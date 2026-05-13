On April 23, Eric Trump went on Fox Business and announced he had landed a $24 million Pentagon contract. The company is called Foundation Future Industries. He’s their chief strategy adviser. They build humanoid robots for the U.S. military.

That is what Eric Trump said on Fox Business.

None of it is the actual story.

The actual story is that the robot wasn’t built by his company. It was built by a tiny shop in Pensacola, Florida that has been doing publicly funded humanoid robotics research for over twenty years. Eric Trump’s company bought them in a quiet December 2024 acquisition that doesn’t appear on their public timeline. Instead, the timeline on their website says they were founded in May 2024 and by December 2024 they built the Phantom MK1 Robot.

The man running Eric Trump’s robotics company is the founder of a fintech that imploded last year leaving up to $96 million in customer money missing, and he’s the subject of an active federal criminal grand jury investigation. The same week the Pentagon awarded that $24 million, the U.S. Air Force placed a separate order with a different company in which Eric and his brother Donald Jr. sit on the board. That company emerged from a reverse merger with a publicly traded golf course operator. Both of them, by the way, route through the same investment bank in Trump Tower, run by a chief executive whose previous company drew SEC fraud charges against a quarter of its stockholders.

Pull on any one of those threads. They all lead to the same place.

The Robot

Foundation Future Industries’ flagship product is called the Phantom MK-1. It’s a humanoid robot that walks at 1.7 meters per second, carries a 44-pound payload, and is being marketed to the U.S. military as a way to walk up to a hostile door so a Marine doesn’t have to. Foundation has been telling the press, the Pentagon, and the venture capital community that this is their proprietary technology, that they built it, and that they’re the future of humanoid robotics in the United States.

Here is what actually happened.

In Pensacola, Florida, there’s a research institute called the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, or IHMC. It was founded in 1990 as a non-profit affiliated with the State University System of Florida. For thirty five years it has been doing humanoid robotics research, paid for by DARPA, the Air Force Research Laboratory, the Army Research Laboratory, the Office of Naval Research, NASA, the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, and the National Institutes of Health. In 2015 it took second place in the DARPA Robotics Challenge final and won a $1 million federal prize. It taught NASA’s Valkyrie humanoid how to walk.

In 2017, an IHMC senior roboticist named Jerry Pratt spun off a commercial company called Boardwalk Robotics to package the lab’s work for industrial buyers. Boardwalk built IHMC’s next humanoid, called Nadia, under a $3 million Office of Naval Research grant in 2022. It held an Air Force SBIR award worth about $1.8 million. It developed the cycloidal actuator technology that makes the robot walk. In August 2024, Boardwalk publicly unveiled a humanoid called Alex.

On December 1, 2024, Foundation Robotics Labs, a San Francisco startup that had been incorporated in Delaware just eight months earlier, acquired Boardwalk for an undisclosed amount. They renamed Alex to the Phantom MK-1. They took the engineering team, the cycloidal actuator IP, and the existing Air Force SBIR award. They moved everything to San Francisco. Eric Trump came on as chief strategy adviser in March 2026. The Pentagon awards landed in April.

The actual roboticist behind all of this, Jerry Pratt, did not join Foundation. He had already left in 2022 to become CTO of Figure AI. In June 2024, two months after Foundation was incorporated, he cofounded Persona AI with the former lead of NASA’s Valkyrie humanoid program. Persona AI is now doing the same kind of work for HD Hyundai shipyards. He took the opportunity to start over rather than follow his old company’s IP into the Pathak portfolio. That is not a small detail.

Foundation’s own public timeline on their website does not mention the Boardwalk acquisition. It says: May 2024 company founded, December 2024 wheeled robot built, March 2025 robot takes its first steps. The walking robot Eric Trump bragged about on Fox Business is, in substantial part, the walking Alex that Boardwalk had already shown the world in August 2024.

The Pentagon, in awarding $24 million to Foundation, was paying a second time for technology it had already paid for once through twenty years of grants to IHMC. The taxpayer is on both ends of the transaction.

