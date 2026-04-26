Please note that there are A LOT of candidates and I did my very best to highlight what everyone asked for. If there are specific candidates or things that you are concerned about before you vote, please let me know and I’ll do my very best to look into them for you. I hope you find this helpful!

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OHIO and INDIANA PRIMARIES: MAY 5, 2026

The most expensive single race in either state is a Senate special election where $87 million in Republican-side outside money has already been committed to defending ONE seat. The biggest single industry capture play of the 2026 cycle is happening on this ballot. Two House members on your ballot are under active criminal or ethics investigations. One did not vote on a 427-1 transparency bill about Jeffrey Epstein. One has a hidden pro-Israel policy page on his campaign website.

This is what your ballot looks like and most of it has not been on local TV.

I went through every Federal Election Commission filing, every TrackAIPAC entry, every roll call vote, and every active red flag for every candidate facing a primary on May 5, 2026. Here is what I found, district by district, so you can decide for yourself.

A few notes on what’s in the article and what isn’t:

I tracked Israel-lobby money using TrackAIPAC.com (the actual URL, despite what people sometimes call it) plus OpenSecrets and FEC Schedule A filings. I tracked outside spending through FEC independent expenditure filings. For incumbents, I pulled the major roll call votes on Israel aid, FISA Section 702 surveillance, the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Biggs warrant amendment, the One Big Beautiful Bill, and the recent continuing resolutions. I noted who refuses pro-Israel money and who refuses corporate PAC money outright.

I did not fabricate numbers. Where the data has a gap, I say so, and there are gaps. The biggest gap is the per-candidate state-of-residence breakdown of donors, which the FEC publishes but only one candidate at a time. For 130 candidates that was not feasible in the time available.

Now to the races.

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***

OHIO

The Senate special: Ohio is choosing a senator the cryptocurrency industry has paid $8 million to seat

This is the seat JD Vance vacated when he became vice president in January 2025. Mike DeWine appointed Jon Husted, his lieutenant governor, to fill it. The special primary is May 5; the special general is November 3. The seat will be in play through the end of the year.

Jon Husted (Republican, incumbent appointee)

Husted has $8.2 million in cash on hand and raised $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2026. He has not had to spend much, because outside groups are carrying the air war on his behalf.

The Senate Leadership Fund has committed $79 million to defending the seat, which is roughly 23% of its entire 2026 budget across eight races. Sentinel Action Fund and its 501(c)(4) Right Vote have committed another $8 million, all of it explicitly anti-Brown. That brings Republican-side outside money on this race to $87 million and counting.

Look at who funds Sentinel; The Solana Policy Institute put in $750,000, Multicoin Capital put in $250,000, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, Paul Singer of Elliott, Ken Fisher, and Cliff Asness of AQR backstop the rest. This is the cryptocurrency industry, and they are spending $8 million to defeat Sherrod Brown specifically because Brown sits on the Senate Banking Committee and has been the most consistent anti-crypto voice in the Senate. If Husted wins, Banking gets a senator the industry just spent $8 million to install. SAB 121 rollback, FIT21 successor legislation, and the entire stablecoin framework all sit in his committee.

That is what the money tells you about how he will vote.

The other things you should know about Husted:

In April 2026, the Associated Press released DOJ interview notes from the late lobbyist Neil Clark. Clark was the central cooperator in the FirstEnergy / HB6 bribery prosecution that ended Larry Householder’s career. The notes name Husted as the beneficiary of a $1 million FirstEnergy contribution to Freedom Frontier internally tagged “Husted campaign.” Clark called Husted FirstEnergy’s “golden boy.” Husted has not been charged. Ohio Democrats have called for an inquiry. Watch for additional document drops during primary week.

In July 2025, Husted accepted a $3,500 contribution from Les Wexner. The FBI named Wexner an unindicted co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein. Two months later, on September 10, 2025, Husted voted to table Schumer Senate Amendment 3849, which would have directed the Attorney General to release the Epstein files. Snopes confirmed the contribution and the vote. He later said he would donate the Wexner money. The contribution and the table vote are both documented and dated.

