If you read Part 1, you know who Scott Bessent is on paper. Soros protege. Failed hedge fund manager. The Treasury Secretary who dodged $910,000 in Medicare taxes, broke his ethics agreements, bailed out his buddy with $20 billion of your money, and lied to your face about tariffs while telling his rich clients the truth.

That was the surface, but it goes deeper.

What I am about to lay out connects the United States Treasury Secretary to a web of Israeli intelligence firms, Jeffrey Epstein’s corporate architecture, a surveillance technology platform now embedded inside American 911 systems, and a deliberate campaign to dismantle the very anti-money laundering laws that would expose all of it. Every claim is sourced. Every connection is documented and by the time you reach the end, you will understand that Scott Bessent is not just blocking the Epstein files to protect someone else. He may be blocking them to protect himself.

* * *

The Corporate Web: Cogito, Ergo, Sum

In 2014, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak created a company in Israel called Ergo (E.B. 2014) Ltd. On paper, it was an intelligence consultancy. In practice, it was a private intelligence operation run by the former head of Israeli Military Intelligence, staffed with operatives from Unit 8200, Israel’s equivalent of the NSA.

In 2015, Barak created two more entities: Cogito (E.B.) 2015 Ltd and Sum (E.B.) 2015 LP. Together, the three companies spell out a Latin phrase: Cogito, ergo sum. I think, therefore I am.

Here is how the structure worked. Ergo was the general partner of Sum, holding just 0.1% but controlling all investment decisions. Cogito was the 99.9% limited partner, holding nearly all the money but having no say in where it went. This is a textbook control structure. The entity with almost no financial stake makes all the decisions. The entity with almost all the money goes along for the ride.

The lawyer who designed this entire framework was Darren K. Indyke. Epstein’s personal attorney and the executor of Epstein’s estate. He is the man who managed Epstein’s legal and financial architecture for decades. According to Deutsche Bank’s own confidential compliance files, Indyke was an authorized signer on at least 15 Epstein entities, including Southern Trust Company, Southern Financial LLC, Gratitude America Ltd, Hyperion Air LLC, and the J. Epstein Virgin Islands Foundation. He controlled 140 bank accounts, received $2.5 million in payments, and has never been charged with anything.

Indyke did not just handle Epstein’s money, he built the corporate plumbing that moved it. And the Cogito/Ergo/Sum structure is his blueprint, repurposed for Barak.

* * *