at least six investments in Altria (the tobacco giant) since September 2020, purchasing between $79,000 and $210,000 in Altria stock. Her total parsed stock trading volume: up to $40.1 million. She was also one of only 11 members of Congress to vote against the $51 billion Hurricane Katrina aid package in September 2005. Her estimated net worth: $5.3 million. She is 82 years old and seeking her 11th term. I think it’s time for her to retire.

The Epstein Vote

In July 2025, Foxx voted against an amendment to release Jeffrey Epstein files. In September 2025, as House Rules Committee chair, she voted against an amendment forcing a House vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. She later voted with Republicans in November 2025 to release DOJ files, but only after it was clear the vote had majority support.

Pro-Israel Lobby

Foxx has collected $798,513 from the pro-Israel lobby over her career. That total makes her the second-highest recipient in Tier 3, behind only Stefanik.

PROFILE 6: REP. ANNA PAULINA LUNA (R-FL-13)

Fabricated claims of Jewish heritage. Claimed her grandfather was a Nazi concentration camp survivor. Her own family disputes the story. Changed her name shortly before running for Congress. Multiple restraining orders. Spent $38,000 in campaign funds on personal legal fees. $244,182 from the pro-Israel lobby.

The Fabricated Biography

Luna claimed to be of Jewish heritage and said her grandfather survived a Nazi concentration camp. The Washington Post investigated and found the opposite: her grandfather, Heinrich Mayerhofer, was a Nazi soldier who served in the Wehrmacht before immigrating to Canada in 1954. His immigration record identified him as Roman Catholic. Three family members told the Post her father practiced Catholicism throughout her childhood, contradicting her claims of being raised as a Messianic Jew.

In 2015, she registered to vote in Florida and checked her race as ‘White, not of Hispanic origin’. She then changed her name from Anna Paulina Mayerhofer to Luna (her mother’s family name), completed the change in 2019, and changed her name’s pronunciation from ‘Ann-a’ to ‘Ah-na.’ Friends and family told the Post the change surprised them. She has described her heritage as ‘Middle Eastern,’ ‘Jewish,’ and ‘Eastern European’ at different times. Charlie Kirk recruited her to Turning Point USA as National Director of Hispanic Engagement, a position built on the Hispanic identity she had only recently adopted.

The German Far-Right Alliance

In December 2025, Luna hosted 40 members of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in Washington. The AfD is monitored by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency as a suspected extremist group. Its leaders have minimized the Holocaust, criticized NATO, opposed support for Ukraine and Israel, and maintained close ties with the Kremlin. Rep. Dan Goldman called the hosting ‘grotesque,’ describing the AfD as ‘Holocaust revisionist, Putin-loving.’ Luna also organized the ‘Alliance of Sovereign Nations’ conference in March 2026 featuring AfD political leader Markus Frohnmaier. A woman who falsely claimed Jewish heritage, whose grandfather served in the Wehrmacht, hosted a party whose members have met with avowed neo-Nazis and minimized the Holocaust.

The Restraining Orders

In June 2021, Luna obtained a temporary stalking injunction against primary opponent William Braddock after a recording captured him threatening to make her ‘disappear’ and claiming access to a ‘hit squad, too, Ukrainians and Russians’. Her request for a permanent injunction was dismissed when the judge found only one instance of harassment where two were required. She also filed restraining orders against a family member and another woman.

Campaign Funds for Personal Legal Fees

Luna spent approximately $37,612 in campaign funds on legal fees related to the Braddock restraining order case. Her spokesman cited counsel from a former FEC official saying the spending was proper, though the legality remained unclear. In June 2025, CODEPINK filed an ethics complaint against Luna for making ‘false and inflammatory statements on official platforms.’

PROFILE 7: REP. MIKE CAREY (R-OH-15)

Former coal industry lobbyist. Vice president of Murray Energy, which later went bankrupt. Photographed in a limousine with Larry Householder, who was convicted in a $60 million bribery scandal. The top recipient of coal industry money in Congress. $181,351 from the pro-Israel lobby.