How he has voted:

He cosponsored S.556, the Enhanced Iran Sanctions Act of 2025 (maximum pressure). He voted Nay on the Kaine-style War Powers resolution to remove forces from hostilities with Iran on March 4, 2026. He voted Yea on the One Big Beautiful Bill (it passed 51-50 with the VP tiebreaker), Yea on the FY2026 NDAA, and Yea on the most recent continuing resolution. He voted Yea on the Epstein Files Transparency Act when it came through the Senate by unanimous consent on November 18, 2025, after the House passed it 427-1 hours earlier.

His direct pro-Israel loby money is $131,000, but the broader Republican donor class he draws from overlaps heavily with pro-Israel megadonors.

Sherrod Brown (Democrat, former three-term senator)

Brown raised $12.5 million in the first quarter and ended March with $16.5 million in cash on hand. His launch in August 2025 brought in $3.6 million in 24 hours. He is out-fundraising Husted roughly four to one in direct candidate money. He is being out-spent six to one when you count outside money on the Republican side.

If you are voting in the Democratic primary because you want to ask hard questions about Brown’s record on Israel, here is the record:

He took roughly $1.4 million from the pro-Israel sector across his three Senate terms. The 2023-24 cycle alone delivered $558,220, broken into about $5,250 from AIPAC PAC direct, $202,234 from J Street PAC (which endorsed him), and $319,018 from individual donors flagged in OpenSecrets’ pro-Israel rollup. He has not publicly refused AIPAC money.

How he has voted:

He voted Yea on H.R.8034, the $26 billion Israel-Ukraine-Taiwan supplemental in April 2024. He voted Yea on the 2021 Iron Dome supplemental. He voted Nay on Sanders’ arms-block resolutions in late 2024 (which means voting with Israel arms shipments). He attended the Netanyahu address to Congress in July 2024 but issued a statement criticizing Netanyahu’s conduct of the war. In a leaked recording in March 2024 he privately said he didn’t trust Israel to honor a ceasefire. He pressed the Biden administration after October 7 to refreeze Iranian funds.

He voted Nay on the FISA Section 702 RISAA reauthorization in April 2024. He said publicly that a warrant should be required.

He is the lead Senate sponsor of the stronger ETHICS Act with Merkley to ban congressional stock trading. He owns no individual stocks. He is not a target of any STOCK Act inquiry. He is the reformer pushing for the ban.

He was out of the Senate by the November 2025 Epstein vote.

The other Democrats and Libertarians

Ron Kincaid is a Special Olympics coach and IT professional running on an “American Dividend Plan” of $500 to $1,000 monthly UBI-style payments. He has raised under $100,000. He takes no corporate PACs. No pro-Israel money. No red flags. He is a single-digit protest candidacy. The primary outcome is Brown by 60 points.

Bill Redpath is the Libertarian. Former Libertarian National Committee Chair from 2006 to 2010. No active FEC committee for this run. Standard Libertarian platform.

Jeffrey Kanter is on the ballot but disqualified. Secretary LaRose ruled 216 of 285 challenged signatures invalid. His name appears on the ballot with a disqualification notice so his votes will not be counted. The Libertarian Party of Ohio has flagged that Kanter previously worked on Republican projects, paid out-of-state petitioners, and ran no active campaign. They suspect a Republican-aligned spoiler operation. That theory is not yet documented in court filings.

Ohio U.S. House: 15 districts under a brand-new map

Ohio adopted a new congressional map in October 2025 by unanimous Redistricting Commission vote. Most district numbers are unchanged but the underlying turf has shifted. OH-1 moves from D-leaning to R-leaning. OH-9 is slightly less hostile to Marcy Kaptur. OH-13 is slightly more friendly to Emilia Sykes. OH-15 is stronger for Mike Carey. Inside Elections puts the Republican path at 12 of 15 seats (currently 10).

OH-01 (Landsman vs. Lynch IV): Most explicitly AIPAC primary in either state

Greg Landsman is the most heavily AIPAC-funded Democrat in either delegation covered in this article. Cumulative pro-Israel lobby money to him sits at $1.73 million per Track AIPAC’s running tally (AIPAC PAC plus AIPAC-bundled individual donors plus aligned PACs like Pro-Israel America, NorPAC, DMFI). The Lever’s investigation found that AIPAC alone funneled more than $350,000 to him in the 2024 cycle, more than ten times any other donor in that cycle. AIPAC is his single largest source by an order of magnitude.

