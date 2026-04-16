I spent the last two days going through every public financial disclosure, every ethics agreement, every congressional letter, and every piece of credible reporting I could find on Scott Bessent, the 79th Secretary of the United States Treasury.

I didn’t find one or two red flags, I found a system of them, a pattern. And when I layered the findings on top of one another and began connecting them, well it got dark.

Background

Scott Bessent was confirmed as Treasury Secretary on January 27, 2025, by a 68-29 vote. He disclosed assets worth at least $521 million, though that number is almost certainly higher because many items on his disclosure form just say “over $50,000,000.” He owns property in the Bahamas worth $5 to $25 million, historic real estate in Charleston worth tens of millions, and residences in London and North Carolina. He holds over $50 million each in S&P 500 ETFs, Treasury bills, and currency positions. He carried a margin loan of more than $50 million with Goldman Sachs.

He is, by any measure, one of the wealthiest people to ever hold the position.

He graduated from Yale in 1984 with a degree in political science. While at Yale, he served as president of the Wolf’s Head Society, one of the university’s three most powerful secret societies alongside Skull and Bones and Scroll and Key. He was on the board of the Yale Daily News and served as class treasurer.

His family was already embedded in the financial world. His cousin was Richard Jenrette, co-founder of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, one of the most influential investment banks on Wall Street. His uncle, John Jenrette, was a US Congressman caught in ABSCAM, the FBI’s largest bribery sting operation targeting members of Congress.

Bessent married John Freeman, a former New York City prosecutor, in 2011. Together they have two children. They have bought and sold at least 20 properties with a combined value exceeding $127 million. Their Charleston estate, a historic mansion known as the Pink Palace, sold for $18.25 million plus $3 million for its contents, setting a record for the Charleston peninsula.

That’s the background, now let’s follow the money.

The Soros Money

Bessent was hired by Soros Fund Management in 1991 and became head of the London office. He was brought in and immediately running Soros’s European operations.

In September 1992, he played a central role in what became known as Black Wednesday. Bessent analyzed the British housing market and identified a vulnerability: most UK mortgages were variable-rate, which meant the Bank of England couldn’t raise interest rates to defend the pound without crushing homeowners. He brought this analysis to Soros and they shorted the pound. The currency crashed; Soros made over $1 billion in a single day. Reports say Bessent pushed to go bigger during the climax of the trade but Soros didn’t.

In 2013, back at Soros as Chief Investment Officer, Bessent orchestrated another massive currency bet, this time against the Japanese yen. That trade made Soros another $1.2 billion in three months.

And he didn't stop at the UK and Japan. In February 2026, Bessent openly admitted to the Senate Banking Committee that the Treasury deliberately engineered a dollar shortage inside Iran to crash the rial. His exact words: "What we have done is created a dollar shortage in the country." He said it came to a "grand culmination in December" when one of Iran's largest banks collapsed, the central bank was forced to print money, the currency went into freefall, inflation hit 40 percent overall and 70 percent on food, and Iranians poured into the streets. The rial went from 700,000 to the dollar to 1.5 million in a single year. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, he described the strategy as "economic statecraft, no shots fired," as if crashing a nation's currency and starving its population out of stable food prices is something to brag about at a cocktail reception.

This is the same playbook. The pound in 1992, the yen in 2013, the rial in 2025. Three different countries, three different decades, same man, same skill set: destabilizing sovereign currencies for strategic gain. The difference is that now he's not doing it for Soros's portfolio. He's doing it with the full machinery of the United States Treasury behind him.

So this is a man whose career was built on betting against entire countries’ currencies. Two separate times, he helped Soros profit from the economic distress of sovereign nations. And now he runs the United States Treasury.

The relationship spanned over two decades across two separate stints at Soros Fund Management (1991-2000, then 2011-2015). When Bessent finally left to start his own fund, Key Square Capital, in 2015, Soros gave him a $2 billion anchor investment to launch it.

And here’s a name you need to remember: Robert Citrone. He and Bessent were colleagues at Soros Fund Management. In a May 2025 podcast, Citrone said, seemingly joking but with specificity, that he was “responsible for 75 percent of Bessent’s bonus at Soros.” That’s not a throwaway comment. That tells you how financially intertwined these two men are. We’ll come back to Citrone.