The Coal Lobbyist

Carey’s fossil fuel career spans decades. He served as president and chairman of the Ohio Coal Association for 13 years starting in 1999. He then became vice president of government affairs at Murray Energy for 8 years, one of the largest coal companies in the country. After Murray’s 2019 bankruptcy, he moved to American Consolidated Natural Resources in the same role. He is the top recipient of coal industry contributions in the current Congress.

The HB6 Bribery Connection

Carey was photographed with Larry Householder, the former Ohio House Speaker convicted in the largest corruption scheme in Ohio history. Householder orchestrated a $60 million bribery operation funded by FirstEnergy Corp. to pass House Bill 6, a billion-dollar nuclear and coal plant bailout. Householder was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Murray Energy was referred to as ‘Company B’ in the federal criminal complaint against Householder. Court documents confirm Murray Energy contributed $100,000 in funding for ‘Hardworking Ohioans’, part of the dark money scheme that funneled cash through Generation Now to buy legislative votes. HB6 also contained provisions benefiting a struggling Ohio coal plant that was a key customer of Murray Energy’s coal supplies. Carey was a registered lobbyist on HB6 itself in Ohio. An email surfaced showing he appeared to have visibility into efforts to shape the bill. He has maintained he had no knowledge of the illegal payments. Neither Carey nor Murray Energy were criminally charged.

The Revolving Door

Carey joined his boss Bob Murray and Andrew Wheeler (then a Murray Energy lobbyist who later became Trump’s EPA Administrator) in meetings with Energy Secretary Rick Perry to push Murray’s agenda. Wheeler went from lobbying for Murray Energy to running the EPA that regulates coal companies. Murray Energy filed for bankruptcy in October 2019, threatening $8 billion in pension and retiree healthcare obligations affecting 92,000 miners. Carey was Murray’s public-facing lobbyist during the bankruptcy while workers lost benefits. He now sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, where he introduced the ‘Pay Less at the Pump Act’ to terminate a $10.5 billion tax on U.S. oil refineries.

How Trump Got Involved

Carey reportedly ‘cornered’ Trump during a photo op and spoke with him for approximately 80 minutes. Trump said he was ‘all in’ and endorsed Carey, giving him prominent speaking time at a rally in Wellington, Ohio. Carey won the primary by 24 points. During the race, opponents labeled him the ‘swampiest swamp creature’ in the field.

PROFILE 8: REP. ELISE STEFANIK (R-NY-21)

The largest pro-Israel lobby recipient in the entire series: $2,985,287. A $4.7 million FEC complaint alleging WinRed misreporting. Transformed from moderate Republican to MAGA loyalist. Called January 6 defendants ‘hostages.’ Now serves as U.N. Ambassador.

The $2.98 Million

Stefanik has received $2,985,287 from the pro-Israel lobby over her career. That is nearly $3 million from a single lobby, making her the highest individual recipient across all three tiers of this investigation. Her PAC contributions total $683,429, while lobby donors have given $2,301,858. No other member in this series comes close.

While serving in Congress, Stefanik became one of the most vocal advocates for Israeli government policy and one of the most aggressive critics of pro-Palestinian speech on college campuses. Her questioning of university presidents about antisemitism in December 2023 went viral and was credited with the resignations of the presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania. AIPAC’s investment in Stefanik has paid substantial political dividends.

The WinRed Complaint

The Campaign Legal Center filed an FEC complaint alleging that Stefanik’s joint fundraising committee, Team Elise, violated federal reporting requirements by misreporting approximately $4.7 million in disbursements through WinRed. The complaint alleged discrepancies between what donors were charged and what was reported in campaign filings.

The Political Transformation

Stefanik entered Congress in 2015 backing John Kasich and referring to Trump only as ‘my party’s nominee.’ She voted against the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, backed LGBTQ anti-discrimination bills, and was rated the 13th most bipartisan House member. Starting in late 2019, during the first Trump impeachment, she transformed into one of his most aggressive defenders. She called January 6 defendants ‘hostages’ on Meet the Press in January 2024. Former Speaker Paul Ryan called her transformation ‘one of the biggest disappointments of his political career.’

