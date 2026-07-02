Congress set aside $150 million to celebrate America turning 250. Most of it never reached the group Congress created. It was steered into a shell company hidden inside a National Park Service charity, spent on propaganda trucks and a foreign agent, with the books closed. It is not one grant, but a pattern.

America’s 250th birthday, the fireworks, the fan zones, the state fair on the National Mall, has a second life as one of the least transparent money operations in recent memory. Follow the money and it leads to the same place every time: a shell company the president created, hidden inside a charity, spending public money, corporate money, and foreign money on his own priorities, with no way for the public to trace where it goes.

The law you were not told about

Start here, because it undoes the defense that people keep saying, that presidents have always run national celebrations. That is true, and it is not the issue. The issue is that Congress did not leave the 250th to any president’s discretion. In 2016 it passed a law, the United States Semiquincentennial Commission Act, and created a specific bipartisan body, the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, branded America250, as the statutory coordinator of the anniversary. President Obama signed it. There is a law here, and it names a bipartisan commission, not a president’s pop-up group.

SOURCE: Public Law 114-196 (July 22, 2016). The United States Semiquincentennial Commission Act created the bipartisan commission as the federal coordinator of the 250th. Freedom 250 was created later, by executive order, and has no statutory role. Source: congress.gov, PL 114-196

The switch

Now watch the money move. The bipartisan commission Congress created has received just 25 million dollars and has formally reported a roughly 100 million dollar shortfall, publicly asking for the rest. Meanwhile the Department of Interior steered at least 68 million dollars to the National Park Foundation for what its grants call A250 events, to fund Freedom 250, a shell LLC that President Trump created in December 2025 and tucked inside the Foundation. A watchdog tally puts the federal money flowing to the Trump-branded Freedom 250 events at more than 100 million dollars. When Congress set the money aside, Freedom 250 did not exist.

SOURCE: NOTUS, June 1, 2026. ‘America’s Bipartisan Birthday Commission Is Losing to Trump.’ The commission received $25M of the ~$100M it expected and reported the shortfall; Interior gave at least $68.3M to the National Park Foundation. Freedom 250 is a wholly owned LLC subsidiary of the Foundation. Source: notus.org

SOURCE: Public Citizen, June 2026. ‘MAGA 250: $103M in Federal Contracts Flow to Trumpified Freedom 250 Events.’ An independent watchdog tally of the federal money routed to the Trump-branded events. Source: citizen.org

$8 million, then $80 million

Here is the fact that turns this from a story about a party into a story about money. The National Park Foundation is the charity Congress chartered to support the national parks. Ordinarily it is a quiet operation, benches and trail programs and the occasional restored monument. Across the previous sixteen years it received under 8 million dollars in federal grants. Then, in the months around the 250th, the Interior Department steered more than 80 million dollars into it, most of it aimed at a single presidential initiative.

That is a jump that would set off red flags with any auditor or forensic investigator. A charity that had averaged well under a million dollars a year in federal money was suddenly handling more than ten times its entire historical total, all at once, all pointed at the president’s birthday. In an audit, a spike like that is not a footnote, it is the flag. It is the moment you stop and ask three questions: where did this money come from, who decided to send it here instead of to the group Congress created, and where did it go once it landed. The first two we can answer from the record. The third is the whole problem, because the instant the money crosses into the Foundation, the public trail goes dark.

That is the shape of the thing. A tenfold flood of taxpayer money, pushed through a charity that does not have to open its books, aimed at a celebration the president made his own. Everything that follows is simply the money being tracked as far as the records allow, with a mark left at each point where they cut us off.

Receipt one: a library grant, a foreign intelligence veteran, and a truck

This is the clearest window into how the machine works. There is a 10.1 million dollar grant on the National Park Foundation’s books. It is library and museum money, from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The government’s own record states, word for word, that the grant was first awarded to America250.org, then transferred into the National Park Foundation in December 2025, and that Freedom250, ‘a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Park Foundation,’ will build a fleet of mobile exhibits, the ‘Freedom Trucks,’ responding directly to the January 29, 2025 presidential executive order. Those trucks are built in partnership with PragerU, the conservative media nonprofit whose chief executive, Marissa Streit, served in the Israeli military’s Unit 8200 intelligence corps.

As of July 1, 2026, only about 1.5 million dollars of that 10.1 million, under 15 percent, had actually been spent. And the grant reports zero sub-awards. Under the federal transparency law, recipients are supposed to report where they pass money downstream. This one reports nothing. So the public record shows the government handing over 10 million dollars and shows nothing about where it goes next. The trail ends the moment it enters the nonprofit.