The Founder

Foundation’s chief executive is a man named Sankaet Pathak. Eric Trump’s name is the one that gets the headlines, but Pathak is the operator. He’s the one whose pitch deck won the venture money. He’s the one talking to Pentagon contracting officers. He’s the one going on podcasts.

As someone who assesses CEOs and identifies red flags, I noticed many red flags immediately about Sankaet, so I dug a little deeper and, well, I was right.

Before Foundation, Pathak founded a fintech called Synapse. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2024, the SAME month they say Foundation was founded, strange right? The collapse of Synapse left up to $200 million in consumer money frozen and between $85 and $96 million unaccounted for. More than 200,000 customers across apps like Yotta and Juno were locked out of their savings. A Texas woman with $30,100 in a Yotta savings account got back 69 cents. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau had to allocate $46 million to bail customers out. It was the first time in the bureau’s history that the victims’ fund was used for a fintech.

A U.S. Trustee filed a motion to convert Synapse’s bankruptcy from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 liquidation, citing “gross mismanagement.” The Department of Justice opened a criminal grand jury investigation. That investigation is still active. A grand jury has been hearing testimony related to the disappearance of customer money under Pathak’s management.

That’s not the only thing on Pathak’s record.

In 2019, three women filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Pathak and Synapse in San Francisco Superior Court. The complaint alleged that Pathak “blocked the door to intimidate them from leaving conference rooms,” made “overt, graphic sexual comments,” “screamed and cursed at the female employees,” and discriminated based on age and pregnancy. Bloomberg’s headline on the filing was “We Need to Break Her Down.” Yahoo Finance ran it as “Andreessen-Backed Fintech’s Abusive Boss Sued for Gender Bias.”

In the same period, Pathak and Synapse sued the anonymous Glassdoor reviewers who had described him in similar terms, and subpoenaed Glassdoor to unmask them.

In late 2023 and early 2024, in the months immediately before the Synapse bankruptcy, Pathak took two personal loans from the company totaling $320,000. The board that approved the loans consisted of Pathak, a seed investor, and his cofounder. There was no real oversight. The customer money disappeared during the same period.

Also in 2023, before the collapse, the Synapse board considered removing Pathak as CEO. The Andreessen Horowitz partner on the board, Angela Strange, argued against removal. He stayed. The customer money disappeared after that.

During the Synapse bankruptcy proceedings, Pathak called into a court hearing from Santorini, Greece.

Two months before Synapse filed for bankruptcy, Pathak had already registered a new Delaware corporation called Foundation Robotics Labs. By the summer of 2024, he was raising an $11 million pre-seed round with Tribe Capital. CNBC reported in June 2024 that Foundation’s pitch deck claimed General Motors had committed to invest, that GM would be the company’s first customer with a $300 million purchase order, and that GM had given Foundation access to its factories to train the robots. GM’s spokesman: “GM has never invested in Foundation Robotics and has no plans to do so. In fact, GM has never had an agreement of any kind with the company.” The claims were fabricated. The round closed anyway.

That is the man whose company just won a $24M Pentagon contract.

The Other Company

Foundation wasn’t the only Pentagon contract Eric Trump’s office picked up in late April. Seven days later, the U.S. Air Force placed a limited procurement order with another company called Powerus. Powerus is a one-year-old West Palm Beach drone company on whose board both Eric and Donald Jr. sit. They got there because Powerus did a reverse merger in March with a publicly traded golf course operator called Aureus Greenway Holdings. Yes, an actual golf course operator. The two were merged to take the drone business public on Nasdaq without doing a full IPO.

The Trump brothers joined the board the same day the merger was announced. Within weeks the company had its first ever Air Force order, for a counter-drone interceptor called the Guardian-2. The Air Force called it a “limited procurement.” The dollar value wasn’t disclosed. The unit count wasn’t disclosed.

The order arrived while the United States was in an active shooting war with Iran. Powerus had been pitching its counter-drone interceptors to Gulf state defense ministries. The war the president had escalated, the contracts being signed for the war, and the board seats the president’s sons hold in the contractors are not separate stories.