Interestingly enough, I pulled her Campaign financing to see if it told a story as to why she changed her tune, and lo and behold. Look at 2018 vs 2020. Wonder who started paying her to change her stance? (that’s rhetorical :) )

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The Great Replacement Theory

Days after the Buffalo mass shooting on May 14, 2022, where the white supremacist gunman cited ‘Great Replacement Theory’ in his manifesto, Stefanik was linked to Facebook ads stating: ‘Radical Democrats are planning their most aggressive move yet, a PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION...their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate.’ Liz Cheney stated: ‘The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism.’ 22 large U.S. companies with racial justice pledges continued donating to Stefanik after the controversy, including UBS Americas ($17,500), Anheuser-Busch, Boeing, and Comcast, totaling over $148,000.

The Dark Money Network

Hedge-fund billionaire Paul Singer gave $4.8 million to various groups, funding a single-candidate super PAC that spent $372,000 exclusively supporting Stefanik in 2014. Over three election cycles, she was the second-highest recipient of hedge fund contributions in the House: $311,582. Only 5% of her money came from small donors as of late 2019. The rest came from large donors, PACs, and party committees. Trump withdrew her UN Ambassador nomination in March 2025, citing the ‘razor-thin’ House majority. In December 2025, she dropped out of the New York governor’s race after Trump refused to endorse her, and announced she would not seek re-election to Congress.

PROFILE 9: REP. JULIA LETLOW (R-LA-5)

More than 210 late stock disclosures worth up to $3.3 million. Flipped from promoting DEI in 2020 to opposing it in 2026. FEC complaint filed. Husband died of COVID. $212,146 from the pro-Israel lobby.

The 224 Late Disclosures

Letlow failed to disclose 224 stock and bond trades within the 45-day window required by the STOCK Act. 100 of those trades were reported more than one year late. The trades ranged in value between $225,000 and $3.3 million. They included shares of ‘Magnificent 7’ companies: Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta, as well as JP Morgan, CVS, and Philip Morris. She had to amend all five of her annual financial disclosures dating back to 2020. She was particularly active over a three-day period beginning October 23, 2024.

Her defense: Merrill Lynch had discretionary trading authority and executed trades without her direct input. But the STOCK Act places reporting responsibility on the member, not the adviser. She self-reported to the House Ethics Committee in February 2026. The committee voted to waive the $200 penalty. The Cassidy campaign separately filed an FEC complaint alleging she ‘knowingly and willfully’ violated the Federal Election Campaign Act. A leaked email showed a fundraiser soliciting illegal soft money for Hope in Action PAC (a hybrid super PAC) on Letlow’s behalf, stating ‘both Jeff [Landry] and Julia are grateful.’ Federal candidates are prohibited from soliciting unlimited super PAC contributions.

The DEI Flip-Flop

In August 2020, while interviewing to become president of the University of Louisiana Monroe, Letlow called herself a ‘strong and progressive leader’, called the school’s faculty gender diversity record ‘shameful’, and said: ‘One of the first things I would do, I believe we need a division on this campus, a division of diversity, equity, and inclusion with leadership that goes all the way to the top.’ She signed a statement after George Floyd’s death embracing diversity as a ‘core value.’ After entering Congress, she voted for the End Woke Higher Education Act and stripped DEI from federal programs. She now campaigns for Senate claiming she ‘spent years fighting DEI in the House.’

Pro-Israel Lobby

Letlow entered Congress through a March 2021 special election after her husband Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 complications just days before he was to be sworn in. She won with 64% of the vote and Trump’s endorsement. Her Heritage Foundation score dropped from 87% to 62% between her first and second terms, placing her among the more moderate Republicans, while she campaigns as a MAGA conservative. In less than five years, she has collected $212,146 from the pro-Israel lobby while maintaining one of the worst disclosure records in the House.

PROFILE 10: REP. ROB WITTMAN (R-VA-1)

Two STOCK Act violations in 2023. Over $1.2 million from defense contractors while serving on the Armed Services Committee. A family member worked for a company he defended in Congress. $408,035 from the pro-Israel lobby.