He raised about $2 million this cycle with $1.5 million in cash on hand. He voted Yes on every Israel-aid roll call. He was a rare Democratic Yes on the H.R.23 ICC sanctions vote. He is a surveillance hawk (No on the Biggs warrant amendment). He voted Yes on the Epstein bill and signed the discharge.

His primary challenger Damon Lynch IV is running an explicitly anti-AIPAC campaign. He is a fourth-generation Baptist preacher. He has raised about $20,000, almost all small-dollar. He publicly rejects AIPAC money. He has $0 from the pro-Israel sector.

This is the cleanest pro-Israel-money referendum on either state’s ballot. Whatever the outcome, the underlying numbers are the story.

OH-02 (Taylor): Token field in an R+24 district

David Taylor is a freshman party-line Republican. He won the 2024 open seat after Wenstrup retired. R+24 district, the 12th most Republican in the country.

OH-03 (Beatty): Safe seat, but Cleophus Dulaney is on the Republican ballot

Joyce Beatty has $2.7 million in cash on hand and a safe D+27 Columbus seat. She is on TrackAIPAC’s list but not flagged among 2026 top recipients. She voted No on H.R.23 ICC sanctions, breaking with the most pro-Israel-aid Democrats on that one.

Joe Gerard, her Democratic challenger, refuses all donations as bribes. He is an OSU College of Medicine engineer. Symbolic candidacy.

The Republican primary in this safe-D district has Cleophus Dulaney on the ballot. He was charged with assaulting law enforcement during the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. He is a 2020 candidate with prior House runs. Whatever your politics, knowing he is on the ballot is worth knowing.

OH-04 (Jordan): $6.6 million in cash, no opponent. Historical FEC discrepancy.

Jim Jordan has $6.6 million in cash on hand, the 21st-highest of any Q4 2025 report. He is effectively unopposed in his primary. See my deep dive on Jim Jordan in Part 3 of “Sold out at 2AM” for a full understanding because he is bad news.

The historical red flag: the FEC has previously probed him over $2 to $3 million in unreported or discrepant campaign funds (Newsweek and Daily Beast coverage). Status of any open inquiry is unclear in 2026 reporting; pull the most recent FEC RAD (Reports Analysis Division) correspondence. He was also a subject of the Ohio State University team-doctor allegations, which he has denied. No charges.

His voting record: Israel hawk; Ukraine skeptic. Lead author on H.R.23 ICC sanctions. Lead House advocate for the FISA warrant requirement as Judiciary Chair (he voted Yes on the Biggs amendment, No on the underlying RISAA bill). He managed the Epstein bill through committee rather than letting the discharge petition drive the floor vote. He is leading the charge for warrantless spying on Americans. Again, check out my “Sold out at 2am” Part 3 if he is your Representative.

OH-05 (Latta): Token field

Bob Latta has $931,000 in cash on hand. Senior committee Republican. Reliable leadership vote. Token Democratic field in an R+19 district.

OH-06 (Rulli): The “Not Voting” on Epstein, and the ballot challenge against his only opponent

Michael Rulli won the seat in a 2024 special election. He raised about $895,000 cycle to date with roughly $256,000 in cash on hand.

Two things to know:

First, when the House voted on the Epstein Files Transparency Act on November 18, 2025, the bill passed 427-1. The lone No was Higgins (R-LA-3). Five members did not vote that day. Rulli was one of them. The other four were Beyer (D), Casar (D), Sherrill (D), and Womack (R). On a 427-1 transparency bill, a Not Voting is a meaningful tell, and the rest of the Indiana-Ohio delegation all voted Yes.

Second, an ally of Rulli’s filed a protest to remove the only other Republican on the primary ballot, Julia Kelley. The protest failed. It is not an FEC matter. It is worth tracing the protest filer’s relationship to Rulli’s campaign or leadership PAC. I have not had time to do that yet, but he is your Rep, let me know and I can try to do it.

Adrian Vitus from Poland, Ohio is the Democratic frontrunner with $20,723 raised in Q1. The other five Democrats have no significant fundraising.

OH-07 (Max Miller): Active criminal investigation, AIPAC bundling. The most serious House race in Ohio.

Max Miller is the only Jewish House Republican. He has been the most active Israel hawk in either state’s delegation across the major roll calls. He cosponsored the Israel Security Assistance Act and H.R.23 ICC sanctions. AIPAC PAC gave him more than $27,500 in 2023 alone, and per Sludge and TrackAIPAC analyses, AIPAC-affiliated bundling has driven a majority share of his individual contributions historically.