The Bank

Both deals route through the same investment bank. It’s called Dominari Securities. It rents office space in Trump Tower for about $750,000 a year. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. joined the parent company’s advisory board on February 11, 2025, three weeks into the second term. They each disclosed a 6.28 percent stake. Three Trump Organization executives joined them. Together, the five Trump-affiliated insiders hold more than 21 percent of the stock. The stock rose more than 1,100 percent across 2025.

Here’s the part nobody mentions. The chief executive of Dominari is a man named Anthony Hayes. Before he was the CEO of Dominari, he was the CEO of a company called Spherix, which is what Dominari was called before the rebrand. In 2013 and 2014, while Hayes was running Spherix, three investors held a combined 25 percent of the stock. In 2018, the SEC charged those same three with running a $27 million pump-and-dump scheme. The lead defendant, Barry Honig, settled in 2019 and was permanently barred from participating in penny stock offerings.

Hayes was not charged. He has not been alleged to have known. But the Trump family’s primary financial vehicle is run by a chief executive who ran an earlier version of the same company when a quarter of the stock was held by parties later charged by the SEC with multi-year securities fraud.

The Trump family is not in business with strangers.

Now look at where Foundation’s funding is actually coming from

Foundation closed its $11 million pre-seed in 2024 led by Tribe Capital, the venture firm chaired by Arjun Sethi, who is also the co-chief executive of Kraken, one of the largest U.S. crypto exchanges. A follow on round in Q1 2025 brought the total raised to roughly $21 million. Standard early stage Silicon Valley scaffolding.

The next round is not Silicon Valley scaffolding.

The reported lead investor on Foundation’s next round, a $100 million commitment that is the cornerstone of a planned $500 million raise at a valuation above $3 billion, is a Saudi linked family office. The additional capital, per the same reporting, is coming from sovereign wealth funds in the United Arab Emirates. The 45 person San Francisco humanoid robotics startup that just became an approved U.S. Pentagon Phase 3 military supplier is being anchored, on its way to a multi billion dollar valuation, by Gulf state capital. The U.S. Department of Defense is buying robots from a vendor whose principal financiers, going forward, will be in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

Nobody is calling this what it is.

Why these checks, from these accounts, matter

Two things happen when a Gulf sovereign wealth fund takes a major equity position in a U.S. defense vendor. First, the fund has standing to ask, going forward, what the vendor is selling, to whom, and on what schedule. That is just how a meaningful equity holder behaves. Second, when the vendor’s home country, the United States, is engaged in active defense procurement, active foreign weapons sales, active intelligence sharing with regional partners, and an active war, that fund’s standing converts directly into a channel of influence on U.S. national security decisions. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, CFIUS, exists to review exactly this kind of transaction. The reviews are confidential. Whether a Saudi family office’s $100 million commitment to Foundation, or the UAE sovereign wealth follow on, has been or will be referred to CFIUS is not publicly known. The administration has not said.

There is a second reason to slow down here. The same Gulf channels are not new to the Trump second term. They are, in fact, recurring.

The same money, in three other places

In May 2025, MGX, an Abu Dhabi state backed investment company chaired by Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates national security adviser and a brother of the UAE president, announced that it would use two billion dollars of USD1, the stablecoin issued by the Trump family crypto venture World Liberty Financial, to settle a strategic investment into Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. A Trump entity owns 60 percent of World Liberty Financial. By August 2025, the Trump family had taken in approximately $412.5 million from the venture, according to a New Yorker analysis. The MGX transaction was, by Public Citizen’s documentation, the largest single liquidity event in the Trump family’s second term private portfolio. The man directing the Abu Dhabi side of that transaction was the UAE national security adviser.

That same UAE national security adviser’s sovereign wealth system is now reportedly buying into Foundation Future Industries, the company that two weeks ago became a U.S. Pentagon SBIR Phase 3 approved military supplier.

Same direction of money. Same family at the receiving end. Different commercial wrapper.

Saudi Arabia is the parallel story. The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth vehicle, finances LIV Golf, the breakaway professional golf league. Trump’s properties have hosted LIV Golf events repeatedly across the second term, including at his Virginia property in 2026, generating direct hosting fees and broader brand benefits during a period when the Trump administration was simultaneously negotiating defense and energy agreements with Riyadh. The new Foundation Saudi anchor is a separate transaction, but the same Saudi commercial network has now appeared three times in the second term, in the LIV Golf revenue line, in a series of smaller real estate and licensing deals, and now in an equity position in a U.S. Pentagon vendor.

