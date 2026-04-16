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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
12h

Neoliberalism. Named after the late 20th century economic theory that the rich should exercise total control over all aspects of society, and lie about it.

When the Neoliberals conquered the Earth, it wasn’t in face-to-face military battles like the ancient Romans or British used. Instead, the Neoliberals won by destabilizing and corrupting all competing power structures. Conquest is expensive. Tearing down is easy. To invade and occupy a nation-state would require planning, resources, and intelligence. To disrupt it? That only requires the technological high ground and a total lack of scruples. Destroy the power stations and water pumps. Sabotage their data networks, use your vast financial wealth to bribe political parties to betray their nation, block them from the international financial system, ensure that the mainstream media 24/7 slander and belittle and ignore the patriots.

The primary strength of the Neoliberals was their total lack of shame. You could catch them in lies, or contradictions, they could screw up totally, or rob you blind, and they wouldn’t care. They would just go on saying whatever they wanted to say and doing whatever they wanted to do. Neoliberalism is the application of power without moral restraint. You cannot debate them, you cannot reason with them. You can suck up to them and hope to be rewarded. You can do nothing and they will crush you into abject slavery. Oppose them in the slightest way, and they will destroy you by any means possible. Appeals to conscience are as useful as fighting cancer by asking for sympathy. Ultimately, the only winning strategy for dealing with Neoliberalism is to kill it

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Z Humble Pie's avatar
Z Humble Pie
12h

Bessent has made everyone on the ‘left’ feel warm and fuzzy…hahahahahhaha

Skull and bones like that gay president Bush sr. And Kerry the anti-American juts like his idol Hanoi Jane.

I didn’t see you mention Drunkenmiller who was the Brains behind Soros bringing down the pound !! IMO getting Bessent was a stoke of genius to have him !!

Just like Bondi was a place holder to have them feel warm and fuzzy and that ‘they’ have this covered …

Look for the NEW currency to emerge !! It’s unstopped !! For the first time City of London is not involved with maritime trade liens nor insurance by Lloyds of London !!

Please follow the paper trail on City of London and Lloyds of London if you dare

Very interesting times we live in !! There are no secrets anymore and EVERYTHING and EVERYONE is watched and on the table moving forward!!! It’s as clear as Orban and Magyar hahahahaha

Look for Van Der layen to be replaced

Oh the big tree are friendly!!

USA China Russia and China is helping with maritime insurance with team Trump

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