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The Fund That Lost 90 Percent

Key Square Capital launched in 2015 with $4.5 billion. One of the biggest hedge fund debuts ever.

Then it collapsed.

The fund lost money in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021. Through 2021, cumulative returns were negative 1.8 percent. Assets dropped from roughly $5 billion to $577 million by the end of 2023. That is a 90 percent decline. The number of institutional investors went from 180 to 20. Soros eventually pulled his $2 billion back.

The fund had a strong 2024, posting double-digit returns driven largely by bets on the dollar and US equities tied to a Trump victory. Make of that what you will.

The narrative around Bessent’s appointment was that he was a financial genius. The actual numbers tell a different story. He ran one of the biggest hedge fund launches in history into the ground while collecting management fees the entire time. 160 institutional investors walked away.

Follow the money.

The Political Money

This is where the pattern starts to sharpen.

In 2000, Bessent co-hosted a Democratic National Committee fundraiser for Al Gore at his home in East Hampton. In 2007, he donated $2,300 to Barack Obama’s campaign. In 2013, he gave $25,000 to Hillary Clinton. A former colleague told reporters, “When I knew him he was a liberal and supported Democratic causes.”

By 2016, he had given $1 million to Trump’s inauguration. By 2024, he gave over $1 million to Trump’s campaign and hosted a fundraiser in South Carolina that raised nearly $7 million.

His office says he has donated approximately $15 million to political causes over the years, with all but $300,000 going to Republicans.

Bessent moved his money to wherever power was consolidating. First Soros, then Trump.

The Tax Dodge

This is the one that should bother every person reading this who has Medicare taxes taken out of their paycheck.

Between 2021 and 2023, Bessent used a limited partnership structure at Key Square Capital to classify himself as a “limited partner” on his tax returns. Limited partners don’t pay self-employment taxes, including Medicare. That exemption exists for passive investors who put money in and don’t run the company.

Bessent founded Key Square. He was the CEO. He was the Chief Investment Officer. He ran it every day. There is nothing passive about that.

The scheme saved him approximately $910,000 in Medicare taxes over three years.

In 2023, a federal Tax Court judge ruled against this exact kind of arrangement. A law professor at the University of Baltimore said there was “zero question” it was abusive. Senators Warren, Wyden, and Whitehouse pushed Bessent to commit to paying the bill before his confirmation vote. He said he would pay if a court rules against him. He is currently in litigation with the IRS.

The man who oversees the IRS is suing the IRS over his own taxes. Make it make sense.

But the tax questions don’t stop there though.

Bessent also founded a conservative publishing company called All Seasons Press in 2021. ASP published books by Tucker Carlson’s biographer, Peter Navarro, the Rush Limbaugh tribute by James Golden, and Naomi Wolf. Bessent claimed nearly $2 million in losses from that company on his tax returns. The problem: ASP’s own press release stated that Bessent had “little involvement” in its operations in 2023. He told the IRS he was actively involved. His own company’s public statements contradicted that.

He also raised questions with a $500,000 bad business debt deduction and used a pass-through business structure to work around the $10,000 state and local tax deduction cap.

Three sitting senators called it a “cloud of tax avoidance.” That’s a direct quote.

The Ethics Agreements He Broke

Before his confirmation, Bessent signed an ethics agreement on January 9, 2025, pledging to divest from at least 25 financial holdings within 90 days. That put the deadline at April 27, 2025.

He didn’t make it.

One of the holdings was High Plains Acres LLP, a company that owned 5,662 acres of farmland across six counties in North Dakota. The farmland grows soybeans.

At the same time Bessent was supposed to be divesting, he was personally involved in bilateral trade negotiations and tariff decisions with China. China is the largest buyer of American soybeans. Those tariffs directly affect soybean prices. Bessent held the farmland and he set the policy at the same time.

His husband John Freeman was listed as a managing partner of High Plains Acres alongside Scott Bradford, described in reporting as Bessent’s longtime friend and former Yale roommate.

The Campaign Legal Center and Democracy Forward Foundation formally demanded investigations. Bessent asked to amend his ethics agreement to keep holding three investments past the deadline. He didn’t report selling even one asset by the filing date.

The farmland was eventually transferred on December 15, 2025, eight months after the deadline, to an entity called Glacial Ridge LLP. And here’s a detail that made me pause: the ownership structure of Glacial Ridge appears connected to the same Scott Bradford who was co-managing partner of the original entity.

