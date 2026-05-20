Yesterday the U.S. government permanently barred the IRS from auditing Trump, his family, and their businesses. Today, the receipts on who has been paying them. $500 million from the UAE national security adviser. $2 billion through the Trump stablecoin. A $1 billion tower going up in Jeddah. And the U.S. Middle East envoy is the man whose son cofounded it all.

On May 19, 2026, the United States Justice Department filed an addendum to its settlement of President Trump’s ten billion dollar lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service. The lawsuit, originally filed by Trump, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump Organization, alleged that a leak of confidential tax records had caused them reputational and financial harm.

The settlement does not award Trump or his family any monetary damages. It does, however, contain a provision that the press only began to fully digest yesterday.

The Internal Revenue Service is, in the settlement’s own quoted language, “forever barred and precluded” from “prosecuting or pursuing” any existing examination or review of Trump, his family, or their businesses. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are explicitly named. The Trump Organization is explicitly named. The provision is, on the Justice Department’s own description, immediate and final on existing audits.

This is the regulatory state’s tax enforcement apparatus, removing itself, by formal addendum, from one of the most consequential federal financial files of the second term.

It is removing itself at a particular moment. Because while the IRS will no longer be auditing the Trump family, the receipts on who is paying them have, across the same eighteen months, accumulated to roughly three billion dollars in foreign sovereign-linked capital.

They have not, until now, been compiled in one place. This is that compilation.

The plane in Abu Dhabi

In December 2024, a private plane landed in Abu Dhabi. A New York real estate developer named Steve Witkoff stepped off. Trump had won the election a month earlier. Witkoff was about to be named the United States special envoy to the Middle East. He had two stated reasons for being in the UAE that day.

The first was diplomatic. He was going to meet with a senior Emirati official to discuss regional issues. That official was Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates, brother of the UAE president, chair of MGX (the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund), and chair of G42 (the UAE artificial intelligence conglomerate). The second stated reason was a crypto conference.

Five months later, on a stage in Dubai, Steve Witkoff’s son Zach took the microphone. Zach Witkoff is one of the cofounders of World Liberty Financial. The Trump family crypto venture. Eric and Don Jr’s company. He announced that MGX, Tahnoun’s company, had agreed to use two billion dollars of the Trump family stablecoin, USD1, to settle a strategic investment into Binance.

Two billion dollars.

Trump’s Middle East envoy met with the UAE national security adviser. Five months later, the envoy’s son’s company, which is also the Trump family’s company, received a two billion dollar transaction from the UAE national security adviser’s company.

The Witkoffs

Steve Witkoff is one of Donald Trump’s oldest personal friends. They met on a Park Avenue real estate deal in the 1980s. By multiple New York Times accounts, Witkoff has sat through more private dinners with Trump than nearly anyone outside the family. He founded the Witkoff Group in 1997. He has significant holdings in the Middle East.

In January 2025, days after the inauguration, Trump named Witkoff the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East. Witkoff had no prior State Department experience. He had spent his career in real estate.

His son Zach Witkoff is a cofounder of World Liberty Financial alongside Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and a small group of crypto industry figures. The company was incorporated in September 2024. It launched its WLFI governance token in late 2024 and its USD1 stablecoin in March 2025.

By the time Steve Witkoff was sworn in as the U.S. Middle East envoy in early 2025, his son was actively running a crypto company whose principal target market for capital, as Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal both subsequently documented, was the same set of Gulf sovereign funds his father was about to be the United States’ lead negotiator with.

The divestment that did not happen

Federal ethics law requires senior executive branch appointees to divest financial interests that could conflict with their official duties. Witkoff publicly committed to divesting from his real estate holdings shortly after his appointment. By an August 2025 ethics disclosure first reported by Bloomberg, he had completed roughly $120 million in real estate divestitures.

He had not divested his stake in World Liberty Financial.

