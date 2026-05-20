A BEHAVIORAL ASSESSMENT OF DONALD TRUMP: PODCAST EP 03

The Leah Files Podcast

Most true crime starts with a body. Mine starts with a wire transfer. Once a week, twenty years of financial intelligence applied to the cases nobody else is investigating. Politicians, Nonprofits, Cold cases, Current Events, let's Follow the money.

Most true crime starts with a body. Mine starts with a wire transfer. Once a week, twenty years of financial intelligence applied to the cases nobody else is investigating. Politicians, Nonprofits, Cold cases, Current Events, let's Follow the money.