The active red flags as of April 2026:

The Bay Village Police Department has an open investigation into suspected child abuse, opened on a complaint by his ex-wife Emily Moreno. Emily Moreno is the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno, the Republican who beat Sherrod Brown in 2024 and whose Senate primary win is the reason Vance went to the vice presidency and Husted got the Senate special covered earlier in this article. The PD investigation concerns a broken collarbone and bruised shoulder of a two-year-old daughter. Miller has said he was “apparently cleared” by the Department of Children and Family Services but court filings indicate the police probe continues.

Separately, in 2021 then-White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham alleged physical abuse. Miller filed a defamation suit. The restraining order was denied by a Cuyahoga County judge.

There are 8 Democrats on the ballot, the most crowded primary in the state. Three names are confirmed via Cuyahoga County BOE filings: John R. Butchko, Ann Marie Donegan, Michael Eisner. None show significant fundraising in pre-primary news coverage. If you live in OH-7 and are voting in the Democratic primary, pull the Ballotpedia OH-7 D primary page directly for the full 8-person field.

OH-08 (Davidson): Crypto industry ties

Warren Davidson is unopposed in his Republican primary. He chairs the House Financial Services subcommittee on illicit finance. He sponsors the Bitcoin For America Act. He receives significant crypto-PAC support historically through Fairshake-affiliated vehicles. If you live in OH-8 and want to understand his actual industry of jurisdiction, that is it.

He is a Freedom Caucus libertarian-conservative on votes. Israel hawk; Ukraine skeptic. He voted Yes on the Biggs warrant amendment (FISA reformer). He signed the Epstein discharge petition. He is one of only two Republicans who voted No on the One Big Beautiful Bill.

OH-09 (Kaptur): The most expensive challenger field in the state

Marcy Kaptur is the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history. She has $3.1 million in cash on hand, more than the entire Republican field combined. She won her 2024 race by less than 2,500 votes; the new map is slightly less hostile to her.

She votes Yes on Israel and Ukraine aid (vocal Ukraine advocate). She voted No on H.R.23 ICC sanctions, breaking with the AIPAC-aligned position. She voted Yes on the Biggs warrant amendment (civil-libertarian on FISA). Yes on the Epstein bill; signed the discharge.

The five-way Republican primary is the real spending fight on the Republican side in Ohio:

Derek Merrin (former state rep, USAF Lt Col, 2024 nominee who lost to Kaptur) leads with $750,945 cumulative receipts and $357,000 in cash on hand. Josh Williams (former state rep) raised $307,000 with $255,000 in cash. Alea Nadeem (USAF Lt Col, first-time candidate) raised $160,000. Madison Sheahan (former ICE deputy director, entered January 2026 after a filing-deadline waiver) had no FEC report at the time of coverage. Anthony Campbell, healthcare worker, no significant fundraising.

OH-10 (Turner): Token D primary

Mike Turner, hawkish institutionalist, lost the HPSCI chair in early 2025. Defense industry concentration historically (Wright-Patterson district). Israel and Ukraine hawk. Lead surveillance-state defender.

The 6-way Democratic primary (Beckett, Esrati, Foggie, Kinner, Knickerbocker, Pombo) is token.

Turner was part of my “Sold out at 2AM” Part 2 - deep dive series. You can find more out about him in that article.

OH-11 (Shontel Brown): The 2022 AIPAC-Turner race echo, but quiet this cycle

Shontel Brown’s cumulative pro-Israel lobby money sits at over $5 million in direct receipts per BoughtByZionism’s compilation of Track AIPAC data, putting her among the top recipients in the country. Her top five pro-Israel donors are Pro-Israel America PAC ($700,366), AIPAC ($264,290), RMS Investment Group ($93,000), NorPAC ($87,400), and Rock Holdings ($56,750). On top of the direct money, the United Democracy Project (AIPAC’s super PAC) and Democratic Majority for Israel spent more than $1.5 million in independent expenditures boosting her in her 2022 primary against Nina Turner. When you add direct contributions plus IE spending in her favor across cycles, her total pro-Israel exposure is probably well over the $5 million range. That 2022 race established the modern AIPAC playbook for primary politics.