Bessent sold the farmland to his college roommate’s company, eight months late, while profiting from trade decisions he was personally making.

He blamed “illiquid markets.” Okay bro.

The Argentina Bailout

In September 2025, Treasury Secretary Bessent announced a $20 billion rescue package for Argentina’s economy. Combined with IMF contributions, the total package reached $40 billion.

Robert Citrone is a billionaire hedge fund manager who founded Discovery Capital Management. He and Bessent go back decades. They worked together at Soros Fund Management and Citrone once managed a portion of Soros’s Quantum Fund. On a May 2025 podcast, months before the bailout, Citrone said he was “responsible for 75 percent of Bessent’s bonus at Soros.”

Citrone had massive exposure to Argentine debt and equities. His fund was loaded with bonds tied to Argentina’s economy.

Two weeks before Bessent announced the bailout, Citrone purchased additional Argentine bonds at rock-bottom prices. According to Argentine press outlet Perfil, the timing raised “suspicions” that Citrone had access to “confidential information.”

Major Argentine media outlets reported that Citrone personally asked Bessent for the bailout. Not once. Twice. First for the IMF package. Then, after Argentina’s economy deteriorated further and Citrone’s investments came under more pressure, again for direct US intervention.

The Buenos Aires Times published a story with the headline: “Bessent steps in to protect profits of friendly investors in Argentina.”

Paul Krugman wrote about it on his Substack under the headline “Bailing out Bessent’s Buddies’ Bets on Argentina.”

Then came the congressional response. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, sent formal letters to both Citrone and Bessent. He demanded all correspondence between them regarding Argentina. He demanded details about their relationship, holdings, and communications. He called it a bailout “designed to juice a billionaire hedge fund manager’s Argentinian investments and prop up Argentina’s MAGA-aligned President.”

As of this writing, no formal investigation has been opened. I am about to blow this wide open on X though, so stay tuned.

The Epstein Bank Records

There is no public evidence of a direct personal or financial connection between Scott Bessent and Jeffrey Epstein. That is not what this section is about.

What the public record shows is this: the Treasury Department holds Suspicious Activity Reports filed by banks related to the financial transactions of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. These are the records banks are required to file when they detect potentially illegal activity. They show where the money moved.

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden has written to Bessent multiple times demanding these records. The House Oversight Committee has also sought them. Bessent has refused every request.

He downplayed the significance of the records. He falsely claimed that Treasury has no investigative role in the matter. Sound familiar? YOU HAVE ALL THE BANK RECORDS, you have EVERYTHING that matters.

In September 2025, Wyden expanded his investigation and demanded additional financial records. In March 2026, he introduced the Produce Epstein Treasury Records Act, a bill that would have compelled Bessent to hand over the documents. A Senate Republican blocked it. I am still looking into who that was.

Epstein’s victims publicly backed the bill.

The question here is not whether Bessent personally knew Epstein. The question is who is protected by those bank records. And why the Treasury Secretary is fighting this hard to keep them sealed.

The Crypto Problem

World Liberty Financial is a cryptocurrency company controlled by the Trump family. Co-founded by Donald Trump and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East.

Four days before Trump’s inauguration, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a UAE royal known as the “spy sheikh” who also serves as the country’s national security adviser, bought a 49 percent stake in the company for $500 million through an entity called Aryam Investment 1.

The deal was signed by Eric Trump.

Of the first $250 million in payments, $187 million went directly to Trump family entities. Another $31 million went to entities affiliated with the Witkoff family.

World Liberty Financial is now applying for a national bank charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which operates under the Treasury Department. Bessent’s department.

Senators Warren and Kim demanded that Bessent initiate a CFIUS review of the UAE investment. House Democrats asked him to investigate the conflicts. Rep. Gregory Meeks called Bessent a “flunky” for refusing to act.

Bessent called the OCC an “independent entity” and declined to answer further.

And then the timeline gets worse. Weeks after the UAE’s crypto investment, the White House approved giving the UAE access to 500,000 of the most advanced AI chips produced in the United States. Rep. Ro Khanna asked whether the crypto deal influenced the chip export decision. Nobody answered.