RECEIPT: USASpending.gov, grant LG-259279-OLS-25A. $10,142,920 obligated. ~$1.48M outlaid (under 15%). Sub-awards reported: 0. The federal description states the transfer into the National Park Foundation and the ‘Freedom Trucks’ tied to the Jan 29, 2025 executive order. Read the record yourself. Source: usaspending.gov/award

RECEIPT: Marissa Streit, PragerU CEO. Her public biography confirms she moved to Israel as a child and served in the IDF’s Unit 8200 before running PragerU, the nonprofit partnered on the taxpayer-funded ‘Freedom Trucks.’ Source: Wikipedia: Marissa Streit

The audit, from the government’s own database: a $10M federal library grant, transferred into Trump’s birthday LLC, under 15% spent, and zero public record of where the money went next.

The fifty million that went dark

And that 10 million is the part you can see. Reporters traced at least 68 million dollars in birthday grants through the Interior Department’s internal files. When I searched the public spending database for the itemized detail, most of it was not there. For a foundation that had received under 8 million dollars in total federal grants across the previous sixteen years, according to NOTUS, this is a sudden flood of money the public is not being allowed to follow line by line. The gap between what was obligated and what is publicly itemized runs to tens of millions of dollars.

RECEIPT: NOTUS, June 1, 2026. The National Park Foundation received under $8M in federal grants across the prior 16 years, then at least $68.3M for the 250th, per Interior records reviewed by NOTUS. Source: notus.org

The White House is paying a foreign agent

Now the piece that ties this birthday to a separate scandal. On July 1, 2026, the Executive Office of the President, the White House itself, awarded a federal contract to a company called Campaign Nucleus for ‘event planning software.’ Campaign Nucleus is owned by Brad Parscale. And in September 2025, Parscale registered as a foreign agent of a foreign government, Israel, through another of his companies, Clock Tower X, in a filing with the Justice Department. So the man whose company is on the White House payroll for America’s birthday is a registered agent of Israel, and his event software collects the contact data of everyone who signs up. Paid with your tax dollars.

RECEIPT: USASpending.gov, contract 11316026F0015WHO. Executive Office of the President, recipient Campaign Nucleus LLC, $66,000, ‘event planning software,’ start date July 1, 2026. Source: usaspending.gov/award

RECEIPT: DOJ FARA registration #7649. Clock Tower X LLC, owned by Bradley Parscale, registered September 2025 as an agent working, per the filing, ‘by or on behalf of the State of Israel,’ supervised by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Source: efile.fara.gov

Why it all runs through a charity

Here is the mechanism. In every case the money runs through a charity. Freedom 250 is an LLC inside the National Park Foundation. Why a charity? Because a charity is a wrapper. It lets you take in public money, corporate money, even money solicited from foreign donors, and spend it on your own priorities while keeping the accounting out of public view. It is not a government office bound by the usual rules, and it is not a normal, independent nonprofit either. And in March 2025 the administration switched off the rule requiring companies to disclose their true owners, so the entities running this money show only a staffer’s name while the real owners and donors stay hidden by design.

RECEIPT: FinCEN / U.S. Treasury, March 2025. Treasury and FinCEN removed beneficial-ownership reporting for U.S. companies under the Corporate Transparency Act, cutting the entities that must disclose their true owners from ~32 million to under 12,000. Source: fincen.gov

The part everyone misses: it is a pattern

It’s not about a single grant or action, it’s a pattern that has repeated itself across multiple projects within this administration.

The birthday party money runs through the National Park Foundation, a charity. Those books are closed.

The ~$400 million ballroom, for which the East Wing was demolished, runs through a different charity, the Trust for the National Mall. An analysis of 27 corporate donors found 14 had won new or increased federal contracts totaling more than $50 billion, and the funding agreement, obtained only through a FOIA lawsuit, lets certain donors stay anonymous.

Roughly $100 million more in Interior contracts went to a rush D.C. beautification push for the 250th, including $5 million to coat four Lincoln Memorial horse statues in 23.75-karat gold, awarded without full competition.

And underneath all of it, the beneficial-ownership transparency rule was switched off in March 2025, so the owners of these vehicles stay hidden.

Same structure every single time: public money plus corporate and foreign money, run through a National Park Service charity, spent on the president’s projects, with the books closed. One instance is a coincidence. Four is a pattern. And a pattern is exactly what oversight and prosecutors look for, because intent does not live in a single line item, it lives in the repetition.