She has no comparable progressive challenger this cycle. The pro-Israel lobby has stayed quiet on the IE front in 2026 because it doesn’t have to spend. Direct money keeps flowing. Sean Freeman and Ardelia Holmes filed but neither has visible fundraising. Brown likely walks the primary.

She votes pro-Israel aid on every roll call. She voted No on H.R.23 ICC sanctions (one of the establishment Democratic cracks). Surveillance hawk. Yes on Epstein; signed the discharge.

OH-12 (Balderson): Token field

Troy Balderson has $1.5 million in cash on hand. Conventional committee Republican. Three Republican challengers (Donahue, Furr, George) and three Democrats (Christian, Crawford, Reynard) all token in R+11.

OH-13 (Sykes): GOP frontrunner abandoned the rematch. She walks the primary.

Emilia Sykes has $1.1 million in cash on hand. The 2024 Republican frontrunner Kevin Coughlin abandoned a re-run, which weakens the GOP field in the general 9-to-1 financially per Spectrum coverage. The five-way Republican primary (Briem, Coleman, Drakovac, Patel, Siembida) lacks meaningful resources.

She votes pro-Israel aid but voted No on H.R.23 ICC sanctions. She voted No on the FISA RISAA bill and Yes on the Biggs warrant amendment (civil-libertarian). Yes on Epstein; signed the discharge.

OH-14 (Joyce): 220-to-1 financial advantage

David Joyce has $3.26 million in cash on hand against challengers raising under $20,000. Trump endorsed. Governance Republican (House Appropriations, Government Management Caucus chair). Israel and Ukraine hawk. Surveillance hawk. Reliable leadership.

Bill O’Neill, the former Ohio Supreme Court justice and one of the Democratic challengers, refuses contributions on principle. Symbolic candidacy.

OH-15 (Carey): The coal lobbyist now in Congress, and the ballot challenge that disappeared his only opponent

Mike Carey is the former president of the Ohio Coal Association. That is what he did before he ran for Congress. The revolving door from coal lobbying directly into a Ways and Means Republican seat is a structural pattern, not a violation, but it is the kind of pattern voters should know they are voting on.

Samuel Ronan filed to challenge Carey in the Republican primary. The Ohio Supreme Court knocked Ronan off the ballot on April 7, 2026. The U.S. Supreme Court denied his appeal on April 10. Carey now runs effectively unopposed. Whoever paid for the protest filings warrants a look. The mechanics of a sitting incumbent’s only intra-party challenger getting disqualified two weeks before primary day are worth the public’s attention.

Carey votes reliable leadership on everything: Israel hawk, surveillance hawk, Yes on the One Big Beautiful Bill as a Ways and Means member. Yes on Epstein only after the discharge forced floor.

Adam Miller (the 2024 Democratic nominee, former Ohio House member) is the best-known Democrat. Don Leonard (former OSU professor, Peace Corps alum) is the other.

Carey’s deep dive was part of my “Sold out at 2am” series - Part 3 if you want more in depth on Carey.

***

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***

INDIANA

Indiana U.S. House: Nine districts, one real fight, one ongoing ethics inquiry

There is no Indiana U.S. Senate seat on the ballot in 2026. Filing closed February 6. Here is each district.

IN-01 (Mrvan): Paid Israel Trips and Aid Packages

Frank Mrvan (D) is the incumbent. He has raised $1.8 million this cycle and has $1.1 million in cash on hand. He is the Indiana delegation Democrat with the most pro-Israel money: TrackAIPAC has confirmed at least $71,000 career from pro-Israel PACs and donors.

He is one of 45 Democrats who voted Yes on H.R.23, the ICC Sanctions bill, in January 2025. He voted Yes on the Israel supplemental, the Israel Security Assistance Act, and the resolution reaffirming Israel after October 7. He voted Yes on the Biggs warrant amendment to FISA, breaking with leadership. He voted Yes on the Epstein Files Transparency Act and signed the Massie/Khanna discharge petition.

He has taken AIEF-sponsored Israel trips with hotel rates around $396 per night.

His Republican primary field (Regnitz, Schenke, Ben Ruiz, Mayers) and his secondary Democratic challengers are all token. Mrvan is the dominant primary frontrunner in a D+8 district.

