Howard Lutnick - A Follow the Money Deep Dive
How the Commerce Secretary turned 658 deaths into a fortune, did business with a convicted sex trafficker, lied about it under oath, and handed a crypto empire to his son
There is a version of Howard Lutnick that America knows well. The man who lost 658 employees on September 11th and cried on national television. The man who started a charity that has raised $369 million for families in need. The man who rebuilt Cantor Fitzgerald from the ashes of the World Trade Center.
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