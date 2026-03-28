Leah

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Jack's avatar
Jack
Mar 28

Holy shit Sherlock. These are direct links not conspiracy theory’s. Are there any ykk issues exposed and once again if I forget to carry over a 1 on my tax return the IRS is so far up my ass that my molars hurt? Where are they here?

Thanks for opening our eyes.

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Kerry
Mar 28

Excellent level of precise research, Leah! (I’ve been doing this sort of analysis since 1991 along the lines of Tony Robbins NLP behavioral analysis to spot trends, distinguish truth from falsehood. Your level of expertise I've seen with Whitney Webb. You should probably reach out to her and share notes. Joe Rogan refuses to have her on the show. What does that tell you? Keep up the good work. I may end up becoming a subscriber yet. (Funds are low due to the ever increasing cost of gouging—The real reason for rising prices)

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