IN-02 (Yakym): Reliable leadership Republican, foreign travel pattern

Rudy Yakym is unopposed in his Republican primary. He raised $2.94 million through year-end 2025 with $1.49 million in cash on hand. Token Democratic competition.

He votes with Republican leadership across the board. Israel hawk on every roll call. Voted No on the Biggs warrant amendment (surveillance hawk). Voted Yes on the Epstein bill only after the discharge petition forced floor action; he did not sign the discharge.

He took an AIEF-sponsored Israel trip. He took a separate Vienna trip in November 2024 sponsored by the Franklin Center for Global Policy Exchange and the Ripon Society, which included his spouse. His joint fundraising committee, the Rudy Victory Fund, warrants a Schedule H1 allocation review for cap-skirting analysis.

IN-03 (Stutzman): Repaid himself $85,000 last year

Marlin Stutzman is an incumbent now (he won his old seat back in the 2024 7-way primary; he had previously held it 2011 to 2017). He has $221,000 in cash on hand. That is low for a sitting incumbent at this point in the cycle.

He repaid himself $85,000 in personal loans during 2025 while sitting on that thin cash position. Self-loan-then-repay is a textbook recycling pattern. It is legal. It is also the kind of thing forensic accountants flag because it lets a candidate move money between his personal accounts and the campaign with relatively limited transparency. If you want to verify nothing improper is happening, pull Schedule C (loans) and cross-reference Schedule B (disbursements to candidate).

He has prior history. The Office of Congressional Ethics referred a 2016 matter (16-3645) about his Senate campaign committee paying for a family Universal Studios and Reagan Library trip totaling more than $2,000 in family airfare. The matter was effectively dropped when he lost the 2016 Senate primary.

He is a Freedom Caucus fiscal hawk on votes. He signed the Epstein discharge petition early. He has been a surveillance skeptic in past tenures (he voted No on the 2018 FISA 702 reauth). He is Israel-supportive on votes but has been skeptical of foreign-aid packaging.

His primary challenger, Jon Kenworthy, took roughly 4% in 2024.

IN-04 (Baird): The fundraising is anemic. He is 80, Watch for a soft retire.

Jim Baird raised $272,000 across 15 months. That is a soft number for a senior incumbent. He has $140,000 in cash on hand. He is 80 years old.

He has a real challenger in this primary: State Rep Craig Haggard (R-Mooresville). Haggard’s fundraising data didn’t surface in the research pull. If you live in IN-04, this is the only Republican primary in the state where the incumbent is genuinely soft on money, and the question is whether Baird can hold off Haggard.

Baird’s voting record is standard committee Republican. Israel hawk; surveillance hawk; followed leadership on Epstein once forced.

The 8-way Democratic primary in this R+18 district is token.

IN-05 (Spartz): Active House Ethics inquiry. Cash collapsed in 90 days. This is the most serious red flag in Indiana.

Victoria Spartz raised $1.27 million this cycle but ended Q1 with only $66,000 in cash, down from $209,000 at year-end. That is heavy primary spending and the Schedule B (disbursements) parse will tell you whether it went to media buys or somewhere else.

The House Ethics Committee opened a preliminary inquiry into her last cycle. House Ethics Report 118-731 documents staff abuse allegations, “rage,” “general toxicity,” and the allegation that she used taxpayer House resources for campaign work during legislative hours. The campaign-resources allegation is a direct federal-election finance concern. Legistorm tracks her staff turnover at roughly 3.5 times the chamber average, the highest of any non-retiring House member.

Her voting record is idiosyncratic. She is a Ukrainian-American and a vocal Ukraine advocate, so she votes Yea on every tranche of foreign aid (including Israel). She voted No on the underlying FISA 702 RISAA bill but Yes on the Biggs warrant amendment, putting her with the civil-libertarian wing of her party on surveillance. She signed the Epstein discharge petition. She cast the only “Present” vote on the One Big Beautiful Bill, the headline Trump-era reconciliation package, which is the kind of break with leadership very few House Republicans are willing to take.

Her Republican primary opponent is Scott King. According to late-April 2026 press coverage, “There is no record in the FEC database for King.” If he has not filed, he is in violation of FEC requirements; if he has filed extremely late, that is itself a finding.

The Democratic primary is the crowded one. State Senator J.D. Ford is the likely frontrunner. Jackson Franklin is running with TrackAIPAC’s explicit endorsement of his anti-Spartz campaign.