This is the central documented fact in his ethics file. The United States Middle East envoy continues to hold a financial interest in a crypto company that is, simultaneously, the largest single recipient of UAE sovereign capital in the entire second term Trump family portfolio. His son cofounded the company. The same UAE national security adviser whose entity is paying the company is the same official Witkoff is negotiating with on regional security.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Murphy opened a formal ethics inquiry. In October 2025, Senator Adam Schiff and a group of Senate Democrats demanded that Witkoff provide details on his crypto investments. In January 2026, the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s ranking Democrats demanded a formal investigation.

None of those investigations have produced a public substantive finding. The Office of Government Ethics has not made a public statement. The State Department has not made a public statement. Witkoff has not divested.

The chip deal

By 2024, the United States government had concluded that the export of the most advanced U.S. designed artificial intelligence chips to the United Arab Emirates posed a national security concern. G42, the UAE AI conglomerate chaired by Tahnoun bin Zayed, had documented commercial relationships with Chinese AI firms. The Biden Commerce Department and the Bureau of Industry and Security had progressively tightened export controls on advanced GPUs and the related infrastructure required to run frontier AI models. The UAE was on the restricted side of those rules.

Then the administration changed.

Within months of the second term beginning, the Trump administration began moving to relax the chip export rules to the UAE. By multiple legitimate press reports, including the New York Times, Bloomberg, and Reuters, Steve Witkoff personally argued for the change in interagency discussions. He was, in his capacity as Middle East envoy, advocating that the United States lift restrictions on the export of frontier AI chips to a country whose lead AI conglomerate is chaired by the same UAE official whose other company had just secretly bought 49 percent of his son’s crypto venture.

In May 2025, when President Trump visited Saudi Arabia and the UAE on his first major foreign trip of the second term, the chip export deals were among the announced outcomes. Nvidia received a partial license to ship more advanced GPUs to the UAE. AMD received a similar arrangement. G42 was among the announced recipients.

In the same window, MGX announced its $2 billion USD1 stablecoin settlement into Binance. The Trump family takes 75 percent of WLFI revenue under World Liberty’s own published terms.

Draw the timeline. Witkoff goes to Abu Dhabi in December 2024 to meet Tahnoun. Two days before the inauguration, Tahnoun secretly buys 49 percent of the Trump family crypto company that Witkoff’s son cofounded. Less than five months later, Witkoff successfully argues in interagency for the chip export relaxation that Tahnoun’s G42 had been seeking. The same week the chips begin moving, MGX announces the $2 billion settlement that flows revenue to the Trump family.

The 49 percent sale that was a secret

In February 2026, the Wall Street Journal published a story that reframed the entire World Liberty Financial public narrative.

Two days before Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term, an Abu Dhabi entity controlled by Tahnoun bin Zayed had secretly agreed to buy 49 percent of World Liberty Financial for $500 million.

World Liberty Financial did not publicly disclose the purchase.

It did not disclose the purchase to the retail investors who were, in the months that followed, buying WLFI tokens on the open market.

It did not disclose that two Tahnoun affiliates, Martin Edelman, the general counsel of G42, and Peng Xiao, the chief executive of G42, had been quietly placed on the board of World Liberty Financial.

It did not disclose, when MGX announced in May 2025 that it would settle $2 billion worth of the USD1 stablecoin into the Binance deal, that the same Tahnoun who chaired MGX was a 49 percent equity owner of the company issuing the stablecoin.

Within days of the WSJ story, the House of Representatives announced a probe. Congressional investigators sought ownership records, payment trails, and stablecoin documents from World Liberty Financial. The probe is still open. No public substantive findings have been released.

The Trump White House did not address the substance of the Tahnoun stake. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have not commented on the record. Steve Witkoff has not commented on the record.

MGX and the two billion

MGX is an Abu Dhabi technology focused investment company. It is state backed. Its chair is Tahnoun bin Zayed. By the time of the $2 billion Binance deal, MGX had committed over $100 billion to AI infrastructure investments globally.

In May 2025, on the side stage of a crypto conference in Dubai, Zach Witkoff and Eric Trump announced that MGX would settle $2 billion worth of the World Liberty Financial USD1 stablecoin into a strategic investment into Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

The mechanics, simplified. MGX buys $2 billion worth of USD1 from World Liberty Financial. MGX then uses that USD1 to subscribe to a Binance investment. World Liberty Financial holds the corresponding $2 billion in U.S. cash and treasury equivalents as reserves backing the stablecoin. The interest earned on those reserves, the float, is the primary revenue source for the stablecoin issuer. The Trump family, by World Liberty’s own published terms, is entitled to 75 percent of that revenue.

