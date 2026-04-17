Leah

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Lori jane coleman's avatar
Lori jane coleman
6h

This is an eye-opening thorough investigation that was so worth the read.

Thank you!

Keep up this important work!!!

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2 replies by Leah and others
Jack's avatar
Jack
3h

Leah, you are just an amazing person. These dbags all deserve to live the remainder of their lives in GTMO in shackles and water boarded weekly. Whoever said government doesn’t pay.

P.S. That new British girl you hired is a dream girl. lol

Thanks for all your hard work. Jack

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