The STOCK Act Violations

Wittman reported stock trades almost one year late, violating the 45-day disclosure requirement. Between February and December 2022, he purchased up to $45,000 in TJX Companies, Mastercard, and Accenture shares, and sold up to $15,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust. He was among 71 members of Congress who violated the STOCK Act. His office blamed his accountant. In a single year, he reported up to $611,000 in nearly 60 trades.

The Defense Contractor Pipeline

From 2007 to 2020, Wittman received $1,234,420 from defense contractors. Northrop Grumman alone gave $112,900. In 2024, 21% of his campaign money came from defense and defense aerospace companies. Only 1.5% came from small donors (under $200), compared to a typical 15-20%. He co-chairs the Congressional Shipbuilding Caucus and Submarine Caucus while receiving donations from Huntington Ingalls, which builds submarines in his district. He secured $2.2 million for Virginia-class submarine infrastructure and pushed for a $1.95 billion addition to the program.

The Omega Protein Conflict

Wittman’s son works for Omega Protein, a menhaden fishing company accused of breaking Chesapeake Bay catch limits. Wittman has received donations from Omega Protein since 2006. His wife and son responded to a petition opposing restrictions on the company. A federal lawsuit alleges Omega Protein’s Canadian parent company violated the American Fisheries Act requiring 75% U.S. ownership. Wittman toured Omega facilities with House Natural Resources staff in 2025. His LCV lifetime score is 9% (2025 score: 3%), yet he was named ‘Legislator of the Year’ by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

The Capital Grille Fundraiser

In September 2025, Wittman was filmed leaving The Capital Grille hosting a lobbyist fundraiser hours before the government shutdown. During the 2024 cycle, he spent $17,278 at the lobbyist steakhouse. 19,000 federal employees in his district went without paychecks during the subsequent shutdown. When confronted, he blamed Democrats.

PROFILE 11: REP. CLAUDIA TENNEY (R-NY-24)

Campaign self-dealing through her own companies. Accepted illegal contributions from Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the Giuliani associates convicted of campaign finance violations. $784,341 from the pro-Israel lobby.

The Self-Dealing

The Daily Beast reviewed FEC records and found Tenney spent tens of thousands of campaign dollars on businesses where she held ownership or executive positions. Her company OMP Park, Inc., where she is listed as CEO, received $15,634.85 for rent, telephone, and office supplies. Mid-York Press, a printing company she co-owned, received $28,676.86. Total funneled to family companies across federal and state campaigns: over $100,000. A 2026 Politico investigation found campaign funds may have been used to attend Novak Djokovic tennis events, with $388 spent on Lacoste gear at the US Open. Her companies also received $860,000+ in now-forgiven PPP loans.

The Parnas and Fruman Money

Igor Fruman, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, gave Tenney $2,445 in two payments in 2018. Parnas and Fruman were later convicted of using a shell company to funnel foreign money into American campaigns. Tenney kept the money through the 2018 election and only donated it to charity after the indictment was unsealed in October 2019.

The Serbian Government Award

In May 2025, Tenney received the Order of the Serbian Flag of the First Degree from President Vucic. This is the same decoration Vucic gave to Russia’s envoy to the United Nations. In the 1980s, Tenney was the only American employed by the Consulate General of Yugoslavia in New York. She learned Serbo-Croatian during study visits and acted as intermediary between ABC Sports and the Yugoslav government for the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics. She co-chairs the Serbian Caucus in Congress.

The Extreme Statements

In February 2018, Tenney said ‘so many’ mass shooters ‘end up being Democrats’. PolitiFact rated the claim False. She doubled down and refused to retract. She screamed ‘It’s fake news!’ at reporters asking about mass shooting coverage. She called COVID-19 a ‘hoax,’ used ‘globalist’ rhetoric characterized by the ADL as an ‘antisemitic dog whistle,’ and demanded early school reopenings during peak pandemic. Her PPP loans to her own companies totaled over $860,000, potentially up to $1.7 million when a January loan is included.

Pro-Israel Lobby

Tenney has collected $784,341 from the pro-Israel lobby, the third-highest total in Tier 3. She is a member who received a state honor from a president who gave the same award to Russia’s UN envoy, used campaign funds to follow a tennis star, funneled over $100,000 to her own companies, took money from convicted foreign operatives, and received nearly $1.7 million in PPP loans for businesses she runs. She voted at 2 AM to extend warrantless surveillance.