Binance is the same exchange whose founder, Changpeng Zhao, pleaded guilty to U.S. federal criminal charges in 2023 for facilitating money laundering and violating U.S. sanctions law. Zhao served four months in federal prison. Binance paid a $4.3 billion federal settlement. In October 2025, President Trump pardoned Zhao. The pardon was issued in the same window that the MGX USD1 Binance deal was scaling. By December 2025, Binance had added USD1 as a base trading pair for major cryptocurrencies.

By August 2025, by a New Yorker analysis, the Trump family had taken in approximately $412.5 million in profits from the World Liberty venture.

The Dar Global pipeline

On December 5, 2024, before the inauguration, the Trump Organization and a Saudi property developer called Dar Global announced the launch of Trump Tower Jeddah. The first publicly announced Trump branded development in Saudi Arabia. A licensing arrangement.

In March 2025, Dar Global and the Trump Organization announced a second project.

On September 29, 2025, the partners announced the third deal in less than twelve months, Trump Plaza Jeddah, a $1 billion mixed use development.

Dar Global is the international arm of Dar Al Arkan, a major Saudi developer. Dar Global has approximately $7.5 billion in projects under development across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Saudi Arabia.

The sequence of the three Dar Global announcements aligns precisely with the sequence of the Trump administration’s policy positioning toward Saudi Arabia. Trump Tower Jeddah was announced three weeks after the election. The second project came in the window when the administration was finalizing the strategic economic partnership package that would be signed in Riyadh in May. The $1 billion Trump Plaza Jeddah was announced four months after President Trump shook hands with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on television in Riyadh on the strategic economic partnership that committed Saudi Arabia to $600 billion in U.S. investment commitments.

Three foreign branded real estate licensing deals in twelve months, with a single Saudi developer, in the same window that the President of the United States is personally negotiating a strategic economic partnership with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. The arrangement also implicates the constitutional Foreign Emoluments Clause’s prohibition on federal officials receiving payments from foreign states without congressional consent. Congressional consent has not been sought.

LIV Golf

LIV Golf is a professional golf league founded in 2021 and bankrolled by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The PIF is Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Its chairman is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

LIV Golf has held tournaments at multiple Trump branded golf properties throughout the second term, including Trump National Doral Miami, Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, and the Trump property in Virginia. Each tournament generates direct hosting fees to the Trump Organization. Trump publicly hosted a LIV Golf event at his Virginia property in May 2026.

The flow is direct. Saudi government sovereign wealth, controlled by the Crown Prince, finances a professional sports league. That league holds tournaments at the President’s properties during the same window in which the President is negotiating defense, energy, and AI partnership agreements with the same Crown Prince. The hosting fees flow to the Trump Organization. The Trump Organization is owned by the family trust. The family trust is run by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The Riyadh partnership

In May 2025, on his first major foreign trip of the second term, President Trump traveled to Saudi Arabia. He met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He signed what the administration described as a strategic economic partnership.

The publicly announced components included Saudi commitments to invest approximately $600 billion in the United States, the relaxation of certain U.S. AI chip export restrictions to Saudi Arabia, expanded U.S. weapons sales including a possible F-35 fighter package, and a series of bilateral cooperation agreements on energy infrastructure.

This is, by any historical measure, a major bilateral economic and security agreement. It is the kind of agreement that, in past administrations, would have moved through the State Department, the Defense Department, the Treasury Department, the National Security Council, and the relevant congressional committees over a period of months or years.

This one moved in days. Witkoff was the lead negotiator on the U.S. side.

In the weeks immediately after the partnership was signed, the MGX USD1 Binance deal was announced. The Saudi family office cornerstone investment in Foundation Future Industries, the Trump robotics company where Eric Trump is chief strategy adviser, was reportedly negotiated. The Dar Global pipeline accelerated. LIV Golf scheduled additional tournaments at Trump properties.

