Leah

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack's avatar
Jack
Mar 18

After you started this series it really seemed that she wasn’t alone in this and you just tied it together. “It’s a family affair” Thanks once again

for such great work. A famous blue and white man always said, “nothing is what it seems and always get ahead and not even”

Reply
Share
1 reply by Leah
Marion's avatar
Marion
Mar 19

I am truly happy that I subscribed! Us average, worker-bee folks have zero experience in putting this type of data together. Instead, we are duped into donating to what appear to be wholesome operations.

Fifty years ago there was an organization near Charlotte called the PTL Club. My beloved Aunt gave them thousands as I watched low income people arrive at the Trailways Bus Station in Charlotte having given PTL their SSA check. They were promised a ride to the PTL (Pass The Loot) facility and then nobody came for them. It was truly disgusting behavior while Jim and Tammy Baker had a first class, air-conditioned dog house for their security dogs.

Thank you Leah! 💪🙏🏼

Cheers

Reply
Share
2 replies by Leah and others
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 theleahfiles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture