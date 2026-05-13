Leah

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Men's Media Network
5hEdited

As an engineer, I’m as angry at the misappropriation and misrepresentation of the tech patents as with the obvious financial crimes. It’s an old, old game. A century later, we know Thomas Edison misappropriated all of Nikola Tesla’s AC power generation and wireless patents and rolled them into the formation of the General Electric Corporation. Erik Trump is no Thomas Edison. But he seems to want to gobble up the robotics market in a similar fashion.

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Robert C.'s avatar
Robert C.
6h

This is brilliant reporting! It takes a special kind of mind to synthesize all this information and present a cogent explanation. Bravo!

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