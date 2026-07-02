Leah

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Luigi
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Holy Moly! I just deep dived into Pascal and his foreign agent status.

He's being investigated by Americans For Non Profit Transparency (AFNPT) for violations of 22 USC 614(b) which states that a foreign agent with a primary role in media needs to reveal it.

Pascal is CSO of Salem Media Group which is part of Clock Tower and owns 101 conservative Christian radio stations throughout America.

This actually proves Americans are being manipulated by another country through a foreign agent of that country.

Salem has not revealed this. Moreover, Salem Media Group hosts the Charlie Kirk Show! Gonna end this here but, man alive there's some damming stuff going on.

Btw... Thx4ureWork!

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