I was not planning on doing a deep dive follow the money on Cory Mills, but I wrote a short post on “X” highlighting a tiny fraction of his allegations and he responded saying they were all false. SO, let’s follow the money.

Mills is not just a congressman with financial baggage. He is a man who owes $66 million to a Canadian lender that is now foreclosing on his only factory. His company’s CEO is a convicted wire fraudster who went to federal prison and came back to run the books. His companies took $1.2 million in PPP loans that were forgiven while he couldn’t pay the IRS, couldn’t pay his contractors, and couldn’t cover workers compensation for the employees at a plant where two people had already died. He self-funded 70% of his campaign with money that the FEC was asked to investigate for foreign origin. He created a shell LLC six days after his election. His chief legal officer is a registered foreign agent for Libya. And the congressional ethics office found “substantial reason to believe” he broke the law.

He says everything reported about him is false. Here are the receipts.

Part 1: The People Who Paid the Price

Before the money. Before Congress. Before any of the rest of it. Let’s start with the workers.

September 14, 2018. Two employees at Amtec Less Lethal Systems in Perry, Florida were loading flash powder into blast booths. The powder ignited. Christina Patterson, 42, and Thomas Fowler Jr., 56, were killed. OSHA investigated and found that Amtec had increased the maximum explosive limits from 200 grams to 500 grams without updating safety protocols. They cited the company for multiple serious violations and one willful violation, the most severe category OSHA issues. Total penalties: $188,290.

Source: OSHA Inspection 1346520.015; DOL press release March 19, 2019

Cory Mills had purchased Amtec just weeks earlier, in October 2018, for $10.6 million. The explosion happened during the transition. A former employee later filed a lawsuit and a complaint with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, alleging she had warned managers about the unsafe conditions, specifically the excess flash powder, months before the explosion. She said she was fired in retaliation for reporting the hazard and for rejecting sexual advances from a male employee.

Source: WCTV, WTXL reporting; Florida Commission on Human Relations complaint

That was the beginning, but it got worse.

In 2021, the Amtec plant in Perry was shut down multiple times for unpaid workers compensation insurance. A company that had already killed two workers could not or would not maintain the insurance that protects the rest of them. That same year, the company filed suit against a worker over a workers compensation claim: Amtec Less Lethal Sys. v. Fowler.

In October 2025, PACEM halted production and furloughed approximately 80 workers with no advance notice. The workers were not told about the $66 million in debt. They were not told about the foreclosure. According to reporting by RC Sollenberger, “PACEM has still never told those workers about its debt issues, the foreclosure, or Ninepoint’s legal claims.”

Source: Perry Newspapers; Sollenberger, ‘George Santos With a Gun’

Two workers died in a preventable explosion. The employee who reported the unsafe conditions was fired. The plant shut down for unpaid workers comp. And when the company finally collapsed under $66 million in foreign debt, 80 workers were sent home with no notice and no explanation. These are the people Cory Mills built his congressional campaign on.

Part 2: The Convicted Fraudster Running the Books

In November 2018, a man named Shannon Doyle pleaded guilty in the Northern District of California to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He and a co-conspirator had schemed to defraud investors in a digital billboard company called Digi Outdoor Media. They fabricated invoices, diverted investor funds through a shell entity called Signworks LLC, and used the money for personal expenses. The SEC barred Doyle from certain securities trades for life.

Source: DOJ Northern District of California; SEC enforcement records

In 2020, while Doyle was awaiting sentencing, Cory Mills hired him as chief financial officer of PACEM. In 2021, Doyle was sentenced to eight months in federal prison. He served his time and was released in August 2022, just as Mills was winning his primary election. Doyle went right back to PACEM.

According to Sollenberger’s investigation, Mills gave Doyle authority over his personal financial matters, including his congressional disclosure paperwork. The person filling out the forms that tell Congress how much Mills owns and owes is a man who went to prison for lying about finances.