This is not a coincidence. It is a pattern. And it is the part of the story that nobody on cable news has been able to draw together yet, because each piece is a separate filing, in a separate jurisdiction, in a separate sector, under a separate regulatory regime. The Pentagon contracting officer who approved Foundation’s Phase 3 did not have a window into MGX’s $2 billion settlement on USD1. The Treasury official monitoring USD1 settlement flows did not have a window into the Saudi family office leading Foundation’s $100 million round. The State Department official negotiating with Riyadh on energy did not have a window into LIV Golf’s hosting fees to Trump properties. The walls are designed not to talk to each other. The money knows how to walk through all of them.

The math

Foundation’s federal money in is approximately $24 million, in research contracts and SBIR Phase 3 designation that, on current production targets of 10,000 robots in 2026 and 50,000 by the end of 2027, scales into a plausible multibillion dollar federal pipeline. Foundation’s private capital in, on the same time horizon, is a planned $500 million round at a $3 billion valuation. The lead on that round, per public reporting, is a Saudi family office. The follow capital is UAE sovereign wealth. Tribe Capital and a small group of Silicon Valley angels remain on the cap table from the pre-seed. Eric Trump remains on the masthead as chief strategy adviser. The company’s North Carolina branch, registered February 18, 2026, is positioned thirty minutes from Fort Bragg and forty minutes from the new Vulcan Elements rare earth magnet plant funded by the largest Pentagon Office of Strategic Capital loan in history, also backed by a Trump-affiliated venture firm. The supply chain for U.S. humanoid robotics defense, the rare earth magnets that go in them, and the capital that finances both is being assembled in real time, with significant portions of the equity stack now held in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

There is no public CFIUS docket on any of it. The Pentagon Inspector General is in acting capacity and has not opened a review. The Securities and Exchange Commission has not issued public comment. The Senate Banking Committee Democrats have written one letter on the related World Liberty Financial transactions; that letter has not produced a public response. The Republican controlled majorities in both chambers of Congress have not opened parallel investigations.

This is what the money looks like. Foundation is the visible piece. The structure under the surface is bigger and is being financed, increasingly, by capital that does not vote in U.S. elections and is not subject to U.S. domestic political pressure. It does, however, have very specific and very documented preferences about what U.S. defense and intelligence policy looks like in its region.

Greenland

Foundation’s own master plan, which the company publishes on its website at foundation.bot, is in six steps and they are scary.

In a Sacra research interview, Pathak explained that he chose defense as Foundation’s initial market because he believed the military would be the best place to learn how to teach robots to build cities on a different planet. He said any capital Foundation makes should be directed toward building bases and cities on other planets. He described shipping 100,000 humanoid robots to Mars with the sole job of building a Mars city. His Marine cofounder, Mike LeBlanc, lists Foundation in his own bio as building robots for, among other things, “Mars exploration infrastructure.”

But, it doesn’t end there, there is another company called Praxis, founded by a guy named Dryden Brown, that has raised $525 million to build what it calls the world’s first Network State, a private city. Praxis’s investors include Peter Thiel, Marc Andreessen (through a Thiel-backed seed fund called Pronomos Capital), Sam Altman (through Apollo Projects), Joe Lonsdale (cofounder of Palantir), the Winklevoss twins (founders of Gemini), and Fred Ehrsam (cofounder of Coinbase). Reporting has named additional backers including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. Praxis is openly targeting southern Greenland for its first city.

Trump, has spent his second term publicly pushing to acquire Greenland. On December 22, 2024, he nominated Ken Howery to be U.S. Ambassador to Denmark. Howery cofounded PayPal with Peter Thiel and cofounded Founders Fund with Thiel. Multiple outlets have reported that Howery was appointed specifically to lead the Greenland acquisition file. The Senate confirmed him on October 7, 2025.

