Andrew Kolvet’s Follow the Money Investigation is so deep and dark that it gets two investigative articles. Welcome to Part 1:

The Man Behind the Curtain

Andrew Kolvet’s Follow the Money Investigation is so deep and dark that it gets two investigative articles. Welcome to Part 1:

Andrew Kolvet runs communications for TPUSA, produces the Charlie Kirk Show, and controls the narrative of a $100M+ organization. He has deep family ties to Fort Huachuca. And according to my follow the money investigation, he has been operating a private media company on the side the entire time.

But based on publicly available records, Kolvet did not get his job at TPUSA by sending in a resume. He came from a PR firm that represented TPUSA as a client, and was transitioned into the organization directly. The man who ran that firm is a story in himself, and he is Part 2. This is Part 1, and it is about Andrew Kolvet, his family, the Fort Huachuca ties, and the money.

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The Setup

Andrew Kolvet holds two titles at Turning Point USA: Vice President of Communications and Executive Producer of The Charlie Kirk Show. He is the person who speaks for the organization. When media outlets need a quote, they call Kolvet. When the narrative needs shaping, Kolvet shapes it. When Charlie Kirk’s private texts were leaked to Candace Owens, it was Kolvet who came forward to explain the chain of custody.

His base compensation from TPUSA in fiscal year 2022 was $255,000 according to a ProPublica investigation. However, it is nowhere in the TPUSA 990s. That was the first red flag.

Kolvet is also the founder and CEO of ATK Media, Inc., a California-registered media consulting firm filed November 2016. ATK Media describes itself as a “boutique consulting, communications, and public relations company” specializing in politics, grassroots organizations, faith-based groups, and entertainment.

Considering I have found numerous LLCs owned by TPUSA employees receiving over $15M, it is worth asking: Is TPUSA also paying ATK Media? And where is Andrew Kolvet’s salary actually captured?

Think about that for a second. The man who controls the public narrative for an $81 million nonprofit does not appear in the IRS disclosure system. His salary shows up in a ProPublica investigation but not on the 990s. And he runs a side company that does the exact same work he does for the organization paying him. That is the starting point. It gets worse.

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The $15.2 Million Pipeline

In October 2023, the Associated Press published an investigation reporting that top Turning Point officials had directed at least $15.2 million to companies owned by themselves, their friends, and their associates. The AP described what it called a systematic pattern of insider payments, and my own follow the money investigations have found similar questions worth asking.

When asked about the $15.2 million in insider payments, Andrew Kolvet called the suggestion that insiders benefited “defamatory.”

Defamatory. That was the word he chose.

The ATK Media Question

TPUSA’s 990 filings list their top independent contractors. ATK Media does not appear in the top five for any year. But the 990 only requires disclosure of the five highest-paid independent contractors receiving more than $100,000.

TPUSA spent $81 million in fiscal year 2024. There is a lot of room between line items for payments that never hit the public disclosure threshold, or that get categorized under broad operational headings. A $255,000-a-year employee running a private media company that does exactly what he does for the organization raises obvious questions about potential conflicts of interest.

I searched every single 990 filing for every Turning Point entity: TPUSA, Turning Point Action, Turning Point Endowment, and America’s Turning Point. I searched the raw XML data. I ran Kolvet’s name through ProPublica’s people search across all e-filed 990s going back to 2014. Zero results. Andrew Kolvet does not appear on any Form 990 filing in the entire database. He is invisible in the IRS nonprofit disclosure system despite earning $255,000 a year.

ATK Media does not appear either. Not as a contractor. Not as a vendor. Not anywhere.

We do not have proof that ATK Media received TPUSA funds. But we have a pattern based on the leadership team’s side LLCs receiving over $15M of TPUSA money in numerous circumstances. I am going to keep digging.

Every other senior leader at TPUSA has a side entity that received organizational money. Every one of them. Kolvet has a side entity that does the exact same work he does for the organization. And he is the only one whose name does not appear anywhere in the filing system. That is not an oversight. That is either a gap in public disclosure or a very clean paper trail.

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The Social Media Blackout

When I am investigating, I start with the money. From there, I look at a multitude of other factors to put together all the pieces found in the money story. We know that around March and April 2025 is when Charlie Kirk started speaking out against Israel. I also learned through my research on Kolvet that the man who placed him in TPUSA is one of the biggest Israel supporters in the world. He comes in Part 2. Those factors led me to look into the social media behavior of Andrew Kolvet, especially around the March and April timeframe.

I started by baselining his behavior and focused on X. From January through February 2025, Kolvet was posting at his normal rate: 15 to 20 posts per month, typical engagement in the 22,000 to 41,000 view range. Policy commentary, reposts from Charlie Kirk. Bland account for a communications director.