Doyle’s title eventually became CEO. Today, a convicted financial fraudster runs the company that holds federal contracts, owes $66 million to a foreign lender, and is the subject of a congressional ethics investigation.

Source: Sollenberger investigation; DOJ records; corporate filings

Mills hired a man who pleaded guilty to wire fraud as his CFO, sent him to run the company while he went to prison for it, and then gave him control over the financial disclosures that Congress uses to check for conflicts of interest. The fox was not just guarding the henhouse. The fox was writing the inventory.

Part 3: The Pandemic Payday

In April 2020, while PACEM was already carrying over $20 million in foreign debt and falling behind on IRS obligations, two of Mills’ companies applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Source: SBA records; ProPublica PPP Tracker

That is $1,199,300 in taxpayer-funded pandemic relief, entirely forgiven. The stated purpose of PPP was to keep workers employed during COVID. Here is what was happening at the same time the loans were forgiven:

The foreign debt to Waygar/Ninepoint had grown from $20.6 million to $28.2 million

An IRS tax lien of $111,815 was filed against PACEM in June 2021

The plant was being shut down for unpaid workers compensation insurance

Mechanics liens totaling $544,740 were piling up from unpaid contractors

Mills began making personal loans to his congressional campaign

The PPP money was forgiven in February 2021. That same year, Mills started making personal loans into his campaign. The foreign debt jumped from $28 million to $54 million and the IRS came calling for unpaid taxes. A company that couldn’t pay its tax bill, couldn’t pay its contractors, and couldn’t maintain workers comp took over a million dollars from American taxpayers and had it forgiven.

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Part 4: The $66 Million Debt Spiral

In 2019, PACEM took out a loan from Waygar Capital Inc., a Canadian lender acting as agent for the Ninepoint Canadian Senior Debt Master Fund. The initial facility was $13 million with the ability to scale to $23 million. The projected annual return for the lender was 13.2%. That interest rate tells you exactly how traditional banks viewed PACEM’s creditworthiness: they wouldn’t touch it.

Source: Ninepoint fund disclosures via OPM Wire; Ninepoint court filing, Taylor County FL

The balance went from $20.6 million to $63.4 million in two years. PACEM was not paying the debt down. It was compounding. By late 2023, PACEM represented 18.6% of the entire Ninepoint-Waygar Fund’s portfolio. One congressman’s failing arms company was nearly a fifth of a Canadian investment fund.

The revenue that was supposed to service this debt came largely from foreign weapons sales, not domestic government contracts. The $228 million in reported Iraqi government contracts and a $66.4 million deal with SpetsTechnoExport, the Ukrainian state-owned defense procurement agency whose directors were detained by NABU, Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau, in March 2019 on suspicion of embezzling $2.2 million. Mills has consistently refused to identify which foreign governments purchased his weapons.

In the summer of 2025, the Ninepoint fund wound down. When a fund liquidates, debts get called. In October 2025, Ninepoint filed a $95 million foreclosure complaint against PACEM and ALS in Taylor County, Florida. On October 30, the factory stopped and eighty workers went home.

Source: Perry Newspapers; Ninepoint court filings; Military.com

Part 5: Buying a Congressional Seat

The campaign finance picture is unlike almost any other member of Congress.

2022 Campaign (FEC, Candidate H2FL07156)

Source: FEC.gov, Candidate H2FL07156, 2021-2022 cycle

Seventy percent of his campaign was funded by his own loans. Only 20% came from individual donors. And he never repaid himself a single dollar. By the end of the cycle, the campaign owed over $2.2 million, almost all of it back to Mills.

By 2024, the self-funding had largely dried up. Mills loaned himself only $50,000 in the next cycle, down from $1.85 million. Individual contributions rose to $1.07 million. But the campaign still carried $2,021,518 in debt at the end of 2024. He has not repaid the loans. The timeline raises the question of where the money came from.

