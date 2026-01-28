America Has an Expiration Date. A Cambridge Researcher Just Calculated It.
324 collapsed societies. 5,000 years of data. One pattern, and we’re in the middle of it.
326 years.
That is how long the average society lasts. A Cambridge researcher named Luke Kemp spent seven years analyzing every documented societal collapse in human history. He found that the magic number is 326 years, then it’s over.
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