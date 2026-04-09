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The King of Deflection - TPUSA's Tyler Bowyer
A Deep Dive and Behavioral Analysis
10 hrs ago
•
Leah
65
14
18
THE DOWNFALL OF TPUSA
How every major nonprofit collapse in modern American history followed the same five stages and how Turning Point USA is running the same playbook
Apr 6
•
Leah
158
40
31
THE WEEKLY FILE - MARCH 29-APRIL 4
The news I'm watching and what is not adding up. Every weekend for paid subscribers.
Apr 6
•
Leah
49
4
8
Todd Blanche - Deep Dive
Meet the Gatekeeper: Todd Blanche Was Paid $10 Million by Trump. Now He Controls the Epstein Files. Connect the Dots.
Apr 4
•
Leah
118
9
37
March 2026
The Man Behind the Man: The Network Behind Andrew Kolvet
Andrew Kolvet Follow the Money Investigation - Part 2
Mar 30
•
Leah
167
52
40
THE WEEKLY FILE MARCH 22-28
The news I'm watching and what is not adding up. Every weekend for paid subscribers.
Mar 29
•
Leah
38
4
6
Andrew Kolvet and the TPUSA Money Machine
Part 1 of 2
Mar 28
•
Leah
138
39
29
Who is Kash Patel's Girlfriend?
An Investigation into Alexis Wilkins and the Pipeline to the FBI Director
Mar 24
•
Leah
226
11
58
THE WEEKLY FILE - MARCH 15-21
The news I'm watching and what's not adding up. Every Saturday for paid subscribers.
Mar 22
•
Leah
66
6
5
Erika Kirk - The Asset Test
An assessment of behavior and declassified tradecraft techniques
Mar 18
•
Leah
265
38
65
The Epstein Files and Pam Bondi
The Jeffrey Epstein case produced over $650 million in civil settlements.
Mar 12
•
Leah
90
12
26
FOLLOW THE MONEY: Pam Bondi (Part 1)
How One Lobbying Firm Cashed In on Every DOJ Memo Bondi Signed
Mar 10
•
Leah
114
18
40
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