Source: FEC API, Candidate H2FL07156, 2023-2024 cycle

The question nobody at the FEC could answer: where did the $1.85 million come from?

FEC Matters Under Review 8098 and 8111 investigated whether Mills' campaign loans originated from his personal funds or whether foreign loan proceeds flowing through PACEM may have indirectly funded them. Waygar Capital Inc., the Canadian lender, was named as a respondent and described in FEC filings as an “agent of a foreign entity.” The FEC dismissed both MURs, not because they found nothing, but because they said the question of whether Mills’ financial disclosures accurately reflected the source of the money was “not within the jurisdiction of the Commission.”

The FEC did not clear Mills. They said they could not investigate whether his campaign money came from foreign loans because financial disclosure accuracy is not their department. That is not exoneration. That is a jurisdictional gap you could drive a truck through.

Part 6: In Office, Under Cover

What happened after Mills won his seat tells you everything about how he operates under pressure. To be clear, there may be legitimate business reasons for each transaction individually. It is the pattern and timing, taken together, that warrants scrutiny.

November 8, 2022: Mills wins the general election for FL-07.

November 14, 2022: Six days later, he creates 1198 Windrock LLC in Virginia.

January 2023: Takes office. ALS begins receiving new federal contracts for munitions.

February 2023: The McLean mansion at 1198 Windrock Drive, originally acquired for $4,175,000 with no mortgage on record, is transferred into the new LLC.

April 2023: The registered agent for Windrock LLC is changed from Mills to his wife, Rana Alsaadi.

May 2023: Mills files a financial disclosure claiming to be a “former business owner” while remaining sole member of PACEM Solution International LLC.

June 22, 2023: The mansion sells for $3,975,000.

October 2023: Joseph Schmitz, PACEM’s chief legal officer, registers under FARA as a foreign agent for the Libyan Parliament.

During this same period, Mills’ companies received 94 federal contracts worth approximately $1 million for munitions delivered to federal prisons. ALS, Inc., the entity handling these contracts, was never listed on a single financial disclosure. The Office of Congressional Conduct flagged this specifically.

Mills sits on the House Armed Services Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee. According to Sollenberger, he chairs the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence, which exercises direct oversight over weapons exports. He is, in other words, overseeing his own company’s business if ALS continued receiving federal contracts during his tenure

The OCE found “substantial reason to believe” that Mills violated federal law prohibiting members of Congress from holding government contracts. Mills refused to cooperate with the investigation. Multiple key witnesses, also represented by Mills’ attorney, collectively declined to cooperate. The OCE noted that this “undermined these investigative efforts.”

Source: OCE referral, August 2024; House financial disclosures; USAspending.gov; FARA database

Part 7: The Web Around Him

The people connected to Mills and PACEM tell their own story.

Joseph Schmitz, PACEM’s chief legal officer, is a former Inspector General of the Department of Defense who resigned under investigation. He was an executive at Blackwater/Xe Services and served as a national security advisor on Trump’s 2016 campaign. In 2023 he registered as a foreign agent for the Libyan Parliament, representing the eastern faction allied with warlord Khalifa Haftar. Schmitz also served as chairman of the board of a Malta-based arms broker and PACEM partner called iKey Solutions, which promotes PACEM products including lethal ammunition manufactured by Blackwater.

Shannon Doyle, PACEM’s CEO, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in 2018, served eight months in federal prison, was barred from securities trades by the SEC, and was given authority over Mills’ personal financial disclosures.

Andrii Artemenko, a former Ukrainian lawmaker known as a pro-Russia backchannel contact for the Trump orbit, is directly connected to PACEM through documented business filings. According to Sollenberger’s investigation, Artemenko’s logistics company AirTrans LLC was a signatory on a PACEM export license application for grenades. AirTrans is part of Erik Prince’s Frontier Resource Group. Prince, the Blackwater founder, reportedly pitched Schmitz to Ukrainian officials as part of a $10 billion private army proposal. Artemenko confirmed he was working with Prince.