Foundation builds the humanoid labor force. Vulcan Elements supplies the rare earth magnets that the robots and drones and electric motors and data center cooling systems all depend on. Praxis takes the land. I think Greenland is the target. The Pentagon is paying the early R&D bills. The same investor class that funded Trump’s campaign, paid for the East Wing ballroom on the South Lawn, shaped the AI Action Plan, and put Howery in Denmark is also backing the company that wants to build the city. The new U.S. ambassador to Denmark is from the same venture firm.

This looks a lot like an integrated operating system, not a coincidence.

The Ballroom

In October 2025, the White House voluntarily released a list of 37 named private donors funding the construction of a new East Wing ballroom that, by late 2025, had ballooned from a $200 million project to a $400 million project. Construction required the demolition of the historic East Wing.

The Washington Post calculated that the named donors collectively hold $279 billion in active federal contracts. The list includes Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, Palantir, Booz Allen Hamilton, Coinbase, Ripple, Gemini, the Lutnick family, the family of Stephen Schwarzman, Ken Griffin, Miriam Adelson, and others. Lockheed reportedly gave more than $10 million. Lockheed received $33.4 billion in federal contracts in fiscal year 2025.

Several of the named ballroom donors are also Praxis investors. Joe Lonsdale (Palantir cofounder) is on Praxis’s investor list. Palantir is a ballroom donor. The Winklevoss twins (Gemini) are on both lists. Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase) is on the Praxis investor list and Coinbase is a ballroom donor. Sam Altman has been credited with shaping the AI Action Plan and is a Praxis investor through Apollo Projects.

The same people are funding the campaign, the regulatory blueprint, the venture portfolio, and the diplomatic effort to acquire the land. The Trump family is just the operator layer.

The Watchdogs Aren’t Watching

In an ordinary administration this would already be running into investigative bodies. It is not, in this one.

The Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, the unit created in 1976 to prosecute corruption by federal officials, was reduced from approximately 36 attorneys to 2 in early 2025. The remaining attorneys were stripped of authority to file new cases without senior political signoff.

The Pentagon Inspector General is Platte B. Moring III, in acting capacity, after his predecessor was removed by the administration in early 2025. He has not opened the investigation requested by the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, which would in any other administration be looking at the trading patterns around AGH stock and the $500 million in oil futures that mysteriously hit the market 16 minutes before Trump’s March 23 announcement of a pause on strikes against Iranian power plants, has had its enforcement priorities shifted.

Asked in March 2026 by Senators Warren and Blumenthal how the Department of Defense protects its contracting process from financial conflicts of interest involving the president’s family, the Pentagon responded that the department’s primary safeguard is the collection of financial disclosure forms from federal employees.

What This Is, In My Opinion

The U.S. Department of Defense, under an administration whose Secretary of Defense has rescinded the procurement guardrails of his predecessor and accelerated drone and humanoid acquisition, awarded $24 million in research contracts including SBIR Phase 3 approved military supplier status to a company whose chief executive is the subject of an active Department of Justice criminal grand jury investigation into the disappearance of up to $96 million in customer money at his previous company. Eric Trump is the chief strategy adviser of that company. The robot the company is selling was built by a different company in Florida that the buyer acquired in a December 2024 transaction the public timeline does not mention. The technology underneath that robot was developed over two decades by a publicly funded research institute, paid for by the same taxpayer who is now being asked to pay for it again.

The same family has board seats, equity, or backed positions in a rare earth magnet startup with the largest Pentagon credit instrument in history; in a drone company that emerged from a golf course operator reverse merger and has the U.S. Air Force as its first customer in the middle of a war; in an AI chip company; in a drone components company; in a Kazakh tungsten project worth a billion dollars; in a mixed martial arts startup pitching military training; in a Trump Tower investment bank run by a CEO with a previous-company SEC fraud history; in a bitcoin mining venture; in an AI data center venture; in a crypto stablecoin moving two billion dollars at a time on behalf of the Abu Dhabi national security adviser. The same investor class that funded the campaign that put this administration in office is paying for the dining room on the South Lawn and funding the private city the same administration wants to build in Greenland.

I’m pulling more threads on this, so stay tuned!

— Leah