PROFILE 12: REP. RANDY WEBER (R-TX-14)

Compared President Obama to Adolf Hitler on Twitter. Joked about dropping undocumented immigrants from airplanes. FEC complaint for $22,500 in illegal contributions. Kicked from the Freedom Caucus. $296,177 from the pro-Israel lobby.

The QAnon Engagement

Weber congratulated a Twitter user on being ‘17’d’, QAnon parlance referencing Q as the 17th letter of the alphabet. He promoted QAnon hashtags on social media. In January 2014, he called Obama ‘Kommandant-In-Chef’ and ‘the Socialist dictator’ during the State of the Union (misspelling ‘Chief’). In May 2025, he joked about dropping undocumented immigrants from airplanes. He cosponsored a resolution to amend the Constitution to ban same-sex marriage and a resolution disagreeing with the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision.

The Oil and Gas District

Weber’s district contains seven ports, some of the largest U.S. refineries, three LNG export terminals, and numerous petrochemical facilities. Oil and gas is his top donor industry: $133,500 in the 2023-2024 cycle alone. He serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee including subcommittees on Energy, Environment, and Oversight. He was named ‘the most conservative member of the House’ during the 118th Congress by GovTrack. He voted to object to Arizona and Pennsylvania electoral votes on January 6-7, 2021, signed the Texas v. Pennsylvania brief, and co-sponsored a resolution to expunge Trump’s second impeachment.

The FEC Complaint

During his 2012 congressional campaign, an FEC complaint alleged Weber accepted $22,500 in illegal contributions exceeding federal limits from multiple individuals.

THE MONEY TRAIL: DONOR FORENSICS

Who funds these members? Where does the money come from? How much is untraceable? The answers reveal a pattern: the members with the worst records raise the most money from people who do not live in their districts and cannot be identified.

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The Out-of-State Problem

Jim Jordan raised $1.2 million in 2018, mostly from Ohio donors. By 2020, he raised $18.6 million, and the majority came from out of state. California became his top fundraising source. A congressman from rural Ohio, representing one of the most conservative districts in America, raised more money from California than from the state he serves. His fifteen-fold fundraising increase coincided with his transformation into a national political brand during the Trump era.

Elise Stefanik followed the same trajectory. Her fundraising grew from $3.1 million in 2016 to $13.3 million in 2020 to $15.3 million in 2024. Small donor contributions accounted for just 5 percent of her campaign money as of late 2019. The remaining 95% came from large donors, PACs, and party committees. Nearly $3 million of her career total came from pro-Israel lobby donors alone.

This is the pattern across Tier 3. Members who became national MAGA brands saw their fundraising explode, their donor base shift out of state, and their accountability to local constituents evaporate. When your money comes from everywhere except your district, you represent your donors, not your voters.

The ‘Retired’ Problem

Federal campaign finance law requires donors to disclose their employer and occupation. But there is a loophole: donors who list themselves as ‘retired’ or ‘not employed’ provide no traceable employer. For most members in Tier 3, ‘retired’ is the single largest donor category. This is not inherently suspicious. But it means that a significant portion of campaign money flowing to these members cannot be traced to any industry, company, or interest group. It is, for practical purposes, untraceable.

Combined with the out-of-state shift, the picture is clear: these members collect money from people they do not represent, donated by individuals whose interests cannot be identified, funneled through platforms like WinRed that have been the subject of multiple FEC complaints. The money is legal. The money is also invisible.

These are not campaign contributions, they are business transactions. The members sell access and legislative outcomes and the industries buy protection. And the 2 AM FISA vote is just one more product on the shelf.

THE PATTERNS: WHAT TIER 3 REVEALS

Pattern 1: The Lobby Money Escalates

Tier 1 had $11.5M in pro-Israel lobby money across 9 members. Tier 2 added $9M across 16 members. Tier 3 adds $7.79 million across just 13 members. The per-member average is climbing. Stefanik alone accounts for nearly $3 million. Jordan, Foxx, and Tenney each exceed $700,000. The members with the most serious personal and professional scandals also tend to be the ones collecting the most lobby money. That correlation is not a coincidence.