RECEIPT: Fortune, June 9, 2026. Lockheed, Palantir, Amazon and other ballroom donors share more than $50 billion in federal contracts; Lockheed alone booked ~$43.8B in new or expanded work. Source: fortune.com

RECEIPT: The Hill / NOTUS, 2026. The Interior Department awarded nearly $100M in rushed D.C. beautification contracts for the 250th, including a ~$5M no-full-competition contract to gild the Lincoln Memorial equestrian statues. Source: thehill.com

The budget laws in question

This follow the money documents anomalies and names the specific statutes that govern this kind of spending, because federal money is not supposed to move the way this money moved. Here is the law behind each concern.

The Appropriations Clause (U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 9): money leaves the Treasury only the way Congress directs.

The Purpose Statute (31 U.S.C. 1301(a)): appropriated funds go only to the purpose Congress approved. Library and museum money is not truck money.

The Antideficiency Act (31 U.S.C. 1341): agencies cannot augment their budgets by topping them up with private or outside cash, which is what commingling donor money with appropriated funds through a charity looks like.

The Miscellaneous Receipts Statute (31 U.S.C. 3302(b)): money received for the government must be deposited in the Treasury, not retained and spent through an affiliated charity.

Transfer restrictions (31 U.S.C. 1532): money moves between appropriations only when the law authorizes it. The America250.org to National Park Foundation hand-off is the transfer to scrutinize.

The Impoundment Control Act (2 U.S.C. 681 to 688): a president cannot withhold money Congress appropriated. The commission reporting a roughly $100M shortfall while the money goes elsewhere raises exactly this question.

FFATA, the transparency law (2 CFR Part 170): recipients must report their sub-awards. This $10.1M grant reported zero.

The four that matter most are the Purpose Statute, the Antideficiency Act’s bar on augmentation, the Miscellaneous Receipts Statute, and the Impoundment Control Act. Those are the authorities the watchdogs are actually pointing at. Whether any were violated is what the investigations below are now testing.

Who is investigating right now

As of mid-2026 there are ongoing investigations into this movement of money. It is in federal court and in Congress. Two watchdogs are suing or FOIA-ing agencies for the records, two more are documenting the money, and two senators are demanding answers. The documents they are all fighting to see are the same ones already showing zero sub-awards on USASpending.

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER). Filed a FOIA lawsuit against the Interior Department on May 11, 2026 in U.S. District Court in D.C. after Interior refused to release Freedom 250 records. Source: peer.org

Democracy Forward. Launched a corruption-and-conflicts investigation and, on May 22, 2026, filed coordinated FOIA requests with six federal agencies, including Interior, State, IMLS, and the National Park Service, for grant-transfer records and funding memos. Source: democracyforward.org

American Oversight. Running a public accountability track documenting the America250 versus Freedom 250 corruption and conflict-of-interest questions. Source: americanoversight.org

Public Citizen. Traced $103M in federal money to the Trump-branded Freedom 250 events and exposed the ballroom donor conflicts. Source: citizen.org

U.S. Senate: Sen. Adam Schiff and colleagues. Sent an oversight letter to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum asking why Freedom 250 was receiving taxpayer money. As of the reporting, it went unanswered. Source: schiff.senate.gov

U.S. Senate: Sen. Alex Padilla. A member of the America250 commission, he pressed at a Senate hearing on how much taxpayer money went to Freedom 250 and whether it amounted to pay-to-play. Source: notus.org

So what does this all mean?

Strip away the flags and the fireworks and here is what is left. Congress set aside money for a bipartisan celebration and named the group to run it. The president stood up his own group instead, hid it inside a national parks charity, and the money followed him rather than the law. A charity that had never handled more than a few million dollars a year suddenly moved more than eighty. Library money came out the other side as branded propaganda trucks built with a partner whose CEO served in a foreign intelligence unit. A registered foreign agent landed on the White House payroll to run the events and collect the attendees’ data. And the one grant we can read in full reports, in the field that asks where the money went next, a zero.

None of that is a crime on its own. But laid end to end, it starts to get into a lot of gray areas. If you set out to move public money to your own purposes without letting anyone follow it, you would build precisely this: a charity wrapper the disclosure rules do not reach, a shell company with your name on it, restricted funds quietly redirected, and the transparency switches turned off. That is why the word that keeps surfacing is laundering, not as a criminal charge, but as the plainest description of the machine. Money in, purpose obscured, ownership hidden, money out.

The birthday is the clearest look yet at a method the same people have now run at least four times: on the party, on the ballroom, on the beautification, and on the ownership rules themselves. The question is no longer whether the pattern is real. The records show that it is. The question is whether anyone with subpoena power forces the books open, and that fight has already started in court. This is your money. You are entitled to know where it went. Right now, by design, you are not allowed to.

— Leah