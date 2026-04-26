Leah

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Lee Vail's avatar
Lee Vail
3h

Both parties are absolutely corrupt. From here on I'm flipping my ballot to the write-in section and voting for NOTA, None Of The Above. I'll be damned if I endorse anymore corrupt politicians.

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DTH Pilot's avatar
DTH Pilot
3h

Nice work. Thanks for sharing.

The Uniparty looks strong again this year….

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