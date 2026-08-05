On July 2nd, the investigative journalist Whitney Webb published a piece on where a company called Polymarket actually came from. Nikita Bier, the head of product at X, replied to her in public. His entire reply was: “Thinking this way is a form of mental illness btw.”

No correction, no counter-evidence, nothing. A senior executive at one of the largest platforms on earth, telling a reporter that the way she thinks is a psychiatric condition, about a company that happens to be his own employer’s official partner. That’s right, X is the official partner of Polymarket.

When somebody attacks the person instead of the points in their argument, that is usually a dead giveaway that they want it to go away as quickly as possible. So, this caught my attention and I figured I would follow the money to see why he would react like that.

So I went and read the filings. All of them, over about a month: the SEC filings, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission docket, the Senate lobbying disclosures, the Federal Election Commission database, an exchange rulebook nobody seems to have opened, and a Delaware corporate exhibit that survives in public only because somebody’s lawyers carved it out of a confidentiality request. Then I pulled Polymarket’s own live trading data and watched it over weeks to see what would happen to it.

What I came out with is not the story I expected. Everybody is asking the same question, which is who is cheating? Congress is asking it, the regulator is asking it, four people have been charged over it. It is a reasonable question and the evidence behind it is real.

But follow the money instead and the whole thing gets flipped on it’s head.

Polymarket does not charge a cent to trade the markets where the suspicious money lives. It gives those away, for free. Meanwhile the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange has put something over a billion and a half dollars into the business and taken the exclusive right to sell the prices those markets produce to Wall Street.

Which puts the informed trading somewhere closer to the cargo than to a leak in the hull. A price is only worth paying for if it knows something, and what this one knows is whatever a few people with access happened to know first.

There is so much to this that I had to break it into three parts. This is part one of three. Here I want to establish the business: what the thing is, what the researchers found in it, what the house charges, who is buying, and what happened when I ran the insider screen myself. Part two is about who decides what actually happened in these markets, which turns out to be nine anonymous wallets holding an asset worth thirty-one million dollars. Part three is how the company got permission to operate in America and what it cost to keep everyone quiet.

Webb and her co-author Mark Goodwin did the archival work on where this company came from. That is their piece and I would rather you read it than my summary of it. This one is about the money, so let’s go.

A machine for finding out what people know

Most people have never used one of these sites, I know I hadn’t, so a short explanation first.

Polymarket sells contracts on whether something will happen. Will the Federal Reserve cut interest rates this month? Will the United States strike Iran before a certain date? Will this cabinet secretary resign? You buy a contract for somewhere between one cent and ninety-nine cents, and if you are right it pays you one dollar. If you are wrong it pays nothing.

The price is the odds. A contract at nineteen cents means the crowd puts the chance at roughly nineteen percent. When you see a headline reporting that “prediction markets now give this a 63 percent chance,” that number came from a place like this.

It is enormous now, and the numbers get thrown around so carelessly that it helps to say what is actually being counted. The Anti-Corruption Data Collective went through every Polymarket market that settled between January 2021 and mid-March 2026, counted 435,672 of them, and totalled $54.4 billion in wagers placed across all of them. Separately, industry trackers put July 2026 alone at a record $50.6 billion in trading volume across Polymarket, Kalshi and their competitors, and volume counts both sides of every trade, so the two figures are not measuring the same thing and should not be stacked against each other. Take from them only that this went from a curiosity to a very large market in about eighteen months.

What makes it more than a betting site is what the price does. A poll asks people what they think, and people lie to pollsters. A market asks people to put their own money behind what they think, which is a much harder question, and it collects the answer from anyone in the world willing to give it. If a handful of those people happen to know something the rest of us do not, their money moves the price before the news breaks.

That is their design working as intended. People will tell a market things they will not tell a pollster, because a market charges them for being wrong, and the number that comes out the other end is worth considerably more than the wagers that produced it.

All of which is background. The reason this company is currently in front of Congress is what the price does in one particular corner of the platform.