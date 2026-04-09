March 2026

The Man Behind the Man: The Network Behind Andrew Kolvet
Andrew Kolvet Follow the Money Investigation - Part 2
  Leah
THE WEEKLY FILE MARCH 22-28
The news I'm watching and what is not adding up. Every weekend for paid subscribers.
  Leah
Andrew Kolvet and the TPUSA Money Machine
Part 1 of 2
  Leah
Who is Kash Patel's Girlfriend?
An Investigation into Alexis Wilkins and the Pipeline to the FBI Director
  Leah
THE WEEKLY FILE - MARCH 15-21
The news I'm watching and what's not adding up. Every Saturday for paid subscribers.
  Leah
Erika Kirk - The Asset Test
An assessment of behavior and declassified tradecraft techniques
  Leah
The Epstein Files and Pam Bondi
The Jeffrey Epstein case produced over $650 million in civil settlements.
  Leah
FOLLOW THE MONEY: Pam Bondi (Part 1)
How One Lobbying Firm Cashed In on Every DOJ Memo Bondi Signed
  Leah
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