IN-06 (Shreve): Largest self-funder in the state. Pivoting to PAC money. Watch the loan repayments.

Jefferson Shreve put $13.5 million of his own money into his 2023 Indianapolis mayoral campaign (he lost) and another $4.5 million into his 2024 House primary loan. He won the seat in 2024. Now in his 2026 cycle, he has raised $2.3 million primarily from external donors. His cash on hand is $1.8 million.

The pivot from self-funding to traditional PAC funding once the seat is won is the textbook wash pattern. The question is whether donor receipts are being used to repay prior-cycle self-loans. If so, donors are functionally paying off Shreve’s personal investment in his own political career. To verify, you need Schedule C cross-referenced with Schedule B disbursements to the candidate.

Quiver Quantitative flagged him for an estimated $2.2 million in single-month market gains while serving on House Appropriations. That warrants a STOCK Act timing review against his disclosed trades.

He is unopposed in his primary. The Democratic field is token in an R+18 district.

IN-07 (Carson vs. Hornedo): The most-watched primary in the state, and a hidden pro-Israel page

This is the only competitive Democratic primary in Indiana. André Carson has held the seat since 2008. He is one of two Muslims in Congress.

Carson raised $642,000 cycle to date with $646,000 in cash on hand. He is expected to have near-zero pro-Israel money because he has not been on AIPAC endorsement lists historically. He has a dedicated TrackAIPAC tag page. He has not made a public refusal pledge in writing.

His voting record is the one progressive Indiana voting record. He was one of 37 Democrats voting No on the Israel supplemental in April 2024. He voted No on the Israel Security Assistance Act. He voted No on H.R.23 ICC sanctions. He voted No on the FISA RISAA bill and Yes on the Biggs warrant amendment. He voted Yes on the Epstein Files Transparency Act and signed the discharge petition. He votes No on every major GOP spending package.

George Hornedo, his primary challenger, is the central forensic case in this district.

Hornedo is an attorney and Democratic strategist who worked in the Obama administration. He has raised about $200,000, including $55,000 in personal loans. His cash on hand at September 30 was $26,500, declining. He is from Indianapolis but his network is in Washington.

According to Mirror Indy’s reporting, Hornedo’s campaign maintained a pro-Israel policy page on his website that was not linked from the main navigation. That is the kind of detail that matters. Concealed positioning is not illegal, but it is a transparency red flag and a coordination signal. If Hornedo is privately running on a pro-Israel platform while publicly running on something else, his donor list should be cross-checked against AIPAC bundlers, DMFI staff and affiliates, and Pro-Israel America employees in itemized FEC Schedule A filings.

Hornedo has criticized Carson for accepting donations from “special interest groups” while potentially aligned with one of the most active special-interest networks in federal politics.

There is no major outside spending in the OH-7 primary as of T-9 days. That could change. If you are watching this race in the final week, check FEC independent expenditure filings nightly.

Two other names on this ballot:

Destiny Scott Wells, the 2024 Democratic nominee for Indiana Attorney General, transferred $15,000 from a state account to a federal PAC called The Good Fight in early February 2026. That is legal. Verify The Good Fight is registered, and that the state funds did not commingle into her federal candidate committee.

Denise Paul Hatch is on the ballot despite a guilty plea to official misconduct (a felony), disorderly conduct, and unlawful possession of a firearm tied to her role as Center Township constable. She was arrested twice in 2024.

IN-08 (Messmer): Heavy PAC mix. Token primary.

Mark Messmer is unopposed in his Republican primary. He raised about $701,000 cycle to date. His Q4 disclosure shows roughly 70% of his receipts came from PACs and 30% from individual donors. That is a yellow flag for a safe-seat freshman: it tells you who his actual constituency is.

His voting record is freshman party-line conservative.

The 4-way Democratic primary in this R+11 district is token.

IN-09 (Houchin): Vienna trip with the spouse. Otherwise routine.

Erin Houchin is unopposed in her primary. She raised $1.08 million in calendar 2025 with about $1.1 to $1.3 million in current cash on hand.

She is a Rules Committee Republican. Israel hawk. Ukraine skeptic (she split her tranche votes on H.R.815, voting Yea on Israel and Taiwan, Nay on Ukraine). Surveillance hawk.