Can they do this legally

The question is, on the available public record, complicated.

The president of the United States is exempt from 18 U.S. Code Section 208, the federal conflict of interest statute. Trump, in a January 2025 New York Times interview, addressed it directly. He said, and I quote. “I found out that nobody cared, and I’m allowed to.”

Section 208 does apply to Steve Witkoff. He is a Senate confirmed appointee. He is a federal official with decision making authority. He is subject to the federal conflict of interest statute, the federal financial disclosure requirements under the Ethics in Government Act, and the State Department’s supplemental ethics rules under the Foreign Service Act.

By the public reporting, Witkoff is in violation of the spirit of each of those frameworks. Whether he is in violation of the letter is a question that requires a formal Office of Government Ethics or State Department Inspector General determination. That determination has not been issued.

The Foreign Emoluments Clause of the United States Constitution prohibits federal officials from accepting any present, emolument, office, or title of any kind whatever from any king, prince, or foreign state, without the consent of Congress. The text is a little broad. The original drafting intent was specifically to prevent foreign sovereign capture of U.S. federal officials through private financial channels.

Whether a 49 percent equity stake by a UAE sovereign-linked entity in a Trump family crypto venture constitutes an emolument is a question that, in the modern era, has not been litigated. The 2017 lawsuits brought against the first Trump administration on related grounds were dismissed primarily on standing grounds. The substantive constitutional question was never reached.

Congressional consent has not been sought.

The complete watchdog vacuum

Here is what existed at the start of 2025 to monitor exactly this kind of fact pattern, and what is left of it now.

The Department of Justice Public Integrity Section, the unit created in 1976 after Watergate to prosecute corruption by federal officials, was reduced from approximately 36 attorneys to 2 in early 2025. The remaining attorneys were stripped of authority to file new cases without explicit sign off from senior political leadership in the department.

The Office of Government Ethics, the federal body designed to issue formal conflict of interest determinations, has been substantially weakened by political staffing changes. The State Department Inspector General is in acting capacity.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, under Chairman Paul Atkins, has not taken a public position on whether the WLFI token is a security. Under any prior SEC determination, the failure to disclose the Tahnoun stake to token investors would be securities fraud.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which exists to review foreign investment in U.S. businesses that touches national security, has not, on the public record, opened a docket on the Tahnoun stake. The CFIUS process is confidential. The administration has not addressed it.

The Pentagon Inspector General is Platte B. Moring III, in acting capacity after his predecessor was removed in early 2025.

Congressional oversight is split along partisan lines. Senators Warren, Blumenthal, Murphy, Schiff, Wyden, Van Hollen, Merkley, and Kim have written multiple letters. Representatives Garcia, Meeks, Amo, and Lofgren have written multiple letters. The Republican controlled majorities in both chambers have not opened parallel investigations.

And, as of yesterday, the Internal Revenue Service is, in the Justice Department’s own quoted language, forever barred and precluded from prosecuting or pursuing existing examinations or reviews of Trump, his family, or their businesses. Eric Trump is explicitly named. Donald Trump Jr. is explicitly named. The Trump Organization is explicitly named. The provision was filed as an addendum to the settlement of a $10 billion lawsuit. Trump receives a formal apology from the U.S. government but no monetary damages.

That is what the architecture looks like as of May 20, 2026. Every layer of the federal financial monitoring apparatus that would otherwise have asked the questions raised in this article has been weakened, reduced to skeleton staffing, placed in acting capacity, or, in the case of the IRS, formally barred.

The accounting

Here is the inventory in one place.

UAE sovereign linked payments. $500 million from Tahnoun bin Zayed for 49 percent of World Liberty Financial, secretly, two days before the inauguration. $2 billion from MGX in USD1 stablecoin settlement, with continuing float revenue at 75 percent of token revenue to the Trump family. $100 million from the Aqua 1 Foundation, a UAE linked Web3 fund, into WLFI tokens. Reportedly negotiating UAE sovereign wealth participation in the Foundation Future Industries next funding round.