Then in March 2025, he posted once. A single post on March 13 that pulled 441 views. In April, he again posted once.

That is a 97% reduction in output from the VP of Communications of an $85-million-a-year organization. In my opinion, that looks like the behavior of someone who was told to stop talking.

Around the same period that Charlie Kirk started speaking out against Israel, Andrew Kolvet goes silent. It is probably just coincidence, but behaviors outside of someone’s baseline are always worth noting.

He slowly recovered in June, hit full volume again in July and August. Then in September, he went silent again for 18 consecutive days, from approximately September 10 through September 27. He posted in a burst on September 28 and 29.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10.

After September, his posting pattern became strange again. In November 2025, he was active only November 28 through 30, after a 27-day silence. In December, active only December 29 through 31, after a 28-day silence. These are not the patterns of a person using social media naturally. To me, this looks like someone operating under controlled posting windows. And when you learn about Johnnie Moore in Part 2, it will all come together.

Two silences. Two critical windows. The first lines up with Kirk publicly criticizing Israel. The second begins the day Kirk was killed. The man whose entire job is to control TPUSA’s narrative went dark at exactly the moments when the narrative mattered most.

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The Loyalty Test

On November 28, 2025, Kolvet posted a defense of TPUSA’s reported practice of disciplining employees who did not post supportive messages about Charlie Kirk following his assassination.

Interesting, because Andrew Kolvet did not post for 18 days following Charlie Kirk’s death.

Either way, based on published reports, TPUSA was monitoring employee social media and reportedly disciplining people who did not publicly mourn Charlie Kirk on the approved timeline and with the approved messaging. Kolvet defended this. He framed it as simply asking employees not to “cheer the assassination.”

But the implication is clear: if rank-and-file employees were subject to social media monitoring and enforcement, then senior leadership was almost certainly operating under even tighter controls. Kolvet’s own posting pattern, with its multi-week blackouts and 3-day burst windows, starts to look a lot like someone who was posting only when authorized to post.

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The Text Leak

iOn March 23, 2026, Kolvet appeared on The Charlie Kirk Show and confirmed that he was the person who provided Charlie Kirk’s private group chat texts to Joe Kent, the former National Counterterrorism Center Director.

Kent, according to Kolvet, then suggested making the texts public. Kolvet says he refused. Then the texts ended up with Candace Owens, who published them. The texts showed Kirk expressing frustration with Jewish donors and the pro-Israel lobby.

Kent is currently under FBI investigation for allegedly leaking classified information.

Kolvet insists he cannot say with certainty that Kent leaked the texts to Owens. But he laid out the timeline in a way that makes the implication inescapable.

Here is what matters: Kolvet had access to Kirk’s most sensitive private communications. By his own account on The Charlie Kirk Show, he shared them with Joe Kent. Those communications then became public and fueled conspiracy theories about Kirk’s assassination. Kolvet is simultaneously the organization’s spokesperson, the keeper of Kirk’s private messages, and, based on his own statements, the first link in the chain that led to their publication.

Why did he leak this information to Joe Kent? If it was because he truly wanted justice for Charlie Kirk but feared retaliation, his behavior starts to make a lot more sense.

Either way, Kolvet was the single point of failure. He controlled the public narrative and he controlled the private communications. He was the link in the chain that turned Kirk’s private frustrations into public ammunition. That is an extraordinary amount of power for one person to hold inside a nonprofit.

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The Fort Huachuca Problem

Now let’s talk about something that many people are treating as conspiracy noise regarding the Fort Huachuca meeting. I am not going to talk about the alleged meeting on Sep 8. I am going to lay out the documented facts about the connections to Fort Huachuca and let you decide what they mean.

Fort Huachuca is a U.S. Army installation in southeastern Arizona. It is the headquarters of NETCOM, the Army’s Network Enterprise Technology Command, which runs global cybersecurity and network defense for the entire military. It is also home to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence. This is not a random base. It is the nerve center for Army cyber operations and military intelligence.

Andrew Kolvet has at least two brothers with documented ties to Fort Huachuca.

Lt. Col. Robert Kolvet is the business manager for NETCOM itself, headquartered at Fort Huachuca.

Lt. Col. Curt Kolvet commands the 757th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, which conducts annual training at Fort Huachuca.

So Andrew Kolvet, the communications chief of an $81-million-a-year nonprofit, has a brother who is the business manager of the Army’s global cyber and network command, and another brother who does regular training at the same installation.

Now here is why that matters.