Then an investigation by the Guardian and OCCRP reported that World Liberty Financial had entered a formal commercial relationship with a network the DOJ has linked to human trafficking and forced-labor cyberfraud operations in Cambodia. The company deployed its USD1 stablecoin across this network’s infrastructure. Trump Jr. and Zach Witkoff were photographed with a central figure in the network.

This is the company Bessent’s Treasury Department is supposed to be regulating.

The DOGE Access

David Lebryk worked at the Treasury Department for 30 years. He was the fiscal assistant secretary, the most senior career position in the building.

When Elon Musk’s DOGE team demanded access to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the payment system that distributes $6 trillion annually in Social Security, Medicare, federal salaries, and tax refunds, Lebryk said no.

He was pushed out.

That same day, January 31, Bessent signed off on DOGE access to the payment systems.

Then the Senate discovered what actually happened. Treasury told Congress that DOGE received “read-only” access. But court documents told a different story. DOGE personnel had the ability to modify system coding and were planning to use Treasury systems to freeze payments from other federal agencies.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong called it “the largest data breach in American history.” Honestly, if they would have wiped our debt, I would have been chill, but they didn’t.

A federal judge blocked the access. Union groups representing 7.2 million people sued Treasury over the exposure of Social Security numbers, tax return data, and bank account details.

Bessent fired the man who said no, opened the door to our data, then his department misrepresented what happened to the United States Senate.

The Tariff Contradiction

One more, then I will give your mind a break from this corruption.

In February 2024, while still running Key Square Capital, Bessent wrote to his hedge fund investors that “tariffs are inflationary and would strengthen the dollar.” That is what he told people paying him to tell them the truth.

Then he became Treasury Secretary and told the American public the opposite. He called tariffs a “one-time price adjustment.” He dismissed critics as suffering from “tariff derangement syndrome.”

The Supreme Court ruled Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs was illegal. Economists estimated approximately $175 billion is now locked in refund litigation. Bessent admitted publicly that consumers are unlikely to ever see that money returned.

He told his rich clients one thing and he told us another.

The Pattern

When you step back and look at all of this on a timeline, a pattern forms.

A man from a Wall Street dynasty family. President of a Yale secret society. Two decades as protege to one of the most powerful financial speculators in modern history. A career built on betting against sovereign currencies. A hedge fund that lost 90 percent of its assets while he collected fees. $910,000 in Medicare taxes dodged through a scheme courts call abusive. A publishing company used as a write-off while the company itself said he wasn’t involved. Broken ethics agreements. Farmland that profited from tariffs he was personally setting. A sale to his college roommate’s entity, eight months after the deadline. A $40 billion bailout that enriched a personal friend who bragged about being responsible for most of his income and may have had advance knowledge of the announcement. Blocking Epstein’s bank records from Congress. Refusing to investigate a crypto deal that funnels hundreds of millions to the President’s family and connects to a human trafficking network. Pushing out a 30-year public servant to give Musk’s team access to the financial data of every American. Misrepresenting that access to the Senate. And telling his hedge fund clients the truth about tariffs while telling the public the opposite.

This is not one red flag, it’s an entire red flag factory.

I don’t know what Scott Bessent’s motives are. I can’t see inside his head, and honestly I am grateful for that. But I can read public records, follow the money, and identify patterns. And when you follow the money, the money tells a story.

Sources and CYA

Every claim in this piece comes from public records, financial disclosures, congressional letters, Senate Finance Committee correspondence, House Judiciary Committee letters, federal court documents, and credible investigative journalism. I am not accusing Scott Bessent of crimes.

Senate Finance Committee (Wyden letters and correspondence), House Judiciary Committee (Raskin letters), Senate Banking Committee, House Oversight Committee, Produce Epstein Treasury Records Act (March 2026). Campaign Legal Center, Democracy Forward Foundation, Bessent Senate confirmation disclosures, Key Square Capital financial records, All Seasons Press filings. ProPublica, Popular Information, The Guardian, OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project), Buenos Aires Times, The Block, Daily Beast, Newsweek, Axios, CNBC, Agweek, Tablet Magazine, Washington Post, NPR, Banking Dive, LGBTQ Nation, Center for American Progress. Federal Tax Court rulings, IRS litigation documents, DOGE access court filings, Connecticut Attorney General filings, Class action lawsuits (Treasury data breach)