Saudi sovereign linked payments. Three Dar Global Trump Organization licensing deals announced in twelve months between December 2024 and September 2025, including the $1 billion Trump Plaza Jeddah. LIV Golf tournaments at multiple Trump properties throughout the second term, generating ongoing hosting fees. A separate Saudi family office reportedly leading the $100 million cornerstone investment in Foundation Future Industries.

South Korea state linked payment. $50 million strategic investment by the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement Fund in Powerus, the drone company on whose board both Trump brothers sit.

Total publicly reported foreign sovereign linked capital flowing into Trump family controlled or affiliated entities, in the first eighteen months of the second term: well above $3 billion in committed transactions, with additional pending negotiations of similar magnitude. Documented Trump family profits from World Liberty alone, by the New Yorker accounting: over $412 million in the first eight months.

On the other side of the negotiations, the United States has, in the same eighteen months, provided to the same Gulf governments the following. The relaxation of advanced AI chip export controls to the UAE that had previously been restricted on national security grounds. The bilateral strategic economic partnership with Saudi Arabia signed by President Trump in Riyadh in May 2025. Expanded U.S. weapons sales packages. Continued operational cooperation on regional security. The pardon of Changpeng Zhao, the Binance founder, in the same window the MGX USD1 deal scaled.

In closing

Yesterday, May 19, 2026, the Justice Department filed an addendum that forever bars the Internal Revenue Service from pursuing existing audits of Trump, his sons Eric and Donald Jr., and the Trump Organization.

That happened in the same eighteen month window in which the U.S. Middle East envoy continues to hold a financial interest in a crypto company that is 49 percent owned, secretly, by the United Arab Emirates national security adviser he negotiates with.

The same UAE national security adviser whose other sovereign vehicle has settled $2 billion through the Trump family stablecoin.

The same UAE conglomerate that the national security adviser chairs is the principal beneficiary of an export deal for the most advanced U.S. AI chips that the previous administration had blocked on national security grounds.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is in active financial relationship with the Trump Organization through LIV Golf tournament hosting, while the Trump administration negotiates a strategic economic partnership with the same Crown Prince. The partnership commits the Saudi side to $600 billion in U.S. investment.

Within the same window, the Trump Organization has signed three branded development licensing deals with Dar Global, including a $1 billion Trump Plaza Jeddah.

The Office of Government Ethics has not produced a formal determination on Witkoff. The State Department Inspector General has not opened a public investigation. The Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section has been reduced to two attorneys. The Securities and Exchange Commission has not opened an inquiry into the disclosure failures around the Tahnoun stake. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has no public docket. The Internal Revenue Service is, as of yesterday, barred.

The Foreign Emoluments Clause of the United States Constitution prohibits federal officials from accepting any present, emolument, office, or title of any kind whatever from any king, prince, or foreign state, without the consent of Congress.

Congressional consent has not been sought. Congressional consent has not been granted. Congress, controlled in both chambers by the President’s party, has not opened formal substantive proceedings. And the architecture continues to expand.

What can we do?

Most of the federal apparatus that would ordinarily monitor this is gone or weakened. A small number of mechanisms remain. None of them are guaranteed to work but all of them require pressure from outside the building.

First, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats’ January 2026 investigation request on Witkoff is still open. The ranking members can be pushed to escalate. The committee can be pushed to schedule public testimony.

Second, the IRS settlement addendum only bars existing audits. By the Justice Department’s own description, future audits are not formally precluded. The Senate Finance Committee can be pushed to clarify the scope publicly and to legislate against any expansion of the bar. The committee can hold a hearing on the settlement.

Third, the State Department Inspector General, even in acting capacity, has statutory authority to open a public investigation into a presidentially appointed envoy’s financial conflicts. The OIG hotline is open. State Department employees with relevant documentary evidence can submit confidentially.

Fourth, the Foreign Emoluments Clause requires congressional consent for foreign sovereign payments to federal officials. That consent has not been sought. Congressional Democrats can introduce a resolution explicitly denying consent for the payments documented above. Such a resolution would force a vote on the public record and would be a substantive procedural objection regardless of whether the majority party advances it.