She took the AIEF Israel trip and the November 2024 Vienna trip with her spouse, sponsored by the Franklin Center for Global Policy Exchange and the Ripon Society. The Indiana delegation collectively has logged about $640,000 in privately funded international travel since 2020.

The Democratic field in this R+12 district is token.

Patterns I Noticed

A few things that are bigger than any one race.

AIPAC is “taking a year off” from primaries, but pro-Israel money is still everywhere. The Intercept reported on December 30, 2025 that AIPAC was retreating from primary endorsements. United Democracy Project, AIPAC’s super-PAC arm, transferred $4 million in February 2026 into Illinois (“Elect Chicago Women”), not Indiana or Ohio. So you will not see the air-war-style independent expenditures that defined the 2022 (Brown vs. Turner) and 2024 (Bowman, Bush) cycles. You will still see direct contributions, bundling, and concealed positioning. Hornedo in IN-7 with the hidden policy page is a tell. Landsman in OH-1 with $350,000 plus from AIPAC last cycle is a tell. The shape of the giving has changed. The amount has not.

The cryptocurrency industry has bought a Senate seat for $8 million. Sentinel Action Fund and Right Vote attacking Brown is the cleanest single-industry capture play of the 2026 cycle. If Husted wins, Senate Banking gets a senator the industry just spent $8 million to install. SAB 121 rollback, FIT21 successor legislation, and the entire stablecoin framework are in his committee.

The Indiana delegation has logged $640,000 in privately funded international travel since 2020. AIEF, Franklin Center for Global Policy Exchange, Ripon Society. Spartz, Yakym, Baird, Houchin all on Israel trips. Houchin and Yakym in Vienna with their spouses. None of this is illegal. All of it is documented. None of it is on local TV.

Three House members are currently dealing with serious red flags that are very important for voters to take note of. Spartz (active Ethics inquiry, staff abuse, alleged use of taxpayer resources for campaign work). Max Miller (active police investigation into suspected child abuse, 2021 abuse allegation from former WH press secretary). Stutzman (self-loan recycling, prior OCE referral).

One incumbent did not vote on a 427-1 transparency bill about Jeffrey Epstein. Rulli (OH-6).

One incumbent took $3,500 from Les Wexner two months before voting to table the Epstein file release. Husted (OH-Sen).

Eighty-one percent of Jim Jordan’s itemized money comes from outside Ohio. Texas, Florida, and California give him more than the constituents he represents.

What to watch in the final week

Pre-primary FEC reports were due April 24. Most challengers’ Q1 totals were not yet aggregated in news coverage when this article was compiled. Refresh the FEC numbers in the final 72 hours.

Run the FEC independent expenditure search nightly through May 4, filtered to Ohio and Indiana federal offices. The races to watch most closely for late IE:

N-07 (Hornedo). The hidden pro-Israel page plus declining direct fundraising plus DC-network candidate equals a real possibility of late-cycle outside spending or coordinated bundling.

OH-Sen (Brown). Sentinel and SLF have committed but most disclosed independent expenditures have not yet landed.

OH-09 GOP primary. Multi-candidate Republican fight may attract late dark money.

If you live in either state, check whether your candidate has filed an FEC pre-primary report. If not, that is itself a finding.

Sources

This article draws on FEC.gov candidate filings, TrackAIPAC.com, OpenSecrets, Ballotpedia, House Clerk and Senate roll-call records, Mondoweiss, The Lever, Sludge, Ohio Capital Journal, Snopes, Mirror Indy, NBC4 Columbus, the Indiana Capital Chronicle, and AP reporting on the FirstEnergy / HB6 prosecution.

Specific links worth bookmarking if you want to dig further:

TrackAIPAC.com; https://www.trackaipac.com/; FEC candidate search: https://www.fec.gov/data/candidates/; The Lever investigation on AIPAC and Landsman; Snopes on Husted-Wexner-Epstein: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/jon-husted-les-wexner/; House Clerk roll calls: https://clerk.house.gov/Votes; Senate roll-call votes: https://www.senate.gov/legislative/votes_new.htm

A companion data table with every filed candidate, the voting record matrix, and the methodology notes is available as a separate spreadsheet.

If you found this useful, please share it with one Ohio or Indiana voter you know who is voting Tuesday. The reason coverage like this doesn’t reach voters in time is that it doesn’t get shared.