Waygar Capital Inc., the Canadian lender, was flagged by the FEC as an “agent of a foreign entity” and named as a respondent in MUR 8098.

PACEM maintains subsidiaries in Canada, Pakistan, and a UAE corporate tax-free zone, and partners with a Malta-incorporated offshore broker. For a company whose founder sits on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, the international footprint is remarkable.

Source: Sollenberger investigation; FARA filings; FEC MUR 8098; corporate records

Part 8: The Collapse

By 2025, the walls were closing in from every direction.

The Ninepoint fund wound down and filed a $95 million foreclosure against PACEM and ALS

80 workers were furloughed with no advance notice

An $8 million breach of contract judgment was entered against PACEM over a Ukraine weapons deal

Mills’ wife filed for divorce

An $85,000 eviction lawsuit was filed for unpaid rent on his D.C. penthouse ($21,000/month)

A Florida judge granted a restraining order against Mills citing cyberstalking and revenge porn allegations

A search warrant was requested for an unregistered firearm and ammunition in his D.C. residence

The House Ethics Committee announced a formal investigation

Rep. Nancy Mace filed a resolution to expel him from Congress

According to Lindsey Langston, Miss United States and a Republican state committeewoman who obtained the restraining order, she witnessed people bringing “money bags” to Mills’ residence and watched him “leave with money” after a dinner with PACEM directors Shannon Doyle and Jeffrey Kroeker of PACEM North Canada. PACEM’s attorney Joseph Schmitz denied the allegation. Mills has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Source: Sollenberger; The Blaze; Perry Newspapers; court filings

Mills’ annual rental costs were reported at approximately $400,000 on a congressional salary of $174,000. His estimated net worth ranges from $8 million to $40 million, but his company owes $66 million to a foreign lender, carries $704,000 in IRS liens, and is being foreclosed on. Something in those numbers does not add up.

Sources and CYA

This investigation draws on: FEC filings (fec.gov), USAspending.gov, SBA/ProPublica PPP Tracker, OSHA inspection records, DOL press releases, IRS public lien filings, Virginia SCC, Fairfax County property records, Taylor County FL court filings, House financial disclosures (disclosures-clerk.house.gov), OCE referral report, Ninepoint Partners fund disclosures and court filings, FARA database, DOJ criminal case records, SEC enforcement records, and published investigative reporting by RC Sollenberger, Military.com, OPM Wire, Perry Newspapers, Florida Politics, NOTUS, The Washington Post, The Blaze, and Time.

Disclaimer: Rep. Mills has publicly denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Nothing in this article constitutes a legal accusation or allegation of criminal conduct. I report what the public record shows, attribute all claims to their sources, and pose questions that the documented facts raise. Where claims originate from FEC proceedings, OCE reports, or other official investigations, they are reported under fair report privilege. Where we characterize patterns of behavior, these are analytical observations based on documented timelines, not allegations of intent.

Source Index

OSHA Amtec Inspection: osha.gov/inspection/1346520.015; DOL Press Release: dol.gov/osha20190319; ProPublica PPP: Amtec PPP Record; FEC Candidate: fec.gov/H2FL07156; FEC MUR 8098: fec.gov/murs/8098; FEC MUR 8111: fec.gov/murs/8111; OPM Wire (Waygar): opmwire.com/waygar-capital; OCE Referral: conduct.house.gov; OCC Report: ethics.house.gov (PDF); House Disclosure: disclosures-clerk.house.gov; Military.com: Mills Won’t Disclose Foreign Clients; Sollenberger: George Santos With a Gun; Redfin (Windrock): redfin.com/1198-Windrock-Dr; Perry Newspapers (Foreclosure): perrynewspapers.com; H.Res.893: congress.gov; Ninepoint Fund: ninepoint.com; The Blaze (money bags): theblaze.com