Fifth, multiple states, including New York, have independent state tax authority over Trump Organization entities. The federal IRS settlement does not bind state tax authorities. State attorneys general and state tax commissioners can be asked, by name and by date of correspondence, whether they will pursue parallel inquiries.

Sixth, share this article. Most of the receipts above are in major papers of record. The structural argument has not been compiled in one place. The financial flows have not been totaled. The IRS settlement is twenty four hours old and has not yet been connected publicly to the broader foreign payment pipeline. The next news cycle is the lever that is most directly within reach for the largest number of people.

Sources

Every claim above is sourced to a major paper of record, an official government document, or a public letter from a sitting member of Congress. Links below.

NPR: U.S. government to drop tax claims against Trump in broadening of IRS settlement; CNN: New settlement term bars IRS from investigating Trump, his family for past tax issues; ABC News: DOJ addendum to Trump settlement ends any IRS audits of him and his family; Axios: Trump DOJ settlement prevents pending tax investigations of president, family; Wall Street Journal: UAE-linked firm bought major stake in Trump family crypto company (Feb 1, 2026); CNN Politics: UAE-linked firm bought major stake in Trump family crypto company; CoinDesk: House probe targets World Liberty Financial after report of $500M UAE stake; BanklessTimes: US House launches probe into WLF over $500M UAE funding; ABC News: Trump family crypto venture tapped as part of $2B Emirati-backed investment deal; Fortune: How the Trump family is poised to profit from a $2 billion Middle East crypto deal; CoinDesk: World Liberty’s stablecoin will be used to close MGX’s $2B Binance investment; Senate Banking Democrats: Warren, Merkley letter on $2B Trump stablecoin deal with UAE and Binance; Public Citizen: Conflict Coin, how the Trumps’ crypto stake depends on Binance and Iran sanctions evasion; The New Yorker analysis of Trump family WLF profits (Aug 2025); Bloomberg: Steve Witkoff is still holding Trump-linked crypto assets; Fortune: Senate Democrats demand Trump advisor Steve Witkoff provide details on crypto investments; Warren / Murphy: Investigate ethics conflicts related to Trump’s Middle East envoy; House Foreign Affairs Democrats: Demand investigation into Witkoff business dealings; Democracy Now: Trump’s Mideast Envoy Steve Witkoff and Sons Blur Peace and Profit; Salon: Trump’s Middle East envoys are partners in duplicity; DL News: Elizabeth Warren calls for investigation into Trump official’s WLF ties; Wikipedia: Steve Witkoff biographical entry; Reuters and New York Times reporting on the May 2025 Trump Gulf trip and announced chip export commitments. Coverage compiled by Bloomberg and PBS News; PBS News: In a deal with Trump Organization, Dar Global will launch a $1 billion project in Saudi Arabia; Bloomberg: Trump Firm Expands in Saudi Arabia With $1 Billion Project; The Real Deal: Trump Org, Dar Global partner on $1B Trump Plaza in Saudi Arabia; The National: Dar Global to launch $1bn Trump tower in Jeddah; Middle East Eye: Trump Organization and Saudi developer unveil $10bn in projects; AGBI: Dar Global announces Trump-branded Jeddah project; CNN Politics: Trump’s role as LIV Golf host renews scrutiny over conflicts of interest; CREW: Tracking Trump’s visits to his properties and other conflicts of interest; Bloomberg reporting on the May 2025 Trump trip to Saudi Arabia and announcement of the $600B partnership package; Diário Carioca: Trump family businesses expand amid conflict of interest; DOJ Public Integrity Section reduction reporting (Brennan Center, public reporting on 36 to 2 staffing change in early 2025); Campaign Legal Center: How a Second Term Introduces More Conflicts of Interest for Trump; PBS NewsHour: How the Trump family’s business deals could open the door for future presidents to profit from office; Rep. Robert Garcia: Letter demanding DOD watchdog investigate Trump family defense contracts (May 8, 2026); Senate Banking Democrats: Letter to SEC Chairman Atkins on Iran war oil futures trading (April 2026); Rolling Stone: Trump Family Business Ventures Cashing in on the Presidency; Wikipedia: World Liberty Financial corporate and disclosure history