Lori Frantzve, Erika Kirk’s mother, is the founder and chairman of three companies: AZ-Tech International, GTEK, and E3TEK Group. These companies specialize in network security, EMP hardening, and cybersecurity for defense and critical infrastructure. According to a 2020 interview with Erika herself, the family relocated to Arizona because of Lori’s DoD contract work. E3TEK’s technology was tested at Fort Huachuca’s electronic proving ground for MIL-STD-461 compliance. Frantzve presented on electromagnetic pulse threats to the Arizona House Public Safety, Military and Regulatory Affairs Committee in 2014, introduced by State Senator David Farnsworth.

Lori Frantzve also sits on the board of Superfeed Technologies, the same company chaired by TPUSA COO Tyler Bowyer that received $120,000 from Turning Point’s PAC.

So let’s put this network together.

The TPUSA communications chief’s brother runs business operations for NETCOM at Fort Huachuca. The TPUSA CEO’s mother runs defense cybersecurity companies that test their products at Fort Huachuca. The TPUSA CEO’s mother also sits on the board of a PAC-funded vendor alongside the COO. These are not distant, six-degrees-of-separation connections. These are direct family members of the two most powerful people at TPUSA, connected to the same military installation, in the same technical domain: network security and cyber operations.

And there is one more name.

Dan Flood, TPUSA’s head of security and the man responsible for executive protection at the event where Kirk was assassinated, has his own Fort Huachuca connection. His father, Robert Eugene Flood, had a career in Army intelligence at Fort Huachuca before moving to law enforcement, accumulating 35+ years across military and civilian service.

Three families at the top of TPUSA. Three connections to the same Army intelligence and cyber command base in Arizona. The communications chief, the CEO’s family, and the security director.

That is a pattern. And I did not even get into the alleged meetings that took place two days before the assassination. However, looking at all of the information together, it begins to make more sense.

This is not just a nonprofit with a financial self-dealing problem. The Kolvet family and the Frantzve family share the same professional world: military network security, same base, same domain. Frantzve sits on the board of a PAC-funded vendor alongside the COO. Flood’s father did intelligence work at the same installation. The overlap between these families is financial, familial, and institutional, and it all runs through Fort Huachuca.

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Unraveling the Thread

In the end:

Andrew Kolvet is the spokesman for an organization that spent $81 million in 2024. He earned $255,000 from that organization while running a private media company that does the same type of work. He is part of a leadership team that, according to the Associated Press, collectively directed $15.2 million to insider-owned companies. He controlled the narrative around Kirk’s assassination, including a security explanation that outside analysts questioned. He maintained Kirk’s private communications and, by his own admission, shared them. He defended social media loyalty tests on employees while his own social media behavior during the most sensitive period in the organization’s history shows patterns that, in my view, are consistent with coordinated communications restrictions.

His brother runs business operations for the Army’s global cyber command at Fort Huachuca. The CEO’s mother runs defense cybersecurity companies that tested products at the same base. The security director’s father did Army intelligence work there. These are not resume lines I went looking for. They are what fell out of the public record when I started pulling on the thread marked “Andrew Kolvet.”

Nobody has pulled all of these threads together until now. Each one individually may have an innocent explanation. But together, they form a picture that raises serious questions about an organization where the line between nonprofit mission, personal enrichment, and defense establishment connections appears to have blurred a long time ago, and where the people responsible for explaining that to the public are the same people who appear to benefit from it.

Andrew Kolvet is the man behind the curtain. And in my opinion, the curtain needs to come down.

* * *

Part 2 is where it gets dark: The Johnnie Moore investigation. The network behind Kolvet. The pipeline from Pepperdine to TPUSA to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to the ADL. And the report Moore co-authored with Jordan Peterson targeting Candace Owens.

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This article represents my opinion, analysis, and commentary based on publicly available records including IRS Form 990 filings, state corporate registrations, published news reports from the Associated Press and ProPublica, publicly available social media posts, and official government documents. Where I draw conclusions or identify patterns, those are my interpretations of the public record. I am not alleging criminal conduct by any individual named in this piece. I have not been able to independently verify every claim from secondary sources and have noted where information comes from reporting by other outlets.

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Sources: Associated Press TPUSA investigation (2023), ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer, TPUSA 2022-2024 Form 990 filings, ProPublica 990 XML data searches, OpenCorporates (ATK Media Inc. C3963322), DVIDSHUB (Lt. Col. Robert Kolvet promotion ceremony, Unit Marshal Program), Nevada Appeal (Unit Marshal Program), Erika Kirk 2020 interview (GTEK/DoD contracts), Arizona House Public Safety Committee records (Frantzve EMP testimony 2014), Daily Caller, Washington Times, Mediaite, Paddock Post, MSB Protection security analysis, X platform direct observation via advanced search operators.