Leah

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Norseman's avatar
Norseman
10h

He is truly vile. And of course, he voted with Dems against a measure to censure Ilhan Omar, a vote that went 214-213 as a result, and his was then tabled shortly after when Democrat Greg Casar dropped his censure pursuit against Mills shortly thereafter.

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Greg
10h

So Orange man ran on cleaning out the swamp. Obviously, we don’t hear that from him anymore because it’s so widespread that no one person, even a President, could possibly put a dent in cleaning it up.

I’m amazed at what you turn up on these criminals that no one else seems to want to touch. (Or bring to a conclusion). Thank you again Leah. Be careful.

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