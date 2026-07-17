Start with what made me look into Ben Shapiro in the first place.

The day Charlie Kirk was killed, the man who moved fastest to claim the movement was not a friend of Charlie’s. Within about a day, Ben Shapiro was talking about picking up the fallen microphone. He would later admit, on the record, that he and Kirk “weren’t best friends.” So why the hurry? One day.

Then, he told the story on his podcast recently about the day Charlie Kirk was assassinated, and how he was at breakfast or lunch with “someone” and his security team called Charlie Kirk’s security team and spoke with them while on the way to the hospital. That is what sent me down the rabbit hole the past few days looking into his connections.

Because Charlie Kirk had started doing the one thing this network cannot tolerate. He had started questioning Israel. And when you trace the money around that fight, all of it, the donors, the pastors, the media pipes, you keep arriving at the same door….Ben Shapiro’s.

Buckle up for this one.

Green is money that built him, blue is his own money flowing into Israel, dashed is the donors and the cause he shares with the rest of the network. He is the hub, and it is not close.

They built him on purpose

Ben Shapiro did not rise on his own. He was assembled, deliberately, by people who are extremely good at building media assets and know exactly why they do it.

His first platform, TruthRevolt, he ran as a Shillman Journalism Fellow. Robert Shillman, the machine-vision billionaire behind Cognex, personally created that fellowship, sits on the board of the outlet that housed it, and once told a Zionist Organization of America gala, on video, “With this pen, and a checkbook, I provide ammunition.” That is not a man who merely donates. That is a man who arms, and Ben Shapiro was one of the guns he bought.

Then the vehicle that made Shapiro rich: The Daily Wire, launched in 2015 on a reported $4.7 million from Farris Wilks, the Texas fracking billionaire. And Wilks did not just cut a check and leave. His own general counsel, Matt Rinaldi, sits on the board of the Daily Wire’s parent company today and chairs its audit committee. The people who paid to build Shapiro kept a hand on the controls.

Now, let’s tighten the web.

The same fracking fortune that built Ben Shapiro also built Rob McCoy. McCoy is the pastor who co-founded and co-chairs TPUSA Faith, the arm that mobilizes churches for the movement, and he was Charlie Kirk’s personal pastor, widely credited as the man who turned Kirk into a Christian nationalist. Dan Wilks’s foundation bought McCoy’s church building for $2.85 million. And the reach does not stop with the father. His son, Mikey McCoy, is Turning Point’s chief of staff, and was reportedly at Charlie Kirk’s side the day he was killed.

So one Texas oil-and-fracking fortune sits behind both the movement’s loudest pro-Israel media voice and the family closest to Charlie Kirk himself, the pastor who shaped his faith and the son who ran his operation. Keep that in your head as we walk the rest of the web.

This is the pattern to hold onto the whole way through: these are sophisticated operators who build assets, keep governance over them, and engineer the money so you cannot see it. Nothing here is sloppy. It is all meticulously designed.