Pattern 2: Fabrication and Reinvention

Luna registered as white in 2015, then reinvented herself as Hispanic, claimed Jewish heritage her family says is false, and hosted 40 members of Germany’s intelligence-monitored far-right party while her grandfather served in the Wehrmacht. McGuire is the only member besides Santos who failed to file financial disclosures and shared AI-generated images as real. Stefanik reinvented herself from the 13th most bipartisan member to calling Capitol attackers ‘hostages,’ then was abandoned by the president she served. Donalds sealed his criminal record, hid his arrests from a college board application, and now campaigns as a law-and-order conservative while his wife’s charter school empire faces lawsuits. Letlow called herself a ‘strong and progressive leader’ in 2020 and now claims she ‘spent years fighting DEI.’ The pattern is members who construct political identities that do not match their actual histories, then vote on programs that collect the real histories of ordinary Americans.

Pattern 3: Cover-Ups and Refusals

Jordan knew about sexual abuse at Ohio State and said nothing, then received death threats when his speaker bid failed. Fallon sold Microsoft stock two weeks before the JEDI contract was killed, falsified his residency, and refused to cooperate with the OCE. McGuire filed reports under a dead treasurer’s name for ten months. Donalds hid his felony from a college board application and his wife’s charter school empire from financial disclosures. Mills refused to provide tax returns, threatened to call the Attorney General during his own near-arrest, and refused to cooperate with six ethics investigations. The members who vote to extend the government’s power to monitor everyone else’s communications are the same members who go to extraordinary lengths to hide their own.

Pattern 4: Industry Capture

Carey was ‘Company B’ in the largest corruption case in Ohio history, a registered lobbyist on HB6 itself, and now sits on the tax-writing committee crafting energy policy for his former clients. Foxx pressured the for-profit college trade group CEO to increase GOP donations while chairing the committee that regulates them, then bought up to $210,000 in Altria stock while voting against marijuana legalization. Wittman’s son works for a company he protects in Congress, and only 1.5% of his money comes from small donors. Fallon sold Chinese-made apparel to American troops while writing anti-China letters to the president. Tenney received the same Serbian government decoration given to Russia’s UN envoy. These are not campaign contributions. They are investments. And the return on investment is legislative votes that protect the industries making the payments.

SOURCES AND CYA

Congressional Financial Disclosures: House Clerk, Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives (disclosures-clerk.house.gov). Campaign Finance Data: Federal Election Commission (fec.gov), OpenSecrets.org (opensecrets.org). Pro-Israel Lobby Tracking: Track AIPAC (trackaipac.com), data via FEC.gov and OpenSecrets.org. STOCK Act Violations: NOTUS (notus.org), OpenSecrets.org, Campaign Legal Center (campaignlegal.org), Capitol Trades (capitoltrades.com). Ethics Investigations: House Ethics Committee (ethics.house.gov), Office of Congressional Ethics, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (citizensforethics.org). House Roll Call Vote 124: Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives (clerk.house.gov/evs/2026/roll124.xml). Ohio State University Investigation: Perkins Coie independent investigation report (2019), Ohio State University Board of Trustees. Householder Bribery Case: U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of Ohio (justice.gov). Investigative Journalism: The Washington Post, CNN, NBC News, The Daily Beast, NPR, Business Insider, The Hill, OpenSecrets News, NOTUS, Unusual Whales, Quiver Quantitative, Florida Bulldog, Politico, D Magazine, WOSU, Salon, Just The News, Virginia Mercury, Roll Call, The Duffel Blog (satirical). Court Records: Various state and federal court records for restraining orders, lawsuits, and criminal proceedings referenced in individual profiles. Congressional Trading Data: Unusual Whales Congress Trading Report 2024 (unusualwhales.com), Quiver Quantitative (quiverquant.com), Capitol Trades (capitoltrades.com)

Every fact in this report is sourced from public records. Nothing here is classified, hidden, or obtained through unauthorized means. It is public information that has been assembled, cross-referenced, and presented in one place for the first time.

This is Part 3 of an ongoing series. The remaining 160 Aye voters will be examined in subsequent installments.