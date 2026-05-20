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A BEHAVIORAL ASSESSMENT OF DONALD TRUMP: PODCAST EP 03
A Behavioral assessment of Donald Trump using psychology, patterns, The Art of War, and the 48 Laws of Power.
May 20, 2026
The Leah Files Podcast
Most true crime starts with a body. Mine starts with a wire transfer. Once a week, twenty years of financial intelligence applied to the cases nobody else is investigating. Politicians, Nonprofits, Cold cases, Current Events, let's Follow the money.Most true crime starts with a body. Mine starts with a wire transfer. Once a week, twenty years of financial intelligence applied to the cases nobody else is investigating. Politicians, Nonprofits, Cold cases, Current Events, let's Follow the money.
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